In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Madelyn Brodie, a master's student in Art History with WVU Creative Arts Center. Madelyn talks about her research on American conservation movements, as well as her work as an abstract landscape artist.
Transcription:
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today, I'll be speaking with Madelyn Brodie, a master's student in art history with WVU Creative Arts Center. Her research is focused on American conservation movements. Brodie is also an abstract landscape artist who has had her work appear in the 2020 new American Paintings Online Juried exhibit. Welcome Madelyn.
Thank you. I'm really glad to be here.
And I'm so glad that you accepted the interview. I'm excited to talk to you today and I'd like to start by asking you how you came to art history, right?
You're already a masters in art history now, but you came through your own artwork. Could you talk a bit about your art and how you chose abstract landscapes as your primary subject?
Sure. So I guess I'd have to probably start with my love for landscapes first. Um, and I think that this really came from my experiences, traveling, growing up, feel really lucky to have been able to travel all over the world.
Uh, the United States, um, my uncle, but I'm really close with lives in Utah and Idaho. He splits his time, but this really like growing up when I would go and visit him, this really got me experiences with seeing this side of the United States that I really fell in love with. So having these experiences and feeling a deep connection to these landscapes, I was.
Really inspired and able to create in high school and early college, um, traditional landscape paintings. Um, but then when I got into college and realized. You know, there are environmental concerns and climate change. It kind of changed the trajectory of my work. So my abstracted landscapes come from this almost sadness that these places that I really love and hold dear and have been inspired by are changing.
So I captured that change in these fragmented abstracted landscapes, but I'm also really intentional about what parts of the landscapes I'm showing. So I usually take idyllic parts of the landscape that I really connect to, um, and paint them in an abstracted manner. So not only am I showing this change, that's going to inevitably occur, but I'm also trying to get my viewer to see that these are really important places.
We can have a hand in hopefully preserving. Um, so in some ways it's a call to action as well. Um, so that's, that's kind of the idea behind my abstract landscapes and I'm sure as we'll talk about it, it really does overlap with my research as well in art history. I have a sort of secondary question. Since you've said that, you know, you fell in love with landscapes through travel and through your uncles ability to take you to Utah and Idaho.
What's one of the most favorite places where that you not only love to paint, but just to be in the environment. Definitely Montana and Wyoming, um, grand Teton, national park and glacier national park are just incredible. There's a lot of, I think mountainous landscapes in general are just really what I'm drawn to and grand Teton national park.
I've had so many experiences being there, both in a research capacity, um, with the class and on my own with family, I feel like I just have a really deep connection to that area specifically. It shows up a lot in my work and my writing. And I would say for my own experience, I only saw the grand canyon recently in the last five years.
And I remember stepping to the edge and it was in the south. I was in New Mexico, actually Flagstaff, Arizona, and we got to the bottom of the grand canyon and I just went, oh, I thought I knew what this was, but I had no idea until I'm surrounded by it. So I'm guessing that you've had those kinds of experiences being able to be there as somebody who's conscious of environmental concerns and climate change and understanding what the environment is really is.
Yeah. And that's something I do try to portray as well through my art is just like, it's truly magical being in these places and pictures. Don't do it justice, and it's just. An experience like you'll never have. Anywhere else, um, being in those places. Yeah. So now how did you take that love of the landscape and then to abstract landscape painting to this research that you're currently doing on landscape conservation, you know, looking at American conservation expense, how did you move from.
Being a painter who's really focused on painting to being a painter. Who's also interested in research and interested in social justice business because I think climate change is a conservation movement is a social justice thing. Yeah, definitely. Um, so obviously from my art, I've had. Inclinations towards this sort of thing.
But then in my undergraduate degree, my June, the summer going into my junior year, um, I was able to go with the WVU Jackson hole photography workshop with photography, Professor Michael Sherwin, and on this trip. We of course traveled, um, to grand Teton national park and to Yellowstone and took lots of pictures and got to experience the area, which was super great.
But we also, as part of the coursework learned a lot about conservation in these areas and artists that specifically impacted these areas through their art. And this is something that I had never really learned about before, which was just crazy to me. Like there's this connection to my artwork. In this research capacity and I'd never really explored it.
So I think that that really opened my eyes to the possibility that art really does have this connection to conservation. And I really needed this to explore that more. Yeah. And so can you talk a little bit about the American conservation movement and why that's the piece that you're focusing on in your research?
Sure. So just to give a little bit of background on the American conservation movement. I mean, I think that America has had many conservation movements, but when you say the American conservation movement, generally people are referring to the movement that took place in the early to mid 18 hundreds. Um, this was at a time when America was really trying to make an identity for itself, um, away from its European counterparts that had architecture and arts and.
All this culture that America is still trying to develop board America did have was all of this land that was super unique to America. So the government and the government started these geographical surveys, geological and geographical surveys called the great surveys where they sent scientists and artists.
And cartographers out west to explore these lands and to sort of spark this. Interest in moving west and, um, having more interest in the lands. And this was also at a time when we were coming out of this industrial revolutions, urbanization, and people really were craving this nature in their lives. So it all kind of was a perfect storm.
