Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy. Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today, I'll be speaking with Gabriella Pishotti, a PhD candidate with WVU’s Department of English.
She has received a WVU Foundation Distinguished Doctoral Scholarship for her dissertation project, Re-imagining the Refugee Figure, survival migration and its aftereffects. She has published Materializing Grief, the Reclamation of Loss and Camilla sham sees home fire in the journal of post-colonial writing. And most recently she placed third in WV used three-minute thesis competition. Congratulations and welcome Gabriela.
Thank you so much. Thank you for having me. Oh, I'm thrilled to have you here. And I'm excited to have this conversation with you. I was in attendance last night at the three-minute thesis competition, also known as three empty, and I was fascinated to hear more about your research.
Could you tell us why you chose to participate and what do you think that you've learned from this experience? Yes, of course. So the main, the main reason that I decided to do the contest was because when I first heard about it during my master's program, I heard about this contest, how you had to summarize so much research in three minutes or under, and that it was this public speaking engagement.
And the thought of it terrified me. And I promised myself during the master's program, you're going to get to a point where you're going to do this. And so I am at the point in my research where I'm able to participate in the competition. It still terrified me, but I wanted to keep that promise to myself and challenge myself to go out there and do something that was uncomfortable for me.
And I'm really glad that I did because it helped me learn how to summarize and talk about my research in a very quick elevator pitch kind of way to a general audience, which has been helpful for me just in general, because usually when my family or friends ask about my research, I struggled to explain to them what it is, but now I sort of have a more public friendly way of breaking down my research.
I think it's important to remember that we also want to reach a larger public. We want to have the conversations with our peers, but it's also really wonderful to build bridges to the general public. And you were terrific last night. Everyone was terrific. Yes, it was so wonderful to hear all of the different presentations and the range of fields that were being repeated.
So, so can you tell us a little bit about how you chose your dissertation topic on survival migration? You know, what drew you to this, to this theme? I think of it as an agenda that keeps happening over and over and over and over again. Yes. So it ended up being a bit of a journey to get there. When I was doing my master's degree at Miami University, I went into the program knowing, knowing I wanted to study literature and human rights, because I've always been really moved by the impact that literature and narrative can have on real world issues.
And so I did my master's exam on that topic, but it was very, very broad, but something that I know. As an emerging pattern was that a lot of these human rights issues ended up connecting to sort of border conflicts to people trying to migrate because there were fleeing for safety. And so I saw this pattern emerging and then my first semester that I took Dr.
Rose Casey's borders and refugees. So many of the texts in that class were so inspiring and they really resonated with me. And so two years later, when I was choosing my dissertation topic, I landed on survival migration because it felt like a very unfortunately poignant issue. It's a pressing topic.
That's not going away. We see that right now, unfortunately, with everything that's happening in Ukraine with everything that's happening with Afghanistan, refugees. And so. It's something that's always been talked about in politics. It's always been talked about in the news and in legal rooms, but I wanted to think about what does it mean to approach it from a literary perspective.
And that's been very interesting to do last night. You said. What literature can do that say politics or juridical matters. Can't do. And you talked about creating an openness and a compassion. Can you say a little bit more about that? About why you're interested in looking at this through a fiction lens, right.
Two novels and short stories and other pieces of literature. Absolutely. It was something that I have choice that I definitely had to think through, but the reason that I ended up picking the focus on fictional texts, as opposed to say maybe autobiographies was because fiction can allow for very creative plays of communicating with.
You can play with like time and space. You can play with points of view and perspective, and you can even play with language and the ways in which you're constructing the story. And what that does is that can sometimes generate feelings or emotions to a reader in a way that simply describing the story point for point doesn't always do.
And especially, I think it's important cases with survival migrants or refugees. So oftentimes they're like reduced down to just having to tell their story and how they got from one place to the other. And that story becomes almost a form of like political currency. And if they don't get it right, it can have very detrimental consequences for them.
