In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks to Adelheid “Heidi” Crum, a doctoral student in higher education administration with the College of Applied Human Sciences School of Education. Her interests include bridging stronger connections between congregate, warship experience and higher education to help others find safe spaces through education.
Transcription:
Welcome back to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Coronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU, and I hope you all had a restful summer. I'm happy to return to the podcast where today I'll be speaking with Adelheid
Heidi Crum, a doctoral student in higher education administration with the College of Applied Human Sciences School of Education. Recently, Heidi received a Newman Civic Fellowship where she will expand her work on placements within wardship, such as group homes, transitional living facilities, and similar placement spaces.
Her goal is to help others find safe spaces through education. Welcome, Heidi. I'm thrilled to be talking with you today. I am so thrilled to be here. Thank you for having me. So, um, what is your area of interest regarding your PhD work in higher education administration and, and how did you come to this work?
I. My area of interest is specifically in bridging stronger connections between congregate, warship experience and higher education. Warship is an umbrella term. We usually use foster care instead. Mm-hmm. Congregate placements within warship include such places as orphanages, group homes, treatment centers, and transitional living facilities.
I came to this work through. This pathway. I have such congregate warship experience as well as aging out of the system. So it's personal to me. So when would you talk a little bit about, about your place as a non-traditional student and how you found WVU and why you've chosen to complete not only your PhD, but also an MA and your RBA here.
I think this is a fascinating trajectory, so if you could talk about that a little bit, I'd really appreciate that. That, that's a story that takes us back to elementary. And that was a long time ago, so I'll be brief. Um, I was raised as a ward of the state. Many states actually. So I was transient something like every six months I had a new mom and dad.
Uh, this meant a lot of gaps in my education. I believe math, for example, is a language and it's not hard to see with so much disruption, it quickly became foreign to me. I dissociated a lot. Retreating into an internal world constructed from literature when all I could bring in each move was what would fit into a trash bag.
Books, libraries were lighthouses. Every placement had access to one. So I loved to read and did well in language arts classes and aspired to do something meaningful with my life. But again, my circumstances were unique as all experiences in worship bar. I aged out of the system at 15 and I didn't have access to my transcripts.
So I suppose I was a dropout. I did quickly get my G e D humiliated and really sort of recklessly thrust myself into community college. An encounter there precluded my ability to finish successfully, but there were certainly successes in the experience then. I became a wife and a mother, and I'm the mother of five incredible people.
They're my favorite people in the whole wide world. My kiddos are looking toward their futures, and one especially is eagerly college minded. I. Sobering. I recognized that there can be a certain heaviness with being first gen and the pathways for their best futures haven't been cleared all the way out yet.
Simultaneously, I was struck by the statistic found on National Foster Youth Institute that less than 3% of former foster youth or people like me earn a four year college degree. I got to thinking I have some unfinished business with college. Yeah, during my, during my undergrad, I simply turned in one assignment at a time until I bumped into the end of them.
My grades though weren't where I wanted them to be. It was because I didn't understand a format or I misunderstood what a professor was asking of me. But by the final semester, I had gotten the knack things and even bumped into the dean's and president's lists. At graduation, I, I didn't walk because I still had shame that it took me so long and I justified the travel expenses, uh, took away from my kiddos.
The diploma arrived in the mailbox with this real anti-climatic finality, and I thought, I still don't feel done yet. So here I am finishing off the Masters. IT two will arrive in the mail, and I'm still not done yet. I initially chose WVU because I wanted the certainty of staying off campus. I'm a different person now than my first go with community college.
But having boundaries, even if you redraw. The lines later, they provide a frame for sensemaking, stability, security, and safety. So I'm a WVU student residing in Missouri, studying from halfway across the nation. But WVU chose me with its consistency in meeting me where I was. Where I am and staying this continual sojourn with me through both pedagogy and healing and not for nothing.
There really can be an identity development through education, perhaps none. So obvious as the name change that comes with the PhD and, and that's what I'm here for. That's a lot to unpack and I really appreciate you sharing some of your personal story as well. I, I feel naive when I say I didn't realize that children, because when you're 15 years old, you're still a child.
You can age out of a system mm-hmm. That's designed to take care of you and leave you with nothing. Mm-hmm. Um, it's disheartening. Um, and. In some ways, you, while you didn't let that define you, I can only imagine the steps that you had to take in order to say no to being marginalized and minimized at each step of the way.
