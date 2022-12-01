In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Christian B. Shockey, an MBA student in Political Science at WVU. Christian is a research assistant in the Bridge Initiative, Science And Technology Policy, where he works with West Virginia University faculty from multiple departments to draft a carbon dioxide removal policy maker guide for the state legislature.
Transcription:
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University’s Provost's Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today, I'll be speaking with Christian B. Shockey, an MBA student in Political Science at WVU.
He's a research assistant in the Bridge Initiative, Science And Technology Policy, where he works with West Virginia University faculty from multiple departments to draft a carbon dioxide removal policy maker guide for the state legislature. Welcome Christian, I'm excited to talk to you today. Yeah. So let's start right from your current research, which stands at the intersection of social sciences and environmental policy.
Could you share a bit about how you came to this research and how it fits in with your MA in Political Science?
Yeah. So whenever I was at, during COVID, I just graduated from undergrad and I was already planning on taking a year off of school before planning, seeing if I wanted to go to grad school. And after doing a lot of thinking, I decided to take the GRE and then apply for the program in political science here at the school. And after finding out that I was accepted into the program, I was informed by Dr. Jacobs Meyer, who was the director of the graduate program. That there was an opportunity with this thing called the bridge initiative for a graduate research assistant.
And they said that it would be a much better offer than what the political science department could give at the time. And I didn't know much of it. I just knew it had to do with like, they were looking into environmental policy and I was like, that's something I'm very interested in. And so I. I, I would love to speak with them about it.
And they gave me an interview a few weeks later and they invited me onto the team and added me on it. And it was really cool. And I did a lot of preliminary studying over the summer on like environmental research. And they told me about the carbon dioxide removal project. They were working on that they were planning on working on in the fall and.
Did some research on that. And then once I came out here, we got introduced to the whole team and we spent most, most of our time we've been on zoom at least one time where we got to meet a lot of the faculty in person. And it was a big learning curve for me in terms of going from primarily social science research with political science to understanding like how academic research has done with like more hard sciences, like biology and environmental stuff, as well as geology is in there too.
And. A lot of like cross-disciplinary of fields that I did not realize were so like important to like bring together when it comes to these types of policymaker guides. And it was really interesting to have like all these multiple perspectives from faculty that I would have never had contact with, had it not been for this program.
And it's been like really stretching for like the way that. Think about like research in general and like how it's done and like the academic field. So can you talk a little bit about since you're working cross disciplinarily, you know, what are the things that take you out of your comfort zone? You know, how does this move stretch you as a researcher and public policy maker?
Well, the first thing that was blatantly obvious to me when I first started was I needed to do a lot of. Learning about like what all goes into it, whether the different factors are in like the science-y side of it. So that I could understand as like, from my perspective, what I can do to be of benefit to these conversations, without feeling that I'm like lost in the weeds, trying to understand what's happening.
So that's one thing that is like a very, that would get that got me out of my comfort zone was just reading a lot from. And different fields that I'm not used to reading in more science-based stuff. Yeah. So like more like science-y journals, which write a lot differently than a. Political science, the way that they structure everything and the methods that they use.
And so that was something that I had to get used to seeing and like, relating that to my understanding of academic research and that, that has really helped me a lot with like, understanding how to do research and like what to look for and like what journal. Are like the ones that are published in the most in each field and which ones would add more like credibility and all these different things that I didn't understand.
But then I was like, once I got into it, I started figuring this stuff out as they went. And that's helped a lot with me as like a researcher as being in the ma program. We do a lot of research for like most of the substance of courses in the political science grad program had. Seminar papers that we have to write.
And so that helped me a lot with like, learning how to do research. And everything am. The one thing that I noticed too with that was kind of surprising to me was, and this project be me and, and another GRA who's also in the political science department who work on this project. We come from a understanding of like policymaking and like how policy makers think and like bringing that perspective into.
