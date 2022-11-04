In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Danielle Mikolajewski, a Plant and Soil Science PhD student with WVU Davis College. Danielle talks about her chosen field of plant pathology, ecology and how finding the right mentor set her on her current path.
Transcription:
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today, I'll be speaking with Danielle Mikolajewski, a Plant and Soil Science PhD student with WVU Davis College.
She won first place in WVU Spring 2022 3-minute thesis competition with our presentation entitled Super Donor Transmission in Chestnut blight strikes. Before coming to WVU, she earned her BS in plant sciences and the MS in plant and soil science at University of Delaware. Welcome Danielle. Thanks for taking time to speak with me today.
Thank you for having me. So let's just jump right in here. You won first place in WVU is three-minute thesis or three empty competition in the spring. Could you talk a bit about how you prepared for the competition? And why you think it's important as a PhD student to take part in competitions such as this one?
Sure, absolutely. I actually practiced my talk probably about three times a day and I changed it multiple, multiple times. So it really does require quite a bit of memorization. I would practice it in the shower when I took the dog for a walk, wherever I could. Get my voice out there and heard, I also worked with a coach, Dr. Betty Ne, who gave me a lot of pointers on how to present some of the points I was making with more emphasis, where to take pauses and keeping me on track to make sure I was in that three-minute time, because you could say a lot in three minutes, but it never feels like it's. I understand. Totally. Do you think that it helped you understand your research more or maybe helped you to transmit that information about your research to a more general audience?
Absolutely. And that's why I think PhD students should take. And this competition into consideration and take part in other competitions because the whole point of grad school is to end research in general is to put your research out there and for the generalized public, to be able to understand.
What you're researching, why it's important and why we should have funding for these different research projects. I totally get that. I think that sometimes graduate students forget that they're here to be professionalized, not to be snapped, to be good students, but to be good colleagues. And I, and I think that's a really important point that you've sort of brought up.
Now your research focuses on ecology work in general, and then more specifically in plant pathology. Could you explain a bit about why you chose to focus your research in this area? Yeah, sure. So in my undergraduate career, I actually started off as a lab tech for a completely different lab. And I realized within that year period that genetics worked for meat. Like plant genetics was not in my total interest, but I didn't know what my interest was. So as I was looking for new undergraduate research opportunities, I came across my advisor who was looking for a new lab tech. Her name is Dr. Nicole and she worked on the rice blast phone guests.
And she asked me, have you ever done this before? And I said, no, but I'd be willing to give it a try. And I love. I love looking at the genome of fungi and growing them out and pairing them on different types of growing medium to see what they do. So that's why I wanted to stay in the field of plant pathology.
And then within my master's, I switched a little to more ecology and urban ecology specifically. Because I also had interest in that and I really enjoy that as well. So now I get to use both within my PhD and I'm hoping to create a nice little niche for myself and specific. Background of interests that will hopefully make me marketable once I finish.
So this is really interesting because you did your undergraduate and master's work at university of Delaware. So how, how did you choose WVU Davis college plant and soil graduate? It was actually the professor that I am now working with. So I work with Dr. Matt Cason and his laboratory and through networking opportunities, which is also a great reason to do these competitions.
I am involved in the American fighter. Pathological society short is APS and I am in the Potomac division and that was at the university of Delaware, but that also happens to include West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and maybe even parts of New Jersey. So while I was at these different conferences and competitions within APS, I met Dr.
Cason. And I remember I'm sure you understand, being at some of these conferences, especially for multiple days in a row, you get a little tired, some of the research. That might not be your interest. It's a little harder to understand and then thus pay attention to it with interest. And I remember Dr.
Cason going off and talking about Chestnut blight and I like woke up and was like, oh, that's really interesting. And I actually like really listened and had questions about it. And I always thought, okay, well, if I decide to do a PhD, I'm going to look him up first. And I decided to do a PhD and he said, well, find a place for you.
And now here I am. So Danielle, this is all very interesting to me. And I have two follow up questions from this response. And one has to do with mentorship would pro get you, but the second is planned pathology. Now I can see my plan for the environment there, but what drew you to plant pathology? What, why is it that you want to study Chestnut blight or, or any kind of ecological makeup that rather than doing like human biology, for example well, for one thing, I'm not very good with blood.
