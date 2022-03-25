In this episode of GradLife 601, host Nancy Caronia speaks with Lauren Alexander, a doctoral student with WVU's Department of Investigative and Forensic Science and a Ruby Distinguished Doctoral Fellow. Lauren talks about her work in the forensic science field, as well as tips on how to proceed if you're considering changing programs.
Transcription:
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia
University’s Provost's Office of Graduate Education in Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the department of English at WVU. Today. I'll be speaking with Lauren Alexander, a doctoral student with WV used department of investigative and forensic science and a Ruby distinguished doctoral fellow.
Before WVU, she attended Hampton University where she earned her bachelor's degree in chemistry with a concentration in forensic science. Her research focuses on strengthening the interpretation of glass and paint evidence. She has presented her research at many symposia. So welcome Laura and thank you for taking the time to speak with me today.
Thank you for having me. So I'd like to start with why you chose West Virginia university after earning your BA at Hampton university. What was attractive about WVU as department of investigative and forensic science? So, um, it's pretty widely known that WVU use FIS department. The number one in the country.
Um, they are the only university, I believe, with a undergrad, a master's in, um, doctoral degree in forensics. So that was really appealing to me because I liked that you could see transition students transition from the undergraduate degree and they stay and get their master's and PhD. Um, and then I'd also heard great things about WVU.
I liked that they had the crime scene complex, so I can actually. Go to the houses. I took a class called casework practicum, where we went to the houses and processed the scene. And that was very interesting to me. I'd never been able to do that before. That's very exciting. Um, so what pointers would you give potential graduate students as they apply for programs to make sure not only that they're optimizing their opportunities and making choices that serve them, but to find the best programs that will fit their past.
Um, I would definitely say the top thing to do would be to reach out to faculty and professors that you are interested in, do a little bit of research about the program that you are applying to. Um, and if there's a certain faculty member that you think might pique your interest, read up on any articles they've published.
Or if you are able to reach out to the students, if they're listed on the department website, maybe email a couple of the students and get a couple of opinions on how they think the program is running. And then also just show interest in the work that you are applying to do. So when you say show interest, how would they show interest?
Um, so for example, in undergrad, I did research all four years. I did different internships when I reached out to, um, my PI, Dr. Trey hosts, I let her know that I was very interested in her work. I didn't know a lot about forensics at the time. So I did read up on a lot of the articles she had written. And her previous students had published.
And then I did my own research to look at the different needs in forensics. Um, just to make sure I was well-rounded in the area before I went any further and, um, sought her guidance because a lot of sense, can you talk a little bit about. Which, because your BA is in chemistry with a concentration in forensic science, but then you decided to make that switch right into forensic and investigative science.
So how did you come to understand that you wanted to work in this field rather than stay in chemistry and do different kinds of labs? So, um, when I was applying to graduate school, I actually was up in the air. I applied to a couple of, uh, PhD programs in chemistry, and then I applied to WVU for forensics, as well as, uh, Florida international university.
They have a very good forensics program as well. I knew kind of going into the application process that I did not want to do chemistry. Chemistry is very, very difficult. So, um, after doing it for four years, I realized I liked it, but it wasn't my passion, but I liked it enough to continue with it in some sort of way.
So doing forensics now, I'm not necessarily working with mechanisms and doing wet lab type of work. It's, um, a pretty dry lab. I work with glass and paint, but I am still applying some of that organic chemistry and that foundational chemistry I did. So what's the one thing that you wish you'd known when you started graduate school, that it took a little while to figure out something that might be helpful for incoming graduate students to know?
Um, I'd say the one thing I think I've learned the most is, um, to kind of stand up for yourself. Or speak up for yourself. Don't be afraid to tell your advisors or your PIs that you know, you're a little bit overwhelmed or you have a lot on your plate right now. Is it possible to push something to the side or divvy up the information?
If there's somebody else on your project? I know for me, there was one class in particular I was really struggling with and because I was spending so much time studying for it, it was taking away from the amount of time I could spend doing research. And so I sat down with my PI and I let her know. Um, I said, I'm still committed to the program.
