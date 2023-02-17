In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks to Dr. Emily Groves, an assistant professor with Surgical Oncology, Colorectal Services at WVU Medicine. Dr. Groves discusses why she chose WVU Medicine and how oncologists have to have a sense of humor.
Transcription:
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU Today I'll be speaking with Dr. Emily Groves, an assistant professor with Surgical Oncology, Colorectal Services at WVU Medicine.
She grew up in Charleston, West Virginia, and after completing medical school in Huntington, West Virginia, she completed her residency in Portland, Oregon. From there, she went on to Colon and rectal surgery fellowship in Houston, Texas, and then returned to West Virginia as faculty at WVU in 2018. I'm so excited today to be talking to you, Emily, how are you today?
I'm doing great. How are you? I am well, thank you. So I wanna dive right in, um, because your specialty is really one of those specialties that I know that people go how, what? So can you just talk a little bit about how you decided to go to medical school and then I think more importantly, how you arrived at your special.
Yeah, absolutely. So medical school's an interesting choice. I was probably off the, the usual pathway a little bit, but I, I got a biology degree as an undergraduate, and so it, you know, it's a natural progression from there. You know, I think when you, when you do a biology or a science and undergrad, uh, especially with biology, you can either choose the ecology route or the more physiologic.
And if you go the physiology medicine route, you can either choose, you know, research, help lots of people, but in kind of an impersonal way. Um, and there's a lot of kind of uncertainty in research or you can go the pure medicine route where you help fewer people, but in a personal way. And I've always enjoyed interacting with people, so I always felt that I would be kind of, Patient facing, um, domain, um, but certainly have tons of respect for people that can, uh, go through the process of, of research and, um, the uncertainty that that brings, right?
Because with medical school, you take a test, you pass it, you move on, um, versus other fields of, of science, it's, it's not quite so clean. So, you know, no one, I always tell people, you know, how many times I've been asked, why are you a colorectal surgeon? You know, right as I'm about to do a colonoscopy on someone.
usually someone's asking me, why are you doing this? And you know, it, it, it, it's not intuitive. Of course, I wasn't born, you know, And saying, I wanna be a colorectal surgeon. Um, but I think it kind of speaks to, um, how you allow yourself to involve in different fields, how mentors shape you. You know, colorectal surgery is an awesome field.
It's very special and in, in the sense of, of surgery where it's innovative, you know. Uh, colorectal surgery is kind of on the front lines of, um, using robotics, uh, uh, using some, um, non-traditional care pathways that get people out of the hospital a lot faster that now all of surgery has kind of adopted.
And so, part of it was kind of the technology and the innovation, and then part of it is having a sense of humor, right? Like not too many coral surgeons like take themselves super seriously, . Um, and that's me. So, you know, part of it's personality, part of it's the technology. And then finally just the mentorship.
You know, as you move through residency, um, you meet a lot of mentors and I just kind of glommed on to, to colorectal surgeons. Um, so, so that may be part of the personality fit, or it may just be, uh, institutionally, but if you leave yourself open, you know, you can find the light of it you're looking for, and that light might be at the end of the.
Uh, but you know, um, and then finally, like you have to think about your career as a career, right? Yes. What you do on day one is not gonna be the same as what you do when you're approaching retirement. So, you know, I can do big surgery now while I'm young, you know, but as I age, maybe I transition to.
Smaller procedures, procedures where people don't have to be in the hospital afterwards, so that my personal time is protected more. So I think it's important to think about your career as a whole body rather than what I feel like doing right now in my twenties. That's a, that's a really great response, and I, it transitions me to my next question about like, how, what does it mean to you to work at a teaching hospital, right?
Because the, the kinds of advice that you're giving right now in the podcast is probably some of the things. Say to those students, the medical students that you work with. So what does it mean to you that you're actually working? Working at a teaching hospital? Yeah, a teaching hospital. Working at a teaching hospital has been very important to me and, and that's also been kind of unexpected.
