In this episode of GradLife 601, host Nancy Caronia speaks with Joshua H. Karr, a service assistant professor for the WVU Center for Excellence in Stem Education and a PhD candidate in Educational Theory and Practice with WVU College of Education and Human Services. Josh will talk about educational research and being a teacher trainer.
Transcription:
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia universities. Provost's Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy. Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at West Virginia University. Today, I'll be speaking with Joshua H. Karr, a service assistant professor for the WVU Center for Excellence in Stem Education and a PhD candidate in Educational Theory and Practice with WVU College of Education and Human service. Recently he was awarded a WVU distinguished doctoral scholarship for his dissertation work. Welcome Joshua.
Thanks for taking the time to speak with me today. No, thank you for having me, Nancy. I really appreciate it. And that award still feels weird, so well, congratulations. Thank you. Thank you. So why don't we get right started right in with your research. Can you talk a little bit about it and how it intertwines with your current team?
Absolutely. Um, And, uh, I think it'll take a little bit of it. Take a moment for me to articulate it, just because I think that a lot of folks aren't necessarily, um, familiar with educational research. Um, so my research currently it's focused on actually responding to. Various critiques of practice-based teacher education.
And I consider myself a practice-based teacher educator, um, specifically mathematics teacher education, and these critiques revolve around the argument that this area of teacher education decontextualizes teaching, uh, it draws upon narrow conceptualizations of teacher practice, and then also peripherally.
Equity and justice. And largely I find that these critiques are well-founded, which is why I'm responding to them. Um, because many of the pedagogies that are used in secondary mathematics teacher education, they tend to only contextualize the mathematics being done. And so therefore, when we present them to teacher candidates, They're asked to respond to teaching moments without any understanding of the students that are in this scenario, the school, the community, the environment constructed, and therefore we're treating race, class, gender, sexuality, disability, and all of their intersections as unimportant.
To understanding, uh, how to teach. Um, but in reality, everything that you do as a teacher, the places, the people, the moment in general, these are essential for knowing how to respond and understanding what's going on. So to attempt to address this, I, um, I build off existing frameworks. Practice-based teacher educated, K pedagogies by creating what's called representations, decompositions and approximations of practice.
But I seek to develop them in a way where the context that is represented, um, more fully, and also they're centered around what I call discretionary moments of teaching. And so these pedagogies, they work to contextualize a teaching moment across multiple dimensions. And so while the pedagogies are designed, they, they still help teacher candidates understand the mathematics and the tasks that's happening.
And learn how to orchestrate a whole class mathematical discussion. They also use these discretionary moments as the focal moment. And so these are moments where a teacher has the discretion to either reproduce unjust and inequitable social patterns, or to actually interrupt these patterns. Through their activity.
And so like some examples of those moments might be the way that bodies are controlled within classrooms. Um, maybe responding to explicit derogatory marks towards the LGBTQ community or dressing students' behaviors. Um, so my research focuses on that design process for these pedagogies, but also their implementation and their implications for.
Teacher learning, um, within my research actually advocate for an expanded framework for teacher learning. I think that we need to view it a little bit more broadly than what it currently is. So I, um, advocate for dimensions of teacher learning that are both practice-based and then also explicit dimensions that are justice-based to the second part of your question about how my teaching and research align yet they.
They can't really be untangled because my teaching is my research and my research is my teaching. So yeah, actually the pedagogies that I designed for my dissertation there, they were used within a course that I co-taught in spring 2021. Um, and since then, Trying to explore how pedagogies like this can be incorporated throughout a teacher preparation program, thinking about how we can use these to understand the resources that teacher candidates have at various stages.
So that way we can design, targeted learning experience for them. Based off of that. Do you have any experience that made you say this is the research that I want to do? What drew you to this kind of research? So, I mean, I think that. Largely, I mean, it's a compilation of experiences for sure. Um, one of the more formative ones or what at least brought me to practice-based teacher education in the first place, um, was doing a mentor teaching experiences with my advisor, Dr.
Matt Campbell. Um, so he teaches a math methods course here at the university. Yeah, it has a lot of these things of representation, decomposition, and approximations of practice. So I had experiences with those. Within that context. And then specifically we had a course, um, from, within my coursework where we read an article that was critiquing practice-based education, and I remember reading it and feeling super passionately about it.