And so I think fiction allows for sort of a breaking away from that. It gives them some freedom to tell refugee or survivor migrant stories in a way. Might be more truthful, even if they're not exactly like factual, that reminds me of Toni Morrison when she says, you know, I can give you facts or I can give you the truth.
You know, like that fiction gets spell more of the truth than the facts can because facts don't have human emotion behind them. So thank you for that. What's your favorite texts that you're working with right now? Save to in there for very different reasons. I just finished working on a chapter where I'm working with Christy look, dairies, the beekeeper of Aleppo.
It's the text that I would recommend to readers if they wanted to learn about what it means to be a refugee, what it means to be a circle Bible migrant, because it comes from a place Christie left. Terry worked as a volunteer at refugee camps for a long time before writing the books. And so it comes from a place of lots of experience and it's just such a beautifully written.
But one of my other favorites is Helen. Ooh, gummy gingerbread, which I mentioned last night in the contest. And I really liked that one. Cause it's just fun. It's so all over the place, it, it really leans into the fantastical. Like some of the main characters are talking dolls. They're like moving staircases and houses that have personalities.
And so it really takes a fin on fairytales and how very Chelsea. Like have narrative patterns that sometimes make difficult stories, easier to digest or understand. And that's exciting. So how far along are you in the process? When do you think you're going to finish the PhD? My hope is to finish it next year, next March or April.
I'm hoping to defend I'm right now. I'm officially halfway through my dissertation chapters and part of an introduction then that's awesome. That's a lot of hard work too. And I know because I am in the, I'm a faculty member in the English department. I know that you have to really work hard at balancing the schoolwork and your work as a GTA, because I know that you teach two sections of composition most semesters.
So how do you balance the schoolwork? You know, the research that you're doing for your dissertation alongside teaching these really labor-intensive courses like compensation. So what I've found works for me, and I don't know if this will work for everyone, but what works for me is separating out my work week by week and dedicating each week to something different.
So one week I'll dedicate entirely to class preparation, lesson planning to grading, and then the next week I'll dedicate entirely to dissertation. Or dissertation research and writing. And the reason that I do that is because when I like to do my writing, I really like to immerse myself in the research and writing.
Cause it's easier for me than to engage with it and in-depth way. And I don't like any distractions. So I've tried to space out my semester by sort of like an off on writing pattern. And that works for you. It does. It keeps my brain from having to constantly jump from one thought process to another. I think it's a, I think it's a great idea.
I do the same thing. And then I sometimes have to change it up where I get up at five in the morning and I, right before I go off for the Workday, you know, just to keep myself in it a little bit, but usually I'm further along, down the line in the process, right. I have the drafts and I'm going back and revising and and getting things ready for publication.
See when I'm, that's, when I'm revising chapters that I can do amongst other work that doesn't, it's when I'm writing the first draft, but I need like a lot of focus. Okay. And I need to do things like clean the refrigerator and the stove. The house has to be clean. No. I have a question for you about why WVU.
I see that you completed your BA at university of Mount union. And you just said you did your master's at Miami university. So what brought you to WVU from those smaller liberal arts colleges? So I like to joke that I've been slowly working my way up to bigger campuses throughout my academic career. Mount union only has 2000 students.
Miami has like 20,000 and then WVU has nearly like 30,000 students. And so I like to joke that I've been pacing myself up the ladder. But I was initially drawn to apply to if you, you, because of the professors in English department professors like Dr. Rez, Casey, who works with contemporary geopolitics or Dr. Grunberger, who works with post-colonial literature, those were field areas I was really interested in working with, and it was important to me that the. Doctoral program. I chose had professors who are going to be able to guide and support me through my dissertation writing. But then I visited campus and I just instantly fell in love with Morgantown.
I think it's such an interesting city and because I grew up in a rust belt area, I just felt like I could really connect with it and the people. And so I, upon that visit, I felt almost like this feels like a home or a place where I could make a home. And so. It was, it was to hold. It was both for academic reasons, but it was then it was also for the environment.