You know, I was kind of on this rural surgery tract in Oregon where, you know, the whole point was to, to create rural surgeons. Cause there's such a. Um, but I've found that, that I really enjoy the mentorship and the interaction with students, uh, and residents, learners in general. You know, students are very invigorating.
You know, we kind of get in these ruts and then you meet someone who's fresh and has new ideas and has energy, and it's really fun to kind of. Help them find their way. Surgery is interesting too because, you know, surgery is very technically challenging early, early on, and of course there's always gonna be technical challenges in the operating room.
But you know, the first few years of my career, the joy was. Doing the surgery perfectly on my own. And, and now part of the joy is transitioning to like showing someone or walking someone through that operation and, uh, helping them do it perfectly. And that's way more gratifying than just doing it on your own.
Um, so I think part of it is just sharing the field. Is so fun at a teaching institution. That's a really interesting sort of take on things. I wouldn't have thought that, that it can be even more gratifying to help somebody else be able to do that. Um, do you think that you entered the field with that mindset or did it grow as you became.
as you became like an assistant professor and a doctor in the field. It definitely grew. You know, I was, I was always one of those people that just wanted to do all the cases. I would, I would do more cases than all my peers in, in residency and stuff, just cuz I love the operating room. Yeah. And I still do.
Um, But yeah, I mean, I think the challenge of, you know, the truth is we do the same operations over and over again, right? Because we wanna be technically perfect and nobody can be perfect doing every single operation under the sun. So, um, you know, eventually once you do the same case a hundred, you know, 200 times, it's, you know, not quite the same.
But if you get a new person with you helping you each time, maybe you can impart a nugget of knowledge on them. The joy, you know, but, but it took me a while. You know, you have to be comfortable. You have to do those first hundred cases and know that you can Right. In order to, to take a moment of focus to, to help the resident.
Cuz ultimately it's about the patient o on the table. Absolutely. And so, you know, To talk about that a little bit. Last week I talked with Mia Antoni, who's a fourth year medical student, and she talked about going through her first two years through Covid and how that really became a very different experience around what does medicine mean to her?
How does she wanna be in the medical field? So can you talk about how Covid O'S changed the way that you practice medicine Daily? Cuz I know that there are certain things that are different. Like I have to, when I show up at a doctor's office now, I always have a mask, right? That's. . That's just a typical thing that I didn't have to do three years ago that I would never not do now.
So can you talk about how it's changed for you all as well? Yeah, I mean, I would reiterate with you that the mask is actually a pretty big deal. You know, it's a, it's a small thing that we can do and it's the right thing to do. Um, but, you know, we're entering essentially into a social contract of, you know, I'm gonna take care of you and you're gonna trust me, and we can't see half of each other's face.
And I think, you know, I, I put myself in the shoes of the patient that that's, that's different, you know, it's, you read your surgeon, right? Just like I read a patient and if you can't see half my face, it's a lot harder to read. , uh, you know, the, the, the relationship that you're getting into, luckily surgery mostly has been preserved.
In terms of, you know, I can't do a physical exam with telehealth. Um, however, uh, I do a lot of telehealth visits in terms of follow up, sometimes the initial visit to kind of see if someone's appropriate to drive four hours to come see me. Often that's done via telehealth. And so there are challenges there.
You know, I'm a, I'm a surgeon by trade. I'm not one to sit at a computer and talk on the phone or talk, talk to a computer mm-hmm. . So that's pretty challenging. Um, but that's probably the right thing to do. And I think that some of this technology and, and necessary changes from Covid has been a really positive thing.
If I can save somebody a four hour drive, you know, if we can talk face to face via telemedicine, um, and I say, ah, I, you probably don't need to see me, you. Then that's impacting your life positively. So this is interesting to me because in some ways you still are dealing with rural medicine, but they just have to drive to you now.
