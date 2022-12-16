In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Cameron Ferguson, a WVU law student and Department of English graduate. Cameron talks about how his knack for creative writing lead him to law school.
Transcription:
Welcome to GradLife601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education in Life. I'm your host Dr. Nancy. Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today. I'll be speaking with Cameron Ferguson, a law student with WVU School of Law and the recipient of a W.E.B. Dubois Fellowship and a 2021 graduate of WVU’s English Program. He earned his BA in English with areas of emphasis in professional writing and editing and creative writing. Welcome Cameron. I'm so excited to talk with you. Full disclosure, Cameron and I have known each other for five years since he took a field course with me, way back when, and he also did a study abroad with me to Barcelona and Madrid, which we will talk about a bit later, but let's dive right in and have a great conversation today.
So could you talk a little bit about your time as an undergraduate with WVU English program and why you chose WVU law school, School of Law?
So I think law school was always on the horizon for me and undergraduate. I was really just focusing on ways to build my reading comprehension and my abilities as a writer. So I just knew English was the go-to for me. I really am surprised by how effective the fact that I did the creative writing and the PW. cause I was kind of working that writing muscle, but from two different sides. So like I had creative, you know, short stories, writing, writing those constantly.
And then I was also doing PWB where I'm doing, you know, technical stuff, learning different editing techniques and learn different formats, MLA, APA, all that stuff. So, yeah, it, it was really interesting in all, all in all in that time, I fell in love with Morgantown and knew I wanted to stay. That's so interesting though, about the difference between PWC professional writing and editing and creative writing, that you actually feel that the creative writing really informed your writing muscle for law school.
Why do you think that is just out of curiosity? I think it was kind of just like with PWC, I was learning like, okay, here's how you format everything properly. Here's, you know, grammar tips, things of that sort. But with short stories and poetry, I was just. The fact that I was constantly writing and like the same thing you use to form a cohesive narrative you can use and, you know, technical writing where you want to be detailed and thorough and kind of outline things in a very clear way.
So I think it kind of informed. From that side. So you're suggesting that it's the, that the concision of writing that you use for business writing or technical writing can really benefit from being able to tell a story that it's telling stories in different ways. So, could you talk about, a bit about law why you're interested in the law and what you expect to focus on in law school?
In other words, what kind of lawyer do you want today? I think my interest just started early. My parents planted the seed and I just kind of knew from a very young age that it was something that interested me. I remember learning about. Due process and just the way our legal system works, rightly or wrongly you know, early in school.
And like, it was just very fascinating to me in terms of what law I want to practice. It's so wide open. I, I really just couldn't say WVU law has a really good Environmental law program and the public interests law program is also very highly ranked. So that's something I might consider, but I've also considered becoming a JAG after law school family and divorce law.
Yeah. Like lots of different things. One of my professors for my undergraduate, my minor long legal studies was a JAG. And he told us all about it and his experiences with that. And it was very compelling. So I considered that as well. And we'll just see what happens. I really don't think that. So you're leaving yourself open.
And in your first semester, you're going to be taking classes that are going to cover some general law concepts and precepts. Before you move into any special. Yeah, well, to my surprise, one L your first law school years actually fully prescribed by the law school. So like, I don't even pick any of my classes and that's also standard across the nation.
So I didn't even know that coming in, but, oh, you'll get to choose after that. That's interesting. Now I know that you took a gap year, which I think many students can benefit from. And what do you think is important about taking a gap year before applying to law school or graduate school? I think just having real world experience is, has been really big for me.
And I got to build up my resume. Like I substitute taught, which I feel like was really beneficial for me. Applying. What grades did you, what grades did you substitute? I stuck fifth grade and down, I was not willing to do middle-school and I just, I couldn't do it. Here's you for court case? Those, those little ones just know how to wrap themselves around your finger.
So what tips would you give to undergraduates thinking about taking a gap year before applying to law school or graduate school? I would definitely say take that time to get a. Do everything as early as possible. I, the primary reason I took a gap year was because I didn't know everything. I went into applying for law school and I was just, I was behind the curve and I couldn't get everything in by the March 1st deadline for WVU law.
So I, I ended up having to take that gap year, but with doing that, I was able to, you know, get my applications in early, which was largely beneficial. And largely the reason I got the fellowship, because I, if I didn't apply before January 15th, I wouldn't have even been. So that's something I wouldn't be, wouldn't have even known last year if I was applying.
So what's interesting about that is that you're saying like, I missed the deadline, but maybe you didn't miss the deadline because you were very involved as an undergraduate. You had two areas of emphasis. You had a minor, so you were very busy. And, and I should say that, you know, and I, and I think that some undergraduates feel like they have to do everything and forget that you're still young and a gap year is not going to put you behind.
