Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost's Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today. I'll be speaking with Coreisa Lee, a Provost Fellow at WVU school working on a Doctor of Musical Arts degree. Lee already has had a prolific career having performed with the New York youth symphony and stain and at Carnegie hall in New York city, making appearances on Jimmy Kimmel and Meredith Vieira has talk shows and performing with the cast of Hamilton and Natasha Pierre.
And the great comment of 1812 born in Birmingham, Alabama, we has been studying the fleet for almost 20. Welcome Coreisa. I'm so happy to speak with you today. How are you doing? I'm doing great. Thank you so much for having me. This is really exciting, so I'm very happy to be here. Well, thank you. Thank you for taking time from your busy schedule.
I appreciate it. Okay. So I'd like to jump right in and say, you know, you've had almost 20 years of classical training. You'd had a bit of success in the industry like Jimmy Kimmel and Meredith fear's talk shows, Hamilton, Natasha pier, and the great, well, one of my all time, favorite Broadway shows, I sat on the stage.
I cried when Josh Groban said, so my question to you is why WVU. Why now why the Doctor of Musical Arts degree now? Yeah, so I'm 27 years old. And. I have gone throughout my entire like all of my degrees. So I've gotten my bachelor's. I took a year off, but my support system, my family, everyone around me has encouraged me to keep going.
So that's what I'm doing. So I finished my master's in Ohio and then the next step was a doctorate degree. And I. I, I really did not want to get a doctorate degree. Talk about that, please. I think this is important for graduate students and potential graduate students to hear about this. Tell us about the journey.
Yeah, so I was very, I was fried. I was so tired. The pandemic happened, so things were like really rough and I was just really considering it. I wanted to rest and, you know, start going towards my ideas of my career and the things that I'm interested in. Or do I want to continue school and also get what I can out of that.
And like, you know, a lot of things in education that I respect a lot. So I was very torn and it really came down to. What was reality, financial stability, you know what my actual next steps are going to be. So I decided to apply and I picked three schools, but it went down to one and the one school was WVU.
And the reason I heard of WVU or, or considered WVU is it happened because my teacher emails me about. Up the opportunity here and how they're looking for doctoral students and their fellowship opportunities, and I should apply for it. So I applied and I saw how close it was to all of the major cities.
And I was considering, you know, if I was called for a gig or a performance opportunity would I have access, you know, quick access? Quick access. And when I lived in New York, that was a main thing is I was getting gigs. I was getting opportunities and I wanted them to continue. So school didn't actually interrupt.
So it ended up being like a really great opportunity. And so I applied and I met the teacher here and I took a lesson with her and I really loved that lesson I had with her and I love the nature and it was snowing, but I remember how beautiful it was when it took my audition. So I just, all of those together.
Continue to become like the place I was supposed to go to. And my next step. So that's why I'm here. I really appreciate that. Could you talk about how important it is to find a mentor and what to look for in a mentor? I know that you've chosen Nina. You know, how has that relationship developed? Can you talk about the mentor mentee relationship?
Because I'm guessing particularly in music it's super important. Yes, yes, for sure. And I've, I've had different mentors, like every school that I've attended, I had someone who was very close to me. I met with them once a week. We really worked on music flute, you know, Circumstance and like how can, how it connects to our emotions and everything that's going on personally and other academic classes and how that's affecting us.
So it's very deep and I've had many, but I'm really, I'm really grateful to study with Nina SEMA copy copulas here because she is very creative and she. Thanks outside of the box. And she is thinking, you know, reality and financial stability. But through that, she's thinking how to keep your passions alive.
And that's just something that I've learned through studying with her and watching her actually do her own projects and creativity. And so it really like it. I really see myself in her and I think that's really important is to make sure when you are picking a mentor that you. I can see your lives kind of relating.
So, you know, someone who can actually help you or might have the opportunity or the, the tools to help you go towards where you're trying to go. So that, and it all happened on accident for me in a way, but I'm grateful because she ended up being that for me. And right now, like it's fueling all of my creativity.
So, thank you. That's a great, that's so wonderful. Chris, why the flute, why did you want to become a flutist? You know, it's a very particular kind of, you know, instrument, and so I'd like to know why. Okay. So my entire family. Made up of musicians. So I was born into music and that was kind of my reality.