Um, and then the conversation that unfolded in class was really interesting. And yeah, it's just gone from there. That's great that you really felt inspired just from what was happening in your own learning through your own classroom experience. That's really wonderful. So I want to shift a little bit because we're, you know, we've entered the second year of a world with COVID. Right. How do you think that COVID has affected our youngest learners, you know, you're, you're, you're a teacher right now and you're teaching math. So how have you seen it affect our youngest learners? So I actually felt quite under-qualified to answer this question. So actually what I did, um, Provide it beforehand.
I reached out to some local elementary school teachers and some teacher candidates that I know that are in elementary schools. And then also some distant colleagues to try to like, include their voices as I attempt to respond to this. That's great. And so I think that we can talk about this question in a lot of ways.
And one of those ways that we see being amplified right now is this effect that the pandemic has had on student learning. Okay. Um, some of that rhetoric is taken up in this term called learning loss. And so students currently may not be coming into classrooms with the skills that we're used to or have been.
For classroom, but I would advocate for people to push against this learning loss rhetoric, because in some of the reasons for this is because like the conceptualization of learning loss, it's based on narrow conceptualizations of learning. Students have certainly learned the past two years. It just might not be what we've traditionally expected.
And so I feel like this uses kind of a deficit point of view on student learning. Secondly, as, uh, Dr. Horn at Vanderbilt, who actually is one of the coauthors on the paper, then inspired me for my dissertation. She puts it that the rhetoric of learning loss has prophet written all over. Because this, this framing is opening up opportunities for corporations to financially capitalize by selling products, to schools, um, which is additionally fueling the conversation.
Um, so as far it, from my point of view and the people I spoke to, as far as the, how the pandemic has actually affected our learners, They've suffered two years of traumatic experiences and for a huge number of them, they've experienced a loss of life. So many students are gonna be carrying these experiences of the past two years with them for a really long time.
So what I would like to advocate and hope for is that this becomes our focus and that we diver and invest resources into the health and wellness of our most vulnerable students. That's a really beautiful statement. And I like this idea of don't look at it, that they weren't learning, learning the things, maybe that we've normalized at those stages, but it doesn't mean they weren't learning and that we need to focus on the experience.
And in some cases in the tragedies that they've lived through, what would you say to teachers? You know, um, they've done a lot of pivoting in the last two years. So what would you say to teachers not only about learning, but also about mental health and. And what they need to do in the classroom and how they need to take care of themselves as well.
Yeah. That last one is a tough one. Um, so I think that one of the main things I would talk about is to help, to try and open up spaces where it creates space within your classroom for. For learning to happen and to do that, like to recognize that learning takes an infinite amount of forms. And also the prop, the process for learning are just as numerous.
So I guess questioning how the lessons that we design and teach either open or closed. Space available for students to grow as learners in multiple ways and to play with their identities as learners. So for example, like in my Mary of mathematics, specifically high school mathematics, there's traditionally narrow conceptualization of what counts as being good as mathematics and thereby what counts as being successful in learning mathematics.
So, you know, you have to always be correct. Speed is super important. Problems are viewed in a singular manner with a singular process, um, and that we frame mathematics without context. And in all of those closed down the space that are available for students to demonstrate who they are and work on their identities and learner.
So I guess. Educators to begin to or continue to because a lot of people are doing this work, uh, to question how, how, what is happening within their classroom creates and nurtures a space for each and every student to develop Azlan. This is an interesting thing that you're bringing up about math is being seen as closed with the answers and your fast, because I'm in a department of English and I've often had students say to me who come from high school.
Well, math is easy. There's only one answer. Um, and, and I, and they always think that composition is based on how I feel about their writing rather than about certain structures of what makes a good argument. Do you feel that math gets a bad rap as the one answer kind of discipline? When it, when, what you're suggesting is that it's much more creative, much more imaginative, and that students have an opportunity to open up as learners rather than to be like, I'm just going to be fast and good at this.
Right. It certainly does get a bad rap, but I think also that bad rap is founded in some ways, because if the way that it's been taught traditionally is a one way thing, then that's all we can see it as. Um, so I think. Things can certainly change to where it is more creative and is actually more like the work of what mathematicians would do, like actually playing with things.
Right. Um, so yeah, I think that the, the, the, the, the viewpoint as it of mathematics can change, it's just a matter of, uh, doing that, uh, the check on ourselves. So, how do you approach the practice of pedagogy when you're training instructors and teachers? Yeah. So I'll speak specifically to my work with teacher candidates.