Um, artists like Thomas Moran and William Henry Jackson were coming back with these. Paintings and photographs and, um, thinkers like Thoreau and mirror. We're going to these lands and writing about it. And people just got really interested in preserving these lands. And from this, um, in 1870, the first national park Yellowstone was established and then it continued, people were continuing to move out west to travel to these places, to document these places.
And in. 1916, the national park service was established. And my research specifically looks at artists that were sort of glossed over. I think Thomas Moran is known as like the, um, national parks artists, which is great. He deserves all that credit, but. There were a lot of artists that came after him, or just that weren't as popular as him that made really big impacts that you can't really find in the art historical cannon.
They're pretty glossed over. So my work serves to bring a voice to these artists and to show that there really has been this long-lasting connection between art and conservation, we'll lose one of the, who is one of your favorite artists that you sort of covered and said, I want to bring more prominence to this person's work.
That's hard to choose. I have three that I focus on. Um, Sidney Lawrence. He is a, an Alaskan artist, um, and he works with travel companies to try to get Americans, to travel to Alaska, and also tried to create this identity for Alaska. And he does these really gorgeous paintings of Mount McKinley, which is the main mountain and previous namesake of Denali national park.
His landscapes are really romantic and. Sublime in their aesthetic. And it's just really gorgeous. I think that aligns most with the landscapes that I like to do. Um, but then OLIS Marion Belmore brown. The other two artists that I look at are also great in their own way. They do a lot more, um, paintings and drawings of landscapes, but also the animals that reside in the landscapes, um, more from a scientific angle, but yeah, they're, they're really great as well.
So, what are your plans once you finished the masters? So I think that this is a fun question because. This degree has really shown me that I want to do everything. What does that mean? So I guess going into this degree, I didn't know that I liked research. In fact, I thought the opposite. I thought that I didn't like research.
Um, and I think this topic was just really important for me and I'm really, really passionate about it. And. So I created a thesis, which is 80 pages, but there's still so much to be said about it. So I could definitely see myself, you know, trying to publish this in, uh, in the capacity of a book or even an article.
Um, but continuing with this research would be really important to me. I also, um, was lucky enough throughout, well, throughout this past year to be working with the WVU art museum as a graduate assistant. And so getting this museum experience, I've been working with the education director, Heather Harris, and I've really just loved my time.
So I could definitely see myself working in a museum, hopefully in an educational capacity. We'll see, we got to see what works out. And then obviously to painting has always been a really big part of my life and I can't see myself not painting. So that would be another thing that I'd like to pursue. So right now there's no set plan, but everything is what I'm interested in.
Everything is. Okay. And, and I'm curious because you, aren't your BFA here at WVU. So why did you choose to stay in our ma and or a history at WVU? What were the pros for you of staying at WVU and moving from one field to an adjacent field? Well, I think that starting out addressing the WVU aspect of it. I just had the best time in undergrad.
I loved my professors. I loved my friends and, um, this place is just really special. And I think as. Coming to an end. My senior year, I was like, well, I just can't leave. Like, I'm not ready to leave. There's more that I have to do here. So I knew that I wanted to stay. And actually the first semester of my senior year, I mean, I had started with a BFA and like I started.
Pursuing a BFA in painting for my undergrad, but my senior year I decided to pick up undergraduate, ER, sorry, decided to pick up art history as my second undergraduate degree. So I actually did graduate with both degrees, um, and undergrad. So I knew that BFA in painting and a BA in art and art history.
Correct. So, um, I knew that it was something that I was interested in. I knew the professors really well. Um, the professors really are great. I love them. They've been able to help me through a whole lot. So I knew that it was something that I wanted to pursue. And I knew that I knew that pursuing art history would be a great compliment to my art.
And I think that that's why I ultimately decided to stay for a master's in art history. That's really wonderful. Thank you for sharing that. Um, let's take, take a break for a moment to hear from WV use provost's office of graduate education. Like.
Welcome back to grad life. 6 0 1 research and beyond I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia. And I'm speaking with Madeline Brody. Welcome back. Thank you, Madeline. What would you tell potential artists who already have earned their BFAs or MFA's about research in graduate school? I would say that coming from an artistic background, moving into our history, it was a really big change, um, to something more like traditionally academic, not saying that painting's not, but more of a research angle and it's going to challenge you.
Um, but in the best possible way, and you are going to grow so much, um, And basically just, it's going to help your artwork so much finding these connections between artists that have come before and current artists, and it'll help you like find where you fit into that narrative. Um, and I think that that's really important or at least it was really important for me.
That's really wonderful to heal. I remember when I was getting ready to go to my PhD program and literature, I met. Uh, Ted Kooser who had been the poet laurate at one point in time. And he said to me, good for you because I'm also a creative writer. He said, I think that all artists need to do research in the work that they're doing.
He said, I tell my students who are poets. You need to read a hundred poems before you're allowed to write one. Um, so I felt very four to five by that. So I completely understand what you're saying about that. The research informs your art, that it's not separate from it. It informed. Yes. So what do you feel is the best part of graduate school?
