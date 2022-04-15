In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Caitlin Witt, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, to discuss her research into black holes and why she chose WVU for her graduate education.
I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today. I'll be speaking with Caitlin Witt, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Physics and Astronomy with the gravitational waves and cosmology.

She has received a STEM completion grant for her research on multi messenger studies of super massive black hole binaries. Welcome Caitlin. Thank you for speaking with me today. Hello. Thank you so much for having me. I'm so excited to talk to you. Um, and I want to dive right into black holes. Your research focuses on black holes.
She has received a STEM completion grant for her research on multi messenger studies of super massive black hole binaries. Welcome Caitlin. Thank you for speaking with me today. Hello. Thank you so much for having me. I'm so excited to talk to you. Um, and I want to dive right into black holes. Your research focuses on black holes.
Could you explain a bit about why you chose to focus your research on them and why they're important and thinking about the larger universes beyond ours? Yeah. So the thing I really like about black hole research and the thing that really drew me into focusing on this for graduate school is the fact that black hole research kind of combines a little bit of everything.
Especially the research that we focus on in my group here at WVU. So I study the very largest type of black holes called supermassive black holes. And these hide out in the centers of galaxies, like our Milky Way, but rather than just being the size of like a star or a couple of stars, they're as heavy as a billion stars, like our sun.
So they're absolute giants and they're black holes. So you can't. Put your telescope at them and observe them like you would a star, a planet. So we have to kind of attack this problem from a lot of different angles, which for me is really fun because that means on one day, I might be looking at them through one lens and then another day turning that around and looking at them through a different lens. So for me, like you mentioned, my research focuses on multi messenger astronomy, and I work with the gravitational wave center. We use gravitational waves to study pairs of these supermassive black holes because as they orbit, they affect space-time itself, but then also they affect the galaxies around them.
So all of the things like the stars and the planets that make up galaxies. You know, move those things around and have these big gravitational interactions. And also when we're talking about distant galaxies, they make them brighter dimmer, or maybe make them change a little bit. So by looking at them in these two different ways, we can learn more about them than just one way alone.
Oh, wow. What do you think is the coolest thing about black holes? I'm asking that because I only know Stephen Hawking and Star Trek. So why don't you talk to me a little bit about what you like about black holes or what's so intriguing about them? So I think the thing that is the most interesting about my research is that we're talking about processes that have been going on for millions and billions of years.
Are so intrinsic to the universe around us that, you know, these gravitational waves that are being admitted by supermassive black hole binaries. They're so tiny that we would never have a chance of feeling them, but they're affecting us all the time. So we have to work really, really hard to find them, but what's really cool is that we can actually use natural naturally occurring objects that are also out in space to detect them.
So we're basically studying the universe to study the universe. That's very cool. So there's all these fun levels of this problem where you could get involved wherever you're interested in. And for someone like me, who likes to change a little bit, what I'm doing day to day, it's a really interesting place to be in because we're effect, we're studying this thing that permeates the entire universe, but we're able to do it in so many different ways that you could never get bored.
So, so you've told me why you like this kind of research, but what drew you to this line of inquiry at the beginning? Like what inspired you to want to study the space or astronomy and physics? Yeah. So I really enjoyed actually like science reading science fiction when I was a student, like, like as a kid in high school and I decided I was interested in astronomy. Um, and I. When I went to college, I decided I wanted to do physics and astronomy and eventually gotten involved in research there. But I actually started out studying exoplanets, which are planets orbiting stars that are not our sun. So other worlds, um, You know, coming from somebody who was interested in science fiction, that sounds like the most exciting thing you could do.
And the group there that I worked with was really great, but they actually studied exoplanet atmospheres, which involves a lot of chemistry, which is super cool, but not my specialty. And that's something that I really wanted to dive into. So. Hopped around a little bit. And eventually I saw an article about this collaboration called nano ground, which I currently work in, um, that is trying to use these dead types of stars called pulsars to detect gravitational waves.
I said, oh my God, that sounds really cool. Um, and that doesn't sound like chemistry. Uh, so I reached out to the group that's there at Cornell and they took me on and got me involved with studying. And then eventually I thought, okay, this is great, but I want to learn more about the black hole part. So when I was looking at graduate schools, I saw that the group here is a really large and diverse group because there are people here that study basically every range of the step steps in this process from pulse Iris, to looking at the gas and dust between stars to looking at supermassive black hole binaries.
I said, okay, I know that here I'll be able to find it. Something that I'm particularly interested in. And it turns out that was supermassive black hole binaries. So what does studying black holes do in terms of the study of space and what does it do for us say here on planet earth, what does it give us in pragmatic terms?
And so. Yeah, that's mean it's a really hard question because it's not like, you know, I don't do biology where I'm looking at like how to improve medicines or how to make day to day life, you know, work. These are things that are millions of light years away, and we'll never be able to touch your feel and it will never harm anybody.
