Transcription:
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Coronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today I'll be speaking with Dustin Purvis, a PhD candidate with WVU’s U'S Department of English.
He's received a university provost fellowship the Hayden W Ward Junior Department of English dissertation Fellowship, and a summer humanities fellowship. Recently he published All Must Be Even in Our Government Nationalist Fantasies and Parasites in King Richard II and Beyond in Isle Interdisciplinary Studies in Literature and Environment.
This March, he will defend his dissertation on epistemic uncertainty and the anthropic scene. Welcome, Dustin. I'm so excited to get to talk to you today. Thanks for joining us. Thank you, Nancy. Thank you for inviting me.
So I'd like to dive right in with our first talk of the spring semester. How did you choose your dissertation topic?
What, what drew you to US? Literature and Environmental Humanities? Uh, sure. Um, so my interest in US literature, and particularly World War ii, US fiction, really took off during my undergrad days. I was actually a philosophy major, but it was around the time that I. It was, it was during my undergraduate that I became really obsessed with post-modern and experimental US fiction, and spent a lot of my time reading, say, Thomas Pinchon, Kathy Acker, Ishmail Reed, and people like that.
Um, and my literary interests have. I would say expanded a bit since then, but that period was the initial draw to US literature. But I wasn't particularly interested in the environment, or at least not how literature or the humanities more broadly might shape how we think of the environment. At that point, my, my introduction to the environmental humanities was a little more haphazard.
After graduating college, my now wife and I decided to move west and ended up living in Moscow, Idaho, which is home to University of Idaho. And, uh, we were there for probably a year or so and before I decided to apply to their master's program in English literature. And I expected that I would be.
Focusing on something like post-modern fiction and like psychoanalytic theory or something along those lines. Mm-hmm. . Um, what, what I didn't realize at the time was that Idaho's English program was this sort of established center of eco critical and environmental humanities scholarship with people like Scott Slovic, Aaron James, and.
Uh, Jen Ladino and the faculty and even a lot of the MFA faculty there really specialized in environmental themes. So I initially tried Tova, avoid all of the environmental classes because I sort of assumed that they were studying things like, you know, nature writing or Henry David Thoreau, which is all fine, but not necessarily something that had ever interested me much personally.
And it wasn't until my second year in the program that I took a seminar on narrative in the environment with Aaron James. Um, really kind of, that's where I would say I realized that the environmental humanities can also be a way to talk about, say, urban spaces or infrastructure or colonialism and environmental justice and, you know, any of the endless ways that we interact with and are affected by or even make sense of our environment.
And I would say from that point, I was hooked. Um, skipping ahead to the dissertation topic, then that really did take a while for me to develop. I've, I've had this long standing interest in what. I perceive to be these parallels between the kinds of complex and experimental literary form and structure that I like.
Mm-hmm. and the immense complexity of our environments and the various kind of overlap in ecological systems, we habit. And so for me, reading some complicated or maximal it's novel seems says stimulate the same part of my brain is thinking about ecological systems and. Interconnections or degradations.
So I, I knew loosely that this was something that I wanted to write about, but it really did take me a while to reel in the scope of such a project. And I actually had drafts of two or three of my dissertation chapters written before I was really able to nail down the parameters of my project. Um, my advisor, Stephanie Foot, had recommended that I write the introduction to my dissertation last, which ultimately did prove really beneficial because it allowed me to kind of go back afterward.
Sort of retrofit some of the earlier chapters. So, um, yeah, the dissertation topic was a long time coming and, and really, I, I feel like one of the final parts of the process was just realizing what it was that I was writing about. So what are some of the books that you're using for the dissertation? Um, so I start off by just using, um, Thomas Pinons crying of Lot 49 is just to kind of, cause I wanted to have one chapter about post-modernism and I just used that as a sort of representative example.
Um, yeah, it's not necessarily my favorite novel or anything like that, but it, I think it worked well and kind of, um, Demonstrating the sort of information overload that I'm talking about in my dissertation. And then I also, um, write about Lucy Elman's Ducks Newberry Port, which is a novel that came out a few years ago.