I'm still committed to my research. But in order for me to do my research, I have to pass this class and she was more than willing to work with me. Um, she gave me, you know, one day a week where I could focus solely on that class and that helped my grade go from, um, an on the border type of grade to a very high B.
So I was very grateful for the fact that I took the time to sit down with her and let her know that I did need a little bit of extra time away from the lab. And a little bit more time to focus on this class. That makes a lot of sense. Do you think that your time at, um, at Hampton university helped you to be able to, to sort of ask for what you needed?
I'm guessing Hampton is smaller than WVU, but I can't. It is. I'm sorry, go ahead. Go ahead. Go ahead. Um, Hampton is much smaller. I think total, we had less than 7,000 students, so, um, I knew all my professors. I. Pretty much best friends with all of my professors, because especially within the chemistry department, there were only five of us in my graduating class.
So that's very uncommon for a lot of universities where you're graduating 20, 30 plus students in a single. Concentration, but in chemistry with a concentration in forensics, there were particularly two of us. And then the total chemistry department, there were five of us as seniors. So I think because I had such a very close relationship with my professors, it did make me a little bit more comfortable in being able to ask my current advisor, if I could take the time.
Um, now I won't lie. I was a little bit nervous. Um, I didn't want her to think that. I was a bad student, or I wasn't interested in the research because I wanted to give 110%, but I also knew that at the beat at the end of the day, the schoolwork comes first because in order for me to do the research, I have to do the schoolwork.
That makes a lot of sense to me. Um, how did you choose. Your research right now on glass and paint evidence. Cause there's so many different things you can do in forensic science. So how did you come to glass and paint evidence, particularly as a chemistry student? Like you said, I've gone from a wet lab to a dry lab.
So how does that happen? So, um, my PI, Dr. Trey hosts is her specialty is trace evidence. So that's anything from glass paint, fibers, textiles, polymers, gunshot residue, um, even hair in some circumstances. So she's very versatile in her work, but as far as projects that were available, Glass and paint was one of them.
And after sitting down and talking with her, I understood that there was a lack of research in this area, particularly within the United States. So this research has been done, um, all over the world, primarily in areas, such as, um, Australia, Ireland, the United Kingdom. And there's even a really important study that was performed in Vancouver, Canada.
But there hasn't been a study of this magnitude within the U S and in order to link a suspect to a crime scene, um, using particularly glass and paint evidence, it's important to understand how, how much glass and paint is recovered from someone in the general population versus someone who's actually been involved in a crime like breaking and entering, or a hit and run.
So that's what really got me interested in this product is knowing that, okay, this project is one of the first of its kind to be performed within the United States. So why is glass and paint evidence so important? And why has so little research been done around it? That's interesting. So glass and paint is commonly found at crime scenes.
Um, if you think about breaking and entering glasses broken, if you use a crowbar, sometimes paint from the wall is on the crowbar can be put on the floor. And then these types of traces are very easily transferred. They will stick to your clothing. Um, even microscopic fragments that you can't see with your naked eye will stick to your clothing.
There'll be embedded in your shoes. They can be embedded in your head. Or a hat, uh, we've even found that they've been in the pockets of some clothing, which is uncommon, but it's possible. And so with these traces, um, if you find a glass fragment on a suspect or a couple of glass fragments on a suspect, you can actually do the instrumentation and analyze that fragment and determine what type of glass it is, whether it's.
Uh, bottle glass. So like a wine glass, a beer glass, or if it's, um, like sheet glass, or if it's of a Hickey color glass, like windshield or architectural glass, like a window, you can determine the type of glass by looking at the very trace elements within those fragments. And then at some point you can then.
Uh, place that fragment back at the scene if it matches or if it's indistinguishable from your known fragments. Wow. So your project right now, um, what's most fulfilling about this line of research. This line of inquiry. I think the most fulfilling thing would be, like I said, that this study is the first of its kind in the U S um, I, with my research even, and even after I graduate, I want to be able to make an impact on forensics, but also help, uh, minorities.