People who work in like the science and technology departments that otherwise are, they're trying to figure out how to translate all of this information, all this knowledge to policymakers who may not have a background in these fields. And it's been really, really cool to like bridge that gap. Like, I mean, that's the whole point of it is like bringing people together and like, understanding like those different perspectives and saying like, well, if we talk about like this.
The state legislature might not understand it because it's so technical, but it would be easier for us to talk about it this way, in terms of like how it's gonna affect like the job market and different economic opportunities. And that's just been really cool to be able to have like, understanding all of the factors that go into policy-making that are equally important and that having those multiples perspectives is so crucial to be able to like, affect it, like in a way that like gets people to the.
So, do you feel that part of your work then is as a translator? And in some ways it is like being a translator, which I was not like, I was not expecting that to be the case, but with certain things like and a lot of times when we have like meetings and stuff each week, there will be questions that pop up from about like how certain things function or like what agencies are going to be the most interested in certain aspects of our policy.
Then we, we can like translate to that, to them and like discuss with them like, well, here's the people we should probably contact for these different things that would probably give us a good perspective on that in terms of like what the state's plans are. And that's been like, Really helpful for, I think just in general.
Cause otherwise it would, I think it would be it would take more time to. For them to try to like figure out how to translate. That is pretty neat. No, I totally get that. Now. You're still pretty young in terms of being a researcher, but do you see this way of working? Do you think that it's important for researchers and graduate students that are coming into a certain field recognize that they may need to join with individuals and groups of people outside their specific disciplines?
And my opinion. I think that interdisciplinary academic research is the future of research. And I think that I can't really imagine a future in which academics are sitting in their respective bubbles without communicating with each other, because that was something that I noticed about like people who are like faculty at the bridge.
A lot of them have like, spoken about different things that they've done in their own research that they've been researching for years. We're struggling to find answers to, but as soon as they got connected with somebody from another department, that was also my bridge, that they were able to find those answers very easily.
And it's like, well, why isn't this happening more often? And I think that that is something that the next generation of academics and like researchers right now are really like pushing towards. And I think a lot of that has to do. A feeling that they don't want their research to just be shared amongst other people in the field.
And they want to affect policy making in an effective way. And I think a lot of younger people. Really pushing to make like substantive change. And that's like driving a lot of their like research and like what they want to do with it. And that's why, like, I hear a lot of other grad students who say, I don't want to go into academia because of those exact reasons that they want to feel like that their research is going to be put to use to make effective change.
And I think that. Right now academia is kind of like at a tipping point within society and that there's a large chunk of society that feels that academia is no longer like credible or that there's like this weird, like disconnect because it's so like in the weeds and their own like technicality and research, but being able to.
Bridge that gap and like get people to understand that, like this research, it can help a lot of people on these things that we're doing can really help a lot of people on that. That's something I think will boost the credibility of academia and society at large and will allow. And I think that's what the next generation of researchers really would want to do with like, just bringing in all those different perspectives on the interdisciplinary research with that.
Right. And what you're doing is within an academic context, even though that you're effecting public it's public facing scholarship and public facing research, that doesn't happen with that. The knowledge that you glean from being within an institution that can help you to develop those skills and that knowledge base.
And I think that's a really important point that you're making. Let's take a break for a moment to hear from WVU provost's office of graduate education in LA.
Welcome back to grad life. 6 0 1 research and beyond I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia. And I'm speaking with Christian Shaki. Thanks so much for your perspectives on interdisciplinary. I think. As a person who really strives to be interdisciplinary. I really like hearing about public facing scholarship and hearing about people who are creating those bridges.
And you're working on a project that's very specifically called the bridge initiative, but can we talk about your academic career because you began your academic career with Datomic state college, a two year institution. And I think that that probably also shifts your perspective about research and academics.