My dad's a pastor, so it was like school church. And then my getaway was music and it was fueled by being in a family where everyone else were musicians. And my dad. Make us practice and want to be involved in our practice and tell us, you know, what, how we can make it better and stuff like that. So I had that since I was really young and I started off singing when I was younger.
And then I picked up the piano and learned the piano. And that's kind of a lot of people's stories as you start with piano. So I started with piano, but I really like, I love piano and, and then. They put me and my parents put me and my brothers in this music class that happened every weekend in Alabama.
And the instructor, there was actually, he was a jazz saxophonist, but he played all the instruments and he played with duke Ellington. Like he had really deep roots to jazz. And so he taught us ear training. And through that, he allowed us to pick our own instruments, but we had to start, we had to start with rhythm.
Play with the moroccos or whatever. And then we got to a point where we understood music. We could pick what instrument we wanted. And so I, I got to the point, it took like two years, and then he finally allowed me. I was in the fourth grade and he allowed me to. Pick my instrument. And I remember one of the girls who helped me with my maraca and she was a flute player.
So I remember like specifically, I was like that, that instrument it's pretty, you know, and, and then that was the fourth grade. And then, you know, I went through these classes for about three or four years, and then I actually got to go through the. The S the education system, you know, and how they deal with music.
And they asked me to pick an instrument and I was like, I already know the flute. I'm a, I'm a pro at playing the flute sixth grade, which is funny, cause I look back, but I really felt that. So I, I wanted to choose a saxophone or a percussion, but the prof, the band teacher told me that. I was a flute player.
He was like, you're ambitious. Perfect. They didn't know. I took lessons. They were like, you have the perfect ambusher you can actually make a sound like you're made to play the flute. What's. Okay. The ambition is the, the whole, I mean, it's your mouth. You form it, you form it in a way where the air stream hits the flute and creates the sound.
So that's why there's a hole in and there's, you know, it's math. It's acoustics. I don't know. I think this is so interesting that it actually is quite scientific and that your sixth grade band teacher knew that even though they didn't know that you had taken lessons, they got.
Well, it's funny because it takes muscle memory as well. So, you know, in a way I wasn't a probe in a way, like I was able to create that on bushes and I never actually thought about this until now, but that makes sense why they said that to me because, you know, I had already practice. There, you know, there were lessons where I had to just practice putting the flutes in my face, you know, and making sure that it goes to the right spot so I can blow into the hole correctly to make a sound, you know, so I had already been through couple of years of that and making sure I knew exactly where to put my flute, which is something fifth grade or sixth graders.
No, it's really hard to play the flute at that age and to start playing the flute. So a lot of people get turned away because of how difficult it is and how much air it takes. And you get a. Nauseous a little bit, because it's taking so much air from you. And there were lessons where I just had to practice that and stop when I felt that way.
And you know, I had already been through that. So it makes sense. It sounds to me crystal, like you have like athletic training, it's a different kind of athletic training, but it's as much discipline. And as an athlete goes through fascinating. You're a different kind of athlete, but you're an athlete. Why don't we listen to you play a little excerpt and then we'll come back and we'll talk some more.
Thank you so much for sharing your art with us. So beautiful. Oh, thank you so much. Thank you. So I have a question for you about your research. Coreisa. Could you talk a little bit about what third stream is and why you're most interested in it as a researcher? Okay. Yes. So in my master's degree, I took a class and it was a class in contemporary music and, you know, music from the fifties and till today and classical music specifically.
So we really dived into the different composers and thought processes that people were coming up with. And. One of the assignments, everyone, where everyone was assigned someone to speak about to the class. And we had to research this person, find out their music, what they've done, what they are doing, if they're still alive and how they've contributed to music.
And my teacher gave me Gunther Schuller, who coined. Topic this phrase, third stream. And so that's kind of where I found when I researched him and I found this topic and I found what the topic meant and what, you know, I learned from researching him. I found that a connected to what I was trying to do, or at least my.