So one of my main focus is on modeling for them, the practice that I would like for them to take into their own classrooms. That's paramount for me. It's not just what you, it's not just about what you teach. Maybe more importantly, how you teach it. So I seek to build relationships and create communities within each course because this enables teacher candidates to consider the possibilities of community building and what it can do.
Um, but also within doing that, we're able to look at the strategies that I employ and then consider how they might transition into high school classrooms. This also means that I. I use routines and norms that can be applied. So like one routine that comes to mind is this fairly popular mathematical routine of notice and wonder where you just ask students, what do you notice and what do you wonder about.
Whatever it happens to be. And so I repurpose this for teacher education so that we can study teaching. So like, we can look at something that's about teaching and just ask, what do we notice and what do we wonder and opens up space for all types of learners, um, people at different stages, um, they can be drawn to whatever they like and, and apply.
Or from their own experiences. And then lastly, within my modeling, I also seek to like disrupt sacred practices of teaching and learning. Can you say more about that? So, um, one of those is like grades and grading. Um, so for example, in a class, I had the pleasure of teaching last semester, the entire class, um, it essentially had no grades, it was portfolio based.
Um, there's no, there were no grades related to the traditional things that college students are great. And on. So like attendance, homework, doing reading reflections, writing papers, et cetera. And so instead we focused on building a community of autonomy and one where we were accountable to each other.
There were 12 students in that class. And so without grades for attendance, there were three total out absences for the entire semester and it met twice. And then, and that's total 12 students, 30 or five 30 class meetings. That's how many absences there were. And then also without doing graded reading reflection assignments before each class.
And we had readings for every single class. I actually pulled a couple of quotes because I wanted to share them. Um, one student reported in there and of course, survey that quote. I normally don't do the readings for courses. Maybe I'll skim them at best. There was only one reading that I didn't fully finish.
Before class for this course. And then also in response to the grading system in its entirety, another students. I won't lie. I'm not a hundred percent sure how to answer this question, because I haven't felt that aware of grades in this class like, oh, we're being graded. Huh? I kind of forgot. I was too focused on actually learning and being curious and creative instead of wasting my time fretting about grades.
So through focusing on modeling. And considering the things that I would like for them to take into their own classrooms, I hope to demonstrate and make teaching practices possible. Because a lot of times we talk about things and don't understand how they could be made possible. And so I want to do that.
So this class was for teacher candidates, correct? So they were graduate students. Um, so no, they were undergrad students. It was, um, yeah, predominantly juniors, I think. How does awesome. And do you feel like you're going to repeat this process again with larger student classes? I sure hope so now, granted, in, in my D my, uh, my line of work, the classes don't get much larger than 20 ish or whatever, but, but yes, of course I would love. It's a very exciting process on grading has so many different variations and nuances to it. Well, it's exciting to hear that you just designed the whole thing and then sort of you were the facilitator, but you got out of the way of their learning and you found that they really engaged on a very deep level.
Yeah, it's uh, yeah. I have a hard time looking back to the class cause it makes me super emotional just because of the. What we were able to accomplish in that, in that context. Yeah. And was this a face-to-face class or was it online? It was face-to-face. It was face-to-face. Yeah, that's really awesome.
Welcome back to grad live 6 0 1 research and beyond I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia. And I'm speaking with Josh Karr about his work as a teacher and teacher trainer. Thanks Josh. So can you talk to me a little bit about what's the best part of being a teacher and a mentor? This was the easiest question to answer because it's the students every single time, it's the students.
And I feel like what you put in, they give you back a thousand times over. Um, some of the best parts I think is like being there for them. No matter what, maybe when no one else is there for them, then also. Like largely stemming from a foot. My focus on building relationships. I really appreciate when a student feels comfortable not to come to me and I'm in a moment where they're distressed or they need something.
And especially as a teacher educator where the work of learning to teach us so deeply personal, knowing that people are comfortable in their ability to seek out advice and assistance from you. I think that's a really important feeling. And I was only supposed to list one thing, but I have one more. I love tea.
I love teaching so much. I simply love learning with them. So helping them develop as they simultaneously do the same to you without knowing it. So, one of the best parts is knowing that the actions that you put in today are going to have ripple effects for a long time to come. You might not get to experience those effects.
And that is a super difficult pill to learn to swallow. But just keeping that perspective in mind is incredibly important. Just knowing that it's doing something. So anecdote, I just ran into a past high school student last week, um, at a local coffee shop and they were floored when I knew their names. Um, I asked if they were still pursuing their career in cooking, uh, commented.
