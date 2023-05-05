In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks to Fei Xia, a doctoral of music arts candidate in vocal performance at WVU.Fei has received a WVU Outstanding Merit Fellowship, in addition to numerous accolades outside the university.
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research and Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today, I'll be speaking with Fei Xia, a doctoral of music arts candidate in vocal performance at WVU. Fei has received a WVU Outstanding Merit Fellowship, in addition to numerous accolades outside the university, including first prize in the American Protege International Vocal Competition, and the Golden Classical Awards International Music Competition and second prize in the International Youth Music Competitions.
She has performed with the Vienna Opera Festival, Manhattan Opera Studio, Miami Classical Music Festival, Berlin Opera Academy, and she has performed the role of Juliet in Romeo and Juliet at Carnegie Hall. Currently, she serves on the Voice Faculty of Queens Music Academy in New York. Welcome, Fei. Thank you so much for speaking with me today.
Good morning, Dr. Nancy. Thank you so much for having me here. I'm so excited. To talk to you. Yes. Thank you. Well, let's dive right in. I'm, I'm fascinated. You began learning piano at nine years of age. Why did you switch instruments to become a vocalist? Yeah. Yeah. So I learned singing when I was studying piano, and I started to learn singing was 10.
I learned a little bit singing techniques at that time, and I sang many Chinese popular songs. I love popular songs. So after that I realized that I loved singing more than playing piano, and I was pretty sure that I wanted to become a vocalist when growing up. However, I discontinued my vocal training at age 11 because of my busy school work.
Also my vocal teacher told that my vocal boats were still growing and developing, and it would be better to wait for a couple of years to start professional, um, vocal training. Then I began my formal vocal training at 17 years old after six years of waiting. Wow. And after I was training vocally and musically for around six months, I took Chinese University entrance exam and I was accepted by Shanghai Conservatory of Music in Guano China.
And during my undergraduate program, I was studying music education. In our music education program, we learned vocal and piano as our basic and required musical courses, but the primary academic courses that were associated with music education are. Teaching pedagogy for middle and high school students, music education theory and etc.
And we also have undergraduate music theory site singing and ear training courses, Western and Chinese music history courses. And after four years of music education study, I realized that music education major won't be my future career pursuit. I did not love it at all, and I did not intend to become a middle school or a high school teacher.
Hmm. And I found that I still loved singing too much. Therefore, I was applying for some universities in the us, which have some wonderful and great master of music programs in vocal performance. And finally I was accepted by the University of Miami. I was then so excited and surprised because the vocal performance program at the University of Miami is highly competitive.
Mm-hmm. And I thought I was so lucky to be accepted as an international student at that time. Then I moved to the US by myself in 2013 and started my professional classical vocal training and 23 years old.
Wow. Wow. So that's a big journey and. The thing for me that's really remarkable is that you've already accomplished a great deal as a vocalist, right? You've performed at Carnegie Hall, the New York Lyric Opera and other prestigious venues that I mentioned before. Mm-hmm. So knowing that you already have a professional career, why return to school to earn a doctor of musical arts and then why come to WVU to earn this degree?
Yes. So, um, After learning my master of music degree at the University of Miami, I went to, uh, Montclair State University to study vocal and opera. Mm-hmm. And then I earned my artist diploma certificate in voice and opera. Um, I think I was hoping to teach, uh, collegial level vocal lessons. That was why I turned to school to study a doctor of musical arts degree.
And I chose WVU for some reasons. First of all, I watched Dr. Hope Kohler's performance videos and her teaching, and I know she's accomplished a vocalist and vocal professor. And then I started to work with her in 2020. I really wish to work with her, so I applied for WVU and then I was admitted with tuition waiver.
Hmm. Yeah. And second, I've heard that the faculty at WVU'S School of Music are great and they're wonderful academic scholars and professors. They are. And then I think the faculty at the School of Music can greatly help me improve my academic study area, such as music theory, musicology and music, uh, music history.
In addiction, they offer me tuition waiver and other scholarship, which has helped me save my money and my living expense on D M A study. That makes a lot of sense. I think that graduate students often don't think about, um, how they're going to. To get through a doctoral program. Mm-hmm. And it's important to look at funding and the kinds of things that are asked for you as you're receiving acceptances into PhD programs of course.
And, um, I think the School of Music at WVU U is the best school of music that I have selected so far. I will suggest and recommend to my other friends who will pursue their music degree in vocal performance major. Well, thank you. That's a great recommendation. Now I wanna shift our focus a little bit, because you are an international student.
You left China nine years ago to continue your studies in the United States. What tips do you have for potential graduate students who wish to leave their country of origin and study in the US or anywhere? You know, if they wanna study anywhere outside of their country of origin, what tips do you have?
Well, I don't know about other majors at all. But for vocal performance area, first of all, I will suggest them choose right schools that are appropriate for them and for their majors, and maybe they can do some research about the schools and choose the right professors that they really wish to work with and can help them with their singing.
So you suggest that the first thing that they do is that they wanna reach out to potential places where they might go to school to find out what's not only available, but who the mentors are and how you might fit into the program as a graduate student. Mm-hmm. Yep. That makes a lot of, that makes a lot of sense.