Um, right. Cause we forget that West Virginia is actually a much bigger geographic region than we give it credit for. And we are the major hospital in the state. So if anybody. To see you, you are probably one of the few people that they can, few doctors that they can see in the state. Mm-hmm. . Yeah, absolutely.
I mean, we have patients that come all the way from Princeton and, you know, that's, that's a huge geo burden to come see us. So, yeah, I think Covid has a, allowed us a little bit of, um, flexibility in terms of what we can do, um, without making someone drive all the way here initially. Right. Without adding to their burden.
So I have one more question for you before we take a break. You know, what would you tell potential graduate and medical students to look for when they're deciding upon a graduate and or a medical program? Um, I mean, you're a West Virginian and you didn't go to medical school here, but you are now, um, you are now a surgeon here and you're an assistant professor here.
So I'm guessing that you have a lot of good advice, not only for, you know, general graduated medical. Students or people looking for programs, but also, especially for West Virginians? Yeah. Yeah. I mean, I, I end up going to Marshall for medical school because it was the cheapest of all of the medical schools that I was admitted to, or, you know, that I was accepted to.
So, um, in terms of medical school, uh, you take the same tests at the end of it, no matter where you go Now, There is a difference in terms of if you, if you end up at a Caribbean medical school, you certainly have to work harder to overcome some of the challenges, uh, of just having that name. But at the end of the day, we all take the same tests.
Okay? And as long as you can, um, show out throughout the entirety of your medical school, um, get good letters, it, it probably matters less exactly where you are. And. Um, what you can do and how you show yourself. Um, I'm concerned that this might be changing over time because we're getting rid of some of the scores on some of our tests.
It's they're moving toward a pass fail system, and I'm concerned that, that maybe that may translate to, there's not much data to go on, uh, in terms of what's available. So if you know someone goes to a medical school that you haven't heard of as much, then I'm worry. Since there's no objective data, they may just automatically slide down a little bit.
Hmm. In terms of, um, compatibility, you know, you wanna look at the size of your program. Um, certainly like if you're in a science, your personal, your PI and, and what they do has to be compatible with your overall goals. And you would, you know, generally, like your personality is to mesh. You don't have to be the same.
Um, but you just have to have common goals. Cause you don't wanna. Stuck, you know, in a lab where maybe, maybe the PI's ramping down right? As you're ramping up and, and, um, then you can get a situation where you're stuck. Um, but from a medical standpoint, I mean, I think you gotta look at the philosophy too.
So some of the stated goals of a medical school, maybe like, we wanna make family physicians and, and, and, you know, if you wanna go into a rural setting or something like that, that may be a good place to start. So they all have, um, statements on, on their goals, and you can look through those. Pretty easily and see what's compatible with, with what you're looking for.
That's great advice. Thank you. So let's take a break, a moment to hear from WVU’s Provost Office of Graduate Education in Life.
Welcome back to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, and I'm speaking with Dr. Emily Groves, an assistant professor with surgical oncology, colorectal services at WVU Medicine. So we've talked a little bit about medical school and what it's like to work at a teaching hospital, but what do you think is the most important thing that medical students need to understand when they arrive at medical school?
Yeah, I think when you arrive. You know, obviously your focus is gonna be different than on the back end. Um, you know, you're, you're in a pure classroom situation, right? So, um, you know, first and foremost is get your, um, you know, get your daily routine underway and, and do that same thing every morning. . Okay.
Uh, medical school's different now than when I started. I, we actually didn't, uh, have to be physically present for a lot of medical school. We could do a lot of it, um, with recorded lectures, but I think it's slightly different now and, and for the better where there's some group work and some interaction there, which is probably for the best.
Um, but, but when you show up it, it's not undergrad anymore. You know, some of the things you were getting away with, maybe going out on Thursday, uh, you know, Or more , just depending on who you are, some of that stuff is, is gonna get delved in. And you have to remember that your people that you graduated college with have now moved on to real jobs.