It's, uh, like a 12 page single sentence, novel
information overload. Um, And I did a chapter that revolves around the HBO series, uh, Cher Noble, that yeah, maybe about three years old now. And then I have a, um, a chapter that deals just with a lot of, um, contemporary works of science fiction by people like Kim Stanley Robinson and Neil Stevenson. It's a chapter about techno optimism and, um, that sort of approach to dealing with, uh, environmental complexity and, um, And so yeah, those are, those are the key texts that I'm using in my dissertation.
I think you've said two really important things here. Number one, that you're doing multi-genre work, that you're not simply focusing on one genre, but that you're also, um, focusing on works maybe that you're not as crazy about. Um, and I think that that's important because. A lot of times graduate students think that they need to, like everything that they do mm-hmm.
instead of looking at the value in what the text can offer around the themes that they're looking at or the theoretical underpinning that they're making. So could you talk a little bit about how you see, um, your intervention through. Environmental humanities making, you know, making a statement about things like that you're saying about, about environmental degradation or urban spaces or, um, even how the text maybe itself is a representation of some kind of, uh, environment to be talked about in a specific kind of way.
Yeah. Um, so I mean, broadly I would say, You know, the environmental humanities being this kind of, uh, multidisciplinary approach to thinking about issues like environmental degradation or climate change through lenses of, um, you know, history, literature, anthropology, philosophy, and so on. Um, you know, I, I view that as being a potentially.
An important supplement to the climate related work that's done in the natural and social sciences. Um, I think it gives us an opportunity to consider the significance of things like storytelling or history and ethics and equity when considering a phenomenon like climate change, um, I don't think it's.
Too much of a stretch to claim that those sorts of considerations are often missing in the arena of long-term planning or public policy debate. So, um, you know, I, I, I mentioned that I have this chapter about recent sci-fi and the dissertation and, um, that chapter mostly is, About techno optimism and the rise of various geoengineering proposals that want to, um, combat carbon dioxide emissions by doing things like spraying sulfur dioxide aerosols into the stratosphere to block out the sun.
You know, essentially simulating a, an endless volcano as a way to kind of cool the, um, cool the Earth. Mm-hmm. , um, and, you know, and, and those kinds of proposals. Picked up steam in the past decade or so, and I think that the role of the humanities in an instance like that is not, you know, necessarily to assess whether or not such a thing is possible or to, you know, be a downer and denounce all technological innovation, but rather to interrogate things like, Who exactly gets to make a decision like this and for whom would they be making such a decision?
Mm-hmm. . And what kind of external or downstream consequences might such a massive endeavor produce 50 years from now? And what sort of historical precedence is there for world altering decisions being made on behalf of, you know, really large populations who don't necessarily have a, a voice in the matter.
So I think that's the sort of area. Again, environmental humanities sort of broadly can be an, I would say a valuable component of broader climate discourse, I guess. Mm-hmm. . Now, you, you mentioned the multidisciplinarity of the environmental humanities. How do you feel that your undergraduate degree in philosophy helped you to prepare to sort of make the switch into what is essentially, uh, an English discipline?
But as you're suggesting, you're using, you're drawing theoretically for many different disciplines. Yeah, that's, I mean, that's a really good question. I think that, I think my experience as a philosophy major kind of, um, I don't know. It gave me this kind of, I would say maybe more of like systematic method of thinking.
That to me feels inherently interdisciplinary. I mean, I still, even after all these years, I have a hard time. Feeling like I am like an English student proper. Mm-hmm. . Cause I, I feel like I'm much more comfortable thinking in terms of like, concepts and theory than, you know, close reading a text. I mean, that's always, I can, you can talk to my advisor Stephanie Foot.
I feel like I've always struggled with close readings and like doing the things the English majors are supposed to do, but I'm, I'm much more comfortable using a text as a springboard to think about all sorts of. Interconnected disciplines and, and bring those. And so I, I do feel. I, I would say that my undergraduate degree in philosophy kind of set the stage for that, at least implicitly in ways that I probably didn't understand at the time.
I understand. And I also think that more and more we need to make room in English studies as somebody who graduated with a PG PhD in English and cultural studies. For the kind of interdisciplinary nature of our work, right? That we're not just doing close readings, that that comes as part of the foundation maybe, but that the more interesting work that we're doing is contextualizing and offer bigger picture and using, I use a lot of work in globalization in my work, you know, so I read a lot of sociologists.