It just spoke to me. Thank you. Let's break for a moment to hear from WV use provost's office of graduate education in life.
Welcome back to grad life. 6 0 1 research and beyond I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia. And I'm speaking with Gabriela Pishotti. So Gabriela, you've had a lot of success early in your graduate school career, but what would you say is your favorite thing about graduates? Well first, thank you very much for that.
But I think the best part of graduate school is that it's literally my job to learn. I'm always reading, I'm always writing. And while that can obviously be very overwhelming at times, those are the things that I love to do. So whenever a semester is getting particularly growling. I try to remind myself that I'm really lucky to have the opportunity to constantly immerse myself in this kind of work and learn something new every day.
And sometimes that helps make it a little less scrolling, sometimes not so much, but it is the most exciting part for me. So what are your plans beyond the PhD program? So next year after I hopefully graduate, I'm hoping I'm hoping to start applying for jobs in the next year. I would love to continue working in academia.
It's my dream to eventually teach at a university, teaching English and literature at a university. But I'd also really be interested if that doesn't end up being opportunity. In pursuing work that maybe involves public outreach or community engagement of sometime of some kind, I've been a volunteer at the Appalachia prison book project since starting at WVU.
And I found that work to be really inspiring, fulfilling. So I also wouldn't be upset if I went sort of that direction after graduation as well. So do you feel like the work that you're doing around survival? Survival migration. Do you think that could speak in certain like nonprofit spheres in terms of human rights and social justice for immigration and things like, things like that?
Absolutely. Last summer I had the opportunity to volunteer teaching English to new refugee children that had just come over to America. And that was like in a very exciting way of engaging with this work, but like an actual practical hands-on kind of way. And so there's, there's plenty of nonprofits, but exists out there that I think this work would apply to.
You could also apply for a Fulbright for a year to go abroad somewhere, a space that you'd like to be in for a year and, and teach, but also immerse yourself in a different space with other people that would be a great sort of transition as well. I think for you, definitely. Thank you for that recommendation.
Oh yeah. Sure. What would you tell potential graduate students about research in graduate school? No looking back. Cause you're now almost more than halfway through. So what would you tell potential graduate students to look for? And in terms of research, I would encourage potential grad students to choose something that they're very passionate about because it is a topic or a subject, or you can be working with very closely for a very long time.
And so you need to have passion for it. And then I would encourage them to look for every opportunity that's available to engage with that topic. And learn more about it. So whether that be going to conferences or reading newly published journal articles on that topic, or even in your coursework, sometimes graduate students, people in that courses aren't designed to, they don't fit the topic of research they're interested in, but I would argue that most courses.
You can sort of angle them around your research area. Most professors are very willing to let you sort of bring different nuances to whatever the course material is. I've done that in the past myself, like for example eco criticism class with Dr. Tin sweet and I don't work with eco criticism at all.
And I had never even like dabbled in it before that class, but I ended up being able to write my final paper on looking at the ways in which Landscapes have like, they didn't hold within them certain memories for refugees. And what that means about like the ways of thinking about home when they can't return to that home.
And so it became a way of me being able to learn about this new subject area, but from a perspective of research that I'm very invested in. Yeah, that's fascinating. And also it sounds like you're in a space where people are very welcoming other scholars, right? Your teachers are very welcoming to that sort of, oh, you need to travel this road, which is a little bit.
Left of the road that we're on, but that's okay. Because you're still going to take all this information that we're working on together and using that. Yes. I think
that sounds great. What's the one thing though, that you wish you had known when you will arrive to graduate school, that it's taken either trial and error, or just time to understand it. Something that you could give to graduate students and say, think about this now don't wait. Oh, so many things. The most practical advice that this isn't going to be groundbreaking, but those practical advices, when I started grad school, when I started my master's, I did not have a great work life balance and it quickly led me into burnout.
