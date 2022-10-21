In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Mary Ann Samyn, an author with many awards for her poetry. Mary Ann talks about her writing style, how she got into poetry and her legacy as a poet.
Welcome to GradLife 601, Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the department of English at WVU. Today, I'll be speaking with one of my colleagues, Mary Ann Samyn, the author of six full length collections of poetry, including Air light dust, shadow distance winner of the 2017 42 miles Press Poetry Award My Life in Heaven, winner of the 2012 Field Poetry Prize and captivity narrative. She has been awarded a creative artist grant from Artsurf, Michigan, the Emily Dickinson prize from the Poetry Society of America, the James Wright Poetry Award from mid-American review and a pushcart prize. She's also received WVU Eberly College and WVU Foundation awards for outstanding teaching and research the guest, and the Caperton award for excellence in the teaching of writing and the Benedum distinguished scholar in the humanities.
This past spring, she received the distinction in graduate student mentorship from WVU. Welcome Mary Ann. It's wonderful to speak with you in this way. Hi, Nancy. Good to see you in May of, we usually don't see each other in May, right? And most times, even when we see each other, we're discussing administrative concern.
So I'm glad. So I'm glad to get to talk with you about your poetry and about mentorship. So. I'd actually like to start with what another poet says about your work. So Gregory or describes your collection air light dust shadow distance as a book of lyric meditation. Unlike any I know of it's as if real good, took a vow to speak in end stopped lines and let the mystery resonate in the pauses, clipped, incisive, layered phrases. Part mysteries that resist direct articulation. The effect is haunted and haunting, as Dickinson said, it should be. So Mary Ann, what drew you to the work of poetry and where do you see your responsibility to the line and to your audience? Well, that's a, that's a complicated question.
I love that quote Gregor was a teacher of mine at the University of Virginia and a mentor of mine and continues to be a friend and a mentor to me. So I was very flattered that he would blurb that book and say those things. But pretty much what Greg says there, I think is what has drawn me to poetry is that it is a place where you can take your, your heart mysteries.
You can do work in a very compact incisive way and let the residents be there. I always say that poetry is timeless. Just like teaching is, I think, I always think that doing the evaluations that immediately as the semester is over, they ought to check in with people five years later know, just two days ago, I got an email from a graduate student from 2007.
And someone who I was not at thesis director, I was not even on his committee, but he was sort of lamenting some things during his time and his, his way of being in the program and wishing that he had been a better student actually. Wow. Interesting. But anyway in terms of poetry, I love that poetry is a place where you can ask questions.
You can go there with one question and then. Discover other questions and that your questions, paradoxically, this is how literature works. Turns out to be the questions that other people have, and you can write about them very precisely and go right up to the mystery of the answer of those questions.
Someone else can do the same thing in their own. So that's what I like about poetry in terms of line is the unit of measure in poetry. By now he has another teacher of mine. Charles Wright would have said or would say, and so line is the one really distinguishing feature of our or one of the distinguishing features of our field.
And so I always, I write line by line. I think of the line, it's an investigative tool. It's a it's like a demining rod, it's a probe, any kind of metaphor you'd want to use for other things that are that shape and have that precision to them. So I'm always trying to write a good line and I, I try not to write a second line until I've written a good first line and it's really written line by line.
And that is one of the hardest things for students to do. And I always say to them, there are other ones. To do it other ways to write, but this is the way that it's worked for me and the way that my teachers taught me. And I think that it's the most attentive to the art that you're making. Oh, that's so interesting.
Yeah. And then I think you said something about audience and audience. I think the audience of for poems are it's bigger than we think. Many many, I mean, many, many people who tell me they wrote poems at one time or wish that they still did, or, I mean, pretty much everybody can find that into to me. And so I always think I need to, as the person who's been entrusted and given the gift to do this work, I need to probe my own mystery.
Honestly, accurately attentively. And believe that this work is going to get to somebody else and resonate with them. Even if their life experience isn't exactly the same as mine, which you, how could it be? How could it be? And how did, how, how did, how were, when did you know that you were a poet? Oh, I always wanted to write.
