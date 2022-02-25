For GradLife 601: Research and Beyond, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Dr. Christina Fattore, an Associate Professor with the Political Science Department in the John D. Rockefeller IV School of Policy and Politics at West Virginia University. A faculty associate with the International Studies program and the Center for Women’s and Gender Studies, her research interests are in international relations with a focus on international trade and development. Dr. Fattore received national recognition for her 2020 tweet about imposter syndrome and authenticity from news outlets including Good Morning America, Working Mother, Pop Sugar, Parents.com, and icon George Takei. Dr. Fattore will discuss her research, mentoring of undergraduate and graduate students, and her interest in Romancelandia.
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the department of English at West Virginia University. Today I'll be speaking with Dr. Christina Fattore, associate professor with the Political Science department and the John D Rockefeller IV School of Policy and Politics at West Virginia University.
Dr. Christina is also a faculty associate with the international studies program and the center for women's and gender studies. Her research interests are in international relations with a focus on international trade and development. She is also a successful mentor of both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Dr Christina received national recognition for her 2020 tweet about imposter syndrome and authenticity for news outlets including Good Morning America, Working Mother, Pop Sugar, Parents.com and icon Jordan’s. At the intersection of her interest in politics and the romance genre came together in a Washington Post article about Stacey Abrams, the Georgia governor runoff and romancelandia. Dr. Christina and I are both first-generation PhD who share an interest in 90 movies, focused on the Italian American experience. And I'm thrilled to share our conversation with you. Thank you, Dr. for stopping by and talking with me today. Oh, well, thank you for having me. So I'm going to dive right in and I'd like to start with graduate mentorship with mentorship actually in general, you've been nominated multiple times from internship awards.
So what would you like to tell graduate students to look for in a mentor? Yeah. I think probably the most important thing is that they recognize you're human. And that, that sounds obvious, but it doesn't, it's not right. One of the things that I noticed when I was in grad school was that there was the expectation that we were supposed to be working well into the night.
On weekends, we were always supposed to be at the office and that wasn't really the life that I wanted to live. I also remember there was one time in graduate school where one of my close relatives was very sick, very ill, and I wanted to go home to see them. And the professor I was working for said, oh, that's fine.
But when you come back, you owe me so many hours. And like all these little things made me realize. What kind of mentor I did not want to be? And so knowing you're human and you can see this by, you know, how your professors interact with you, how they talk to you, what their expectations are for you.
You notice pretty quickly when people realize you have a life, as well as your academic pursuits as well. Thank you. I think that that's such an important. Thing that we're all thinking about, especially in the time of COVID this idea of I'm calling it life, work, balance, not work life balance, right?
That even graduate students need to understand that they, they need to start balance then, or they'll never really understand what it is. So thank you for bringing that up. One thing just to add onto that is work-life balance to me is a bit of a fallacy. If you keep thinking that one day, you're going to find balance, it's not going to happen.
What you'll see is that sometimes you know, you have to prioritize, right. You have to prioritize and you need to make your own decisions on what you're prioritizing. And it's up to you to make that decision. Thank you doctor for Tori. What, why do you think might assist grad students besides this idea of finding the right mentor and understanding who to work with and getting the most out of their graduate programs?
What else might you suggest that they do or know or understand? Right. I think the first thing is that making sure your graduate program is the right fit for you. I think sometimes graduate students come into a program thinking it's one thing and then realizing it's a different thing. And it's okay too.
To make a change. Right? A lot of grad students feel stuck. Whether it's the sub field they chose or the program, wasn't a great fit. You have to find the one that works for you. I think that that is the best way to connect with. The other thing is of course, you know, look at, look at the older grad students, right?
The students who have been here for a while and what they're doing, are they happy? Do they know, do they know how to study for comps? Do they know how to do all these different things that are mystery to so many graduate students? And I really think leaning on those students who have been around for a little while he is calling them older graduate students, but the students who have been here for a while to help you navigate your program is a great idea.