And it was not a problem we're trying to solve, but what is really important is that. By studying these, we can actually study the history of galaxies and how they evolve. So rather than, you know, attacking a day-to-day problem, instead, we're looking at things on a very big scale of how did our galaxy become the way it is?
How will it be in the future? How do other galaxies evolve and then think about? Okay. This one looks like this, and this one looks like this. So what does the entire population look like? It's, it's looking at things on a very big picture. So being able to think on those big scales is really important. And it's also really exciting because you know, this multi messenger focus has a lot of areas of expertise that we need to bring together.
So it also brings people together. So even when you know, we're focusing on this problem, that is not necessarily a. Day-to-day life kind of issue. We're still able to bring people together, solve social issues by being better collaborators and hoping to make science more accessible to everyone. That is so cool to be able to look historically at how millions of years, you know, and not to look at it as a linear kind of timeline, because exactly.
Yeah. Not linear. So, but to understand that history, that's great. You know, now you've been in graduate school for a while. So what would you tell potential graduate students to look for in a mentor? Because it seems to me, like you hopped around a little bit and then made an informed decision. So you could, could you talk a little bit about that?
Yeah. And you know, I mentioned that part of the reason that I chose WVU as a place to settle for graduate school was because there was a large group here with a few different faculty members that I was interested in working. And that was a piece of advice that I got when I was looking for grad schools, because, you know, you never know if you're going to quite mesh with somebody or you might find another interest.
So having a place where there's few people that you think you could work well with is a really good thing to do. Um, but more specifically when you're trying to figure out, you know, who you're going to work well with, this is, you know, a relationship that's going to be. Not only define the next few years of your life.
It's also going to define, you know, your future career, because you're going to move from being this person's student to this person's collaborator and hopefully collaborate with the rest of their networks. So. You really need to make sure that you're going to work well with this person and that they're going to be invested in you.
Um, I've found that the best mentors are people who are willing to go out of their way to find new opportunities, promote your work and help introduce you to their own friends. Because the more people you meet, the more mentor mentors you'll have your advisor. And. So I was really lucky to be in this research collaboration where I not only had my advisor, but I've made friends with post-docs and now faculty.
A lot of other institutions that are all in my quarter. I think this is so important because I think a lot of graduate students make the mistake. At first of thinking, I have to be a good student and I think graduate school is different. It's not about being a good student. It's about being a good peer that you're learning how to professionalize.
And you suggesting that this is a long-term relationship with your mentor. That's going to reach out to their now. And maybe even their mentors that have become collaborative. Exactly. Yeah. And in grad school is particularly weird because you come in fresh out of college and you start taking classes and you're in more of a student state, but then some way along the line, you become a professional scientist and it's not a stark light switch transition.
Okay. You're here. You're doing research professionally. You are professional, but it's also a time of growth and change. And it's hard to figure out where you stand in the greater community and having somebody who will help you figure that out is really important. It is so important. And I think having a good mentor can make an experience can make or break an experience.
Absolutely. What would you say for you has been the best part of graduate school? What has been really exciting for you? I think the fact that graduate school provided me so many opportunities to make friends all around the world has been really incredible. I've mentioned that I'm part of this research collaboration Nanogray and I've made a lot of friends and mentors through this.
Um, so I have friends across the country through that collaboration, but we're also part of a big international collaboration where we all traveled to see each other nominally once a year, but we haven't for the past few years, but we've still been able to keep in touch through research. So while I met people a few years ago, when I was first coming into graduate school, So essentially, you know, grown up together and the graduate school sense, and now I'm seeing them defend their thesis and go off to do post-docs and move across the world.
And I still keep in touch with them. Have you, have you traveled for your research? I have, yeah, of course. Not as much the last few years, but, um, I don't do, you know, field work in a way that a lot of more hands-on. Field's might, um, I don't need to go to a telescope to observe most of my work is computer based.
So most of my travel is actually to get together and work with people in person and brainstorm rather than, you know, needing to go out into the field and find things needing to cope in China. Right? Yeah. Like telescopes, at least in this field, they're mostly computer operated. So. Rather than needing to go for a telescope or go to a site, it's more to see the people.
And so it's nice to be in the room together to collaborate rather than, I mean, zoom has made things much simpler in some ways, but it also is nice to be in the room together. And just to feed off of each other's bards and ideas. Exactly. We w we were all pros at zoom even before the pandemic, because like I said, this is a national collaboration, so we have people, we have calls every week.
So I have a question now that's slightly different from everything else that I've asked you. What is the one thing that you wish you had known before you started graduate school that you had to learn through trial and error?
One thing that. I had a really hard time figuring out and something that I still struggle with is, you know, how to communicate effectively as you're moving from, you know, the student stage to a professional stage and how to advocate for yourself. Like I mentioned before, finding a mentor who will help you do that when you're first learning how, and eventually teach you how to.