From maybe middle school on, I thought I was going to write like mystery novels, like Nancy drew and Agatha Christie, and things like that. I, you know, Nancy drew, I think if you asked me about influences Nancy drew was and is a huge influence on me. I love Nancy. But I think in high school I took creative writing.
It wasn't particularly well taught it, it often isn't. And then in college I took a. I took fiction and poetry, and it became clear to me that I was not as gifted as fiction writer and that poetry, the mystery of it, the, again, the compression, a lot of people don't like the compression of it, or how does the struggle to be that compressed in that felt very natural to me.
So I would think so you really, so you really very early on understood about concision and align and the hour of that concision. That's really interesting. Yeah, I did. I did. That was so, so as someone who not only writes poetry, but also teaches poetry, poetry, what do you think is important for students to know about learning about and writing poetry?
For example, I met Ted Kooser and he, and he said to me that he wouldn't allow students to write a poem until they'd read a hundred poems and told him about those hundred poems. So, so what's some advice that you have for young poets, students who want to be poets? Well, I think the biggest thing, and this is especially for undergraduate, but it comes up in graduate student writing too, is that writing poetry is not simply writing down your feelings.
Yeah, our feelings matter enormously, but they also change so frequently, which is kind of helpful actually for one's mental health to remember like, oh, this is feeling very dramatic or very heightened, but let me give it a few minutes, you know? So poetry is not just your feelings. It's an art form.
It's a craft, it's a discipline. It has a tradition. And even if you want to you know, buck that tradition, you might want to know what it was. It's like trying to buck a horse without getting. Yeah, I can't really do it. So you have to that it's all these things that need to be learned. And I think of all of these things as super helpful, and it's also, the pressure is off.
If it's just your feelings, then you're in trouble because you have to keep manufacturing these things. Good bad and otherwise, you know, I remember very, very early on when I was in college and writing quite a bit about my mom and some struggles that she was having and then subsequently I was having I, I did think at one point, like I might just like having an argument with her to get.
You know, her struggles are real for sure, but I, I'm kind of engaging them with them and in them in a way that's not helpful to me. What else can I write about? And so realizing that it's, you don't have to manufacture these intense feelings. That's probably the number one thing. And that your story kind of is not the be all end, all that you think.
And our culture doesn't support that. No, very gentle well, and I think that the story only matters as far as you can take the kernel of that story and then create the art around that story. If you only stop at the story, as you understand it from your perspective, then you've lost before you've even begun.
And I see that all the time with students in fiction and non-fiction where they they're like, well, this is enough. Okay. Yeah, no, this is, this is your dirty first. This is your compost pile. You can get flowers out of this, but this is the compost pile. This is not, this is not your product. Would you mind reading one of your poems for us?
Sure. Let me, I'm gonna read them off my phone, my glasses on for a second.
Read a poem that I actually wrote during an undergrad workshop a few years ago, I had mentioned to the students that when I was in elementary school first starting you know, they put you in reading groups, remember that and their reading groups, you have names. And I was put in the lowest reading group in first grade and I knew how to read, but I hadn't gone to kindergarten.
It wasn't required back in the day. My mom had been a teacher. So I came home and I announced that I was a bumblebee or something and she was beside herself. She's like, you are not about like, you are a shooting star. You're not a bumblebee, like a bumblebee is like a worker, you know? And she insisted that I go into school and tell them that I could read.
And like, you go do it. And. But I didn't think so because they had a different book than we read at home. And I thought I could only read the book at home. Oh, interesting. My mom, we had the Dick and Jane books because you know, my mother was an older mom, had taught and at school we had a book called I still own it.
It's called a duck is a duck.
That's pretty, that's pretty intense. Really? That's Zen has a job. I hadn't ever thought otherwise, anyway, even though I knew those words, I was like, I don't know how to read. So they put me in the bumblebee group and I was told my undergrads about this and they loved this story. And then I was also thinking about my mom.
And anyway, that's the poem has got all these things in. It's pretty brief poem. It's called I wasn't a bumblebee, but for a week, Moxie's what you need in this life and suffering a choice. They say. So good for you. Sweet Alyssa, making a go of it, cracking the sidewalk, not ideal, but what do I know? First grade happy B.