You think that is? So what tips, what advice would you give to them about applying to law schools or graduate programs in general? Like you said early is good. So what else, what other kinds of tips do you have for them? Access Lex is a law school database. Billions, or maybe not billions, but a large amount of scholarships of varying kinds, you know, ethnic background, you know, of course your grades and what have you, but that searching through there was huge for me.
In what way was it huge? Did it just give you advice about how to tailor your application and yeah, yeah, there it's. So if I hadn't gotten the fellowship, I would be still working. Scholarships over there now, but just, it gives you such a detailed, like, okay, here's what, what you want, what you need to apply, here's your deadlines.
And you can kind of segment it and break it down and have a profile built into how you want to. You need to get this in by this time and so on and so forth. But so that's for potential law students to help them professionalize themselves. Oh, that's great. And also L SAC in your L SAC account, if you're looking at law school, getting that in like early as well.
So did you, so how, so when you took the LSAT, did you practice beforehand? Did you do that? Did you do the free programs that they offer to. I did. I didn't use Khan academy as much. I did the El SAC law hub, which was like the El SAC is like the primary in-between between undergrad and law school. So you could do a lot of stuff through them.
Yeah. I used most of their free resources, which are mostly. Old El sacks that you're reviewing with, which is pretty cool. That's great. And what did you look for when thinking about law schools? I know that WVU wasn't the only law school that you looked at. So what are, what were you looking for in a law school?
I mean, it seems to me that you chose WVU. For the school, but also because you knew the area and you really like it here, but what were you looking for in a law school? Affordability was huge. Well, I got the scholarship package. I got was a high incentive as an incentive to come, but also you really want to go to a law school in an area where you think you'll stay because.
Network so much, like by being a WVU, I'll probably meet 50 other lawyers who are going to stay in West Virginia. So that's like immediate networking, which is huge. And then also, you know, the rankings of the public interests you want to see, of course you need it accredited first and foremost, but being highly ranked in something that you're interested.
I'm interested in public interest. So when you think about coming to law school here, you also think about staying in West Virginia. Do you think about, I know that you're actually from Eastern West Virginia, right on the border with Carolyn. Do you think about, do you think about maybe going back in that area and then practicing law between Maryland and West Virginia?
I haven't put much thought into it. Things are lining up really well for me to stay in Morgantown for a little bit, maybe after law school right now. So I think maybe staying in this area, maybe going up to the Pennsylvania border, working in between there in Pittsburgh, that could be something, but what does see?
I, I'm not sure, certainly, but that makes a lot of sense that you, when you chose law school, you also looked at your options to stay in that you didn't just want to come here and then go somewhere else that you envision in that, in that idea of that you're coming to law school. Well, let's take a break for a moment to hear from WVU provost office of graduate education in life.
Welcome back to grad life. 6 0 1 research and beyond. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia. And I'm speaking with Cameron Ferguson. Now, Karen you're in a really unusual situation in that you did your undergraduate here and now you're in the school of law. So for those graduate students who are new to West Virginia university entirely, what resources would you suggest and what tips would you give to assist them in the transition to graduate school and West Virginia university and West Virginia in particular.
Prepare for the Hills outside of that, if you're coming to WVU the school if you're at the law school, I've heard great things about the academic excellence center. I'm really looking forward to using that resource. I've heard nothing but rave reviews about our tutoring and mentorship programs here on campus. I haven't used them personally.
I probably should have, but I have these in personally, but I've heard great things. And then I would talk specifically about. The Colson writing center, the writing studio,
I had a lot of friends who either worked for, or use that resource and they were it, they found it very helpful for their writing and their papers. And I believe it's open to graduates. Yes, it's, it's a great resource and it's, I will give a plug for it. The writing studio is for writers at all stages.
So if you want to go in and talk about a project like you don't want to write anything, you just want to talk something through, you can do that. You can go in at the very beginning stages, you can go in at the end stages and you can be an undergraduate or graduate student. I think you're bringing up a great point that sort of circles back to the beginning of our conversation about writing that you need to really use the right.
And one of the ways to do that is to work with a tutor, a peer tutor. You know, I think it's a, a great resource of, thanks for mentioning that. What other things do you think about the Hills? Although all the tutoring resources, the writing studio, what else? For the start of, when I came here, I didn't get out into nature as much.
I was always a home body, but there's really a lot of beautiful stuff to see here. I got a kayak recently. I've been going on the the Mon that's really fun. I got my dog. I always take them down to the rail-trail. That's really fun. So just make sure you're getting outside. It's really beautiful here.
Take advantage of that while you can, that's really important to have that work-life balance. And because when you walk out your door, you're in nature, very easy to give yourself that outside time. I have a Chihuahua and she likes to walk. She walks between three and five miles a day. So she forces me out into, you know, into the woods and white park or along the rail trail, which is really a great which, which when you say rail trail, what part of the rail trail are you usually on?