Describe things from your point of view and any issues you might be having. It's really important. But when I first came in, I went, okay, I'm a graduate student. I'm not the person in charge of this collaboration. I need to figure out how I can get things done and you know, not step on any toes and that'll be fine, but you know, in a big collaboration, The management and people don't necessarily see things from your point of view.
And it's really important to be able to express that and make things work for everybody. And being able to find that voice, to say, Hey, actually from my perspective, that actually impacts me in a really big way. Let's think about it. And like a student might has been really important and finding people who will help you do that is really important.
So. Once you're done with your degree once you've earned the PhD, um, what do you plan on doing, you know, what are your career goals and then where do you see yourself? Five years from now? Five years out from the PhD. Yeah. So I'm, I'm defending soon. And after that, I'm heading off to do a postdoc in Chicago.
So thank you. Thank you. I am heading to Northwestern university and the Adler planetarium. So I'm going to be continuing to do research on supermassive black holes, binaries, gravitational waves, and big telescope surveys. But I'm also going to get to work with the planetarium to do a little bit more outreach as a part of my job.
So they just installed a new telescope that they're hoping to get local students to use for little research projects and start to. Get opportunities and astronomy that their own institutions might not have. So I'm really excited to start working with more students and having this dedicated, fun telescope time every day.
That is awesome. Now, how did you, how did you find out about this postdoc? What was the process of applying and then, and then receiving it? Yeah. So in astronomy, postdoc applications tend to say. Early in the fall semester. And we have a job board that people normally post things to. And this was one, you know, every week I would go on and check the job board and see what I was eligible for.
And this one popped up and it just seemed. So different from everything else. It was with a research group that I had applied for other jobs with, but also had this observing an outreach component with the planetarium and, you know, the Adler planetarium. It was a place that I used to go as a kid when I grew up in Illinois.
So seeing that and. That could be a really cool opportunity. I don't know how I would ever say no to something like that was really exciting. So there were lots of writing, lots of interviewing throughout the fall and the winter, but, um, came out of it successful. Well, congratulations. It sounds very, very exciting.
Do you think. Do you see yourself as somebody who might move more into teaching as time goes on? Cause you, your face just lit up when you said I'm going to get to work with students and their research projects. Yeah. And I think the thing that I'm the most excited about is the opportunity to work with students in a more research setting than a classroom setting.
I. When I first came here and I was teaching during my first year as a direct graduate student, I actually taught our introductory astronomy lab, which was a great class for me to teach because there was a little bit of lecturing, but it wasn't all. Okay. Let's sit down and do math and do physics. There was hands-on activities and helping students learn.
Oh, This is what research is really about this. Isn't just, I need to do homework for homework sake. I need to find something I'm interested in and I can go look at it. So being able to do that a little bit more, I think I'm really excited about congratulations. What do you do for fun? I know you like to make art and ride horses, but what does a day off in the life of Caitlin look like?
Yeah, so you're right. I've written horses since I was little. So finding a way to keep doing that through grads grad school has been really important for me. It's something. I didn't prioritize as much my first few years just because it's expensive and time-consuming, but over the last few years, especially during the pandemic, finding an activity that I can continue to do safely and get outside and go see people regularly has been really important for me.
And I also like to make art. So hopefully something that's something that I can continue to do more throughout my career. Right now a day in my life is mostly writing my thesis because like I mentioned, I'm defending soon, but normally on a day off, I would ideally go out and ride maybe, or also go for a hike, make some art, bake, something, things like that.
So what kind of art do you like to do? I mostly do digital. Um, this is something I actually started doing back in high school. And my teachers were very surprised when I told them that I was going to school for physics. They all went, wait, wait, I thought you were going to art school. Um, they all thought I was going to go into graphic design, but I, uh, changed my mind.
Um, but that's something that hopefully someday I might be able to combine those two passions. Something I've really wanted to do is start doing some more science-based art projects that I can share with people to explain my research and other projects within. No, my network of friends, that makes a lot of sense.
Oh, that's very interesting though, that you had these two distinct paths, but you went, you went to space.
So I also know that you'd like to read books. What's on your, what's on your nightstand right now. What are you reading? Yeah, I'm looking around my room at what I read recently. I, um, I haven't been reading as much lately just with all the writing, but, um, for Christmas, my dad got me Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, he wrote the Martian, which I really enjoyed.
And this one was also very fun. It was a little, I was expecting it to be very similar once it started, but it was a very fun science fiction story that helped me turn my brain off from my day-to-day science. Absolutely. And that's important, right? As a graduate student, we need to figure out how to walk away from the lab and take a break.
Exactly. And I know that right now, you're under that pressure of finishing the disk, but once you do, I hope that you're able to take some time and, um, take some time off before you start your new position. I'm hoping. Well, I want to thank you for speaking with me today. It's been a great conversation. I really enjoyed talking to you, Katelyn.
Thank you. Thank you so much for having me. I really enjoyed this.