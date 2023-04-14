In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks to Swagger Fellow Aryaunna D. Mosley, a second year PhD, studying human and community development with WVU’s Davis College of Agriculture Natural Resources and Design. Aryaunna talks about serving others and her post-doctorate plans of creating holistic transformation within underserved communities.
Welcome to GradLife 601 Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today I'll be speaking with Swagger Fellow Aryaunna D. Mosley, a second year PhD, studying human and community development with WVU's Davis College of Agriculture Natural Resources and Design.
Mosley will use her degree to open her own business and start a nonprofit focused on the holistic development of others. Welcome Aryaunna. I wanna thank you so much for speaking with me. Thank you. It is an incredible honor to be here. Um, thank you so much for inviting me to be a, a guest on the podcast. I look forward to you utilizing this platform to share a little tidbit about my life and my research today.
Well, thank you. Let's dive right in. You are studying resilience and self-efficacy theories that will assist you in designing interventions focused on holistic development. Can you talk a bit about this research and how you arrived in this area of. Absolutely. Yes. Um, I grew up as an athlete and after my senior year, I had to step away from sports to tend to my health.
However, growing up as a preacher's kid meant servitude and community outreach was practically embedded in my DNA. It was during my senior year of my undergraduate career that I decided to take a leap of faith and apply to compete for a spot for one of the Reed College of Media Study Abroad programs to work with an international client in Spain.
Basketball was always my first love, so I thought, which made it even harder when I was presented with an opportunity to place semi pro After graduation, I ended up suffering from a severe injury a week before the first round of tryouts, and I was extremely disgruntled and even by delaying the start of my physical therapy treatment, which caused a much longer recovery.
I was in my own way for a while because the very thing that I had worked so hard to get healthy and back in shape for was stripped away from me. Yet again, I was young and my identity was tied into being an athlete. Luckily, I had some amazing people along the way that reminded me that I'm so much more than just an athlete.
I was notified that I was one of the 12 students selected for the study abroad program, and I began to fix my sites on this new task at. I remember very vividly the day in the nursing home when I went to visit my 98-year-old great-grandmother to tell her I was able to get the funds needed to go to Spain.
She grabbed my hands and told me, keep going baby, and don't let anyone distract you. You're doing things I could only dream of doing. Tears filled our eyes as she began to pray for me. She wiped the tears from my eyes and said, I'm so proud of you. Shortly after I was on my way to. And again, I thought basketball was always my first love growing up, but it was my time in Spain that solidified my true love for holistic human and community development.
On the plane ride back from Spain, I began to self-reflect on how my classmates and I were able to leave a place better than what it was. When we came, I felt deeper in love with the idea of creating holistic transformation within underserved communities by devising strategic health and wellness programs, educational and career development, opportunity, and strong mentor and life preparatory programs for underserved youth and their surrounding communities. I concluded my self reflection time by saying I can see myself doing this for the rest of my life. It was at that moment that I understood why everything else in my life couldn't work out. Because God needed me to do some things much bigger than myself in this lifetime.
I found inspiration throughout my life from my family. I was raised by my grandparents and my great grand, my late grand, my late grandmother was a school educator working heavily with special needs students. She also mentored at-risk youth. My grandfather holds multiple doctorates and has traveled around the world to do missionary.
Providing clothing, food, and free medical clinics in some of the world's most poverty-stricken countries. Lastly, my late father inspires me every single day. He was killed during my early adolescence. Prior to his untimely death, he lived in an extremely hard life. So many people judged him without ever understanding his life story.
He is a huge reason why I am who I am and why I strive to be the person that I wish he had during his c. In short, my research around self-efficacy, health and community resilience, ACEs and child wellbeing, leadership, and grit, is a product of my own lived experiences. Thank you, Aryaunna. That's a really wonderful sort of background information about you, and I'm sorry about your dad. You know, I, I, I did wanna ask you a follow-up question here about where in Spain did you go that you were able to accomplish this and sort of have all of this self-reflection? So I went to Sabia. So when you go there, We call ITIL in America, but one of the locals, a couple, actually a couple of the locals when we got there said, we know you're a tourists when you say it's, we are proud Sian.