Um, and that's true of many students. And here in West Virginia, while you're in Missouri. That happens to our West Virginia population often. Um, I'm a first generation college student. Many of my students are first generation college students, and not having the cultural capital of understanding the language, as you said about math, right?
Math becomes a foreign language if you're not in a classroom consistently. The same thing is true for academia, right? If you don't know the language and you show up at a place where everybody else seems to understand the language, you're left out. That's so I really That's great. Appreciate you sharing all of that.
Thank you. Can you talk a little bit, and I'm really heartened to hear that West Virginia University has been a good place for you through the online education. So can you talk to me about what it's meant to you to have access to all of your courses? Undergraduate and grad? Mm-hmm. Graduate through online education.
Through online courses, it meant access, full stop. I had on-campus community college experience and uh, I think my unresolved trauma made me uniquely vulnerable to a particular encounter, which resulted in me immediately dropping out afterward. I. Um, while Covid has brought concessions made by every one of us, I don't believe that now moving into a post pandemic era that virtual learning is as much about concessions anymore.
Rather, I think it has the prospect of awakening a whole other demographic entirely. One which I identify with. I think that's such an important statement because I know that there's a real struggle right now to say students want to be on campus, but I know that not all students do want to be on campus.
Um, and that is a real struggle, I think, on college campuses across. The country, I don't think it's indicative of WVU. Mm-hmm. I think it's indicative of how students have looked. Mm-hmm. And the social constraints, you know, students anxiety is higher than ever. Mental health issues mm-hmm. Are higher than ever.
Mm-hmm. And sometimes online education really helps them. Yep. So, So you are only one of approximately 13 students to receive the Newman Civic Fellowship each year. So what is your, this is a really high honor. I've had, uh, I had one student as an undergraduate who last year who was a Newman Civic Fellowship, and it's a really high honor.
Can you talk a little bit about what your project is and why you think this work is so important? I, I don't know how many received the fellowship yearly, but I know that it is an honor to be selected by West Virginia University and to be considered a Newman Civic fellow. Uh, I think the bridge between congregate, warship and higher education is important for many reasons.
Uh, two of those reasons are dignity and dollars. Uh, a third is data. I think there's an interesting crossover in the history of our land grant institutions such as West Virginia University and our nation's historical relationship with orphans. For example, the Moral Land grant acts the first in 1862, when the second moral act of 1890 took place during America's orphan train movement.
Between 18 fi between the 1850s and 1930s particularly, for example, as a result of the Irish potato famine, there were hundreds of thousands of orphans here in America. In 1865, we finally have the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery, but we quickly move into harboring orphans as indenture servants. These are the beginnings of foster care.
And so religious orphanages were built. Uh, Charles Loring Brace opened the first Catholic orphanage in New York. Other religions Follow was opening their own orphanages. And it's not until 1909 when President Roosevelt listened to a single individual, James West, the only person at this conference with orphanage experience to how difficult the experience of orphanage living was.
This conversation pivoted government policy to want to move away from the orphanage model and into residential foster homes, but through a licensing and regulatory oversight model with temporary supplemental provisions such as funding for families in need. Unfortunately, by the 19, uh, 1980s, the system was bulging at the seams with children.
Then there's what's the war on drugs? What, what the war on drugs really was back then, the additional risks of children who were on Medicaid. And social security being exploited, the incredible shortage of qualified and engaged state employees, and it was overall a real recipe for disaster. Voices from that rubble are still emerging, and we're not going to hear the half of them.
So wanting a stronger bridge between congregant, warship or modern day orphanages and higher education is important for the hundreds of thousands of children today in this system, many of whom aren't acknowledged even in the vernacular as we say, things such as. Foster care and allow that to conjure imagery that is comfortable for us.
Imagery of safe loving families. While in 20 22, 40 5,000 children and youth were placed in congregant placements such as transitional living facilities or group homes, so. I said a bridge between congregant, warship and higher education is important and offer two reasons. Dignity was that first part.
Ultimately, this issue also comes down to dollars. West Virginia spends approximately 183 million on Department of Corrections annual expenditures. One fourth of the incarcerated population, by the way, is under 29 years old, which is an interesting aside since the state of the university address in March, we're all learning that 75 million needs to be trimmed from the West Virginia University budget over the next five to seven years.
