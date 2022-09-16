In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Rudi Safarudin, a PhD candidate with the Health Services and Outcomes Research Programs in WVU School of Pharmacy to discuss his research on opioids and how they can be used as both a medicine and a poison.
Transcription:
Welcome to for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today, I'll be speaking with Rudi Safarudin, a PhD candidate with the health services and outcomes research programs in WVU school of pharmacy.
He was the people's choice recipient in WV. Use 20 22 3 minute thesis competition for his presentation, opioids, medical dilemma, powerful painkillers versus cancer risks later in life. Before embarking on his PhD with WVU here at masters degrees in clinical pharmacy and clinical epidemiology at the university of Indonesia, Jakarta, Indonesia, and his farm at Pasa Newton University and Indonesia.
Welcome Rudi. It's so nice to have you here. My pleasure. thank you so much for having me. Oh yes. I'm really looking forward to this and looking forward to chatting about your research. So let's, let's start right away. Your research focuses on opioids and how they can be used as both a medicine and a poison, which I found really interesting.
Could you talk about what drew you to this research in particular? Yes. So to be honest, my biggest inspiration comes from my parents. So this, like, you know, the other, elderly's the flip, my parents, my mom and my dad. They, you know, people, elderly people tend to acute. You know, health problems that are, that are so hard to entirely cure or maybe reverse.
And then this comes with the consequence of medication complexity. And at this point, what we want is basically how to treat the conditions. However, at the same time, we don't want to jeopardize, you know people. In the future, just so you know, we are giving them the what's called pharmacological treatments or the drugs.
They probably can feel okay with the symptoms and everything, but at the same time, the side effects, the probably what's called a lesser known adverse effects, which have not been established that. Basically what we're trying to do here. We want to create a situation where we are able to treat the conditions, but at the same time, the medication will be, we try a hundred percent safe for the patients.
That's really interesting. And I have to tell you, I love medical dramas on television, and I've watched quite a few shows recently that go into nursing homes and people, patients, or people who are living in the nursing homes. The nursing facilities are getting sick and then they pull out all their medications and they have 20, 30 different prescriptions.
And so what you're talking about seems to be. On an issue that's becoming more and more common if it's showing up on a television show because we don't want them to die because of the medications. Right. So it's kind of like, so what should we do? We do need the medications, but at same time we don't want the medication to be creating harms for the patients.
So yeah, that sounds like such a complexity. So, and, and I know that you really work with cancer and cardiovascular research in particular. What drew you to those two subjects? Yeah. So first of all, cancer has been notorious for their, you know, the fatality. It is still lethal disease and it hits lots of organs in human bodies.
And at the same time when I did my clinical rotation as a clinical pharmacist back in Indonesia, and then I had to treat. Like multiple patients with various types of cancers and that broke my heart and with the alopecia or, you know, the headless condition of them because of the chemotherapy and everything, I wish I could do something more for them.
And also it goes back to my future goal actually. And also today I really want to do. More for people how to give back to community. And probably one of the misses with my knowledge and my skills in the field that I am in I'm looking forward to contributing to the evidence-based medicine specifically in cancer or in college and also cardiovascular disease.
Speaking of cardiovascular diseases there are lots of people around us. Cardiovascular diseases. That includes, you know, any heart conditions hypertension, and they are pretty much called silent killer. So without them knowing the, if the disease progresses, then it would create probably low five in the future.
So we better try to do something if we can start from the preventive. Or maybe we can do so much more in the treatment stage. So I really hope that answered your question. Yeah. Now, could you just talk a little bit specifically about your research so that lay folks understand how your research impacts them and perhaps not now, but in the future?
Cause it sounds like you're really forward thinking in how you want to treat patients and, and what you want to help them accomplish in their lifespan. That's a very interesting question. So first and foremost, It's classic that drugs or hospital medicines have they're good effects and also the harmful effects.
That's obvious. And that's, I have addressed that previously, but in my field, I just figure out which it has existed forever. It just like while learning and then, you know, like contemplating more. I figured out that health is not merely affected by medical related factors, Ronya even further. Right now we figured out that social determinants of health education, income whether the patient lives alone at home or not the availability of health facilities such as cancer screening center and everything like those factors are so crucial in determining you know, our community's health status. So yeah, those two things watch out for the side effects of medications though, if you need the medications, don't say no.
