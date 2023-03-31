In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks to Joanna Ridgeway, a graduate student in WVU’s, Department of Biology from Bunker Hill, West Virginia. Ridgeway talks about why she chose environmental conservation and a graduate degree in biology at WVU.
Transcription:
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU.
Today I'll be speaking with Joanna Ridgeway, a graduate student in WVU’s, Department of Biology from Bunker Hill, West Virginia. Ridgeway is a GRFP Fellow. She's received an NSNSF Graduate Research Fellowship and completed a semester long internship at Oak Ridge National Lab in Tennessee. Welcome, Joanna.
It's a pleasure to speak with you today. Yeah, thank you so much for having me. I'm really excited to be. Absolutely. Thank you. So let's dive right in. Um, what were your undergraduate experiences focused on that drew you to a graduate degree in biology? Um, so my undergraduate degree is in Civil and Environmental Engineering.
Um, and. At that time, I don't think I really knew that I would end up going in the direction of biology. It's actually kind of funny. I think that, you know, all the way back in high school I was thinking about, you know, what did I wanna do? And I remember loving science the most, but not knowing that I could do this kind of thing, like doing scientific research for a career.
Um, I kind of thought that science was done. You know, you'd learn all these universal truths and you're like, okay, like we know what we need to know there. and I didn't really, you know, I was like, okay, like I don't wanna teach science and I don't wanna go pre-med. And so that's how I kind of ended up going into engineering.
I was like, okay, like that's, you know, where it would be good for me, but I wasn't really sure in there how I'd be able to like find a career that I really love and something that would like fit my skills and interest. And, you know, I really loved being in engineering and I'm really grateful that's the path I took.
But pretty early on, I think I realized that that was like not necessarily the best fit for me. Um, I really love like the process of learning and problem solving, but the things that I loved, you know, in my engineering degree were not the engineering parts as much, which is, you know, not fully inclusive.
I know there's a lot of diff engineering so broad, um, but the things that I really loved the most, like on one hand, My science classes that I was taking, I ended up getting a physics, uh, minor because I loved taking these physics classes and I loved this undergrad research that I was doing on one hand.
And then the other thing that I was really passionate about and really, you know, interested in working in was like environmental conservation and especially issues that matter a lot to West Virginians. And before ending up in my current program that I'm in now and where I'm headed, I spent a lot of time like exploring different directions that I could go in in my career, which were super broad.
Um, things like, uh, Like environmentally friendly architecture. Um, I worked with an environmental lawyer for a time and I took an internship after graduation with an ecology company where I helped mitigate acid mind drainage issues in West Virginia. So I spent a long time thinking and like really.
Exploring things that I thought that I might wanna do or like trying to find something that was like a good fit for me as an undergrad. So I wasn't really like geared in towards biology as an undergrad, but I think I spent a long time like exploring different things and like ultimately trying to figure out how I could find a career where I could like, I guess marry my interests in like science and research, but also like environmental conservation and to try to find something that like was meaningful to me.
Um, so that's more or less how I ended up going in that direction, um, from undergrad. So what, so what made you decide upon WVU U for graduate studies in biology? How did you make that shift? Um, I would say it was a little bit more accidental and this is something that like, I think that a lot of graduate students or, you know, it's something that I didn't really know that much when I was looking at graduate programs.
I think you like look at a lot of programs or schools, but something that ended up being more important to me was like the research, the lab and the in. And like the mentor that I would be working with. So like finding like the type of thing that you wanna specialize. And then it happened to still be at WVU, which is great because I love West Virginia.
Um, so I know that you work in Edward Bostick lab. Um, how did you find your focus in ecological concerns in that lab? Yeah. Um, so I think that like, you know, when I wanted to go on and, you know, go into grad school, I was like, okay, like the thing that matters the most to me is, you know, doing science and research within this context of like, you know, global climate change and trying to be part of the, uh, solution I guess to that cuz that's the most important issue in humanity.
And I think that I ended up being really lucky in. ending up working with Eddie. So like the work that we do in this field, I think is a really good fit for me. But when I was looking forward, originally, I didn't know enough about the field because I hadn't been in the colleges before. Mm-hmm. To like really, you know, know the right things to ask or the right things to figure out at the time.