So staying away from humans was definitely an animals is doing that kind of biology work though. I'm sure I could have found another niche within that where I didn't have to do that. No, I've always had an interest in the environment and in my mind that meant plants. And then once I got to college, I realized that it's also the soil and the microbes that live in it.
And. Both help. And in fact plants, and as I, again went through my undergraduate career, I really found this love for trees specifically and love for plant pathology. It just really interests me. I love looking at the genomes, figuring out what genes do, what you can knock them out. We can add new genes in, you can and then you can do really simple stuff again.
Growing things out and seeing what happens on in different environments. And I really shifted from, okay, I want to study plants and mess with plant genomes to try and make them. More resistant to these plant pathogens too. I want to work on the pathogen side because if we can figure out how the pathogens work, then we can tell the people who are working on the plant side.
Okay. You need these specific genes or you guys should make these fungicides pesticides. And I really found that more interesting than working on the plant side of things, not to say I still love plants, but on the molecular level, I think fungi and bacteria and viruses are so much more interesting than plants and plus plants also have much larger chinos.
It's much easier to just seek. A whole, like couple of fungi and be able to compare them, compare to a bunch of different tree species. Oh, wow. That's so interesting. So now, so now you mentioned before, as you're going along this journey from undergraduate to graduate, that you've had mentors that have really helped you.
So could you talk, could you talk a little bit for potential graduate students about what to look for in a mentor? Yes, absolutely. You, I suggest that you do not. You look for the mentor first and then you look within the program now. I mean, that sounds a little counterintuitive. And when you go about.
Looking in program short, you start on it for me, like agriculture, I start on the agriculture page and each college that I was looking into and narrow down faculty, but then make sure you find someone that you get good vibes from. I'm sure that's a very millennial thing to say, but it's true. To find someone that you get along with who will treat you like a person.
So many are still stuck. So many mentors are still stuck in this grad students or slaves kind of mindset. And I know so many people who. Sleep at work. They take showers at work because they're in the lab constantly doing experiments and that's not healthy. It's not healthy. No. So it's very important to find someone who cares about your mental health and your wellbeing and your priorities in life.
Mine specifically are mental health and family. So talking with Dr. Cason, you know, those are his priorities too. And he treats me like a human and not some slave graduate student. He wants to teach me things, but he also understands that I need breaks. And sometimes you just need to take, sometimes it's a couple hours, sometimes it's a week.
If you burn yourself out. So finding a mentor who respects that. And you can talk to when things might go wrong, who will not only give you advice, but who can just be there if you need a shoulder to cry on or someone to talk about. I think that's really important because things will go wrong. Right?
Absolutely. Nothing is perfect. And I think it's important to understand what you're saying to me. It doesn't sound like a millennial thing. It sounds as people are learning more about work life balance or life work, balance, whatever you want to call it. We're all understanding that overwork doesn't necessarily give us anything, but.
Not being healthy and not having time with the people that we love the most. So I think you're right on. So when you, so you met Dr. Cason at a conference and then you kept in touch with him, or did you just reach out to him after, after a little while when you realized you were going to go to, to get a pay, earn a PhD.
I think I ended up just reaching out. I didn't necessarily keep full contact, but he remembered me from conferences. I usually have colored hair. I tried to keep it neutral for the time being. So he was like, when I told him, like, you know, I I'm interested in working with you. I worked under Dr. . He was like, oh yes, I remember you.
That's really wonderful. Okay. So let's take a break for a moment to hear from WVU provost's office of graduate education and life.
Welcome back to grad life. 6 0 1 research and beyond I'm your host. Dr. Nancy Caronia. And I'm speaking with Danielle Michael, Jesse. Danielle is so far I've really loved our conversation and I, and what I'd like to hear from you now is what's the best part of graduate school for you. For me personally, it's making your own schedule and undergraduate, you are required to take gosh 12 to 18 credits depending on the college.
And it's, your day is full of classes and learning, and then you have to go study or do homework or projects or exams, and then hopefully you also have balanced some fun in there somewhere. At either a fraternity sorority, or a, a group on campus where graduate school, depending on the university, you're only required to take like one or two classes a semester.
So with that, You can really decide how your schedule is going to be and how it's going to work for you. Especially now that we've gone through COVID so many people have realized, oh, I don't learn. Well in person, I learn well online or I learned asynchronously or some people like me is realized, oh no, I hate the online thing.