Okay. I'm not an anti. Chemical drugs whatsoever. Cause there are, you know, many misconceptions out there. They don't want to take medications. If you need it, then please take it for any types of conditions. But at the same time, just be aware, consult with professionals who are able to give you, you know, the information about basically the side effects, adverse effects that is possible.
Could happen only possibly. So don't really be scared of it. And then second of all there are many other social factors in, you know, around us that. Basically play very crucial or in your health. So, yeah, I think that's so important what you're saying here, because I do think that people in West Virginia, because of what's happened around opioids, right.
Especially that people are afraid. Of certain medications because of what happened and the way that they dumped opioids into this state. So now people are afraid of all painkillers and are afraid of, well, they say, I need this, but do I really need this? So how do you, and I know that you traveled south you, that you worked in rural communities this past year.
Can you talk a little bit about. How you talk to patients who might have a little bit of fear around doctors or pharmacists who, because pharmacists in the past has led them astray. Right. Certain people. So can you talk about that? Especially in a community like West Virginia? Okay. So in my experience in Konawa Logan and Oh, those two are the main areas that I've visited.
It opened my eyes that people have struggled, especially we're talking about, you know, people with substance disorders. I believe you are more knowledgeable about this language or like wordings. They, they, they faced lots of negative encounters. Again they tend to be labeled as addicts. And I just, oh my God.
It, it, again, like, it brings me to tears that they have. Lots of issues in their lives. And I know like those cannot be excuses why they end up where they ended up. It's just yeah, it's it's frustrating. People have lots of issues going on and without them knowing they are so afraid of basically, you know, consulting with health professionals, they don't want to be judged.
And the amount of time, times maybe people are judgmental. I think we, as health professionals, we are trained to be open-minded and then we have to be embracing basically. So the point that I'm making is probably especially for pharmacists, pharmacists are the front liners. The basically people can just walk in and then when some, with them, if they need some, you know, deeper consultation, then the pharmacist can be for them to any specialists, doctors if needed.
So, yeah. I really hope that people will always be willing to reach out. How is there. Don't wait until it's too late to find help. Yeah, that's a hard one. I think that's a hard one for a lot of people, especially if folks are economically disadvantaged it can be hard because they're afraid of, of what a medication might cost, things of that nature.
Now. I want to switch gears here a little bit, because you're an international student who arrived at WVU with multiple advanced degrees. So. What would you tell international students to look for when embarking on graduate studies abroad? I mean, you already came here and accomplished graduate students.
So what would you tell potential graduate students, international grad students who, who want to come to the United States or WVU even. I have a few things to say first the educational system is a little bit different. And again, this is my fifth year about to graduate.
Yeah, because United States has a different PhD setting. We still have You know, like classes to take and then like a few other requirements. So does heads up, or those potential international students were coming to WVU or to other universities in the states? We have that, but particular or, you know different type of setting in PhD program.
So. Just be ready because we might take longer than other countries. Back in Indonesia, people can finish their PhD in three years. And then in Europe, I believe sometimes people just get into the program and start doing their research. But here not really, it might take four years on average. It could be five or even more, or some people can do three and a half if they are.
Very lucky or smart or whatever factors that help them. And then second of all the culture I mean, for sure. So before coming to West Virginia, I went to Kansas. I, yeah, I studied for six weeks there just through preparing. To get into the PhD program. So there I was taught lots of things, including.
Writing and then academic verbal communication, including presentation and a few other things, including American culture. So that way, you know, it prepared me so well, just not to get shocked with the culture. Basically my country might have a different way of approaching things probably making eye contact or how to talk and everything.
And then the third one. Weather. So actually this is me being totally honest. I came to WVU cause I wanted to experience four seasons in here, like spiritually. I was, I was so excited because we don't have snow in Indonesia, obviously. Hashtag tropical country.
I came here cause I wanted to expense. No, but right now I think I just wouldn't let up to five years then apparently snow is not as amazing as I thought it was. It is cold and it took me multiple layers. Every single December I'm doing well now. And then the last one career opportunities, I think United States offer us like lots of career doors.