I think that that's kind of a hard question to answer. Cause I feel like there are so many good things. Um, from a personal level, I touched on this a little bit in the last question, but I just feel like I was able to grow so much. I think that, um, the rigor of the coursework and the research expectations for me at least, um, really forced me to grow intellectually, um, as a researcher and as a peer, I think.
I've, I've never had to do this sort of research before and knowing that I can do it now is something that's really special. I also think that one of the best things is just the support that I've been able to. Get from my professors and my peers. I know that they really do. They are invested in what I'm doing and they do really care about my success.
So having those interpersonal connections with people that are, that have seen the same interest in me or as me. It's really special. So for you, the graduate program hasn't felt, um, cutthroat or, or everybody's in competition with each other that it's more of a collective of people really rooting for each other?
Yes, definitely. I think that maybe, um, so right now I'm the only, um, art history graduate student in my cohort, um, for my year. So, I think that in some ways like from peers, I'm not getting that, but I don't think I would get that anyway. It's really been a supportive environment. Um, and even the there's two art history graduate students in the year below me, and we've even worked closely helping each other, which has been really great and helpful.
Um, and I've never gotten that from my professors, either that I needed to. Slash anybody else to get to where that's done. Great as well. That's great. It's, it's wonderful to always hear of supportive environments. Um, what's the one thing that you wish you had known when you started graduate school that might actually be helpful for other incoming graduate students?
I think the biggest thing would just be that there are so many resources that are available to you going in. I didn't know really what my, like, how I was actually going to be conducting the research that I was interested in. I expected it to be, you know, library research, which is very important. Um, and even then, like in undergrad, I did library research, but not to the extent that I'm doing or have done now.
Um, and even the library has so many. Opportunities. And so many programs that make research easier that I wish I had known about like one of the ones that I really have been taking full advantage of is the interlibrary loan system. So you can request any material, any research material in the world, and they can have it to you in a week.
So that's been really great, especially in light of the fact that. The pandemic has limited travel. So you can't really get to these places. It also helps save a lot of money, not having to buy these materials. But the other thing that's been really important was I didn't know that there were so many opportunities for travel.
Um, and I feel really lucky. I was able to get funding through the college of creative arts to do research travel. This past summer, I was actually able to go alone to grand Teton national park again, to continue some of my research, um, and do archival research, talk to people in the field, um, and really access a lot of materials that I wouldn't have been able to find online anywhere.
So I would say. Find out what the resources are, talk to graduate students and take full advantage of the resources when you find out about them. Because it's, I'm starting to learn as I am about to graduate that these resources may not be available to me after I leave here. So taking advantage of them is really special.
That's a, that's great advice. And now you're busy, right? You're still painting. So what do you do for fun? Well, I, I do consider painting a fun thing that I do, even though it's, it's been an academic thing in the past. It still is, but painting is something that will always be a fun thing for me. Um, another thing that I do is I love to be outside.
Um, I got a dog last year, so we go on plenty of walks, but, um, It's sort of become a ritual. My partner and I, we go to Cooper's rock once a week and we do a long hike with her. Um, and that's just been incredible, like being in an area where we can. Drive 15 minutes and be in nature. And I think it's just been really good for my soul and really good for my artwork as well.
Um, so being in nature and hiking, and I guess the last thing I sort of picked up and doing my free time is I'm a baker. Um, I work at a bakery in town and I do a lot of cake decorating and yeah, so that's been really fun. I mean, I love obviously all things sweet, but also, um, being able to translate. It's like artistic side of me into cake decorating into this new medium has been really cool as well.
That's great. So I have two follow-up questions to that. What kind of a dog do you have? I have a Chihuahua, so I'm always asking people and I, and I adopted her she's I adopted her during the pandemic. So I'm always curious with people who've adopted, um, dogs, especially during the pandemic. So what kind of dog do you.
So she is a poodle and Bernese mountain dog mix. So she's a Bernedoodle um, she is just the cutest thing. She's got so much energy. She's also a pandemic puppy. Um, but it's been great. I I'm so glad that we ended up getting her. She. I think just I was in my apartment doing zoom class classwork and having, you know, a dog has just been great.
So she's amazing. I love her Sam. He's amazing. I love her too. So now where, where can we, where can we go buy your cakes that you've decorated? Yeah. Um, so the bakery is called sugar bar. It is in, um, Suncrest town center. It's next to. I actually am gluten-free and I, oh. And when I want to treat, I stop in for the translate chick cake.
Cause it's great. Yes. They do have a lot of free options as well, which I think is, I mean, I'm not gluten free, but it's really great. I think for people that are. What's your cakes are beautiful because when I walk in and I see that front counter and I think, uh, will they ever make me one other beautiful. So I want to thank you for talking with me today. This has been a great conversation, Madeline. Thank you for taking the time. Thanks so much for having me. It's been really great. Yeah. And I want to thank GradLife 601’s podcast audience. I hope you enjoyed this episode. Join in next time when I'll be speaking with Gabriela Shakti, a PhD candidate with WVU in the Department of English, who recently received a WVU foundation, distinguished doctoral scholarship.
I'm Dr. Nancy Caronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.