I need to be in person. I need to have a better schedule and you can make that for yourself. So I can decide, okay, I want to go home for the weekend it's someone's birthday or there's party happening or whatever. I can decide to cram all my lab and field work in to that week. And then I could take a couple days off or I can spread it out and realize like, oh, my mental health is pretty good.
I can do a little bit each day. And and really like, you can work on writing. You can work on lab work, you can work on the field work or maybe you just need a day of a break and you can actually give yourself that day where once you get into the real world, it's very much like you have so many sick days, you have so many vacation days and graduate school.
I really suggest making your schedule work for you. And then taking that, those breaks, that, and those opportunities that you can, that you get while in graduate school. So you're really, I mean, this conversation is really keeps going back to professionalization to figuring out how to professionalize yourself while also maintaining that sense of like, I am not my job.
You know, I have a career, I have a job, but I also have a much bigger life than that. And that to me is really important to remember. So, so let me ask you another question. What's the one thing you wish you'd know when you started graduate school that might be helpful for incoming graduate students to know it goes back to that.
Scheduling don't burn yourself out. If you feel yourself. Starting to dwindle, whether in health, mentally, you're starting to have intrusive thoughts or again, like, especially with COVID now you start feeling sick, take a break. And if you picked a good mentor, they'll understand. I mean, don't try and do it all the time, obviously, but you're not feeling well.
You feel like you need a break, take that. Yeah. Before you burn yourself out, because once you burn yourself out, then you need like a week off mentally and that's, and then you're going to be like, oh, now I just took a week off and I didn't do anything. And it's a vicious cycle. So taking little breaks again, whether it's okay.
I read a couple papers. I'm going to take a break for an hour or, okay. I did all this work this week and now I feel like I have nothing to do Friday. Don't find yourself. Don't find stuff to do, take that break and then get back to it the next day. That's really, that's a really important point is that we often, I think we've cultivated, especially in academia, a culture of overwork and let's face it.
None of us are really doing anything that is of importance where if you don't have the data or the. In this moment, it's not going to break anything. You can have that data in details tomorrow. And it's really important to, to parse out that time and to give yourself time separate from the work that you do.
Otherwise you start to feel like you are your work. Yeah. And on that note you know, people say within the masters, you're supposed to take two years. PhD is supposed to be for. You can take longer sometimes field work those wrong. Sometimes COVID happens. And to not pressure yourself on things you can't control.
And if you take an extra year, Nope, no job is going to look at you differently because you took an extra year to do your PhD. I mean, So many people now take 5, 6, 7 years, especially with COVID. I know so many friends of mine who have to take two extra years because they lost one year of time. I ended up being two years of recovery.
So to not put yourself on this timeline, take those breaks, do what you need to do to get your work done, but don't burn yourself out. Thanks. I think it's so important and I think it needs to be repeated again and again. I often say to people that we're never really going back to March 1st, 20, 20, absolutely not.
However, this looks in the next year or two years is very different. So thank you for that. What do you plan on doing once you finish your PhD? What are your career goals and where do you see yourself? Even five years from now? So it depends on one. If I finish within five years, I should, in theory, you know, on that four year timeline have three more to go, but that might not happen if we find something really cool.
Or if we, God forbid have some other pandemic where I can't go in and do anything. But yeah, it's going to depend on the job market as well. More recently, I have thought about government work. I have some ties again, connections with the USA forest service department of agriculture especially the forest service because of the networking that I have done.
And now I'm from this three minute thesis, I'm getting emails all over. WVU saying, congratulations. I'm like, I don't know who you are. And I looked them up so I can actually have a conversation with them. I'm like, oh, this people from completely different departments. So, you know, networking, I, in my mind, I'm like, cause it's very difficult to get into government work, but I'm like, I have those connections.
Hopefully I can get into the force. And do something I like immediately, because once you're in the government, you can kind of switch around. So I have a lot of friends who work for the USDA, but they're doing something that they don't really like, but they're trying to get their time in and then they can move around as jobs, open up.
However as I've developed my skills over the years I do really love teaching. And I love research my thing that I am a little more skeptical on and criticize myself for constantly as my writing. So in theory, I would love to be a professor, but. You have to write grants, you have to write papers and then you're mentoring other people who are writing grants and papers.
And right now that is, I am definitely not comfortable doing that, but within three, four years, I might be again, I have ties with the university of Delaware so I could use, well, maybe not easily, but I could definitely Come back to Delaware and maybe work as a professor there. And then, you know, the other way to go is industry.