Music journey, you know, just starting from a jazz program. And then, you know, I went to the Alabama school of fine arts, which is a fine arts high school, and that's where I started really studying classical music and then, you know, undergraduate and then master's, and here I am. So. That was the first time I found something that made sense to my musical journey and what I felt like music was or what I'm trying to do with music.
And at that point, like, I wasn't exactly sure I was going to get a doctorate, but, you know, I knew that at the end of my master's, I was going to have to talk about all of this. So what exactly is third stream? Yeah. So third stream is basically the fusion between. In classical music, making third stream, which is a whole other world.
So Gunther Schuller was a composer who actually incorporated the famous jazz musicians of the 1950s with also Broadway musicians and classical musicians and composed the music. And that incorporated both aspects of the music and not like in a lazy way where you put a groove and then you sing opera lyrics over, but like actually taking the elements of each music and creatively putting them together.
So I, you know, it's the past and I I'm, I've grown to incorporate more John Aras, including popular music and African music. And so that's what I'm doing with my research, but yeah. That reading research and gone through Shula and learning about that was really what connected to. How I see the world and how I've grown up into the world, musically, that part of the reason why you worked with like Hamilton, Natasha, NPR, how did, how did those opportunities come about?
Yes. So I was at Manhattan school of music, which is a school in New York, my undergraduate degree. And while I was there. I started to have friends, you know, who were doing projects or, or people who were also flutist that couldn't do a gig, would give the gig to me or ask if anyone can do the opportunity.
And that would be available. Things like that. And as I got older, it started to get more and more, and the gigs or the performance opportunities became larger. And one of the opportunities was the songwriter orchestra. And it was a friend of mine. His name was Solomon Hoffman and he's from New York and I've, I've had dinner with his family.
Very beautiful. I've I love Solomon and I've, I've played at his, his church, his synagogue many times. And so we became friends, but in the beginning it was a call like, are you available? Our normal foodist isn't available? And I sat in the orchestra and then she actually, the original flutist moved away.
So. They started to call me more and more. And basically the orchestra it's a songwriters orchestra. So Solomon had all these friends and he built a chamber orchestra. So it wasn't a full, you know, it was like one flutist, one clarinet is four strings. So a chamber orchestra. And then he had other friends who were singers and songwriters in the Broadway world.
Get them to bring their actual songs and he would, he would transcribe them for the orchestra and we would just back them up. So it started off recitals, you know, where it was. Everyone would do one to two songs, but then it moved into. You know, an actual theater stage with the S some of the singers from these Broadway shows that I've mentioned on my resume, and we would just back them up.
And it was very beautiful. I loved it. I, I, I hope to be able to do more with them in the future. That sounds so amazing. It's fun. Like you're someone who really embraces every opportunity that's presented to you. Could you, could you talk a little bit about that in terms of. Being a graduate student. And what that means as a graduate student is like seize the moment, right?
Since the day. Yes. This is where I'm at right now. So it's good to talk about it with you. So it's very difficult is not easy and that's, and that's what I mean by this is where I met because, you know, EV I am an opportunist and, and that, that comes from a fear of missing, missing out. And that fear comes from, you know, my, my training, but also just, you know, the, I guess the passion within me and the things that I am trying to do and how it kind of conflicts.
Having to be in school and having to get those ideas out, but put it towards, you know, the, the structure and I respect it and I understand it, you know, and that's why I'm here and I'm happy to be here, but it's very difficult. And I've gotten to a point where. I've have, I have to consider my opportunity and I have to consider the weight and, and how it's going to fit into my schedule and how I'll be able to complete the work that I'm supposed to do here and balance it all.
So it's hard, but I'm happy to do it and I've, it fuels me and it motivates me and I get to travel a lot. So it's super fun. And everyone. Outside of the world respects me for being here and getting my doctorate. So it's, it's just, it's a blend of like adult real life and education, and it's not easy, but you just gotta push through it.
Coreisa, I'm enjoying talking with you so much. I know you just mentioned a word before balance. How do you find yourself? Finding balance, you know, it sounds like you work a lot and then you're studying a lot and you're conducting research. What do you do for fun? How do you relax? I think that's important to, as a grad student, you need to relax.
