In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Dr. Sulaiman Bulogan, an economic researcher and community development advisor about how WVU shaped his career.
Transcription:
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at West Virginia University. Today, I'll be speaking with Dr. Sulaiman Bulogan. The Biden administration appointed Dr. Bulogan the senior advisor for Mine Safety and Health Administration serving at the US Department of Labor in August of 2020. Prior to this. Dr. Bulogan was an economic researcher in the Department of Political Science at Clemson University in South Carolina.
He has gained extensive experience in applied economic research development, economics, behavioral economics, environment, and community development, ethics and project managers. He joined the South Carolina Department of Administration in 2017, working with agency officials to implement policies and provide guidance, to inform new programs, to achieve the strategic objectives of the agency and that of the governor, his key contributions for T-slot to newly implemented policies and processes. He also assisted in standardizing and streamlining business processes within the government of South Carolina, using best prep business practices to achieve cost-effective and efficient delivery of services. He obtained a Master of Science and agricultural resource ex economics from West Virginia University. And in 2020, he graduated from Clemson University with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in policy studies. Welcome Dr. Bulogan.
Thank you for taking time. From what I know must be a busy schedule to speak with today. You're welcome. I'm excited to be here. Well, thank you. Let's dive right in. What I'd like to start with is could you talk a little bit about your time at WVU and how it shaped the rest of your academic and now professional career?
Yeah, I had a vague, good experience and I was starting from coming from Nigeria. Uh, WVU. I went to the graduates center. The patient is saying, I need a, I needed a sustain sheep. This no one that I could reach out to. So I started knocking on the dose. I stumbled on across again, I can graduate stated patient.
She gave me a fellowship in once, then once a great opportunity to have after the sheep. And I will say that was the foundation. That was the beauty of foundation. My success in United States. So without that only my posts in Nesta, uh, the class that I took, I didn't really understand what that class was about. And I went back to graduate that a patient, and it's all new, all Solomon. Don't worry by since that day I made up. I work on it, my best in all my classes so that they experience. And it's something that always resonates to me. Having people who can actually give you a support when you actually need. No other place that I've seen in any university. And also some of the classes that add to payroll, that's all ship on Instagram.
That's a whole house. All of this professors, they crafted the curriculum is such a way that. Nope. If you, if you attend their class, you gain a tremendous skill that you need to not again, for example, that's a whole Laos. She was the one that actually made me understand who a critical thinker is and who is an analytical thinker.
So we had a case study in clay was a business. Yes. So we, when we had end of the guest study, definitely knew who I was. I knew ours and that actually shaped me. Okay. What kind of major do I need to go into for my PhD? So it was a great experience that I had in WVU. How do you think it's affected your professional career, especially your position now at the us department of labor?
What would I affect it? Okay. For example, when, when I have the invitation, so I never knew which area I actually wanted to choose. So I've just looked at a phone and I saw my, so when I saw, and my master lock hacking help was Virginia. So call me. Going to West Virginia University and understanding the mining community, what problems they might have in West Virginia and having a sense of belonging.
So West Virginia university. That actually help me. So they, in everything that I do. Wow. Very interesting. What do you think current and future graduate students need to know about choosing a graduate program? Well costing four-hour stick from my own example, when I started my graduate program, I knew I would, I wanted to have a good quality education.
And where do I want to have that education? I knew it was its ADA, United States called genetic and I went to United Kingdom for three weeks. I didn't light it up in boxes. I came to United States when I get to me, you know, I cried and I told myself, it looks like this lives aren't going to like it. So then I told the person who I come with a 10-minute quick, I can wait.
So when I got to West Virginia, uh, you know, everything is, and, and what's all good, but knowing the posts, having a definite major focus of what you want to do, that really helped me choose the graduate program that I want. So outside, right. Exempt from. I still have to continue for my PhD. So with a PhD program, I was working on.
Oh, it was BMW at that side. So why? I didn't like what I was doing. So I had myself some questions. Is this the kind of job that I would do? This is the kind of job that I would do to make the society bottle. I knew there was no opportunity to buy advanced mates. So what will be the next step for me? Oh, my grad.
So my PhD. So I went back to place for my PhD. The things that I learned along the way during my PhD program is where you want to study a PhD program. You have to know this is not going to grad. School requires a strong academic mindset it's required as intellectual engagement. And also you have to have a sincere enjoy of the challenges.
I had a lot of challenges along the way. Like my post semester in grad school, I didn't know what, like what kind of classes I need to take. So I just took all the classes and APTA code. Then I realized all the classes that are taking, how would this class, how would they help me? So getting. Then I had to rethink that.
The way the program is designed is the slack is designed for. And I know what my straight on weakness, I didn't want to go into academic first. So I wanted to walk in the industry or the classes not optic. You won't help them. So I had to spend extra one year to take a public administration, finance, cyber security, and in my desk, and those classes are what actually help me to get an eight.
So gravis the next a great to grad school. You'd have to have a definitive major what you want to do, why you want to go into, go to grad school and do you want a PhD or a master's? So all of those things.