So. My house is up by grant almost up towards eight. So there's a little entrance down on beach. So you can walk up to the Auburn so you can walk up to the Arboretum or to where like table nine. Yeah, what a great restaurant. That's a good thing for grad students to know. And so I wanna, I want to shift a little bit because we're talking about this area and how beautiful it is and how we want to get out.
But I also know that you and I did this transformational study abroad. It was a spring break trip to Barcelona and Madrid during your undergraduate years. And I know it really changed you in ways that I could see and then ways I couldn't see. So could you just talk a little bit. The study abroad and any plans for travel in the future.
I know you're sort of settling in here now, but what about travel in the future mint? Just to think back about our Barcelona Madrid trip. Now that was so beautiful. To experience a new culture was just mind blowing. It, it really expanded the way I see the world being overseas and seeing such a different way of life.
I actually have a friend who's doing a internship in England and she like posted on her Snapchat story from Barcelona. And she, it was lots of Grotta Familia. I was like, oh, it's beautiful. Oh, I miss it so much. And we were just talking about the. Goudy architecture and just all the amazing things to see and do over there.
Yeah. That was really awesome. Well, and I loved the fact that on your day off you found the contemporary museum and that was really cool, which I didn't even know existed, but you found a whole other museum of contemporary artwork in Catalonia. I mean, the pictures were really great. But do you have any plans for travel in the future?
Anywhere that you're thinking about going my best friend and I always do a yearly Brocation for my graduate, when I graduated, that's what we call it. We call it a rotation. Instead of walking we went on like a two week trip through new England. And then before that, I think we went to Gatlinburg.
And then for this year, I think we're planning on a long weekend in Philadelphia, you know, seeing all the historical sites there and then hopefully next year we want to go to new Orleans for Mardi Gras. It'd be very fun, but we'll see. We'll see. So this is, you know, you're talking a lot, your whole, this whole conversation has really been focused on you figuring out where you fit in.
And what I'd love to hear is that travel for you. Isn't I have to go to Europe or I have to go. Far away, but that you also can travel locally more locally. Right. And really have these different cultural experiences. Yeah. That's great. Now we both love movies. I know you love movies and you know, the movies that I love, what have you seen lately that kind of blew you away?
I went back and watched a Casa Blanca for the first time. Oh, wow. So yeah, it does. It's like, it's one of those old Hollywood movies where you're like, am I sure it's going to be good? And then it's even better than you could even imagine. It was amazing. Well, on Humphrey Bogart in that, because of the time of active, he is, he underplays everything.
I didn't think is he really doing anything, but then you realize he is doing stuff. Have you seen anything recently, like more contemporary. See, I've been bad about watch, like keeping up with COVID era movies. I just, I just so much comfort viewing right now, but I did watch a sound of metal like, oh yeah.
A few days ago really loved that movie. It was very. That's on my list. I haven't watched it yet, but everybody that's seen it has said that it's really a masterpiece. And to watch, I also, I have to admit that I just saw the trailer for Sora loving thunder, and I thought, I can't wait for this. And it's one of the first mobile movies since phase four, then I'm like, really like, okay, I think this one's going to be like really good.
And I like Dr. Strange a lot, but like this one. I'm excited. And I think it's all because of Chris Hemsworth, he just has that. He has that quality. That's not unlike Humphrey Bogart, right. Where he underplays everything. And what did he just do? And then Charlie. So now you've talked a little bit about the fact that you got a kayak and you're going out on the Mon and that you, you and your dog likes to walk the trail.
What else do you do for fun? I think it's really important for grad students know that they have options, especially here in Morgantown and students in the law school really need to know that. So what do you do for fun? I'm really looking forward to going back to the student rec. Now that my. It will be valid.
I love playing basketball in there. Those courts are so nice. Yeah. And I was without it for the past year. Cause I was just, you know, in an in-between, but I'm really looking forward to going back and doing that. And then, but outside of the. My dad is getting me into riding motorcycles. So I started doing that.
It's pretty fun. So do you have a bike here? I do not. I'm, I'm a bit weary of bringing it up here, but we'll get there. We'll get that. But I understand that to the mountains. It's a little daunting. I agree. So, so I just want to say good luck this semester. I have no doubt in my mind that you're going to succeed and I look forward to hearing about.
You know what area you choose, because I think that either public interest or environmental law will be really, it will benefit from having you, whichever you choose. So thank you. Oh yeah. And thank you, Cameron, for great conversation. It's been a pleasure, really, to hear about more about your future plans. I'm looking forward to hear even more.
Thank you to the GradLife 601 podcast audience. I hope you enjoyed this episode. Until next time, I'm Dr. Nancy Caronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.