Where is she now? Middle of the night. I'm a body to remember the seams of the quilt, my scar soft and hard summers. Last breezy bit. I touch each edge and will myself to settle that. Hard not to choose the terrible worry, but rest assured it'll be there come morning. And those bear prints up and over the dune, I'd say same way.
My mother went probably I want to follow, but she didn't wait for them. So you can see that poems have so much in them. It has that memory. And then I have a scar on my wrist from having a surgery and I've noticed sometimes when I'm anxious, I touch it. You know, I was in Northern Michigan and saw some bear prints on a beach going up and over a dune.
And I was like, oh, I bet my mom knows about that. What I love about that though, is that you sort of take your own to go back to what you said before you take the things of your life, the materiality of your life. But as I was listening to it, it sort of evoked for me, other things. In my life, you know, that it goes, it, the memory and then the present and the past and even the future, you know?
So I really like, I really liked the way that you sort of very quickly jumped from one place and one space to another. That's one of the things I always tell students. I said, when you're stuck, look down at your hands, look like in your immediate surroundings, look up and out. What's out the window. Look into the past, look into the future.
The poem is in all those spots. And it's not just in one of them, it's usually in the relationship among them, a truism that all poems are about time, which I think is true. They have verbs in them for one thing they happen in time. They're often about the past or about longing. They're about the future.
They're about the conflict between the past and the future. And so th they're like a little, again, a time release time machine, very compressed. And doesn't a day feel like that. Yes. Even a minute, even a minute feels like that. Even a minute feels like that kind of compression of the world in a minute, you know?
Yeah. And zoom has heightened that too. I think because we can see other people's minutes in a different way than we used to be able to. Yes. And I actually have been grateful for it because it enabled me to have connections to some people that I didn't have because of distance, not because of time, but because of distance.
And that's been very interesting for me. And then to be in these little boxes with each other sharing lives now. You know, what's interesting to me about your, about your work itself is that you're very prolific. You have six collections, you have other things that you've done. I know that you write in workshop with your students, you create poems for them at the end of workshops with them.
So who would you say are your influences, you know, being as prolific as you are? Well, I would say first of all, my pants. Absolutely. Both their, their presence. The way that I was raised to, which was I was born in 1970 with all older siblings and my parents were 40 when I was born and I was raised in kind of an older fashioned kind of way.
And I'm so grateful for that. You know, not I'm so happy. There was basically no technology and all that kind of stuff. So my parents, you know, their character, their background, their modesty, Huge that like, you know, that would be a huge compliment in their world. And then also my siblings who are just, or who have all those characteristics as well.
And then I would think before I ever get to writers, it's landscapes of my home in Michigan, which is where I am right now. I'm keenly aware when I'm in Michigan of where I am in relationship to the lakes, I can feel. Yeah. And then also I've lived in West Virginia now 20 years. So the sense of always, I love when you're driving through town, you could see kind of the mountains and they seem to me, look, they look like a like a set for a play.
Let's see what the different pieces of them and they could be. And sometimes it's like, wait a minute. Was that how that was before? Was that arranged that way before? But of course you're always there. It's such a hard place to give directions as you know, and we're going to, it's like, Right. And once you get next to not that hard, because lakes do not move the way rivers do.
Yes. Oh, that's a really interesting way to think about that. Yeah. Yeah. Looks are much more like heroes. Rivers is like one minutes going east the next minute. It seems to be going north and it's going, you know so those landscapes have been huge for me. And then just my daily habits have been an influence on me.
My love of cooking, of baking, of gardening, of being with my animals. All of that stuff long before any book reading. Comes in. Because those things are really the core of who I am and how I perceive. The world. And then in terms of books, of course, first of all, books and writings and the teaching of my own teachers.
So Charles Wright and Rita dove and Greggor and Tommy, Andrew Caesar, tremendous poets, who I was really lucky to study with. And then beyond that, then, you know, the famous poets, Emily Dickinson and Stevens and Williams. Elizabeth Bishop Mary Ann Moore Keats of course. Well fiction writers. Alice Munro is huge to me, Richard, Alice Munro.