I really, I, I get where you're coming from. So can we switch gears a little bit? Sure. Um, you said that you were out in Moscow, Idaho for a little while, and then you made a decision to, to get the PhD. So how did you decide upon W V U to work on, to earn your PhD? Yeah, so a, after I finished my master's at Idaho, I knew that I wanted to, at that point continue on with my grad studies, and I knew that I wanted to continue thinking and writing about the environment.
But Idaho didn't actually have a PhD program, so I ended up applying to several programs that specialized in literature in the environment in one way or another. And. W's English program was sort of building itself up as a, a hub of the environmental humanities. They had just hired Stephanie, my advisor, and she was joining people like, um, you know, someone like Little Duer whom I had met at a conference while applying for schools.
Um, along with Tim Sweet, Laura Farina and several other people who have some kind of interesting ecological bench to their work. Um, so WVU became a place that I knew I would be interested in. I ended up being accepted into several other programs, but WVU then offered me a provost fellowship, which basically meant that I would have my tuition covered and then I'd get a stipend and everything, but that I would also then be relieved of all teaching and assistantship obligations for the first three years in the program.
So I would say I was already kind of leaning toward WVU anyway, but that the fellowship offer was kind of the icing on the cake, and that's, that's pretty much how I ended up in Morgan. Well, and I feel like you're very fortunate. Stephanie Foot is my colleague, and I think she's really pretty, pretty fantastic and amazing.
How, how has your experience been with someone like Stephanie? And I know you worked with Lowell before he left for University of Delaware. Um, how has that experience been to be working with people who are on the cutting edge of environmental humanities? Yeah, it's been, it's been really exciting. Um, I think, you know, Stephanie in particular, Um, kind of taken me with her at certain times, you know, with the work that she's doing.
I got to work with her and Jeffrey Jerome Cohen on a collected or on an essay collection, the Cambridge collection of, uh, environmental humanities I think it was called. And then I'm, I'm also , I'm also the, you know, currently the managing editor for her journal resilience. And, um, so I do think that Stephanie has just been.
Just, and, and also just like a, a really wonderful mentor and advisor and, um, someone that I, I definitely do feel fortunate to have been able to work with. I, I only gotta take a seminar with Lowell before he left, but he is actually still on my dissertation committee, so we're still, you know, in communication with one another.
Welcome back to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Coronia, and I'm speaking with Dustin Purvis, a PhD candidate with WVU’s Department of English. Now, Dustin, I wanna switch tracks a little bit again because I know that you've accepted a job outside the academy. Could you discuss what led you to this decision and the type of career you will have upon graduation this spring?
Yeah, so I, I recently accepted an offer to become the city planner in my hometown of Richmond, Indiana. Um, and so like, like a lot of people who have attended graduate school over the past three years, I, I've. Somewhere other than where I envisioned when I started the program. Um, but about a month after I finished my exam, so this is about three years ago, my, my wife gave birth to our son Theodore, and then Oh, congratulations.
Thank you. Um, and then just a few months after that was the beginning of Covid, so we. You know, we were extremely isolated in Morgantown with a newborn, you know, without family or any sort of support structure at the time. And the department was kind enough to give me permission to write my dissertation and teach remotely.
Um, so we ended up moving back to my hometown in Richmond. I, I grew up in Richmond and then, We moved away almost right after high school. Um, so it was interesting to be back, but, and I assumed at the time that it was going to be a temporary stay, but after we were here for about a year, we realized that we actually really like it here and would be happy to stay.
Um, but this obviously meant that I was probably going to need to be a little creative career-wise. Um, Richmond does have a small liberal arts school, um, er college. We live right across the street from it. And they also have a kind of decent sized branch of Indiana University. You know, it still seemed unlikely that I would be continuing on with a career in academia beyond grad school particularly, you know, in this job market right now.
Um, so it was, it was with somewhat mixed emotions that I started to explore other options and, um, When I learned that Richmond was looking for a new city planner, I, I was intrigued because to me this felt like an extension of the work I'd been doing in grad school, but I wasn't sure if I would be able to convince anyone else of that.
Mm-hmm. , uh, so I, I reached out to the city's director of Infrastructure and Development to just explain my background and ask if he thought I could. You know, possibly be a good fit for this position despite having virtually no background in urban planning. And he was surprisingly receptive and I, I worked my way through the interview process and the city's mayor was similarly re receptive to my experience working in the environmental humanities as a kind of relevant qualification for city planning.