Um, but the research that we do is really cool and something that we care a lot about. Is figuring out how to better, like, understand and optimize services that ecosystems provide that can help us combat broader scale, like global climate change issues. So for like example, the main thing that we study is how soils can retain carbon, which is a super important ecosystem service that can compensate for carbon emissions.
Um, and you know, those carbon emissions that are driving climate change. And so if we can optimize soil carbon retention, we can use this strategy to help actively fight climate change. So, so you're, look, so you really are on what, what some might call the cutting edge of climate change in terms of car, in terms of carbon emissions and roots and fungi.
Am I right about that? Um, yeah, I think so. Like, something that I like really study is how like plants. Like plant roots and their fungi are like driving processes in the soils that impact soil carbon storage. So they're the main drivers of like carbon decompositions and carbon transformations in the soil and respiration.
Um, and I guess like, I'll, I'll start a little bit more broadly here. Something my, uh, boss always talks about is this funnel from like this biggest like project. This biggest like context that you're in. So our biggest context is that climate change is driven by this increase in atmospheric co2, which is mostly driven by human emissions.
And then the most important thing is probably cutting down carbon emissions, right? To fight this, but. And a complimentary approach is also to increase carbon storage in pools that aren't atmospheric co2. So really broadly, we have, you know, atmospheric co2 and then terrestrial ecosystems are compensating for additional emissions into this atmospheric CO2 through enhanced photosynthesis, cf, um, atmospheric co2 photosynthesis coming in in, and then you.
Carbon that's in the ecosystem and things like vegetation and soil carbon and then respiration back into the atmosphere. And so where your carbon is, you know, is kind of a balance of all of these different processes. And if we can put more carbon into plant vegetation or into soils that could help us keep carbon out of the atmosphere.
And of those soils are the largest carbon pool. So it's a really big carbon pool. And we have a lot of evidence that we can build soil carbon. So we're like, okay, like maybe we can increase the soil carbon and that could help us draw down more CO2 outta the atmosphere. And that could be a really powerful approach.
But the processes that control soil carbon are super uncertain, really variable, um, super heterogeneous. And that leaves us with a lot of opportunities and a lot of. You know, research that can be done to help us address this uncertainty and figure out how we can, you know, optimize how much carbon we're retaining in soils.
Um, does that kind of make sense? Yes, it does. And I, I guess I have a follow up question to that. You're saying that you can actually help the soil to draw the carbon down into itself, and, but you're saying that it, that it's. there that because the soil is so variable and it's different, it's never stable.
What are, what are one way that you found that, that might be possible? Um, so something that we're looking a lot at is plant roots. And so when you, you have the soil, um, you have a lot of, uh, , I guess. Basically you have plant inputs that are coming into the soil and they're being decomposed, and when they get decomposed, the decomposers repi carbon back out to the atmosphere, so you have more decomposition as more carbon loss, but kind of paradoxically, more decomposition can also lead to more carbon retention in the form of more like soil carbon.
That's. Stable or that'll stick around for longer. So you have a lot of these competing processes where you're like, okay, we're we want to keep more soil carbon, you know, is there more decomposition? Is decomposition leading to more loss? Or is it leading to, you know, a greater retention of carbon in the soils?
And living roots, um, are really important drivers of soil decomposition processes and. We're doing, um, you know, a lot, there's tons of people that are doing research like this and we're looking at, you know, the net effects of how, like living roots and living fungi and living organisms, how that impacts the total soil carbon, but then also how much carbon is more stable or less stable, or how much carbon, you know, can accumulate in different like forms.
Does that, so like there's just a lot of. . Yeah, I think it makes a lot of sense to me. Um, and I'm gonna ask what might be a dumb question. So people who have gardens right at the end of the year, their gardens have died, or that, you know, they've gotten what they can from it. So are you suggesting that if they sort of till the soil and put those plants that are dying into the soil, there's a better chance of retaining the carbon in the soil and keeping it from moving into the atmosphere?