So can you talk about your particular Focus, as you're thinking about who you're going to be and where you're going to place yourself once you've received your masters or even go on maybe for a PhD. Yeah. So when I was at Potomac state one of the driving factors behind that was that it was very close to home, so I could stay at home for two years, but it was also really interesting that.
It's like the Kaiser campus of WVU, but it was in a lot of ways, a lot of people that I got to interact with and a lot of people I spend time with were people who wanted to get a two year degree and then go into the workforce and do something that they felt was going to be like practical or would help people in some way.
And a lot of professors too, that were at that college. I had many professors who were not full-time professors. They, they had other jobs, but they would just teach classes. And that was like a perspective that I think was like invaluable to like coming into a more like of a four year institution because you get the, you can see, I got to see.
People who care about like learning and like education, but they also realize the importance of like, this is not like the end all be all. Like, this is. A a means to like taking this knowledge that you're learning and using it to affect something or using it. And they like an effective way. And I think that is something that I was able to like, help take that to WVU.
When I came here after two years and just coming from that perspective of just being in a place where. I've seen like people who are like the gray, it was like, the grades were not like the emphasis of it was about, I need to get out. I need to get my degree. I need to do this thing that I needed to do.
So that was not something. When I came out here. I wasn't just thinking like, all right, I need to give grades, I need to get these things like, okay, what can I do to do something that gets me in a place where I can do something in the field that I feel like I can make a difference in. And that was like, my thought process was like, I want to, if I want to go to grad school, I don't want to use that to just go into academics.
I would like to take that and. And within like government agencies or some other like nom, a non-government organization that affects policy-making in an ineffective way. And I think well just being that I've had the opportunity that I have with like the bridge initiative that has shown me so much about the policymaking process that I did not know.
And I feel like just having that. Knowledge and that experience is going to be invaluable whenever I graduate. If I do want to just after a master's to just go work in government or something like that. But if I ended up wanting to do a PhD somewhere down the line, that is also something that I.
Consider, but as of right now, that's not like my my current, right. That's not your end goal right now. So what advice do you have for students who enter graduate school after attending two years or four year programs? Students who may not enter graduate school with the same kinds of cultural capital as graduate students who attend four year schools for their entire undergraduate.
And my biggest piece of advice for students that come from a background similar to mine would be not to underestimate your own abilities. And that was a big struggle that I had when I first came out here for the first couple of weeks, I was very concerned about not being able to. Compare, like it's not necessarily like a comparison.
It's more about like being able to be around people who are coming from different like backgrounds and having a lot of different types of Like whatever. They're like credentials that I didn't have and realizing that we're on a level playing field and a graduate program and that, that back those backgrounds and all the different things, like if they went to a more prestigious four year institution, there, all those things, that's not really.
It doesn't really make a difference because we are in the same classroom doing the same courses. And the only difference is whether or not it's like, kind of, it's up to you to decide, okay, I'm capable of this. I can do this. I feel that. I might have to study a little bit harder than somebody else, but I can also, but that doesn't really matter because I want this for myself.
And that's something that I think is also crucial for anybody going into a grad program is don't do it for anybody else except yourself. If you're going into it, because you feel like that, do you need to impress somebody or do some sort of societal, like whatever, then you're in it for the wrong reason and it's going to burn you out and you're not going to be able to deal with the burnout.
Well, and that is something like, you got to constantly remind yourself, like I'm in this for me, because I want to do these things with this degree. I want to learn these skills. I want to take these things away from it, and I want to be able to do something for myself. I really want, and that, that, that I think makes a huge difference and like all of that perspective.
And then you won't feel like you're needing to compare yourself to your classmates and their credentials. And it's like, that doesn't really matter at this point. No, I think that's a really important point is that you all enter, even though some people might have other credentials, but you all enter in the same way and that your professors and your mentors are really.
To support all of you. And that's an important thing to think about. What's your favorite part? So far of graduate school? I think my favorite part is just they relationships I've been able to build like the professors and everything. Cause that, that was something in like undergrad that I think was just harder to do in general, because they have so many students, but like in a graduate level program, especially a small one, like the political science one is here.