So looking for mentors, not only within faculty, but within your, within your cohort and older cohorts as well is Christina. I think that part of what you're talking about here is not looking at your peers as competition, but as collaborators. Yes. Yes. And I think that's such a healthy environment.
You're all, of course, you're all trying to be the best that you can be. But it doesn't need to be, it doesn't need to be cutthroat. And quite honestly, that kind of environment is not a very, a very nurturing or successful. Thanks, Christina. What's the one thing that you wish you'd had you'd known when you started graduate school and that you had to learn the hard way through multiple try and try again.
I feel like I'm repeating myself, but. I think being comfortable with what I wanted from my career. I think for a long while I listened to what other people thought my career should be. And this started in graduate school. My graduate mentor was fantastic and I adore him. But at the same time, You know, department chairs and grad directors are concerned about placement and where you're going to end up.
And so there's this huge focus on where you'll end up and what you're supposed to be training for. And so my idea of what I wanted, what I thought was success in grad school was not didn't necessarily align with what they thought was success in grad school. And so one thing that I wish, I, I wish that I would've stuck to my guns on was where I ended up, where I wanted to end up.
And just, you know, ideally, I wanted to be at a liberal arts school. I wanted to be at a teaching school. And I think it's. Kind of ironic and funny that I, you know, I'm celebrating 15 years here at WVU. I have a great research career, but this isn't exactly why I went to graduate school. It just kind of happened to me.
But listen to your heart, listen to your gut. That's probably the first thing that you should, you should really consider. And one thing that I really wish that I would have known because the people who are looking out for you, aren't always just looking out for you. They're also looking out for rankings and things like that.
That's a great point. I, you know, I have another follow-up question. We're both first gen PhDs and I think. When you arrive at graduate school as a first gen student, there's a lack of. Cultural capital social capital. And I know that at West Virginia university, we have more than our first fair share of first gen students.
What advice would you give to those first gen students in order not to feel, how are we talking about this a little later, but about imposter syndrome so that they can feel their authentic selves. Right. First, I think. Students should recognize that they are here because they belong here. Not because there was some sort of fluke or you were lucky, you worked hard and you earned your spot here, whatever program you're in.
So being able to internalize that is important. One of the hardest things I think for first gen students financial issues. I know I had a lot of, of sticker shock when not when it just came to like student fees and things like that, but going to conferences and, and understanding the cost that goes into your graduate training as well.
So internalizing that. You belong here but recognizing that some people are going to have it a little easier based on finances or their parents were professors or something like that. But again, going back to what I said in one of my previous answers, if you are looking at your cohort members as collaborators, rather than competition I'm sure there are people who are willing to do.
To help you, if you're unsure about something or a term or something like that, there's nothing to be embarrassed about. Exactly. Thank you. We're going to take a break for a moment to hear from WVU provost's office of graduate education.
Welcome back. I'm speaking with Dr. Christina and we're going to shift the conversation a little bit, so we can hear about your work in international politics and how that informs your work with mentees, both graduate and undergraduate students. But first I'd really like to hear about your research. Okay.
So. My research is a long and windy road. Primarily, primarily because I wrote a dissertation that I never wanted to look at again. And so when I came here, I started writing on international trade. And specifically how states interact within the world trade organization. And I teach classes on international political economy, international institutions and law.
And so those are all connected in each other. I also, I also have another kind of strain off of my research program, looking at how under underrepresented groups, women whether we're talking about racial minorities the LGBTQ community, how they are. How they are affected by. Different things in our discipline.
So I have a publication where we look at the status of women over time in international studies. And a team of us really worked hard over the past two years, since the pandemic started looking at how different groups are coping with COVID plus their responsibility is in academia. And so I'm really interested.
I kind of see myself as a scholar activist mainly because I'm interested in promoting and making life better for people who don't fit that ideal worker, ideal professor mindset or, or, you know, characterization. So most of my research over the past 10 or so years really revolves around those two things, international trade and also the status of women and other underrepresented groups in my discipline.
How does that affect. My mentoring. Well, I think, especially when it comes to grad students and undergrads because, because I, I just described myself as like a Jack of all trades, but because of that, I get a lot of students who don't fit into good slots. Right. There are a topic that they want to study.