So it was there that I learned that it was SAVI and they taught us different cultural language barriers that we have in English to translate into Spanish that they don't even use in their, in. Community. So it was such an eye-opening experience. Um, I remember when we got there how there were, you know, needles in the streets, how there were kids that were eight and nine years old that could read and write, couldn't read or write, but could kick a soccer ball like it was.
Nobody's business. And so a lot of the parents there as well didn't have access to education. And so part of the program that we did was to not only strengthen, um, you know, community ties with between the government and the family, but also to provide educational opportunity and technological advancement to these families within the community.
Wow. That's really wonderful. That seems like a real life changing experience for you. Oh, and what's wonderful is that you said, okay, I can see that I can do this. I see my grandfather's experience being a missionary in other places, but I wanna bring this back to my community. So that's really, so along those lines, right?
You earned a BSJ, right? A Bachelor's of Journalism and Strategic Communications and an MS in Sports Management here at WVU. So how did you decide to stay at WVU for your PhD? I have a feeling it has a little bit to do with that coming back to the community, but, Go ahead. Absolutely. You're, you're hitting the nail right on the head.
So there is such a rich history here for my family. Uh, my grandfather was the third African American man to graduate from his doctoral dentistry program here, and my grandmother was the first African American Ms. West Virginia University pageant winner. So when my grandfather shared this history with me, when it was time to choose a college to earn my bachelor, It made WVU U feel exactly like home.
Uh, so during my master's program, I knew that I wanted to continue my education, but I just didn't know what I wanted to do it in or what, how I was gonna do it. So I prayed on it and I asked God to God. Me. Shortly after my mother says to me during Thanksgiving break, she goes, you're so much like your.
Puzzled. I responded, is that supposed to be a good thing? And she smiled and said, yes, you are literally all of the greatest parts of him that the world never got to see. Everything that was good in your father. Is who you are. You have the best parts of him. And I cried because it was in that moment, in those few words, that I knew exactly what I was supposed to be doing with my life.
So I began to search for programs using keywords such as human development. Community, youth sport development and various other keywords. And once I narrowed down my top programs that matched the description, I did research to identify key faculty members within the doctoral programs that I felt would strongly align with my personal and academic goals based on their public curriculum by TA and their faculty profiles.
And at the time, I was working with several institutions to secure funding, but it all came down to networking and who I. Dr. Gary Laskey, who was the program coordinator and advisor for my master's program here, encouraged me to look into programs here at WVU. That's how my paths crossed with my academic advisor back in 2020.
And when I met her, I talked about wanting to bring access to trades in high school settings. She smiled and said, that's part of what my program does. We asked each other more questions into no surprise, we had so much in common. It's not every day that you meet someone that you live less than five minutes away from who is doing what you wanna do and has accomplished the things that I outlined regarding life preparatory programs and early college access for underserved youth.
The day we met was the beginning of something wonderful. I was confident that I had found the perfect advisor. I felt safe taking the leap of faith into the unknown of pursuing a PhD program. I was absolutely confident in her leadership abilities to guide me through this academic journey. I wasn't even in the program yet and she was already committed to my success and my academic development as early as March of 2020.
She allow, she worked with me on my application material and she allowed me to get involved with her P20 program. I'm blessed to be able to say that my advisor, Dr. Emily Perdue, truly cares about my personal, professional, and academic success. And over the past two years, she has been an incredible advisor to me.
Her support as well as the fully funded financial support I received from WVU made it abundantly clear that I didn't need to look any further. A sense of pride began to swell within me knowing that I would one day earn my doctorate at the same college as my grandfather. Almost 50 years later, I smiled as I formally accepted the program offer and financial aid offer from WVU U, and my heart was warm.
Knowing that these country roads will continue to be my home throughout the duration of my doctoral program. Wow. So basically you actually did look at other programs, but when all was said and done, you felt like they answered not only your needs, but they offered you an expansion of what you wanted to do because it was already here in place for you.
Absolutely, and I, I was actually given a lot of autonomy within my program. That's great. I think that's really important that we need to remember that when you're a graduate student, it's not about being a good student, it's about we're actually helping you to professionalize so you can be a colleague, not a student.