So what's one thing you wish you'd known when you started graduate school that might be helpful for incoming graduate students to know? Well, I wish I would know the, um, tuition fee and scholarship that were available for me because the tuition and living expenses are pretty expensive, especially for international students.
And I will need to make sure that I'm able to cover the feed by myself for studying and leaving. I also wish I would know the voice professor who is the best for me to study with in this program. How do you, how do you make a judgment as to how you know someone is the best mentor for you? Oh, well, I think first of all, The voice professor is very friendly, maybe and easy to work with.
And the professor can help me with my vocal techniques and my performance abilities, my singing language, diction, something like that. Because the DMA program is, uh, it will take you at least three to four years to finish the program and then it's very important for you to. Um, work with the voice professor who can really help you in your singing area.
What would you say is one of the things that you've learned, um, by coming to WVU in terms of your vocal ability? How, how it's improved your sound or your tone or, oh, really? Of course. I think my vocal techniques has improved a lot. Overall. It has, it has been improved a lot. Especially my, um, diction, my diction in a German diction and French diction, English and opera, opera singing techniques.
Um, and um, especially the high pitched style, I think. That you feel like you have a fuller tone now at the top end of your range? Yes. Are you a meso soprano, or a soprano? I'm a soprano. Okay. So you hit the, so you hit the high notes. I wish I could be a metal soprano, but I can't now. How many languages have you sung in because that's a lot of languages to learn.
I have sung English, French, German, Italian, Chinese. Of course, they're Mandarin. Mm-hmm. Wow. That's a lot of languages. Yeah. What's the favorite p What's your favorite piece that you've sung? The favorite piece I've sung, I think is from Schmank. Wow. I love this song. Yeah. Why do you love it? Well, first, I love Schumann's art songs.
German leader is very, they're very emotional, very musical, and technically they're very difficult to sing and perform. And of course, I love this song cycle because it describes a woman's whole life from, um, the first meeting of her husband and then, She experienced the whole thing from, um, the meeting and becoming a mother pregnancy, and then sh uh, in the end she lost her husband.
So, um, it's kind of like, I don't know how to say it. Just, um, a woman who experienced the, the whole life with her husband and experienced, um, A variety of emotional changes during her life. So you like tackling the difficulty in terms of craft of a piece, but you also like tackling the difficulty of tapping into those, that kind of emotional range as well.
Yeah, that makes a lot of sense to me. Well, let's take a break right now to hear some of your beautiful rendition. Thank you. Um, yeah, let's take a break right now and, and hear from you. Okay. Thank you.
Welcome back to GradLife 601: Research and Beyond. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, and you've just heard Faye Shah, a doctoral, a doctor of musical arts candidate with W B U Singing. Thank you. So now let's, let's, um, change our. Um, trajectory here a little bit. We've already talked about the fact that you're already an accomplished vocalist, um, and we've heard you, so now you also serve on the faculty at Queens Music Academy in Queens, New York, where I was, where I was raised.
Um, what does your future hold after you've earned your dma? Well, so I would keep continuing my performance career. Taking competitions and I wish to have my recital debut at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center singing art songs after graduation in the near future. Moreover, um, moreover, I will keep my vocal teaching as my second career pursuit and wishing I could be a voice professor and teach at the universities or colleges in the near future.
Mm-hmm. That makes a lot of sense. Now, I know that you like to travel, so what's your favorite place that you've actually visited, and where is one place that you haven't been that you'd like to visit? The favorite place that I've visited is Disneyland in Florida or Calif, Florida. Right, in Florida, yeah.
Yes. Okay. I love that. And one place I haven't been that I would love, I would like to visit is great war in Beijing, cuz I've never been to Beijing before. So let's go back to Disneyland and then we'll come back to the Great Wall. Um, why Disneyland? What is it about Disneyland that is so wonderful? I don't know, I just, I just love that.
I think it's, um, it's very funny and it's like, It brings me a lot of joy when I, when I was there. So you like the whimsy of Disneyland, you like that kind of, um, the make believe has come to life. I, I like that. And, and so have you ever been to any of the Great Wall or No, I haven't. I haven't been to any of the Great War, but I just want to go to, um, Great war in Beijing.
Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm. That makes a lot of sense. Um, so I have one more question for you. What do you do for fun? I do a lot of activities for fun, such as traveling, reading, playing piano, hanging out with my friends and family. Yeah. When you are hanging out with your friends and your family, what kinds of things do you like to do?
Mm, just going to the, um, shopping mall and then just hang, just going outside together, and then we can talk together. Um, communicate with, um, with my family and friends, something like that. So it's important to you then to be able to spend time just with family, not doing anything important, but just being around each other and, and being able to be in each other's presence.
That's correct. Well, thank you for speaking with me today, faja. It's really wonderful to get to know you a little bit better, and I wanna thank you for sharing your music with us today as well. Thank you so much, Dr. Nancy. Thank you for your invitation. Oh, you're welcome. So thank you to Fei and thank you to GradLife 601’s podcast.
Audience. I hope you enjoyed this episode. This episode is our last until the fall semester. Have a good summer, and until September, I'm Dr. Nancy Caroni for GradLife 601: Research and Beyond.