Um, that they, they might be even middle or lower management at, you know, depending upon your degree. And you have to treat this like a job the same way they are. Right? You're an. You'll be treated as such for the most part. And so don't think, oh, you know, I'm just a student and I'm just gonna be passive and be taught, uh, it's a different game now.
Right? So you have to bring yourself to the table and, and, and be very assertive about your learning, which I think is a huge. Difference from undergrad. Absolutely. But yeah, just invest every day. Uh, get a plan where you can exercise every day. Um, because luckily, uh, early on your, your curriculum schedule's pretty set in stone.
So just find a good, um, a good balance of, um, study and summer recreation. Um, but do. Consistency. This is great advice. I think that a lot of graduate students, when they show up for graduate school, don't understand that it's, they're being professionalized and that we're already looking at you, not just as a student, but as a potential colleague.
Right. And that, that's, I think that's a really important point to make. Not only to me for medical students, but all graduate students. Yeah. And I, I tell them that, you know, really your whole four years is an interview. , you, you know, even though it seems so clinically disconnected, I know, you know, your first couple years are so science-based that you, you think, well, this doesn't matter, but it does matter.
The framework matters. Your interaction with colleagues matter, your interaction with staff matters. Um, and it's kind of like just a really long interview. Yeah, I totally get that. So, along those lines, what do you think makes a good mentee? You know, who, who are your favorite? , um, medical students to mentor.
Yeah. Um, good mentees. Set achievable goals, right? Mm-hmm. , so, you know, um, set a goal, put a timeline on it. check in, in, um, good mentees are, check in. You know, I, I may not be able to seek you out, but you seek me out and, and it's, uh, not like I need to meet with you tomorrow. It's just like, you know, find a time next week to meet, do that again in a month, you know?
Check in frequently, but be available in terms of, um, of what time you can meet with that mentor. Sometimes you have to, um, push your mentors a little bit, right? So if you write something, um, you know, if you just hand it to me, it's gonna sit on my desk. But if you check in with me and say, how'd that look?
Uh, how would I handed you look? Did you make any revisions? Or, you know, whatever the case is. I think. , the frequent check-ins are important. Um, the achievable goals are important because otherwise we're in this nebulous space where I don't really know your goals and you know, I'm not trying to mold you to make you, me, I want to make you, you, but better.
Um, or, or, you know, further along professionally. So, um, they ask specific questions. You know, uh, showing me that they've put some thought into what the ultimate goal is. You know, it's not, you're not a tabula rasa here. Like, like I say, I'm not, I'm not molding you, like, I'm just helping you guide you through you molding yourself.
Um, and that's, that, that's I think, the most important thing. And then, um, you know, you wanna mentee that, that can take feedback. Um, I don't wanna be a cheerleader. Um, I wanna tell you when you've done well and be proud of you when you've done well. But I also want, you know, the, the power to say, Hey, this part wasn't so good and we, here's how we could fix it.
That's great that this is great advice. I often tell my undergraduates when in classes I'm not interested in creating a mini me. There's enough of me like, I'm happy with me, but there's enough of me. I need you to be you. You know? And, and so I'm here to help facilitate you, be the best you can be. So I really appreciate what you say about, um, mentorship in that way.
And so along those lines, what do you want medical and graduate students to be looking for when they're looking for mentors? Because like you said at the very beginning of our conversation, when you go to, um, medical school, you're also looking at who you might be working with and where they are in their careers, so, mm-hmm.
what would you tell them to look for in a, in a mentor? . Yeah. You wanna a mentor, um, that is gonna be invested in you both personally and professionally, you know, and it doesn't have to be over the top. It's just someone that, that cares about your wellbeing and that your goals can align, um, with what they do.
You wanna get a mentor? Um, that is, uh, either in your field or in your direct action, you know, not someone just that you like or, or compatible with. You wanna do the research upfront to see, you know, is this person someone who can help me further, you know, my thoughts or my career? Um mm-hmm. . And you wanna mentor who's honest?