It doesn't necessarily fit into a certain field. Maybe it straddles two sub-fields in political science. And so I ended up working with those students who are a little more. I want to say creative, but a little more their topics are a little more far reaching and I think that's important. I've worked with two undergrads for the summer undergraduate research experience here at WVU.
Both have been women and basically, they're, they're both wonderful students who. You know, maybe how can I put it, never had the chance to do research on their own. And I'm lucky. And I, I kind of see it as paying it forward a bit. When I was an undergrad, I worked as a research assistant through my work study.
Program. And, and that really made me fall in love with political science and political science research. And so be able to mentor undergrads and graduate students when it comes to research and showing them that, you know, there is a path for a question that you might have is something that I find incredibly fulfilling.
So it sounds to me like you're just naturally interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary. How did you find your collaborators, your community when you started working on how are women and underrepresented groups being affected by COVID? How did you find that? So I am very involved in the women's caucus and my professional society, which is the international studies association.
And it's, it's going to be a really funny story, but when, when COVID hit in March 2020, I actually had a book project that I was going to work on. That involved me traveling. And it took me about a month to kind of mourn that project and be like, okay, I can't really do this. I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to do this and move on from there.
I had done this previous survey. In collaboration with the women's caucus, that ended up with my first publication in this field. And so I reached out to three other women who I had worked with on that previous prob project. And I was a little worried because actually I reached out to one of them and they said, why don't we pull these other two women into it to you?
And I thought it was great. And we had never, we had never been coauthors before, and we had never worked together before, but we knew each other through the women's caucus. And it ended up being like a really great balance of personalities and skills and workmanship. And so that was one thing that really made me happy.
And we just wrote we have this under review right now. We wrote about. Female friendships as coping mechanisms during COVID. And basically how from our co-authorship we really turned into friends, right. We really turned into friends because we were interacting so much during this really weird time of our lives.
And so, yeah, I mean, it was basically being involved in my. My professional society really opened the door to, to co-authorship. So I think that's a really important point, Christina, is that you don't just go to the conference to read a paper and go home actually are there to meet other people, to join groups within the organization and it's for networking purposes, but it's also for collaborative purposes.
That's such an important point that I think a lot of grad. I have no idea about, oh, and trust me. I, I remember when I first started going to ISA, I was so intimidated by so many people. And I would go to, I remember going into the women's caucus breakfast and finding like the least intimidating person I could sit with.
And she ends up being my coauthor number one, but it's really funny when we think about like how we meet people. And you know, I always thought that going to conferences meant meeting like these big names and networking with these big names, but really, it's about meeting other people who are your peers and people that you can work with.
And I think that's incredibly important. And I'm always surprised when people I haven't interacted with in years will come to me and say, Hey, we're putting together this panel on international trade. Do you have something you want to be included? And it's just a great way to meet other people. So let's talk a little bit because you're talking about stepping into something where many people feel uncomfortable and our grad students, particularly first gen grad students feel the sense of I don't belong.
Right. This posture syndrome. And as I mentioned in the introduction in January 2020, you wrote about imposter syndrome and authenticity in a, in a Twitter thread, then it got picked up by all of these places. And then later on that year in a Tedtalk or was it the next year you used Audrey Irving's definition of imposter syndrome that it can apply to anyone who.
Internalize and own their success. Could you speak a bit about why it's important for you to reckon with this idea of imposter syndrome in the academy as a first gen PhD, as a mom, as a researcher, as a mentor? Right. I think there's a, you know, imposter syndrome is out there. Right. Everyone knows about imposter syndrome and it's tossed around a whole lot.
I've really had a reckoning with the term since this, since the tweets, since the Ted talk. And, and we have to think about. Why people feel uncomfortable and why people feel like they don't belong in the academy or wherever they are. And a lot of that is structural as well. Right? A lot of that is, is structural thinking about, and, and I've written about this as well.