So, um, yeah, I'm, I'm pretty excited about this. I think it kind of goes back to your earlier question about the significance of the humanities when addressing issues like climate, because I, I think they have a similarly important role to play when considering the phys, you know, physical con configuration of a city and its resources.
Uh, I know that personally, most of my. Prior knowledge of city planning and zing ordinances came from reading people like Jane Jacobs or Tonasi Coats who you know, demonstrate how planning has been used as a kind of defacto tool of housing segregation or reinforcing wealth discrepancies or. You know, damaging the environments with kind of vehicle centric city design and so on.
So I think I'll be bringing an awareness of this other side of planning with me that will hopefully shape me into a planner that can yes, emphasize growth and development, but also equity and things like housing, transportation, and infrastructure. So, um, you know, for instance, our city just adopted a climate action plan and part of the work that went into that was, um, They did, um, a study over the summer to produce heat maps of the neighborhoods in town to see which is the hottest and thus most susceptible to the kind of severe heat that's expected over the next century.
And it's probably not a huge surprise in Richmond, like in most cities, I imagine the hottest parts of town are the areas where people lower income and people of color are concentrated. So, mm. One part of my job will be, you know, helping to advance this climate action plan and to help take steps to mitigate the effects of severe heat coming years, particularly in the neighborhoods that are expected to experience the brunt of it.
So, you know, I, I really like academia and I'm sure I could have been happy spending my career at a university or college. Um, but fortunately, I feel like academia also gave me the tools that I needed to leave it behind and find other work on projects that I find meaningful or interesting. And city planning just seems to be in the sweet spot where I can serve people in the environment.
And yeah, I, I feel really fortunate for the opportunity. Well, congratulations. They are very lucky to have you, and I think it's exciting to see somebody who has come out of an environmental humanities program in this way to be able to work in a city government job doing the really important work of finding equity.
In a, in an urban, in a, in an urban or a suburban space, so, mm-hmm. , I think you've said some important things that sort of segue me into asking you about graduate school and, and the kinds of things that you would wanna tell students who are thinking about attending graduate school or new graduate students, about, um, what they need to know.
Because I think you're right about this sort. Way in which you had to open up and expand what you wanted to do. I think it was really smart of you not to be wedded to wanting to have an academic job, for instance, but looked around and said, well, how can I adapt what I've learned? So what kind of advice would you have for graduate students who are thinking about the same kinds of things that you're thinking about in terms of what do, what do I do now that I have the degree?
Yeah, I, so I don't know if this would be helpful for all incoming graduate students, but I suspect it would be for a lot of first generation college students like myself, which is just. To, to make an effort to just to learn how the university itself functions, first of all, like more specifically in my case.
Um, just to know precisely what kind of process you were entering when you enter a graduate program. Um, so I mean, just to give an example, when I started my master's program, I believe I was under the impression that if you're accepted into a program and then do a really good job and hit it off with the faculty and so on, that you might then be offered a good, well-paid teaching job in that program.
And you know, of course that sounds extraordinarily naive now, but this is what I mean when I say it's important to kind of learn how the universe. Functions. I, I think a lot of people enter the university, including graduate school, having never actually known anyone who was taught at a university or who, who could speak to what a career in academia entails.
And, um, it seems important if you're going to go through the stages of a career in academia to know what that career looks like, to know, you know, say the differences between an adjunct and a tenure track position. And to have some idea of the probability of getting hired into either of those. Um, Well before you hit the, actually hit the job market.
Um, or, you know, just to use another example, I, I think I was in the second year of my PhD program before I learned what a postdoc is. Mm-hmm. . Found it somewhat deflating cuz you know, it's like I'm in my thirties now, I've been in school forever. I still have to write a whole dissertation and you know, now I'm learning that the most likely route to a successful career beyond all of this is going to be packing up and moving cross country again.
So that in another year or two if all goes well, I can pack up and move again. And you know, some people obviously thrive under these circumstances, but it's not maybe feasible for others for a variety of reasons. Um, again, this all sounds a little naive now that I've been around for a long time, but I do think it's important that new students just kind of know everything that might be expected of them upfront and, you know, ask questions, ask a mentor, and just like to understand what this career path might look like as, and again, especially if they're entering a grad school program with the intention of a career in academia.