I remembered their ability to precisely name each and every dinosaur. So I was talking to them about that and they were just shocked. And then they mentioned that they've been able to use some of the math that I taught them, but then they thanked me for like, helping them feel like they belong. And for me, that's what it's.
It seems to me like you understand that education is about curiosity and collaboration. That's the biggest thing for me. And I have the same experience with students. When I see them, I don't always remember their names, but I've been teaching for 20 years. But I do remember their papers, what they wrote about, and they'll say, how do you remember that?
Because it's, it was an important part of who you are. So for me, I want to remember that about you. And it seems to me like you have that kind of connection with teaching and with understanding, being that we are lifelong learners, we're teaching because we want to continue to. And I really appreciate that.
Absolutely. Thank you. And I think that beautiful, the paper connection, knowing what that person, right. That's really, I love that. So now what's one thing like you're now in graduate school, but you're also a surface professor. So what's one thing that you would have liked to know. At the beginning of graduate education that it sort of took you a little bit of trial and error to figure out.
Yeah. And it's a wonderful question. Um, I think that the first is that every interest that you have, or that you develop as a grad student, doesn't have to be encapsulated within your dissertation. I struggled with this for quite some time. So like, you know, throughout my first couple years of coursework, I was collecting all these interests, all these ideas.
And then I was trying to like smash them into a single idea for my dissertation. And it wasn't until, um, Dr. John Ball assigned us a task in one of our courses to write a trajectory paper. Right on a researcher of our choice. So we kind of had to read pieces of work from this person throughout their career.
And I chose Dr. Magdalene Lambert and I was reading through her work that. And it was then that I realized that she's done so many different things, that her dissertation was just a launching point for that. And that her, that, that our interests can grow and evolve over time. So I'd like to say thank you to Gianna for her incredible work as a teacher and scholar, and for helping me come to that realization.
Because up until that point, um, if I wouldn't have done that Simon, I don't know that I, I don't think I'd have the dissertation that I have today and I wouldn't be on this. Right. Well, and I have to tell you when I was in grad school, a lot of my graduate faculty would say the best dissertation is a done dissertation.
This is, and this is not the best thing you're ever going to write. It's the first thing you're ever going to write and in a sustained manner. And that helped me so much to recognize that I had other things to do. And that, like you're saying, my ideas would evolve. I would get smarter about things. I would understand that things would go in a different direction.
It's so important. And you're fortunate that you discovered that while you were still at the beginning process of the dissertation, incredibly fortunate. So now you're very busy as a teacher, you know, you're very busy as a teacher trainer. What do you do when you're not working? You know, in other words, what do you do for fun?
So when I'm not working, I'm largely running around with my wonderful wife, Tiffany, and our just turned two year old, Jonah. Um, currently we're playing with a lot of balloons and reading tons of books. He's, he's crazy about books and then getting outside now that the weather's warming up a little bit.
Yeah. Um, personally, I like to do anything that can get me outside and I also really like to work with my hands. Um, so like building and fixing things and doing home renovation projects or gardening. I mentioned earlier that with teaching, you don't always get to see the ripple effects that you have, but working with my hands as the exact opposite of that, like I get to see what I've done.
So it's kind of a, it's a good feeling for me. What's the last thing that you've done that you've created with your hands. So. We got a sensory table for our son and it came without stoles and buying just stalls for this table. We're like $70 to buy some stores. And I said, nah, we're not going to do that.
So I built some stools. So you built stills for, for Jonah and for you. Awesome. That is awesome. And so it's almost planting season here in West Virginia. What in your garden do you do vegetable garden, flower garden, or both? Mostly vegetables, but there's definitely some flowers that happen. Is there anything else that you'd like our podcast audience to know about teaching and about the practice of teaching?
Um, a partying word would be that we're all teachers in our own way. And so to consider that as, as we move through our life, our daily. Happenings. Right. Like even just through our embodied actions every day, where we're teaching something to someone. And I think that we all would like to teach what we would consider the right things.
So, so as, as we move through our days to make sure that we are, we are doing just that that's so thank you for that. I always say to my students, the day that I stopped learning from you is the day when I leave the classroom. Absolutely. That it has to be about. Yeah. Well, thank you. Thank you Josh, for talking with me today, it's been a great conversation.
It's been an absolute pleasure. Thank you doctor.
Until next time. I'm Dr. Nancy Caronia with GradLife 601.