And so when I say that, I mean, there are so many minorities who are. Wrongly imprisoned for crimes, just because of lack of evidence or a lack of interpretation of the evidence. And so if I can help that even 1%, I know that, you know, in the future, somebody else can maybe use my work to better our government, better the courts and better forensics.
So you're suggesting that, um, having the glass and paint evidence and being able to interpret it can actually help to free potential suspects who really weren't. Once you can interpret that evidence. Am I getting that right in a way? So as the forensic scientists, we can't speak to whether a person actually committed a crime.
We can just speak to the facts. So if we have a suspect and they have glass fragments on them and those fragments match or are indistinguishable from our known five minutes, we can say with a certain degree of certainty, whether we believe. The person or the person was there when the crime was committed or was somehow involved, but we can never state that.
Um, our suspect was actually the offender and committed the crime. So I think with this project with glass and paint, Especially within the U S with breaking and entering and robberies being the top crimes. Uh, it's important that even not for minorities, but just anyone in general, if you're wrongly accused that you have the best chance of, um, kind of not having to go to jail, because we hear stories of so many people who are wrongly in prison, no matter the crime.
And then. They are released from jail years later after the evidence has been looked at and after it's been correctly interpreted. And so if I can help one person avoid that, then that's something that will fulfill me in the long run. That makes a lot of sense to me. So part of what, so part of the work that you're doing is also a kind of social advocacy and social activism, I would say.
Welcome back to grad life. 6 0 1 research and beyond I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia. And I'm speaking with Lauren Alexander about her work in the forensic science field. So, Lauren, um, what's the best part right now of graduate school or working in this field. I think one of the best parts of graduate school is all of the different people I get to meet.
Um, particularly in this program, although a lot of the students, uh, transition from the undergrad to the master's, to the PhD. So many of us attended schools. All over the country. And we even have quite a few international students in this program. So it's different. And it's really nice to get to know people who are interested in the same things as me, but, um, in slightly different fields, because some people are with the trace evidence section.
Like I am, there are some people doing toxicology, uh, biology, mass, spectra. So I think that's one of the nice things about graduate school. And then as far as working in the field, my favorite part is attending the conferences and getting to see all of the different work that other people in the field are doing because, you know, in forensics, um, Especially within your concentration with me being in trace evidence.
I know of the different needs in that area. But then when I go to a conference and I see someone presenting in the biology area, which I have very little knowledge about, it's like, wow, I didn't even think about that. Or you see someone using a new form of instrumentation and you're like, wow, this is so cool.
I wish I could use it. And so it's really nice going to these conferences and just getting to network and see all the different work that's being done. Thanks for saying that a lot of times graduates don't graduate students don't realize that conferences are not just to go and present a paper and sort of be seen.
It's also a networking opportunity that allows you to learn, but also make connections with other people. It sounds like you have a really good cohort here at WVU, but when you go to conferences, just so graduate students can know how do you network with the people that are there with other. Students, or maybe with faculty that you're interested in, in somehow knowing more about their work, how do you go about.
Um, so I'm kind of a social butterfly in terms I will talk to anybody if they give me the chance. So one of my favorite parts of conferences is actually not the oral presentations. I liked the poster presentations more because I get to interact with the person face to face preference wise. I prefer to give oral presentations.
It's very strange, but, um, as far as getting to meet other people, I like the posters because I'm a very visual person and being able to see your work just kind of laid out like that. It's easy for me to follow. I can go back and ask questions and then I like to get to know about the person. So I usually get.
What university they're from, uh, if they're not an undergrad where they went to undergrad, why they chose this project and what are their next steps? And I feel like those are all very important things to know. And then as far as the different professors or faculty that I'd meet at conferences, I usually just like to let them know what field I'm in.