And so when I entered the PhD program at WVU, I told myself, okay, if you're going to laugh, Five six years, you're going to have to find a better balance for these things. And so I would just advise that for graduate students to do the same, it's not easy to do so because we're very hard on ourselves and we oftentimes feel guilt when we take a break, but you need to take a break.
And so. I advise if it's possible, everyone's schedule is different just to give yourself one day a week where you're not doing work or allow yourself to have small breaks into days where you go outside and stretch, or you do something that's fun for you where you're not thinking about your work in the research.
And I think that will help to make the experience a little less isolating and help prevent you from driving yourself into the ground. So, what do you do for fun?
So funnily enough when I'm not reading your rating for school, I'm usually reading your writing for fun, but I'm usually reading work completely different from what I have to do for school. Something much more lighthearted. But so when I do need a break from work, because my eyes get very tired I love to bake and cook.
I have a huge sweet tooth. And so I always like to try to find new ways of satisfying that gravy. And then I also enjoy spending time with my husband and family there, where my joy in life comes from. And. I'm sure you can relate to this, but I come from a very high energy Italian family. And so anytime we're together, it's an event in itself.
Someone the other day wrote something to me and then wrote again and said, I'm sorry for the outbursts. And there was no outbursts. And I said, I'm sorry, but I'm Italian, Irish American from Brooklyn. You don't know outburst until you sit around Thanksgiving dinner with my absolutely. I completely identify with that.
So what it, what are you reading for fun right now? I'm just curious to know what your idea of literature are. Yes. So I really enjoy reading young adult literature. I think that it takes me back to middle school or high school where my like, joy for reading really blossomed. I most recently.
Red, white and Royal blue, which was almost like a re-imagining of the 2016 election and what could have been if somebody else won and that sort of thing, which was, he was a very funny book. It was very humorous. I liked reading. And my third time, and then most recently I also read that. I think it's Sarah Miller.
Is it song of the Kiwis too, which isn't why it's historical fiction, but that was also a beautiful read. That's very different from what I normally do. Have you ever read it ever read Gary shine guard? Super sad. True love story. I've heard of it. I have not read it. Yeah. I think he would enjoy it. He's a brilliant satirist.
I think he's one of our best satirist in the United States today. Oh, you're welcome. And when you said you like to bake, what do you like to bake? Oh, Anything with chocolate cookies, brownies, cakes, pies. I bake it all too. I have to limit myself because otherwise it becomes very unhealthy. So I try to only bake something maybe once a month for my husband and I that's great willpower.
It's not willpower I have, but more power to you. I don't always succeed. I should say that. Is there anything else that you'd like to talk about with me regarding your research or any tips for grad students that you might have before we've signed? In regards to tips for grad students, I would just recommend making connections in your department.
Especially once you enter, if you're new to the department, make friends, it doesn't even have to be friends, but maybe acquaintances with the others in your department get to know your professors feel free to reach out to other graduate students across departments. Graduate school can sometimes be very isolating and lonely.
And those friends in those relationships and connections are going to be what help you to succeed. I know my friends and my professors, I credit them entirely for any success that I've been able to have in this program. So that would be my last piece of advice. Thank you, Gabriella. And I want to say it was so wonderful last night at the three empty competition.
Everyone was from somewhere on campus, but, you know, and so I, it was nice to see all of you together in a group and then the friends and the family that were able to come and just this real sense of celebration. 'cause I think with the pandemic, we've all felt isolated. So it was really lovely to see everybody together.
It was, it was definitely like you said, a celebration. Yeah. Thank you. Gabriella for meeting with me today, I've loved our conversation. Thank you. Thank you so much again for having me and thank you to GradLife 601 audience. I hope you enjoyed this episode. Join in next time, when I'll be speaking with the members of the montane grad quartet, I'm excited to share their research and their music with all of you.
I'm Dr. Caronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.