I love and also Monroe. I mean, plus she often writes about a part of Ontario. That's very much like Michigan. And so I recognized parts of it. Richard Ford, I'm listening to Richard Ford right now on an audio book. Read his memoir of his parents, which has been them. I've read the book. It's beautiful slim volume.
And he's the reader. He is an incredible reader. Oh my gosh. I have to keep stopping because he's such a good reader and it sounds like poetry is beautiful. Cadences. His sentences are just gorgeous, gorgeous stuff. So we play ass Lord Jensen. James, right? So just a lot of poets, but also children's book writers.
You know, the book swallows and Amazons, the book, ballet shoes, Nancy drew, Nancy drew, Nancy drew is a big influence of mine. If you, if you've never had a chance to meet any of ed Young's children's books, they're real, he's an illustrator, but his books are just these beautiful, beautiful sort of meditations.
I think he would really look good for. Yeah, I do. Tai-Chi and he does Tai-Chi so he's one of the influences of, of my Tai Chi, but he's also. Amazing. Children's book illustrator. His work is outstanding. So. So besides Ford, who are you reading right now? Well I just finished the enchanted April rereading that if you probably have read the enchanted April, I don't know why that came on my radar around March.
And I was like, oh, this is the perfect time. Of course, I didn't really get to it till may, but that's a beautiful book as well. And So do you skip around them? Do you read poetry and probe on fiction that you don't have an agenda where I have to get through this many books of poetry in a year? No, I probably read poetry the least compared to the fiction nonfiction and children's writing just because I'm surrounded by poetry in my teaching life, usually.
I mean my students, my undergraduates, I think they each wrote 20 poems this past semester. That's a lot. I mean, I only had think 11 or 12 people in there, but do the math on that. It's, that's a lot of poetry coming at you. And some of it is like, it's not that good, but a lot of it's really quite good.
And so that's a lot, the graduate students, they wrote eight to 10 homes or 13 students in that class. So I've read hundreds of poems. And then also we've, re-read poetry by famous people in both of those classes. So come may, I'm kind of done with poetry honestly for a little bit. So read the enchanted April, which is beautiful.
It's about transformation. As many novels are in some way, and I'm about to start rereading a book that I don't know if it's considered a children's book or not, but the first time I read it was as a child, it's called the loon. And it's about an Ojibwe girl on Mackinaw island. It's a historical novel written by a woman at the university of Michigan in the 1940s.
She wrote it as a graduate student and it won all these awards. And this it's a fictionalized account of a daughter of Tecumseh. Cool. Wow. Whose mother Mary's a French fur trader on Mackinaw island in the 17 hundreds. And what that is, what that life is like, and it's beautifully written and you think, oh gosh, this story is going to get in trouble nowadays.
Oh, that sounds great. Now you've given, you've given me two books to look, I look up, so let's take a break, a moment to hear from WVU provost's office of graduate education and life.
Welcome back to grad life. 6 0 1 research and beyond on your hosts, Dr. Nancy Caronia. And I'm speaking with poet, Mary Ann salmon. So as someone who has been nominated multiple times for mentorship awards, you've been talking a little bit about your teaching. What would you like to tell graduate students to look for in a mentor?
And I know you're an outstanding mentor because I've talked to your students about your mentorship and then they love you. So that's good. So what tips do you have? Well, you know, I think the number one thing is I would look for somebody who has a sense of humor and a sense of perspective because these things are, you know, these things are important or education is important.
Our homes are important or scientific research, you know, might have very important practical applications, although. Poetry's so extremely practical. I just want to mention that. But none of these things are, you know, like I think sometimes students are a little too wound up and agitated about things that don't actually finally matter so much.
And so having someone say to them as a mentor, you know that this piece of writing isn't very good. That's okay. That you're feeling anxious, that's normal, or they feel like that's the number one thing I tell people they'll come to me with all these anxieties or where, and I'm always thinking. And I say, that sounds about right.