I realize this may not. No, no, it's a great question. Um, I, sorry I didn't interrupt you. Um, But, uh, there's a lot of parts of this. Um, there's definitely the opportunity to increase how much carbon that your soils are retaining. You know, if you're a gardener, and this is not like my necessary area of expertise, but you know, if we can increase how much organic matter that's your carbon, it also has nutrients and things like that.
When you put your, you know, dead plant matter and plant litter into the soil, that can help you know your garden. Soil just to be healthier overall. Um, as far as tillage is concerned, there's a pretty, you know, I think that tillage ultimately ends up leading to a decrease in soil carbon because you really bump up that decomposition rate such that you lose a lot of carbon from your soils when you're tilling.
So a lot of conservation agricultural practices will recommend like no till or like lightly till and leaving your organic amendments or leaving your plants in. In the soil. So it's a really great thing to like leave your plants to decomposed there, but maybe not to till it all the time. Um, that's really interesting because I would've thought that the tilling was the thing to do.
So that's actually fascinating to me. And I think about like my grandpa, right? And my dad who had gardens and they would just leave it for the winter. It would be fallow until they were ready to replant. And then the stuff didn't, you're right. They didn't necessarily till it, they, they sort of, because by the time that they got to.
Spring, it had decomposed to the point where they didn't need to retell it. Yeah. And I think there's been a really long history of like tillage practices and learning what does and what doesn't work in the, in the US and, um, you know, I, I think that it's something that's really important because, you know, we, we do this research on like a very narrow scale. But I think that the applications for it are really broad. You know, it's like all these, you know, all these agriculture in the US from, you know, these huge farms in the Midwest to also folks that are just growing plants in their backyard and they wanna do so in like a sustainable way. I think it's really important to think about like those practices and, um, switching from like, Conventional tillage to like conservation tillage or less tillage, I think has been something that, you know, a lot of research has been done over the past couple of decades and that people are becoming more aware of increasingly.
Um, but it's still definitely the common practice to till a lot. And I think it's, you know, I think it's interesting to learn that that's not necessarily what will ultimately be healthiest for your garden or for your like crop field in the long run. Um, Yeah. That's great. This is great information. Thank you.
Yeah. Let's take a break for a minute. Um, Joanna. We'll be right back. Um, let's break to hear from WVU’s Provost Office of Graduate Education in Life.
Welcome back to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, and I'm speaking with Joanna Ridgeway, a PhD student in WVU’s Department of Biology. Let's, um, switch our conversation for a minute and talk about graduate school and what it means to actually make decisions about graduate programs.
What would you tell potential graduate students to look for when deciding upon a graduate program? Yeah, I think that, um, the, the program that you decide on is, is super important decision as a grad student. And I think that, like, something that I would probably advise prospective grad students, you know, is, is to take that time and really figure out what you want to get out of your graduate degree and what thing you wanna study and try to find an advertise, um, like an advisor or a topic or like a project that you're really excited to work for and that you really, really wanna do, and you wanna be like, kind of like as deliberate as possible in your choices. You're like, okay, like this is, this is a direction that I think that I wanna go and you know, will, excuse me. Take your time.
Yeah. And you know, will getting this degree. Like, help me go in that direction and what, what can I get out of this? And is, you know, is this something that like, is something that I'm passionate about and something that I will care a lot about doing? Um, I think that's really important that sometimes graduate students don't understand that they get to make choices as well.
They hope that programs pick them, but they also. Choose carefully about what programs might be best for them. So that's a, that's really good advice. Yeah. And I think it's, I think it's hard to do that when you're starting out or when you're an undergrad looking at graduate programs. And, you know, I, I think that's something that I, I feel like I see graduate.
Students, you know, struggling with is like, okay, like, you know, I need a job. Like I need somebody to hire me. Like I'm, you know, so anxious about having something and you, you know, I think that it's really important to, you know, be able to take that time and like really figure it out. And it's also important if you start something and you're like, and you know that it's not for you, you know, to be able to be like, this isn't, this is not the direction I wanna go, and I'm gonna switch gears.