And according to WV policy.org, west Virginia's investment in higher education in 2023 is 156 million lower than a decade earlier in 2013. So, Building an accessible bridge from congregate warship to higher education, restores dignity to the marginalized and the vulnerable, but also has very real tangible application to the everyday West Virginian.
It is more cost efficient and certainly more sustainable to support a vulnerable youths endeavors toward higher education than to pay for their incarceration stay. In that third branch of importance I mentioned, data also charges us to examine what is happening to our kids after a preponderance of evidence of abuse or neglect and adjudicate and adjudication.
West Virginia has 6,262 total kiddos in warship with 416 out-of-state placements. Half are placed in congregant care, including 17 kiddos who were transferred to Missouri Group homes so far this year. So again, you've given us a lot of information to unpack and I have to tell you, I keep thinking over the last few days, I've thought a lot about Jordan Neely, the young man who was murdered on the subway in New York City.
And the thing that keeps getting brought up about him is that he was arrested 40 times. But as you are suggesting that, that we use correctional facilities perhaps as places to place. Young people who actually belong in loving homes, but they wind up in correctional facilities instead. Right? That's right.
And that and that we need to figure out. This systemic racism, classism, whatever you wanna call it. Yep. And, and unpack that and allow us once again, to treat children as children. Yes. To teach, to treat vulnerable people as vulnerable people, and not criminals. They're victims. Yes. They're not criminals.
That's right. Um, how when you, when you work on this Newman Civic Fellowship this year, what are some of the practical measures that you're going to look at or in incorporate in what you do in this year? I. I, I think I want to find a middle place. I, I think so far the literature which is lacking has one extreme versus the other.
And the one extreme that you already touched on was that it is entirely the responsibility of the already marginalized, already at risk individual to simply have this sense of ownership and sort of a automatic rewiring and rehealth and conversely, the, the opposite of that is that we should just throw federal dollars.
We should just throw state dollars at the most marginalized, and that will make us feel good. Uh, there's, there's a wide swing in the middle here where I really want to see some more common sense policies. There are some, there are some organizations that are doing this well. There are some campus.
Programs that are doing this well. Um, mentorship is a very common-sense approach and I think that there's a lot of room to capitalize off of that, for example. Thank you, Heidi. Let's take a break for a moment so we can hear from WVU’s Provost Office of Graduate Education in Life.
Welcome back to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Coronia, and I'm speaking with Heidi Krum, a higher education administration doctoral student with WVU’s School of Education in the College of Applied Human Sciences. Heidi, I'm really appreciating our conversation today, and I'd like, I'd like to shift gears just a little bit.
I'd like us to talk about those non-traditional students who make it to the point where you are, you know, what advice do you have for these students who want to attend college, but literally have no way, have no cultural capital to figure out how do I do this thing that I know that I want to do. Yeah, I, I think it's so honoring the opportunity to be asked that specific question.
Um, I, I think the advice would depend on their story as they tell it. But if they have a direction they want to go in, but there is a, but something their hope is contingent on, I'd say. Don't stay alone with that setback. Don't stay alone with that doubt. So actively stay interested. Think about your goals, dream about them, research about them.
Tell your friends and your loved ones about them. Don't stay alone with the criticism with. The doubt with the lies that uncertainty can tell you in times of lean and in times of plenty. You have to nourish your dreams, even if it's simply giving them some attention. When you do this, you and the resources you need have the best chance of finding each other.
That's really important that that isolation is probably the natural thing we do. I mean, as a first generation student, I always was afraid to ask for help. I always was afraid to not know the answer before I even knew the question. And. As an I advise now in addition to teaching and I try to be the advisor that I know that I, I couldn't even have when I was in school.
Yes. That I, I try to anticipate knowing, as you said before, that we have to listen, that we have to listen to each person's particular story and not place them in a compartment where one size fits all. So what tips for graduate students once they're in the classroom, both face-to-face and virtually, do you have.
Uh, number one, I think you should consider the higher ed administration program. I'm just kidding, but for real. Just kidding. Um, I think there's something called a, b, C, I think. Remember that you have agency and to be creative. If you're facing an obstacle, there is a way around it or through it. There really is a way so A, B, C, have agency and be creative and especially for undergrads.
I would implore you not to let the national data reports reduce the definition of a meaningful experience down to matriculation and graduation. I stopped out when I needed to. It was, it was expensive, but so was therapy and I found value in both the R B A program, by the way, really helped in salvaging that gap.