That sounds normal to me. I, yeah, I, it is an anxious time or it is uncertain or, yeah, it's hard to, and just mirroring that back for them rather than amping up their anxiety, which I think some faculty can do perhaps unintentionally. But you have to get really good at soothing your own and modeling that and then showing other people how to do it as well.
Cause that's a real gift that you can give someone well beyond any subject area knowledge or, you know, professional connection or whatever, because finally everyone's sitting alone in their house at some point, and having to do themselves or motivate themselves or. Make themselves dinner and like get this sorted this last semester before I taught the graduate students, as I do every spring, I wrote to them in December and I said, here's what I want you to do to prepare for our workshop.
I want you to take really good care of yourself. What are you going to do this December? That's going to really prepare you. Not reading ahead and writing a tummy. Yeah, maybe. But what else are you going to do? Are you going to go skiing? Are you going to make a fire? Are you gonna do baking? Are you going to get a kitten?
I mean, whatever the things are. I'm going to ask you about that. Come January, whatever that was January 15th. And we see each other or to me, and how you're going to take care of yourself, because we're always talking about how we're worn out or what are the practical things that you are going to do for you?
So, anyway, as a mentor, I try to ask those questions and that's what I would be looking for. If I were looking for a mentor, not someone who made me crazier, right. Someone who made me calm. I think you said so many important things here, but I think the first thing that you said about the fact that it might not matter in the grand scheme of things, you know, it's okay to write poetry that goes into the compost pile.
It's okay to say yes, this might be my MFA thesis or my thesis for my PhD, but it's not the, it's the first thing. Maybe of substance that I'm writing, not the last, it's just the first. And I tell students that all the time when they're writing their thesis or their writing dissertations, I say, this is the beginning.
You can't, you can't put all your eggs in this basket. This is the beginning. This is one hoop that you're jumping through. And I think that it's, and I do think you're right, that we, as mentors have to provide that information in a pragmatic way. Right. I don't also love what you just said about taking care of yourself.
So. So w what else do you think might assist graduate students in getting the most out of their graduate programs? Well, again, I think having a sense of humor and perspective and seeing this again, as you just said, it's part of a long process. And I always say to people like an MFA, it's one part of a kind of at least a two part credential.
If you want a job in academia, the other part was. Having a book, but, but maybe a third part, even I was just talking with a friend recently about this, is it whatever your degree is in no matter how practical or impractical you have to combine it with a strong workout. Yeah, well, Curio motivation ability to self-soothe and take care of yourself.
Ability to take the long view, to have a sense of humor. No matter what job, you know, what degree you get, you're not going to like step out for a job and be super successful. If you haven't attended to your all that other mental, emotional, spiritual, psychic stuff. Yeah, I think that's so important that students don't realize that they have to take care.
I mean, I think they understand like, oh, I need to take care of my mental health, but then they don't understand that pragmatics of that and that, and that it is about attending to task, not to just sitting and thinking, but to being able to do things. And even if it's just walking out in nature and yet we have, we're surrounded by it here in Morgan hill.
And I'm, you know, I'm, I never want to make it sound like, I think these things are easy to do and people do have genuine. I mean, I'm very fortunate to have a very trusted therapist myself, and I really rely on this person. But I do think that sometimes between again, I was raised by very modest people who are very moderate, so they it's not all or nothing.
It's not. Total mental health, easy, straight, or I'm down in the dumps. I can do nothing. Most people are in the middle area where it's like, what is a practical thing I could do in the next 10? And I mean, I have to say that to myself all the time. It's like, oh, I wish such and such were happening with my writing.
Okay. Well, what can I do right now today? Well, I could, I could listen to this Richard Ford thing that would be useful to me, or I could, let me just try to write for 10 minutes. Just tending, you know, or taking a walk or, well, maybe I should just try it again. A better dinner tonight then lastly, you know, and just saying these really small things to students sometimes, but saying them from a loving, genuine, generous place, and also being like, okay, now I'm going to go do that for me too.