So let's talk a little bit more deeply about how you feel that your program assists you in fulfilling your own plans to open a nonprofit. Absolutely. So my program, as I mentioned just now, has given me full autonomy to take control of my academic learning experience as I'm preparing to wrap up my coursework.
At the end of this semester, looking back, I was able to learn a lot through the educational psychology courses, social and behavioral health science courses, integrated marketing communications courses. I took a public administration course last semester, and of course, research leadership and program evaluation and development courses that I took through Davis College.
Due to the nature of my research, it made sense for me to take an interdisciplinary approach, allowing me to create a robust learning experience that caters both my academic and professional goals. I think that's really important that I don't think that anyone can really do, um, can do study anymore that's not interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary, that you really have to be able to speak in more than one field.
So that's really great. What would you say has been the best part of your graduate education? Honestly, the opportunities and the networking experiences. As I mentioned earlier, Dr. Lasky has helped me get involved with the women's basketball team. When I was a Master's student, I was afforded the opportunity to serve as a volunteer team manager under Coach Carey.
He also strongly encouraged me to apply for the 2020 March Madness Women's Basketball Championship, and I was selected and it was such an incredible experience up until the news of Covid 19 went public and abruptly ended the tournament. Um, and Dr. Perdue as well, she has provided me with, uh, So many opportunities, um, to serve as a teaching assistant to attend scholarly research conferences where during my first semester, I was able to win an outstanding innovative poster award with her for the research that she does in West Virginia P 20.
So coming in as a brand new grad student and to win such an accolade, it was such a surreal feeling. Um, I'll also say additionally, I've been able to expand my leadership skills. Serving as a graduate student center for Senator for the Davis College and the graduate and professional student uh, association this semester.
This semester as well as last semester. Mm-hmm. And I'm currently working in the Public Interest Communication Lab under the direction of the amazing Dr. Julia Frosto, where I'm able to tackle health issues and use my voice to further the research. Within the African American communities, um, for, specifically for African American populations in rural West Virginia, impacted by COVID 19.
So everywhere around me, there has been an opportunity for, for me to either further my education or my leadership skills, or to dive deeper as an emerging researcher within the field of human and community development. So was that, is the piece of you diving into African American rural communities, was that piece already there or did you add that piece in?
Is that all you? So this has been a piece where a lot of these things, such as the senator positions, such as teaching such as the PICC lab, I just got hired into the PICC Lab in December, and so it was an incredible opportunity extended to me at from Dr. Frost, who is one of my external committee members.
On my dissertation, and so she was like, oh, absolutely. After hearing what I talked about and what I was about regarding community resilience, regarding wanting to provide equitable access to healthcare within ethnic minority communities, she said, this is. Perfect for you. You have that persona, you have that personality that you can go into these focus groups and you can confidently lead and probe into the minds to find out and help them articulate exactly what they need.
If they aren't able to articulate what they need or to probe, you know, further in a safe and inclusive environment, you know, with a familiar face to make sustainable change within the current community and to improve the quality of life. Essent. Absolutely. That sounds wonderful. Congratulations. It's very well, all the different things you're doing means that you're very busy.
I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, and I'm speaking with Aryaunna D. Mosley, a PhD student with WVU'S College of Davis.
As an expert, but also as a role model, and then as an assistant to other people's dreams. So could you tell, what would you tell a potential graduate students about graduate school? Woo. The days are long and sometimes the nights are even longer. But don't forget to water yourself because you cannot pour from an empty cup.
With the everyday hustle and bustle, it can be so easy to forget to eat when you're doing 1,000,001 things in a day. Even if you're not hungry, try to make yourself at least drink a smoothie because your brain cannot run off coffee and fumes no matter how hard you try to believe that. Graduate school can be extremely stressful, so I recommend that you take advantage of the free fitness classes offered at the rec or carving time out to just work out and decompress, even if it's just sitting in a hot tub and doing a few laps in the pool.