If you are. If you, with your skills, basically you can, you can be so much and we can do internships. There are something called OPD CPT, which I forgot what they stand for. But basically for those who want to pursue higher degree in the states, golfer it. Heads up that are many things to prepare for.
Thank you, Rudi. This is such a great answer. And I have to tell you as a person who's from the Northeast, I agree with you that snow is not really as exciting as you think it has. You know, I like it on certain holidays and then I'm done. I'm like, okay, bring the sun back.
What would you tell potential graduate students once graduate students have arrived and are in their programs, what would you tell them to do, to look for in a mentor? Because I think mentors at the graduate level are so much more important than at the undergraduate level. To have someone to guide you, to be a sounding board, to point you in the right direction for your research, what would you tell graduate students to look for?
Yeah. So first I would say the Philadelphia study, do your own research on what the professor's build study is, and then make sure it's linear with what you want to do because you don't want to end up being in situation, which is, you know, like you don't know what to do. And then the professor is kinda so it's basically not their field.
And then second of all, Before getting into the program, you have to go through some selection, process steps, and one of them would, could be, you know, an interview and then make sure that within the interview you would be able to basically, you know, figure out the mentoring style of the professor. If you don't like to be micromanaged, then you don't want to get a professor who is very micromanaging.
That type of thing and a few other things. And then funding as a PhD student you need to be aware of funding or financial situation of yours in the future or prospective university. Some professor, they do have grants though, if the professor does not have grants to work on, then you also have the option of being a.
I shifted, it could be a research assistant or research as a research or teaching assistant, which I have been doing in the past five years. And then lastly, oh, this is very mean you have to make sure whenever you are having the interview or any encounters through email or phone call or anything. Just try to kind of sense the personality of the professor, because if you are at the same way, It's easy for you to be open.
Totally. Because again, this is a very independent and mature learning process. It's all about being open. And if you don't know, don't know and then say it people are not mind readers. You better tell them. However, if you don't feel close to your professors, Then you're not going to go anywhere basically.
So yeah, I really hope those points answered your question. Everything that you've said, there is so important. And I tell my undergraduates the same thing that you have to understand who the professor is that you have to meet them halfway. I think that's really important too, to make sure that you, that your personality is aligned somewhat, especially at the graduate level, as you said, when, when you're really dealing with an independent, more mature project, such great advice.
Let's take a break for a moment to hear from WVU provost office of graduate education and.
Welcome back to GradLife 601: Research and Beyond. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, and I'm speaking with Rudi Safarudin. So Rudi, I wanna take us in a little bit. Different direction, because at first I want to congratulate you again on the people's choice award for the 2002, three minute thesis competition.
I was interested in your three empty presentations that you do great job of personalizing your research for a general audience. I really was struck by. How personable you made the presentation. And now that I'm talking to you, I get that that's part of the foundation of who you are. What would you say about the setting of the competition for your work?
What did you learn from the experience? Unique and challenging.
In what ways? I'm not trying to sugarcoat everything, anything here, but basically that's what I felt. So basically with, with the study that we've done I started the project like a year or two ago, and then I had to present the very complicated. Issue my research questions, analysis and everything in a very lay language.
That way people will, you know, the regular people, nonmedical field people will be able to understand easily. And then also the challenging part was about how to compress this big paper of study. Into a three minute presentation. In, like I said, in addition to the lay language, we also have to make it super compact without missing any.
Crucial information, you know, within the study. So, yeah, but for sure, like, it would be super helpful for me in the long run because the very point of us researchers, scientists, professors doing this whole sophisticated studies, this is how to answer people's issues out there. And in my field, in, in the.
Healthcare providers or care medications and everything. So, yeah. It was such a very eye-opening experience. I loved it. Thanks to Dr. May, Betty May who? I know she works so hard with all of us on your precision. Well, good. I'm glad. I'm glad that you found the experience useful. So I have I have another question about.
What's the one thing you wish you'd known when you started graduate school and this can be graduate school. When you first started graduate school in Indonesia or here that might be helpful for, or, or it could be here in the United States. What's the one thing that when you started that you wish you had known that that incoming graduate students might find helpful one word.
What does that say more? Yeah. So with the resources. So before coming to WVU, I did not know that there are lots of resources available for students, me not knowing that created. So that's a big fear. What if, what if, what if I get stuck with my literature review? What if I get stressed out? Oh, when I was doing my hard work and, and many other stuff.