So what's one, what's one thing that you wish you had known about graduate school before you embarked on that path? Because it seems to me like you got to New York and understood that you wanted to be in the United States and then you went right to WVU, but what's the one thing that would have been useful to know before you even got to WVU.
It wouldn't be useful if I, uh, if I had counseling. What my purpose was, what is, what is the major telos? What my purpose in life was that would lead me to knowing what kind of research I would have done for my masters. If I know what my purpose was earlier, I would have been able to figure out what kind of research.
I would do for my master's and that would have translation as say Merissa for my PhD. So I will say yes if I had, if I had, if I had known what my research. Before I got to WDU I did not know what I wanted to research on. I just knew I wanted to go to crest school. So having somebody to counsel me the fall is coming to the United States.
When you get to WB for a master's focused on this area. And when you, you can't continue. Yeah, that makes a lot of sense that it's important to have good counselor to be able to talk with folks about your interests so they can help guide you. But in spite of that, sort of you found your way as you went through your master's program, you've actually had a successful career since earning your doctorate at Clemson.
So what would you attribute to your successful entry into the, into the workforce and to industry? Uh, definitely. I'm starting my third year in Quincy. When I knew, I don't have to lie to myself, I know I don't have to deceive myself. It was my third year. I was still picking classes. A lot of my friends are in our new solemn.
And why are you still taking classes? I said, I cannot afford not to take those classes because I'm not in quick. I was able to, then again, I'll pass it out in initiative. I was able to have the ability on my. So decide what I need to do. And also, I strongly believe whatever my mind can conceive and believe my mind can achieve.
So I've always been a fun believer once I think about it. Then I can do it. So I've always been pushing myself. So then limits. So from West Virginia, none, anybody coming to the United States, going to West Virginia, being able to secure funding for my masters. I was supposed to stay with the generic, my PhD, but I like onsite.
I like to push past that, or I need to go to another school. I've had two years of foreign in West Virginia, the same Lego that I use in West Virginia, knocking on doors, going the extra mile, using my crossline issues. If this method actually works, let me go to Princeton university and I use the same method and knock on the door.
They take note on as I kept going. So my definite major. And I use my mind all the time to believe that I can do it. I can do it an hour, solve a gold Solomon, believing yourself. Nobody's going to keep pushing. Those are the things that I will say. So what tips would you give to graduate students about the job market and finding the right fit for them as they earn their PhDs?
It's not a straight line. It's not linear. There would be challenges along the way. Of course there is to know exactly. When you want to do, like, I still always say a definite major. So it was to have a definite major pose, you know, where your strength and your weakness, if you want to go into academics, but don't go into academics because you do a PhD, don't go south people that don't go into docket.
And it says by tape or track, because you have a PhD, some people are really. Mates to be in academics while some people it's on a later time in their life, outside the viewed tremendous experience. So being able to understand which industry you want to be, if you want to go to academics, like you want to be in the industry.
So all of those, they take classes that will help. If, you know, you'll go to the industry. So for example, if I, if I know today that I will be walking with the federal government, I would have, I would have developed mass pills and cost benefits analysis. Cause they have to do with regulatory. Uh, I'm not in this low, we just mostly record it when it's on the analysis.
So why it most to get into the workforce, the skills that you learned from. The university done a young graduates program, how you want to transplant those kilos. So they industry. Hmm. Thank you. Thank you for that answer. Let's take a break for a moment to hear from WV use provost's office of graduate education and.
Welcome back to grad life. 6 0 1 research and beyond I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia. And I'm speaking with Dr. Bulogan. So thanks so much for all of these great tips for our graduate students. Um, I'd like to, I'd like to move into the work that you're doing now. And just, um, if you could talk a little bit about what about policy making interests you the most.
It's very hard to imagine, uh, any aspects of our life that is affected by public policy. When I won't really trust me about public policy is being able to abstract and influence the life of others. And the only way that I can do the other ranking is understanding what policies. So when I look at policy, initially it looks to me like a garbage can.
So when I say got this kind of model, it's a complex way of making decision all the, all the problems or the solution, they had just some way to actually understand it. So being able to understand these, it's always interesting in that also, when I look at how do we make a change I will do in the components of change.
And before I got into politics, It's a miracle to me. And then later on I realized a uni problems change ended up politics policies. Then I do you want to converge all of this together in not to make the change. And also when there's a change, what can happen to disrupt that change? So understanding tuition, equilibrium, that when exchanges, when you have a policy going for a long period of time, it will get to a point that.
All of a sudden, we'll be punctuated and something else will take over. And also in disbanded the advocacy coalition that when you have two parties in the same ADI, there could be a difference of opinion in the same party and what actually causes the difference of opinion. So understanding the belief system.
Behind policy, like we have the primary policy and the secondary policy. So when I look at COVID position going on and I can quickly identify, this is the primary policy. So example like religion, politics, constitution, those are primary policies. So we know in policy that this area, that people don't actually change their.