Your body will definitely thank you later for the much needed research break. Speaking of stress, I highly recommend that you get a, the. Or two, because there's gonna be a lot of isolating moments as you chase your academic and professional dreams. You have to remember that your family and your friends probably have busy lives too, and they will not always be available to talk to you.
If therapy is not an option that you wanna pursue, I would strongly encourage you to at least start journaling as a healthy way to promote self-reflection and positive coping mechanism skills. This is, these are, this is really wonderful advice, Aryaunna and I, and I wanna emphasize that I think therapy is important and if therapy seems like something that you said that.
I, I'm not ready for therapy. You can also find success coaches. You can go to career centers and talk with them because you're right, our, our people. Our people don't always have the time or the expertise to talk us through some of the things that we need to be able to talk through as researchers and academics.
I think that's such an important. Point. I also didn't know that the rec center has a hot tub. How did I not know that? It's wonderful. I frequented Austin. One thing that you wish you'd known when you started graduate school that might be helpful for incoming graduate students to know. Okay, timing is everything.
I'm glad that I am purposefully dwelling within the reason of my current season. So as my grandfather always tells me, my best advice to you would be to give yourself time, space. And grace to dwell unapologetically with great tenacity in your current season. Don't be afraid to walk alone as you soar to new heights.
Don't be afraid to try new things or to put yourself out there as you network and search for exciting new opportunities. Some of the guiding principles that helped me get by within my first year were Proverbs 25, 11 through 13, Proverbs three, five and six, and Jeremiah 29, 11 through 14. And I hope that to instill these principles and everyone else that I come in contact with so that they know that they're more than a conqueror, that they can overcome anything in life and that don't, don't stress.
Because one, when stress comes, you just have to kind of put your trust, you gotta put your faith and keep on going. Even if you don't understand the end goal yet, keep on going. So those are guiding principles that were instilled in me by my grandparents and I was raised on those principles. This is really important because I think it goes back to what you said about therapy, right?
And I said a career coach, but I also think that, you know, you're talking about having a really solid foundation and a faith-based kind of practice. People can also talk to their faith leaders. I think that's a really important notion that that's part of the community and that that's part of where we can ask for assistance from.
So it's a good reminder for people who practice faith-based, you know, Thinking and learning and loving to be able to know that that option is not only available to them, but that's what it's for. Right? There are a ton of student organizations on campus focused on faith-based and collegiate life. Um, so that's another avenue to go down if you wanna get involved in campus life.
And I serve is a great way to get out there, put yourself out there to volunteer with different organizations, and there you'll even be able to meet other people and you can almost build your own support group through the volunteering network. There are people that I volunteer with all the time as part of my fellowship.
In addition, in addition to my free time as well. That has been an awesome resource of how to network and meet like-minded people, because as you're going into this phase of your life, some of the things that you were once used to and that you once did, you might outgrow those things, or it might not, you know, it might not look the same.
It might not feel the same, because now your mindset is a whole new. Area and it's a, it's gonna be a lot of gray area at first, and you're gonna feel a little lost and imposter syndrome may come knocking at that door, but you tell it, Hey, I'm here to stay and I'm gonna own, I'm not only gonna successfully do this, but I'm gonna own it with confidence.
So that is another. In a nutshell thing that I wish, you know, that I, someone shared with me, which they did, but I would like to share with someone else as they begin or they're thinking about even beginning to take on the beast of a PhD program. I think everything that you're saying is so important because you're right a lot of times, especially first gen graduate students, I was the first gen student the whole way through.
Yes, right. Awesome. But I also came from a time period, cuz I'm a little bit older than you where I had to do everything by. And it took me a long time to realize that no, this is a community and you need to learn to ask for help. And I think all of the suggestions that, that you've given are really about making sure that you are not alone, that you are in community, whether that community is serving as a volunteer, somewhere, belonging to a collegiate group, um, really practicing your faith.
I think all of those things are so important to our growth as human beings and who we wanna be. And as you said at the beginning of this conversation, Of the purpose that you have for this world, right? And, and following through on. Now I wanna change the subject a little bit because I know you like to binge watch movie TV shows.