There's just like this sense of that. Closeness that you get to have with them that you there's like this. It's just really nice to be able to just have access to these professors in ways that you wouldn't before. And just being able to. Talk with them about like, and it's been like really encouraging when they like come up to you and be like, I really liked your paper here.
And I really liked this thing that you're trying to do. And I think that I would like to help you work on it more to turn into a conference paper and stuff like that. And he's like, well, that's so exciting. It's like, I never would've thought that that would be a thing. Now, here we are. And it's like, the professors are really like encouraging with like, they want to see you fulfill like the potential that they see in you.
And that's what I think has been my favorite part is that the professors and this department really are pushing to have you see the potential that you have and unlock that potential and not be. Not discount yourself and not feel like that. You're unqualified really. I'm really glad to hear that. So where do you see yourself once you earn the ma, where do you see your future career goals?
I know that you've mentioned that you want to make a difference, but where do you see yourself fitting in? Well, currently the one of my plans is to work within like, Some government agency. And one of the ones I was looking at was like, potentially something of like NASA government relations and public policy.
And that is based on my boss, who was an astrophysicist at NASA for years. And she I've talked to her a lot about like NASA and everything. And we had like long, we've had long conversations about. If that is something that I want to do to just talk to her about it. And she'll try to see if she can help me out with that.
And, or like other organizations like the EPA or something based on the amount of time that we spent on working on policy regarding like environmental policy and things like that and that, that, and having the experience. Policymaker guide that has really driven me towards that direction of like government agencies slash like policymaking and.
And then when I was like, thinking about it a lot in the, the more I've been like, thinking about it and like trying to like make a plan is like, if that ends up being something that happens after the ma and then the people I'm working for, like, Hey, if you want to do a PhD here, we can help you out with this with like funding and stuff.
And if that happens, it's like, well, maybe I can go down that path and then just return afterwards. And it's that, that has really affected, like, I mean, that's changed a lot since coming into grad school without having that experience and the connections that I have now that I didn't have previously. So you, so what you're saying is that you've expanded your worldview of who you might be since coming to grad school.
I think, yeah, I think it's interesting because I do think with a place like NASA with an organization and institution like NASA, they're going to be dealing with environmental components very soon. Right? Yeah. Some programs that really. That's definitely exciting. I mean, there's stuff out in space right now, and I fully expect that some, some of us are going to be living somewhere else besides earth very soon.
Full-time so what do you do for fun outside of all the research that you're doing and working on public policy in your classes? I spent a lot of time hanging out with. We constantly have people over. It's like every day there's people come over. And most of the time, I don't even know if people are going to show up, but then in the evenings, people come over and where I like hosting events and stuff, which is a lot of fun.
And I hang out with like my brother who lives away, but I get online with them and play games and stuff. And so that's like, it gets me out of the. Academic bubble and a lot of the ways, cause I get to be around people that aren't in that bubble and it's just, it's nice. It's like a really good deal decompressor.
And that really helps me to be able to keep, stay grounded in what I'm doing and not get so lost in all that's going on with the academic. So for you, it's important to be social then outside of your circle? Absolutely crucial. What kind of video games do you play with your breath? Just online with like PC stuff.
Cause we hop, we just get on like a video call or like a. Audio call and then we'll just play competitive games because it gets in, it gets me in a good mindset that like, it takes my mind off of everything. I don't know. I was funded to be super helpful. Even if I'm yelling at the game, I'm like, well, at least I'm getting angry at this and not things you can't control.
I totally understand. Well, thank you Christian, for talking with me today. It's been a pleasure to talk with you. Thank you. Thank you for having me. Oh, sure. And thank you to GradLife 601's podcast audience. I hope you enjoy this episode until next time. I'm Dr. Nancy Caronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.