When it comes to mentoring what are we shaping? What are, what are we trying to grow in our graduate programs? Are we trying to create the ideal worker? Are we trying to create the ideal candidate? What are we doing? And many of us, whether we are moms, whether we are women, whether we are black or brown, whether we are.
Part of the LGBTQ community, a lot of us don't see ourselves reflected and these, these top candidates are these, these, you know, my department used to call them like the shining stars. And so that really, I couldn't relate to that right there. It was very much a struggle for me. And so. I couldn't internalize my successes, even when I got my job here.
A lot of that, a lot of imposter syndrome played into it because I, again, like I said earlier, I thought I'd ended up at a liberal arts college and to end up at a PhD granting institution and a PhD granting department, there was a big jump from where I had imagined myself. But it took years. It really took years for me to be able to internalize.
What was going on and that I really belonged here and that I, the success was mine because I didn't fit that mold. Right. I didn't fit that mold. It didn't come easy. And that's another thing a lot of students say I see this with a lot of different people. You know, some things come naturally easy to other people and some of us have to work at it.
There are still times where I am working on a paper and I just, I just get stuck. Right. I, I'm not as prolific as some of my colleagues are, I'm not publishing as much as they are. But we also make different life choices. Right. I would never trade my kids for anything. I want my kids, we talk my husband and I talk about this a lot.
He's like, I hope, you know, you make decisions and I hope you're happy with the decisions you make. And of course, I am very happy with them. But that's life too. Right? And so when we try to live up to these external expectations about what kind of worker we should be, what kind of student or faculty member we should be, and we're comparing ourselves all the time.
Of course, that's going to bring about a lot of doubt. So being able to. Recognize again, why you're here, right? That you belong here and that you earned your spot here is the first step, but also to recognize that we all have our strengths and that none of us are identical to each other, I think is another big deal as well.
Thank you. I love that. The fact that what we're bringing together is our uniqueness and get to shine together. Yes, that's so important. Can you talk a little bit, Christina, about your interest in the romance genre in romance? Because I, I love the fact that you wrote this article for the Washington post about Stacey Abrams.
But I know that you have. You have more than a passing interest in the genre. So you can, can you talk a little bit about how you got there and how it's part of your life outside of academia, but then a little bit inside of academia? Definitely. I started reading romance around the time my daughter was born.
So 2016. I never read romance before that, but then I started devouring it and I really got involved in. This online community on Twitter called romancelandia. And it's basically just this interconnected web of readers and podcasters and authors. Just, just interacting with one another, which is so cool.
You never, never really expect to interact with authors that, that you read, but As time went on. And especially during, I would say after 2016 in the Trump years, well, we saw a lot of women kind of talking about how romance is political and how. Just the idea of who deserves love and how that is represented in so many of these books that are devoured by women and men around the world.
What that represents for, for our society, right? Who deserves love is such a big, a big question? And so that really peaked my interest and I started paying a little more attention to what was going on. And then towards the end of the election cycle in 2020, there was a, one of the podcasts that I listened to you.
It's called faded mates organized a series of phone banks. It went for six weeks and they phone banked with this group called indivisible, which is a grassroots More left leaning progressive group. And they called an all these battleground states. And these are women that like the only thing they had in common was that they loved romance and they listened to faded mates.
And they would come together every weekend for a few hours and make hundreds of phone calls. And I think the estimate was over six weeks, they had 300 different people. Join these phones. And I was like, wow, how do you motivate, how do you motivate women to do this? Right. And I just, I actually wanted to talk with these women.
I was just so curious, and this is it's really a passion project of mine because how do you connect romance to politics? How do you connect those two? And you can say, yeah, like what's in these books are political, but when we talk about political action, women are less likely to be politically active.
They don't like confrontation. They don't like and, and, you know, it sounds so stereotypical, but these studies have been done that women. Or less likely to be involved politically than men. We don't make phone calls. We don't, we don't canvass door to door. It's more likely to be men. And so what got these women going?
And I talked with a number of them and I spent hours last November and December talking to them. And I was just, it just like talk, you know, research is a passion, but this was. The most passionate project ever. Passion, passion project. Right. And so I'm developing I, so I, I wrote a paper using these interviews with these women about why, why did they keep coming back?