Um, what year I'm in, in the program. And then what was something interesting about their research? A lot of times at conferences, it can be very overwhelming going up to somebody who's presented because you feel like, oh, I'm inadequate or, oh, I'm not up to their level. But little do you realize it's a lot easier than you would think to just say, Hey, I watched the presentation, you know, I thought this point you made was really, really interesting.
Would you be able to explain it a little bit more and then you have an entryway into getting to know this person, hopefully making a connection and furthering that networking. So as you're networking right now, and you're in the doctoral program here, what are you plan on doing once you finish your degree?
You know, what are your career goals and where do you see yourself? Five years from now? So I hopefully will be graduating next may. So at the end of my fourth year, which is about a year sooner than we were expecting, because I am a direct admit, I do not have a master's degree. Um, as far as after the PhD, my goal right now is to go to law school.
I would like to open up my own, uh, forensic consulting firm, primarily hiring women. And then also women of color specifically as well. And I say that because women have taken over the stem field, stem needs to be a man's field, a man's job. You know, engineering was for men. Math was for men. Technology was for men.
But if you look at the demographics, now, there are so many women. Men take up such a small percent and it's, I'm laughing because, you know, you never think that's going to happen, but it has. And so I think giving women that opportunity to be in a consulting firm, that's run by a woman. Um, it just opens up more doors and opportunities that.
Uh, a lot of women wouldn't get, especially with the difference in pay rate, nowadays, women aren't being paid the same as men. Well, if more women are able to get those higher level positions, we can help out women who are trying to get in those positions as well. So as far as. The next steps law school for three years, and then hopefully my consulting firm.
So you see, so what you're seeing is a shift in forensic science in terms of it it's not so much, you're suggesting the forensic science is not so male dominated and that there is a way. For women and women who are interested and passionate about what they do. So this idea of a consultancy is, is very intriguing to me.
So you see yourself as having your doctoral degree from here in forensic science, but then also going on and getting a second degree in law and then opening a consultancy that would do what, um, primarily work pro bono, if possible. I know that's difficult in some cases, but I want to. My main focus personally is, um, defending minorities who don't have a voice, not just African-Americans any minority.
And then after that, it's anybody who needs the help. So people who are wrongly in prison, like I stated before, I'm very passionate about. Um, like the war on drugs, there is such a gap and there's such a discrepancy on the rate that for example, African-American males are being, uh, arrested and imprisoned because of having such a small amount of, let's say marijuana versus, uh, Caucasian males for the same amount.
And it's because of the color of their skin. And so if I can have. One person, you know, drugs or drugs, you shouldn't have drugs, but if I can help one person get a lesser sentence, or maybe they just need a little bit of rehab or they can just do community service for something that's non-violent crime, then we can lower the amount of people who are being in prison because prisons are already overcrowded.
And I truly believe that imprisonment is not the resolution to everything. Some people just need, um, someone to talk to them. Some people just need someone to listen to them. A little bit of rehab, a little bit of group therapy. Like there's so many ways to help somebody instead of just throwing them in jail.
Because when you release them from jail, they don't know anything else. And they just go back to doing what they were already doing. And that turns someone into a repeat offender. So with a forensic consulting firm, I can take higher priority cases. So someone who might have committed a violent crime, and if I'm needed specifically for glass and paint with trace, if this person is accused of robbing, I dunno, a family.
I can then use my knowledge. I can use my doctoral degree in my expertise to say, okay, this person did have glass fragments found on them, but they did not match the note, which means it's very unlikely that this person committed the crime. And so that could help somebody just go back to living their life instead of being wrongly in prison.
So that, so it sounds a little bit like you want to take both sides of what say the Southern poverty law center does with what, uh, say a CSI office does and that you want to place it together. So when you're putting together a consultancy firm like that, would you have other lawyers with you? Would you have other forensic people with you?
Do you envision it just being an office of really dynamic. Women from underrepresented populations really coming together and being this huge social force, like say the Southern law poverty center. Yes. So similar to the Southern law poverty center and the ACLU that is kind of something that I'd want to do it.