So how do you relax for sure? I've always. I had an idea of balance even when I was younger in high school. And I find myself practicing too much or things aren't happening. Like I want them to, and so I would just take a break and I would just take two weeks and not play my flute, which is like hypocrisy two weeks.
No, you know, but like I always knew, I always felt like it was very important. Maybe it was what my parents were teaching me, but I do, I do remember feeling that. So when I am feeling crazy or I am feeling like. I need a break. I always I always take a break and I always I'll hang out with a friend and I love people.
I love the energy. So just being around people really helps me. And I've learned that through taking breaks, but I want to say that because of that, because I've learned that at such a young age, sometimes it is hard to balance. And sometimes I do find myself not having enough time to. Do the things that I need to do that I have to do.
I it's my responsibility. So being here and studying with Nina, the flute professor. She she's really, really good at that. And the reason she's really good at that is, is because she is a creative and she had to learn how to find time to do all the fun things. And, and also get the work done at the same time.
So it's a learning it's, it's a learning progress and she has a S you know, doing these training logs where we're going through what we, how much time we need and learning that. So it's, it's really good to be studying with her in my life. And that just adds on to what I said before about.
Being it's the perfect place at the perfect time. And it, it happened and I'm grateful to be here. Thanks, Chris. Now you were talking a little bit before about the, about the songwriter's circle and it seems like that was real collaboration. In what other ways do you like to collaborate? How important is collaboration to you?
So collaboration is everything in my life. Yeah. I really believe in teams. I really believe that everyone has a part and I've done a lot of personal projects, projects where I've experienced that and I've used it to get things done and realize that I can't do everything by myself. So even just me and my teacher, I think that's collaboration, you know?
But also. Coming from a fine arts high school. Where are my friends? From different art forms, like dance and theater. And so when we, when we did group projects, we had different minds and different ways of going about artistry at a, at a young age. So, you know, knowing that, like I know all of the art forms connect and there's some type of connection to everything that we do.
And I, I think all of that. Is collaboration. I don't know if that's too deep, but no, I think that's a beautiful sentiment. And I think it's really smart. I think we don't think a lot about creative arts or humanities in that way. Sometimes we think of it as being solitary, but you're giving voice to something.
The intricate nature of how people talk with each other and work with each other on multilayers that's a really beautiful thing. Yeah. Now, what do you plan on doing once you finish your doctorate from sports? I've been asked this question a lot and I do have an answer and that answer is I want to be financial, stable, financially stable.
And to going deeper into that and being in reality, those options are becoming a professor and having the opportunity to teach and do all the same things that I'm doing now. But, you know, stable, it makes a lot of sense or, or, you know, continuing the, the. Going outside and, and creating a portfolio career where I can do all the gigs that I've done in the past and, and be in orchestras and do things like that.
So it's, it's, I'm kind of torn and, but those are the two realities that I've, I've been trained in and that I'm working really hard towards and building my resume. So I have those opportunities and continue to have the opportunities, but life has been so unpredictable. My other aunts is like, I, I'm kind of just blowing with the, and I have no idea what's going to happen in five years, Chris.
I think a lot of us feel that way. I think we all feel a little blown by the wind because of COVID in the last. So it sounds to me though that you have a great plan of action and use to correct. You see any way where the career paths might come together and merge and you know, to talk about your research, that third stream or a third option might appear.
I don't know, but I'm, I'm happy for it. As I get older and as I go through it, everything continues to make sense. And my world continues to connect to my training, you know, so I do believe that's that I have the hope and the faith that that is what's going to happen, but I don't know. I'm also set on, I believe in God.
And so my faith is that, you know, things will happen. I just have to keep working and doing all the things that I love and the passions that I have and utilize the skills that I've been grateful to learn and see where it takes me. Thank you so much, Chris, for talking today, you just, you sound like such a smart.
And ambitious and really disciplined artists at such a young age. I know how hard it can be to be a musician. And you just are so disciplined. I love that. Thanks. So thank you for talking with me today and sharing your music with us. I appreciate you taking time out of what I know is a very busy schedule to chat with me and to play for us.
And thank you to GradLife: 601’s podcast audience. I hope you enjoyed this episode. Thanks.