Right. Why do they keep coming back? What is it about the politics? Was it about this connection of romance? Was it about the community that they belong to? You. And I'm building this, this book project right now where I'm looking at the political ties between. This network of women, right. Is it kind of a top-down thing where women are seeing these authors be more political and want to be more politically involved?
So is it kind of like an influencer type of relationship or is it really that these books that the women read are influencing them to see inequalities in our world? And so. Yeah, I think it's fun because there's a lot of research on pop culture and politics, but it has to do with like, it's very dystopian which I don't read dystopian novels.
That's just not my thing. I like, I like happy. I like happy endings. Right. And that's what romance is all about. Right. Romance. The genre has one role, which is that there is a happily ever after or happily for now. And so when you look at the pop culture and politics, it's usually about comics or dystopian, novels and films, or, you know, kind of these game of Thrones, like where women are.
Violated and used, and we're not centering women. And so I'm using my privilege and my platform as a scholar to center women, to talk about these books where women are so central, they're the central characters and figures, but also this network where women are so central and, you know, women, aren't the only ones who write these books or read the plugs, but they're very central.
In making romance the successful John zebra, that it is. Do you think that, that this new book project is a natural progression from where you started out as a researcher that sort of helped you in terms of that tweet, right? That Twitter thread of imposter syndrome to say, well, this is really. This is part of who I am.
And this is part of my passion. I think, you know I'm teaching a class right now on gender and international relations. And we just talked about how we're trained, right? How, when you go to graduate school, you're trained and I was trained in a very positive manner, meaning. I'm supposed to be removed from my research.
I'm not supposed to be, I'm supposed to be unbiased. I'm supposed to be looking for, for patterns in the world. And so for me to take this more, interpreted this Integrated approach to research is a big change. Do you think it's more natural because it is a part of me? And I actually just finished writing something where I talked about it being this kind of like at-home F ethnographic approach where I'm a part of the community.
And so I'm looking at it. As a part of the community, but also from a more critical eye, but at the same time I really don't think even 10 years ago, I don't think I ever imagined writing, writing a book like. But that's the exciting part of our research is that we can, we can make plans and then something catches us and we realize that we have to go in this direction.
And I honest, I don't, I don't think I would have written this book if it hadn't been for the pandemic. I, I had my heart set on. This other book that I was really wanting to write, and then I, the travel couldn't happen. And I also think that had the pandemic not happened. And the way that the previous administration treated the pandemic, we probably wouldn't have seen so much movement and so much activity from.
People who were never involved before. Yeah. And so, so I really, you know, there's nothing good about this pandemic, but at the same time I think that allowing me to say I wanted to do something different and indefinitely, you know, I referred to it as a passion project, but you need to be passionate about something, especially in a time like this to keep moving forward when it's just so hard day to day.
Yeah, I agree with you. And I'm going to ask you one final question. We haven't talked about anything, Italian American. So here's a question for you. Sure. May and my cousin Vinny or Sharon Moonstruck Cher. It has to be share. I mean, I'm, I'm picking the non-Italian, but I mean, Moonstruck has just such a soft spot in my heart. And so share all the way. Yeah. I'm with you on that one. But, but, you know, I picked those two movies thinking about that. They're probably as close to the romance genre as Italian Americans get struck is written by John Patrick Shanley, who is Irish and Italian from the Bronx. And he is a total romantic.
So., I love it. I love the, the over like the, the over drama dictation of everything in that movie. It's just so fantastic. And, and I always used to laugh. The actor who plays the grandfather, Cher's grandfather in the movie actually looks a lot like my grandfather. And so my mom and I would always laugh when we would watch the movie because he looked so much like my grandfather.
And so it was. Just kind of these family connections that make it such a great movie too. Well, I want to thank you for a great conversation, doctor. I appreciate you taking time from your busy schedule to chat with me today about your work, about mentorship and all things, romancelandia, and Italian-American my Stella.