Yeah. Like I said before, you don't want a cheerleader. It might feel really good and they're, you know, uh, I've been that young faculty person that's been. Yeah, yeah, yeah. And, and now I'm kind of honing this in on giving, um, actionable feedback. Nothing positive, negative, or neutral. Just actionable. Uh, and that's the most important thing.
If you're, if you're in a mentor-mentee relationship and you don't feel like you are getting, you know, actionable feedback, maybe that's not the right mentor for you. It's not, it's not bad, it's not good. It just is. And, and then you keep looking. Okay. So don't you. Find the right menu, me find the right mentor.
But if for some reason you feel like it's not working out, keep looking, you know, you can have more than one mentor. Um, that's great advice to also recognize that you can't put, um, not to, to use a cliche, not to put all your eggs in one basket, that everyone right now is overworked. And so it's actually good to say this mentor may be my main mentor, but then this person can really help me professionalize.
Way, and this person may help me professionalize in this way. That's, that's really great advice. Mm-hmm. . So now I know you have a very busy schedule, but when you're not, um, conducting surgery or meeting with patients, what do you do for fun? Well, um, I can tell you what I used to do for fun. . Now, right now, what I do for fun is I, uh, feed in cloth my three year old and my five month old.
Um, so, you know, Transition back to work. You know, we're back to full, uh, full pace here, but, um, but mostly just, you know, showing the world to my children. I'm a very outdoors person. Um, I was actually a whitewater raft guide and a, and a kayaker for 10 years before going to medical school and during medical.
So, um, so I really liked just getting them outside, just getting. Exposed to the outdoors, um, and being outside and letting them discover, you know, the world in that way. Um, so I have a question for you, because since you're from West Virginia, where are, where is your most favorite places to go? Hiking and then to go, like whitewater rafting?
Yeah. Hiking, I would say like Dolly sos area. Um, really just that whole, I mean, that's a four season location, Canadian Valley and yeah. Um, you know, skiing is Timberline and Canadian and white grass cross country place, you know, um, now they've got the brewery there, so that's kinda like my four season hike.
Um, and there's good whitewater there, but you know, if you're a kayak, And then as far as hiking, I think that's probably the best place. But then there's also really great places in Pendleton County around Seneca Rocks and the associated trails there. And then there's some pretty good stuff in the eastern panhandle.
So like we are flush, which is awesome. Hiking here. Yeah. Um, that I love. And then as far as white, we're rafting, like you can't beat the, you know, the. Top notch. Um, I love it. Uh, but yeah, I mean, I'm in a different phase of my life where maybe like a huge waterfall isn't as appealing as it used to be, but, um, just floating on anything is good.
But yeah, we've got plenty of options, uh, in terms of white water in class. Yeah, I know. I've been amazed living here. Um, just how much, how easy it is for me just to be in nature and to be hiking somewhere, you know, even outside my door, you know? Mm-hmm. , I, I'm not, I'm not so far from like White Park, which is tiny, but it's.
Still has this feel of I walk in the middle of it and there are no roads. I don't hear cars, and I really love that about West Virginia. So I appreciate you, um, talking up Dolly Sods because we can forget that it's really not that far away to take a drive down to Dolly Sods and go camping or, or. Or just rent a room and be out in really in the middle of nowhere.
Yeah. I think people don't really recognize how lucky we are to be essentially in the mid-Atlantic east coast region and have just a plethora of options in terms of hiking and, and getting away. Um, it's really nice. Yeah, it. It really is, and it's been really nice to talk with you today. I, I so appreciate you taking the time to, to, um, talk with me for the podcast.
So thank you so much. Oh, you're welcome. Thanks for having me. Thank you to Dr. Emily Groves and thank you to GradLife 601’s podcast audience. I hope you enjoyed this episode. Join me next time when I'll be speaking with Dr. Peter Giacobbi, a professor in the College of Applied Human Sciences who holds a joint appointment with the School of Public Health at WVU.
Until next time, I'm Dr. Nancy Caronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.