I am not, I'm not an endless source of help for you. I need to go do this for me so that I can be a source of help for you sometimes. It's so funny that you say that there's a I wrote a book about Louise DeSalvo the memoirist. And she had a routine where she, she sat at her desk three hours a day. She didn't necessarily write for three hours a day, but she made a routine that work ethic of three hours a day.
But then after that, she walked away from her desk and she wrote 20 books of memoir. I did all this full scholarship, but after that, she would do things like knit. Bake, hang out with her grandkids. And I think that that's really important. And it's a segue for me to talk about your baking because everyone in the department of English knows you're a baker because everyone, except for me, who is gluten free can come here, have your tasty treats, which.
Beautiful cause I've seen them. So is, is baking part of your sense of taking care of yourself and taking care of those around you? Cause you always bring in the baked goods you always deliver. Absolutely. And my days look very much like what you're talking about of, I try to do the sitting and the writing in the morning.
Usually by eight 30 and like this morning, I was like, well, I've got to do this thing with Nancy. I'm not going to have time. And I said to myself, I mean, this is good too. You got to call yourself on your own bullshit, honestly, like really you don't have what about just from eight 30 to nine 30, and then you can get ready for this and have a second breakfast.
I'm big on second breakfast. And I was like, you know, actually an hour is a long time. And I actually wrote some really good stuff this morning and I've been stuck for days recently when I had more, I had more time. Oh, wow. That's so, so yes, making definitely I love baking. I like cooking. I like cooking dinner very much.
I like planning, knowing what I'm going to eat. Like a happy day for me is knowing what I'm going to have for all of my meals. I'm just like, and I'm gonna have this for lunch, and then I'm gonna have this for dinner and here's what I'm have for snack. And yes. So yeah, all of these things, and these are things that I'm always on the lookout for things that make me feel like myself.
Yeah. You know, and that is one of them cooking and baking is so it's part of the fabric of everyday. Are your animals like that for you as well? Definitely. Yes. I have two dogs and a cat and but also into gardening. I was just saying yesterday to my niece and my sister's like, oh my gosh, I feel like I'm in charge of so many living beings.
So many little plants and animals and stuff, but yes, certainly that kind of care-taking and also animals. You can't really. Lie in bed all day, or, you know, I mean, again, not to minimize the people who are really, really struggling with that, but most of us who are in the kind of the in-between are kind of like, oh, I wish I had animals.
They want to eat. That's right. My, my 12 year old Chihuahua walks between three and five miles a day. She, and she doesn't care about the weather. The only weather that really stops her is if it's below 18 degrees and then it's a little farmer on our body, but I put three sweaters on her and then she's like, all right, let's go.
That's how my dogs are too. We're really big walkers. And they're just not. You know, and they're not wrong. Well, and what I love about, I mean, I feel like my TOA has taught me a lot this year about just getting outside and being all right. What do I say? What do I smell? You know? And she'll just stand somewhere for five minutes while her nose is twitching, like crazy.
But it's a beautiful thing to just be in the moment. And I feel like as a teacher, for me, that's what I want. Help my students understand that it's okay to be in the moment. And it sounds like as a poet and as a teacher, that's exactly what you're doing in the classroom. And you're writing. Yeah. I mean, that's where poems come from and what you're talking about.
I remember when I took one of my dogs to dog training, they said to us, some of the walks that you'll take with the dog are, you know, they're walking right beside you obediently, but sometimes it's just an exploratory walk. Let them walk wherever they want and smell. That's how that's their life. That's their way of being in the world.
And so I try, especially in the summer, we're so fortunate to have time to let there be. I need boredom. I need spaces with nothing in it, because that's where the writing is going to come from. My mind is relaxed and all of that. And so encouraging students to do that as well. And to respect their own need for that.
Yeah. Well, thank you, Mary Ann. Thank you for chatting today. I really appreciate it. Thank you. Yeah, it's been a pleasure to talk to you. Something other than administrative stuff. Absolutely. Yes. And thank you to grad life six oh one's podcast audience. I hope you enjoyed this episode. Join in next time when I'll be speaking with Danielle Mikolajewski, a plant and soil science PhD student with WVU Davis College