I think you've said a couple of really important things there, and I too am a first generation, um, College student. Uh, and my, and I would say that I think it's also really incredibly hard for first gen students when they go home and they say, well, now I'm gonna do a postdoc, or I'm gonna apply for postdocs.
And your parents and your family doesn't understand what that means. They're like, when are you getting a job? Right, ? Exactly right. When are you getting a real job, right? Mm-hmm. , when are you gonna. learning, right? Um, and, and I think that it's important for departments and programs to be more expansive in the way that they help students to, um, to understand their options at the end of, of what a degree is.
Um, I'm really happy for you that you have this great job. That's just great job lined up and I'm sure that, uh, Stephanie Foot really helped you think outside the box for yourself as you were thinking about the end of the PhD. She did, and, and in fact, when I, the first time I mentioned the possibility of a city planning job to Stephanie, she immediately put me in touch with a city planner out of Austin, Texas, who, you know, helped me prepare for my interview and kind of envision what the position might be.
So yeah, Stephanie is, It's been really, really helpful. I'm glad to hear that. So now what do you do for fun when you're not writing and you're not thinking about the new job? I mean, I know you have a baby, right? Well, who's not a baby anymore. What, two years old now? Three. Yeah. Has it been that long since the began?
So what do you do for fun? Yeah. You know, as so, yeah. I mean, I do have the three year old and over. During the latter half of my dissertation, um, or of my PhD program. I've been doing that while also being a kind of full-time stay-at-home dad while my wife works full-time. So, you know, really, I would say most of my fun, and I guess, you know, even my identity more broadly over these last few years has just been.
Almost entirely enmeshed and just the fun that I have with him. Um, reading, hiking, taking walks around the neighborhood with him, playing all of the, you know, games that he makes up. Um, so yeah. And then, you know, besides hanging out with, with, um, my wife and son, uh, I guess just the thing that I most often do when I have three time is still just reading.
I, I still really like to read. So what are you read? If you, if you have time, what are you reading for fun right now? Uh, so I just started, um, the love songs of W.E.B Dubois by Honoree Fanon Jeffers. Have, have you read this? I haven't read it yet, but I've heard really amazing things about it. Yeah, I, I just started it a few days ago, but it's been, it's been keeping me up at night.
It's, it's, it's really engaging. It's, it's, you know, long, like maybe a hundred pages or so, but it's, it's flying by and it's, it's really, it's a, it's a great novel. And then, I'm trying to think what else. Um, I kind of, I made a point in 2022 to try to read almost exclusively, um, fiction in translation. So I was exposed to a lot of stuff that I not, you know, wouldn't have otherwise read.
And the thing that comes, that stands out off the top of my head was The Birds by Targe BAAs. I'm not sure if I'm saying his name, I'm pronouncing his name correctly. He's a great 20th century Norwegian writer, and the birds is just this short, beautiful, kind of quiet novel with this unforgettable narrator, just really breaks your heart.
Um, it was republished by Archipelago Books a few years ago, and I would certainly recommend it to anyone who's listening. Well, and I have one for you, literature and translation there. Um, UL Babylon, another Babylon by Igbo Shago out of Italy. Um, it's a global novel that I think as, as a person working in environmental humanities, I think you'd be really interested in the way that, um, Shago talks about urban space.
And people having to move and what it means to the environment, but not the only, the external environment, but the internal environment of the person, um, who sometimes are moved by force or because of a force that's been, um, upon them. I think you would really like the novel. Yeah, that's, and it's, it's another long one.
So another, and it's been, it was recently translated in the two years. I think you would really like Shago. Yeah, that sounds great. I'm writing it down right now. Well, I wanna thank you for talking with me today, Dustin. I really appreciate you, um, taking time out of what I know is a busy schedule as you're finishing up the dissertation and getting ready to defend.
So thank you so much. Yeah, thank you so much, Nancy. Thank you to Dustin Purvis and thank you to GradLife 601 podcast. Audience, I hope you enjoyed this episode. Join in next time when I'll be speaking with Mia Antonino, a fourth-year medical student at West Virginia University. Until next time, I'm Dr. Nancy Coronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.