Wouldn't just be me as a lawyer. I would want other lawyers and attorneys present as well as other sites. So, like I said, I can only speak for a very small area of trace evidence, which has glass and paint. So I would need to employ someone who can speak for a GSR evidence, gunshot residue or, um, biology, because I have no background on that or toxicology or psychology.
So I would have a wide range of people working at this company. Um, and. That would also allow for different types of cases to be taken on. And I'm a real advocate for creating jobs. So I'm not going to discriminate. If anybody wants a job, they can have a job as long as they have the qualifications. So I have already talked to a couple of people in my program, um, that I know.
Are interested in potentially working with me in something like this, although it wouldn't be happening for three to four more years, you know, it's good to start making those connections. I've actually talked to a couple of faculty at different universities as well at some of my conferences and just kind of planted the seed of the idea.
And, you know, they told me that it was really good idea. It could be something that could really help push our justice system for. That's great. It sounds like you're very busy though. So what do you do for fun? What do you do outside of like, outside of your work, your social advocacy, your, you know, what do you do to relax?
Um, so I have a two year old dog named Charlie and he's like my best friend. He is a Cocker spaniel and he is. Hyper thing you probably will ever see. So, um, when I'm not here, I usually go hiking with him. We go on like really long walks or sometimes, you know, I just didn't talk to him because he'll listen.
Um, but I also really, really love working out and doing CrossFit. So I try to keep a good balance. I try to go to the gym at least four to five times a week. And I find that working out can be a good de-stressor. Um, a lot of times. I take my work home with me and I feel I try to, I try to do my work when I'm at school and when I'm at home, keep my personal life separate.
But a lot of times those lines get blurred. And so when I go to the gym, it's kind of a time where I don't have to think about anything and it's written relaxing. What's one of your favorite trails for you and surely to walk on here and your Morgantown. Uh, we go to Coopers rock. Is it Coopers rock a lot.
Um, and I've been to Raven's rock one time. Um, so we mainly go when it's a little bit warmer. We haven't been in a couple months, but I do go to the West Virginia botanical garden. I love the botanical gardens. It's so great to get out there and, and it's a nice trail. And then when you go in the woods, I've brought, I have a Chihuahua Sammy who loves to walk and we'll go up in the back woods there and get a little lost.
Sometimes the trails are so gorgeous, especially when the flowers begin to bloom. So not that Charlie notices, but I like to see it. And they're smelling. They're so interested in the P mail that everything is just. Fascinating. Yes. I think it's, I think it's important to have those distressors, especially when you have, um, such a high, you know, your job has, the outcomes are very important for people.
And so that does create a lot of stress and I think it's important to have those outlets so that way you can continue to be effective at what you do. Yes. Is there anything else that you wanted to say that you didn't get a chance to say. I guess the only thing would be to follow your dreams no matter how hard it gets.
Cause a lot of people won't tell you, grad school is hard, but if it's what you want, it's totally worth it. Um, and just try to enjoy it along the way. I know it can be a lot and it can, it's really easy to kind of get caught up in your research and lose your focus, lose yourself because you're so worried about, you know, this deadline or this project or this meeting, but sometimes it's fine to just take a step back and realize, you know, I'm in grad school because this is what I want to do.
I'm this much closer to achieving my goals. And next thing I know I'll be a doctor. So. When I started, I thought I was going to be in grad school forever. It was 2019. And then the pandemic hit and I was like, oh Lord, I'm never going to graduate. And here we are three and a half years later, and I'm almost done with my data analysis.
And after I do some mock crime scenes, it's just writing my dissertation and I'm done. And I can't believe it's already been three years. So congratulations. I think it's been hard on students in general. Adjust to the pandemic and, and what's expected of you, but it seems like you're doing a fabulous job.
So thank you. Well, I want to thank you for talking with me today, Laura, and about your work and about graduate school and about your plans for the future. I'm very excited to hear what's going to happen in the future. Thank you so much for having me and thank you to GradLife 601’s podcast audience.