And again, I have ties there as well, so it's basically, I would love to start trying to work for the government. That doesn't go great. I will try to be a professor. And if that doesn't go great, I will work for industry. And I'm just going to have to kind of see where things go. My plan changes every day.
As you know, you look on websites trying to figure out, okay, like, this is how I figured out how to get, do my PhD. I was like, I'm looking at websites and I'm seeing what jobs are listed, what the requirements are. And every year it changed. It's the same job that I looked at a year ago that only required an undergrad now required a master's.
And then I look at it again. Now it requires a PhD to do the same work. It just increases in pay a little bit here and there. So we'll kind of see what happens, but I have. Colleagues in all fields. So I'm not concerned about getting a job. It's just where it's going today. I think that makes a lot of sense.
And as somebody who works in the department of English and teaches writing, writing is a muscle and you have to use it. And the more you use it, the better you get at it and writing grants. We'll have an episode. The episode after yours is with Andrew Dax. Who's an associate professor in the department of biology.
And we're going to talk about grant writing together for graduate students, because a lot of you do need to start writing grants very early on or you're part of grants and they ask you to write pieces of it. And it's. It's practice, practice, practice. So I'm glad that you brought that up about grant writing.
I'm going to switch here a little bit. I know that you play the clarinet. How long have you been playing for and what genre of music is your favorite? I've been playing clarinet since fifth grade. So I think if I counted correctly, that's 15 years now. I am definitely not like the best or anything.
I. Was not a music major for a reason. Now when you say Chaunra music, do you mean to play on the clarinet or do you mean to listen to both? Actually, because it can be different, right? Yeah. So it's a play on the clarinet. From high school, my band director loved marches, so I enjoyed playing marches. And I also love Irish folk songs to play on the planet.
Things like river dance and Lord the Lord of the dance. But to listen to, I love a little bit of everything. I listen to pop rock K-pop classic rock classical country, R and B Motown. Pretty much the only thing I don't listen to is. Really new, heavy rap music. Mainly just because like, I like to dance.
So if I can't dance to it, it's not on my playlist, but most music I can dance too. So I like those types of music. Interesting. And so what do you do for fun? You know, we talked a lot through the episode about work-life balance. So what do you do for fun? So I have a list of things it's depends on the day, what mood I'm in.
I try to go to the gym a little bit even there so that I can not gain the freshmen 15, if you will. So I had three chances to now, and I'm trying not to still as my body changes and as I grow older. But it's fun. I do things that are. I love doing my nails. I watch a lot of movies, TV shows, YouTube.
I'll play some video games here and there. I love puzzles, me and my roommates love puzzles. So we'll get out like a big thousand piece puzzle and do that. Like I can, I like to read, I mean, I really have a variety of things I try to do for fun and to take breaks here and there throughout this. What's what's your most favorite movie that you've seen recently or television show for that matter?
That's a good question. Maybe in Concho that recent enough. Yeah. That's totally re inContact. Yeah. I still have not seen it and I don't know why, but I just haven't seen it, but I've heard it's wonderful. It's very wonderful. A little different for Disney and Pixar to do so. Very it. I love music and I love Disney and musicals.
So. Anything Disney. And especially if they're saying in it is my favorite. That's so funny because I just watched on, is it, I forget what it was on, on Hulu, the Fauci Verdun mini series with Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell. And it just made me want to start listening to musicals again. So I have my Sirius radio station where I listen to Broadway shows all the time now.
I've been listening to my Broadway playlist recently. Yeah. I don't know what it is, but all of a sudden I've wanted to only hear Broadway music. It gets them. I told my mom that I would, I'm going to take her to the Beetlejuice musical up in New York. And she's like, no, not going up to New York. It'll be so fun.
It will be honestly, all my friends who live in I'm from I'm a New Yorker. So my friends in New York are back on Broadway and loving being there. So I highly recommend it.
Well, Danielle, I want to thank you for this conversation. It's been a pleasure. Thank you for having me. Oh yeah, it's been great. And I want to thank the GradLife 601 podcast audience. I hope you enjoyed this episode. Join me next time when I'll be speaking with Andrew Dax, an associate professor in the Department of Biology at WVU. Until next time. I'm Dr. Nancy Caronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.