It takes a long period of time. This is one of the authors in, uh, advocacy coalition says it's, it's like saying he has to also a sanctuary for people to change their primary belief. So it always interests me. When I see conversation going on about a certain policy, I can put that into. This is the type, this type of policy.
This is the, the, actually I think this honestly, and this is how we can make a policy change. And I both ball me understanding the window of opportunity and what's high in what is the right time to make a policy change. And what is the wrong time to look upon us, to change, being able to advise, uh, organizations and folks about out to make a policy and not to change policy.
All always interesting. So, this is intriguing to me because you've worked at the local level. You've worked at the state level, and now you're working at the federal or the national level for the Biden-Harris administration. What were you, what would you say are the differences when you're thinking about policy and policymaking and when to implement a policy and when to hold back at those different levels, what's different at the national level, from the state level?
Well, first I did national level national level. It's more or less of constitutional rules and I've been national. They the federal government delegates authority to the state government. So the state governments, most policy implementation takes place at the state and local governments. So about the local and the state government, they have the ability to influence or shape the policies.
So whatever the one, but it directly, or the opportunity comes from the federal government and the request is still remained the same. The diets, the organizational structure. It's pretty much the same or what is different. Hey, how the policy is being implemented and who is giving the directive. So the federal government will give the directive they implement.
So understand government is more or less of operation our rules. So this is where we have this cheap level bureaucrats where the discretion. So the discretion, pole work, whatever kind of policy, how, how they want to use their discretion, either it is allowed or not allowed. All of those take place at the state and the state or from federal the law comes; the regulation comes into the states or the local governments.
So the implementation, it goes on at the state and local level. Interesting. So what do you enjoy the most working at the national level and communicating back to the states and the local governments? One of the things that I enjoyed the most, um, being able to help with the, for example, uh, I'm on a project now it's an opioid project or minus opiate awareness and, uh, came up with, uh, Inflammation gathering for that project.
One of the cost was we need to go to West Virginia and come up with a program on how to help our minors, who are affected with, uh, opioid and substance abuse. And also, uh, This is, I'm also on another project working on how to reduce the eradicates, the black loan, the minus. So when that project and again, West Virginia was one place that we want to come up with a program to help the mind, not some black cloud, we need to state.
So where's the genetics. One of the states that I also recommend being able to be there and also, you know, fight for what I want, which is West Virginia great space among all of us. So those are the things that every day, well, thank you for being an advocate for West Virginia. I guess your time here really was positive then at WVU.
So, what do you do when you're not working? What do you do for fun? What I do for fun? I have a daughter, my daughter she's five years old and, uh, me and her. We, we like to memorize. So we memorize from, uh, the Koran and she likes to run. So I like track as well. So we go into the field and we wrong when I come.
Because I tell I let Haas peak so I can listen to her and she will tell me sometimes that he needs to speak the way I speak and ask her what you need to teach me so that I can speak the way you speak. Sometimes, you know, she teach me that and. My form moments is when my daughter, so you're very connected to your daughter.
And are you, are you living in DC now since you're at the, the, um, the U S department of labor? I have chili walk from South Carolina because of the co-leads situation. So I'm walking from South Carolina and I go, sometimes I just fly out to DC. If I have,
is there anything else that you'd like to tell our graduate students before we sign off for today?
No, you're definitely major, you know, what you want to do when you get into grad school, then also try not to put any blame on anybody. Don't complain always when you get a class. And sometimes some professor will say some things that I don't mean that in me always know that grad school you are. And you only, all you need is to learn a little bit in a pool on what you learn from grad school and knowing what classes that you need to take that will really help you all transpirable that will have help you to start this.
You know, later on in life. So yeah, if you go for your PhD, it's not easy. If it is easy, everybody. So new have a lot of challenges along the way. PhD program, six to eight, it's always an opportunity at the end of the day. Like my PhD, it's a. That helps me some does that I will never do. So PhD program is our recommended for people who have this strong will to push beyond limits who don't complain, who enjoy challenges and PhD is not what it was.
Yes, one average person. I'm not the most brilliant for being an average person. You can enjoy what is meant for the most brilliant. If you keep pushing it and you're consistent. And I both, Paul, I have a definite nature. I think that's so important. That's sometimes graduate students don't show up with a purpose or their purpose is more idealistic than pragmatic.
And they find out pretty quickly that they need to have a pragmatic side. And I appreciate you sharing the pragmatics of showing up with a purpose and understanding that everyone is human and that you're here to do a job. Um, I really appreciate that. Thank you Dr. Bulogan for taking time to speak with me today.
Yeah, I did the thank you anytime.
And thank you to grad life GradLife 601’s podcast audience. I hope you enjoyed this episode. Next time. I'll be speaking with Caitlyn Wit, a doctoral candidate in the department of physics and astronomy with the gravitational waves and cosmology program. She's received a stem completion grant for her research on multi messenger studies of super massive black hole binaries. Until next time I'm Dr. Caronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.