You know, think about what I do wanna do and change to, you know, whether that's changing to a different graduate program or doing something else, you know, to like really go after what you want and not just like whatever you had originally signed on for, you know? Yeah, exactly. And, and now I think part of this is in graduate school who, you know, when you're an undergraduate you get to meet a lot of different professors.
You get a lot of different. They become different kinds of mentors and advisees, but when you're in graduate school, you have a main mentor. What would you tell, um, graduate students to look for when they're looking for mentors? Um, I feel like there's a lot of things and people are all so different. It's really important, I think, to find a mentor that has like a similar working style and a similar like work-life balance to use that you can make sure that like the way that you're working is compatible.
Um, and I also think it's really important to work with somebody who's good about doing, you know, science in the lab, but also other things that. outside of your lab going to doing things like going to conferences or doing outreach activities or working on projects, other collaborators. Um, and so I think that like a grad student who's like looking for mentors or talking to mentors, it would be good to ask them, you know, like, how often do your grad students attend conferences and present their research at conferences?
Like what kind of grants do you like? Can you help your students apply for, like, are there other opportunities to enhance your graduate training and really get like the most that you want out of. Um, and this is something that my advisor is really, really good at. Um, I recently did this, um, program at the, with the Department of Energy.
The, uh, SCGSR is the name of it. And it's because my boss, um, or my mentor has, um, collaborators who work at Oak Ridge National Lab, and one of them is Dr. Ben Soman, who's a world-class ecosystem modeler. And so together we put together a proposal. You know, we, we got this funded, I got to go work at this lab, you know, I got to have this experience, which is really great, you know, for research, but also just, you know, forgetting this job experience for learning what it's like to work outside of academia, which I think is something that's really valuable and something that, you know, in no small part is due to having a boss who, you know, knows what kind of things are out there, knows people out there and is, you know, able to help you get these other experiences out of your degree.
I think that that's something that's probably one of the most important things that you can look for in a mentor. Thanks. Well, and then along those lines, as a graduate student, you are in the lab with undergraduates, am I correct? Yes. So you're mentoring, so you are actually mentoring students now and, and you've said that you enjoy that.
What do you, what do you think, as you are mentoring students, what do you think makes a good mentee? Um, in the students that I work with, I think that what I'm looking for the most is someone who like cares about the type of research that I'm doing. Um, and I want somebody who, you know, even if that's not the direction they wanna go in, like that, that seems excited by what we're doing.
And, you know, they'll listen to, you know, here's like directions and here's. You know, specific details on this project, but keeping in mind, you know, that you wanna think about why you're doing it and what you're doing, and what's this big picture? I think that it's really important, not only like it, you know, just like the, the day-to-day work scale.
You know, it's always important to keep the big picture in mind, to make sure that you're doing the right things and that you're not wasting time and that you're considering what's important and valuable. But then also on the scale of like, You know, trying to make sure that you're getting as much as possible out of your experience, like working in a lab or being, you know, in, you know, that program and that you're learning all the knowledge and the skills that you want for whatever you do next.
Um, you know, so like having an intern that, you know, I can, I can teach about like, oh, this is this project that we're doing and this is why it matters and, you know, you're really into this other thing and. , you know, how, how is it similar to what I'm doing? How can what we are doing help you get, you know, to where you are going and what you wanna do in your future?
I think that that's really important in a mentee. So, Let's shift again. I know that you like to be out on the water, that you're a kayaker. So what, so what are some of your favorite spots in West Virginia to kayak? Because people don't realize that there's actually a lot of water in West Virginia . They know it's wild and wonderful in terms of mountains, but they don't necessarily understand that there's actually a lot of water in this.
State there's a ton and you can kind of like pick your level at anything. Um, so for example, like if you are really into like really high adrenaline stuff, you can go down to the golly river, um, which is a couple hours south of Morgantown. They, um, have whitewater rafting there in the fall that for a brief time is like the best whitewater in the world.