So the resources that I'm talking about could be, for example, I can only talk about what, what I've seen here at w. So first the graduate student office and OGL or gal the office graduate education in life, they are so helpful. And then they have lots of events that they, they hold. Other than that library, I didn't know that librarians can help us do some systematic review and then doing publications.
I thought, you know, library is just a place. Where you read and that's it, but it's way more than that. And then a writing center here at WVU, we do have that, especially I mean, not only international students even local students also need some help with the writing part because writing is so hard and lastly, Dr. Caronia we don't forget the fun things, the resources we do have. It's classic. I know rec centers, if you get stressed out, go work out or go have fun. Do cardio, like this, burn your calories. If you want, it's up to you though. Second of all I think all universities have student organizations, so Only like studying all the time.
Sometimes you have to hang out with people and find something similar that you can share with others. Yeah. These sources, I think, I think everything, every place or organization or department that you mentioned is so important for graduate students to know about. And I know from personal experience that sometimes.
You're right. People don't know that libraries are quite a community builder in multiple ways, either through events, through the librarians who know how to do more than just, you know, pull a book from a shelf for you, they can really help you to find good resources. And I always say, Students about the writing center here.
It's for everybody it's not for, it's not remedial it's for all writers at all parts of their process. So thanks for giving a plug to the writing center. And then lastly, you said, you know, make sure that you, you know, make sure you get out and you do do something else like cardio. So what do you do for fun?
What is it that you do for fun? I like going on a hike I didn't know that West Virginia had this wonderful. What do you call it? The hemlock trail. Yeah, I've been there and then black waterfalls. I just, I just love nature. It just, it makes me realize that we are just like super small and that life is wonderful.
Just, don't forget to appreciate things around you and also yourself. Cause sometimes if you are drowned into your busy ness with, you know, studying and everything yeah, that helps a lot to do the stress. And then second of all I like what you movies. I'm not sure if Dr. Corona you're a big Marvel fan, but I am.
Oh, no. Yeah. I just, I I'm glad that Morgantown has two movie theaters, so whenever I get a chance I go there and then once movies I tried not to have Netflix though. This is my personal opinion. Don't judge that I don't have Netflix and you know, a few other subscriptions on movie things on computer, because I just don't want to get addicted because that would consume so much time.
So. So you'd like going to the movie theater. Did you, have you seen the trailer for Thor? 11 thunder. It's awesome. It just came out today. There's a trailer for the Marvel movie. The new one. Yes. The trailer is out. It's really just came out today. It's a great trailer. So I think that's so, so, so now what do you plan on doing, I mean, you're almost done right with your PhD. So what are your career goals and where do you see yourself once you earn the PhD? Yeah, my passions are teaching and doing research and I'm looking forward to find a job that would.
Incorporate those two passions of mine, probably being a professor is the future goal in my life. So at the moment, I'm still figuring out where I can basically apply what I've learned so far. I do have a few other options in front of me a few offers from universities. I'm still debating, I haven't decided.
Yeah, but yeah. To answer your questions. Yeah. I am going to be hopefully a professor that way I can transfer my knowledge and my skills to the future health professionals, including these, the pharmacists, medical doctors, nurses to amplify the awareness of medications, including opioids, but specifically We'll see, I haven't figured out where to go from here.
Yeah. But that's, but it seems to me like you have, you have more than one option and more than one place that you'll turn to. How have you, how have you, so you've enjoyed your tenure here at WVU, then that it's been a really, yeah. I can't ask for more. I know I, I'm not bragging at all about WVU, but coming to WVU is one of the best decisions I've made in my life.
I got accepted in other universities as well in 2017 before coming here, though, I chose WVU cause my heart taught me to so, and and I never regret it. Well, we're glad that you came and you joined us and I, and again, I was thrilled to see your three minute thesis presentation and I'm really delighted that we've gotten a chance to talk today.
So thank you Rudi, for taking the time to talk with me. I really appreciate it. And I want to thank send thanks to GradLife 601's podcast audience. I hope you enjoyed this episode. Join in next time when I'll be speaking with Dariane Drake, who was in the doctoral program in higher education and WVU is college of education and human resources until next time I'm Dr. Nancy Caronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.