Yes. Many folks don't realize that at WVU U we have a Regents of Bachelor arts that allows you to graduate with 120 credits in a variety of subject matter, but gives you enough upper level education that you can start to think about where you might wanna, uh, go to graduate school, if that's what you desire or if you wanna enter the workforce.
Mm-hmm. And I think it's a great program and I'm really glad to hear that it was so successful for you. Um, now, because you take so many online classes, what do you see are some of the differences between the virtual classroom and face-to-face learning? Um, and how might students better prepare for the virtual classroom?
Mm-hmm. Uh, I would offer a word about virtual models. There's, there's a, there's different models for. Virtual learning, right? So all class on Zoom from wherever you are is the most popular, particularly, for example, in the higher ed admin program. Um, being piped in while others are in a classroom is another model.
Um, for this, I would suggest having two open Zoom accounts going. One was a screen close to the professor, so you can see their notes and their face, and another closer toward the back of the room so that you're offered more of a periphery and can really read the room. I, I, I also think. In both instances, we are responsible for recognizing that our environment is an asset.
So in the classroom, you're aware of the distance to the library. Sensory experiences of collegiate pride can motivate you from athletics. Logos, other symbolism communities, Greek life. These are resources largely void of the remote learner. However, in an up and coming age of collaborative video game play, electronically shared projects and primary and secondary school through apps and programs like Pallets, uh, I think feeling like you're sitting in front of your professor's computer, literally screen sharing.
Some folks will feel right as rain For the student though, we still need to recognize that the environment. Is an asset, even when the environment is the computer. We need to have agency and we need to know how to research electronically and how to use the full features of our virtual spaces. I think that that's so important.
When we all made that pivot back in March of 2020, it was an emergency stop gap and mm-hmm many of us worked. Many, many hours to make sure that we still allowed the classroom, the virtual classroom to be interactive. And we've incorporated some of those modes of learning and modes of teaching into our face-to-face classrooms.
But it also has meant that virtual learning has been transformed and it is much more interactive and much more collaborative now. So I really appreciate you, you saying all of that. Um, Now I'm gonna switch gears again. So you're an activist. It's very clear to me in the language you use, the way that you speak, for those that cannot speak for themselves, for the marginalized and, and this advocacy takes a lot of work and takes a lot of energy.
So what do you do in your downtime to recharge so that you can continue to work in this way? I think, I think being called an activist is an honoring term. Thank you so much for, for saying that I'm still learning how to advocate for myself. Um, so to recharge. I enjoy time with my husband and children marveling at this first generation away from my trauma.
I also enjoy something called natural life man, which is a holistic model of equine therapy. Through, um, an apprenticeship program which facilitates reciprocal beneficence between the horse and human, um, via bio energetics, such as breath and touch. And I know that can sound really complicated, um, but for example, the kiddo, D v d Spirit, untamed, I think that really features these principles well, and I, I think it's a really cute film too.
So Spirit untamed shows. Mm-hmm. Equine therapy at its best. Mm-hmm. In, in a way. Oh, wow. Thank you so much. So how did you get in? I'm just gonna add, how did you get into equine therapy in this way? Because I'm always, I've heard about it, I know people that have practiced it. I know someone that actually is someone on the other end who, who teaches it or administers it.
How did you find this therapy? Uh, so there is a, a local rancher and she is also a licensed therapist and she works with, uh, women survivors of human trafficking. And she was looking for volunteers to come and, um, really sort of reset the horses and, uh, so through that experience, Offering to volunteer and have my daughter also help volunteer and serve in this way.
Um, it, it just really grew into this beautiful dynamic relationship where we're giving and receiving at the same time. That's really beautiful. It also really speaks to the care of the horses, right? Understanding that they are taking in these kinds of traumas and that they also need care, that there has to be a re reciprocity.
Yes. Yes, absolutely. Well, I wanna thank you for speaking with me today. This has been a lovely conversation and I just really appreciate the work you're doing and continued good wishes with the Newman Civic Fellowship as well as the PhD program. Thank you so much. Thank you. Thank you to Heidi Krum and thank you GradLife 601 audience, I hope you enjoyed this episode. Join me next time when I'll be speaking with Sindupa De Silva, a PhD candidate in the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in WVU Davis College. Until next time, I'm Dr. Nancy Coronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.