What are you currently binge watching that you recommend to our audience? It's so fun. Fact, lately the TV has been watching me more than I have actually been able to watch it. However, some of my top go-to shows are gonna be Abbot Elementary when I want a good laugh. Tulsa King because who doesn't love some action, uh, suits, because I also find it hilarious, um, how he's basically like caught in his way through this, like, and nobody's asking questions yet.
I'm not that far. I don't wanna spoil it for anybody. Uh, Yellowstone is a recommendation that my grandfather recommended for me. I really love action. So, 9 1 1. I also enjoy like true crime stuff such as. You know, only murders in the building, the N C I S series, um, S V U, you know, first 48 Brazilian Owls Manifest Raising Dion.
Um, those are some of the shows, but I'm also really into game shows. Like I love word shows, so, such as like the hundred thousand. Dollar Pyramid, family Feud America says in common knowledge, like, I enjoy playing along as if I'm actually contested on the show. So I, I get a majority of the questions right.
So I'm like, maybe one day I'll make my way on to one of those shows. Oh, that would be amazing. The only reason I watched 9 1 1 is because of Angela Bassett. I love Angela Bassett and, and I just finally watched Black Banter Wakanda forever, and she just broke my heart in that. She was so amazing, Regal.
Res Regal. She and Viola Davis. You know, I'm still shock. Viola Davis did not get an Oscar nomination for the Woman Warrior. I just, I don't understand it. That wasn't, but these are amazing powerhouse African American women who, you're right, I, I look forward to seeing the next thing that they're going to do, but that's the only reason I watched 9 1 1 is because of her.
I was like, oh, this is gonna be just a dumb fire show. And then I went, what? I think they need to put, um, warning labels though that you're gonna cry because a lot of episodes, almost every, yes, I'm in my living room just crying, like, what is wrong with me? Like, this is a fake show, but I'm crying because it's like the type, my heart is just like, oh no.
Like, I just, I can't, I get, you know, verlan with the motion and I'm just, Boxes of tissue. So, but she is a star. I literally love Angela Bassett and I look at how fierce she is on screen. Like, so it's, it, it matters to be able to see like, you know, African American women in these positions, in these roles, and you take some of the principles of just how they, they're on screen persona and how they actually carry themselves in real life.
And I say she's rigg on screen. She's rigg. Screen. And I think she's a wonderful role model for young African-American girls to look up to, you know, to say, Hey, if she was able to chase that dream and get there, I'm able to obtain my dreams as well. You know, to see more faces and spaces and the inclusivity that is beginning to, to emerge within the world is nice to see.
I agree. Yeah, she is. Absolutely, absolutely regal. And like you said, on and off screen. So now I wanna switch again. What do you do for fun? Because you are so busy and so busy and so besides television, what do you do for fun? So for fun, when I do get to have fun, um, I really enjoy spending time with my sorority sisters.
I enjoy writing. I am, I like to do poetry, short stories. Fictional stories. I absolutely love to travel. Um, I have a camera. I do, I shoot photography and videography. I enjoy cooking. Um, my granddad teaches me so many awesome family secrets and recipes and so I try it at my house. I want my own as well, and I'm expanding my cooking palette.
I love to win Zumba and yoga or just working out in general. I, my, my grandfather just passed down on my grandmother's sewing machine, so. So excited to get into clothing design as well as crafts. And I play, I play instruments, so I do piano and guitar. I took lessons when I was a kid and so now I can play by ear.
Um, so I'm getting back into the classical side of things with my piano and just exploring, playing my guitar, how I feel, um, based on my mood. And I just, I really enjoy, I'm very family oriented, so I enjoy spending time with my family and my. This is a very full life. Very well. I wanna thank you for speaking with me today, Aryaunna.
It's been such a pleasure getting to know you a little bit more and also hearing your perspective on graduate school and beyond. So thank you. Thank you so much for having me again, and it has been an absolute pleasure speaking with you. Thank you. Thank you to Aryaunna D. Mosley, and thank you to GradLife 601’s podcast audience, I hope you enjoyed this episode.
Please join us next time when I'll be speaking with Zoe Pivo, a PhD student in WVU's. Department of Biology. Until next time, I'm Dr. Nancy Caronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.