So people do that kind of thing. Um, my personal favorite that I think is a lot more accessible for. Morgantown folks is the Cheat River nearby. Um, there's a cheat River water Trail, so it's about 40 miles I think, of a Flatwater River, and they have all these managed put ins and takeouts. And so what I would probably recommend for folks, if you don't already have a kayak, you can rent a kayak from WVU’s Rec Center, drive over to this river about 45 minutes to an hour and a half away. , you put in the river and you can just float down the river on your kayak and it's beautiful. Um, the water is so clean and clear. Um, the Cheat River actually used to be, I think one of the top 10 most endangered rivers in the, in the US back in the nineties.
And it's come a long way. They've done a lot of work on like helping with like water pollution issues and the water is really lovely and it's a really beautiful river. And that's probably like my favorite place to take people who are like new to town or like. To recommend for people who like to, you know, be outside and it's not extreme.
So it's really lovely to just like be able to float down the river and explore that area. Um, I had no idea about that, and I had no idea that w the WVU rec Center allows students to actually rent kayaks. Yeah. Um, it's really great. It's a lot cheaper than a lot of places, um, to be able to rank kayaks there.
And the Cheat River Water Trail is what, what you would look up. So if you google cheat river water trail.org, you can get information on all the putins, the takeouts. They have water levels, they have like water quality reports that they'll put out every now and then. So you can keep an eye on like what's going on.
Mm-hmm. . And I think it's a really good like way to, you know, Explore, um, a really beautiful part of West Virginia. Um, and the river is gorgeous. It's, it, I it has a lot of rocks and which is really lovely. It's really clear. There's tons of fish. There used to be, I think, basically no fish in a lot of the parts of the cheat river in the second half of the 19 hundreds.
And there, you know, they've been coming back and there's a lot of end. Species that are coming back. They've been noticing traces of hellbenders, which are like very large aquatic salamanders that are endangered and they're coming back to the rivers. Um, there's a lot of fossils and muscles. People snorkel and they go fishing and they kayak and tube and all sorts of things.
It's like a really beautiful place. So that's what I would always recommend, . Well, thank you. That's a great recommendation. So what else do you do for fun and relaxation besides being on the water and really. , understanding the natural, uh, environment around us. ? Um, well, I don't, I don't go out in the winter.
Some people are really, some people are really brave. Um, and I do not, I am not. Um, so in the winter, I usually try to go like for a hike or something like that, once a week. Um, usually I say like, okay, Saturday mornings are the day, like I'm gonna pick a place that I wanna go to and I'll take my dog and we'll go for a hike out there.
Um, or if I'm not doing something outside, I've been getting kind of into. You over the last couple of years, um, which is really cool. We have some really cool spots like around town in Morgantown, but, you know, pottery classes anywhere. I think if you, if there's something like that, it's a really cool thing to be able to do.
It's really fun and relaxing and I think that, um, and speaking of grad school issues, I think that like a lot of folks, like, they're like, oh, I have to dedicate all this time to grad school. Like grad school takes up, you know, so much time and it does, um, Feel like I find that like spending time doing something, like doing a hobby or doing an activity actually makes my time that I am working more productive and you know, I can, I can be more efficient with my time and be able to, you know, actually kind of like explore these different things that I really like to do.
And I think that makes a lot of sense. What drew you to Potter? I feel like I just, I dunno. I like working with my hands. I like building things. Um, and I really love, like all art. In general, I, I've always like to create things, but I really like to build, build stuff. I've been building a lot of like little planters that have mushrooms on them that I like have coming out of the side.
I think that's very cute. And then I have more excuses to have more house plants, which is something else that I love. So, um, Yeah, that's why I kind of got into it. And the pottery community that is here in West Virginia is really great. There's a lot of really cool local potters and people, you know, make clay from local soil and do pottery like that.
It's just like very cool, really cool things. So. Well, thank you. Thank you. Thank you, Joanna. This has been a wonderful conversation. I really appreciate you taking time outta your busy schedule to talk to me today. Oh, no problem. Thank you so much for having me. Sure. Thank you to Joanna Ridgeway and thank you to GradLife 601’s podcast audience, I hope you enjoyed this episode. Join me next time when I'll be speaking with Ariana D. Mosley, a second year PhD student studying human and community development with WVU’s. Davis College. Until next time, I'm Dr. Nancy Caronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.