In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks to Weirton, West Virginia native Mia Antinone, a fourth-year medical student at WVU’s School of Medicine. Mia talks about why she chose medical school at WVU, her studies abroad, and living a healthy lifestyle.
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Coronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today I'll be speaking with Weirton, West Virginia native Mia Antinone, a fourth-year medical student at WVU’s School of Medicine. Mia graduated from WVU with a BS in Biochemistry. She was a Promise Scholar, A WVU Foundation, outstanding senior, the 2019 outstanding senior for the Division of Animal and Nutritional Sciences, and the 2018 Ms. Mountaineer. MIA has completed extensive study abroad experiences, including a trip to Nicaragua where she assisted WVU’s global medical and dental brigades. She'll be traveling to Calabrias, San Giovanni in a few months to learn from doctors at the local hospital in Italy. Most recently, she did a video cast with WVU President Gordon Gee and Chancellor and Executive Dean Clay Marsh about healthy eating. Mia, in addition to everything else that she's doing, also has a Healthy Lifestyles blog where she shares how to make nutrition accessible and fun.
Welcome, Mia. Thank you so much for joining me today.
Yay. Thanks so much for asking me to do this. I'm so excited and honored to be here and catch up with you and talk a little bit.
Yes. Um, in full disclosure, Mia um, actually traveled with me twice on Study Abroad. It's to Italy and to Spain. So I'm excited to meet up with her again after all this time and to learn a little bit about what she's been doing.
So let's dive right in. How did you decide to go to medical school? What made you decide to stay in West Virginia and attend WVU? Yeah, so, uh, I think I always had a love for, for medicine and growing up when families had health issues, I would follow them to the doctor's office and I was just so intrigued by the whole lifestyle, the science, the learning.
My mom had some health issues when I got into high school. School. And so I followed her to like countless doctor's appointments trying to figure out, um, what was going on. And she was eventually diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. And so we had to make a lot of lifestyle changes ourselves as far as like, how are we gonna get around, do things?
What does this look like in the future for us? And so then when I got to undergrad at WVU, I started studying biochemistry and I just loved everything about the science, especially like the nutrition component of it and just like how the human body works. And then. WVU for me was a pretty easy choice for both undergrad and med school.
I am very connected with my family, so I didn't wanna go too far from them because I really rely on them for my sense of support. And so I also was just very thankful for opportunities that the state of West Virginia gives to students who want to continue their education here. So I was a promise scholar and then staying here for medical school, um, was really a quick.
Seamless and smooth transition for me. So I also love the patient population here too. It's this people that are great close to home, seem like my family. And so a lot of the diseases we treat are like heart disease and obesity, which are all things that, um, are, are things I can help out with in the future.
So, uh, I think. West Virginia and WVU in general have been great experiences for me and I'm, I'm so thankful that I had all this close by. So could you talk a little bit about the training that you're receiving in medical school and where you see yourself specializing in the future? Yeah, absolutely. So I stayed here in Morgantown for all four years of medical school, and the first two years is bookwork.
You have to learn everything about the human body, all about the drugs that there are to treat the new drugs, um, the different types of surgeries and operations you can go through. And then in your third year, you get your white coats and then you actually get to be in the clinics talking with patients, which I just thought was so rewarding and it was hard the first two.
To just sit there and study all the time. But then you get to third year and you're like, I'm really making a difference. Like it was still difficult and the hours were long, but you really felt fulfilled at the end of the day. Um, and now in my fourth year, I get to choose some electives and so I am traveling to Italy in April, which I'm so very excited about.
And I did a lot of other electives in family medicine, which is the specialty that I’m applying for and, and going to hopefully pursue a residency in, in the, in the next year. And so I, I chose that because I, I love the continuity of care. The, you get to treat, uh, a patient when they're born and you get to treat a patient to the end of life too.
But not only that, you deal with their whole family. You talk about how we can make differences and changes at home. And since I'm very passionate about nutrition and lifestyle changes, I think that a lot. With the whole family. Like it's hard to tell one person to make a change, like to tell mom to start eating better.
Like we need to get the whole family on board and do that together and talk about food together and eat together and cook together. And that's something that values that I kind of grew up with and I wanna translate that into my practice too. That makes a lot of sense. So when you think about study abroad, since you brought up the trip to Italy, to San Jovanni and Fre, could you tell our audience why study abroad has been such an ex an important experience for you that you're, that you're taking it up now in medical school and, and what do you think in particular that medical students have to learn from participating in study?
Yeah, so I didn't ever leave the country until I was in undergrad. So it wasn't until 2017 that I got out of the country and experienced the world, and my first trip was to Nicaragua, um, which was really an eye-opening experience to just understand, um, the resources that people have there that, um, the water isn't as clean as we, as we ha are fortunate enough to have here.
And their access to healthcare is very, very different than ours. And, um, , other parts of the world do things so much different than, um, US medicine. And so it's cool to understand those experiences and learn from those people. Um, in Italy, I'm most excited, uh, to experience their hospital systems, but also to understand their culture a little bit better.
If you, uh, know about the blue zones of the world or the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle, that's truly something that I. I've been reading up about and learning about through my passion for nutrition and, and excitement for family medicine. And so I'm excited to truly go to Italy this time and not so much do all the touristy things, but really immerse myself in the culture, eat the food with everyone, talk about patients, diets with them, and just truly understand what, what their life is like, what their work schedule is like, how they sleep, how they get around, what their movement is like every day.
And so I think that it's gonna be really eye-opening for me and really. Exciting to, to get there and experience that. I think one of the things you'll find most fascinating about San Giovanni and Fiori and Calabria in general is there, there are no processed foods. So when you travel to that part of the country, the processed foods don't exist.
Everything is fresh. And Italy in general is really good with celiac disease and, and I'm gluten free and I got to go to a pizza place. I'll get you the name. Um, Their dough are from seeds that are hundreds of years old, so the grain that they're, that they're cooking with is not grain like today. And they had a flour actually that was not completely gluten free that I could eat and was safe for me.
So I think as somebody who's interested in nutrition, you're gonna be fascinated by being able to go out to eat and see how everything is, including the pasta is prepared fresh. You're just gonna be, yeah, I'm so excited, so fascinated. . I, I'm gonna eat like a champ on that trip. I can assure you of that.
But I'm gonna, we're, it's on a hillside, this. This town from what I've been reading up about. So I'm gonna get my exercise and my steps in every day too. So you're right, actually, San Giovanni in Fury is in the SI mountain and the Si Mountain is the cleanest air in Europe. So you're going to love that part of it as well.
I think I'm gonna love it all. I, I can't wait. So what would you say has been the best part of medical school for you so far? Yeah, medical school is a long journey. I, I can assure you of that. And I've just been in school my whole life and so I think that the best part for me has truly been the community.
I created the best group of friends when I came to medical school, and granted, we. Went through medical school during Covid when we weren't allowed to go to the library anymore. We weren't allowed to sit next to each other and study, and so we had to figure out other creative ways to do that. Um, I started taking walks with my friends more often.
We started exercising together. Um, and truly they are like the most wonderful people I've gotten to know their families. They've taught me so much, and so I cannot thank them enough for, for being a good support to me. And. And just helping me to grow as a person, learn new things, and then just, you know, getting through it together.
The camaraderie has been absolutely amazing. So for the first two years of your medical training, it was covid and you were in lockdown. For the first six months we had classes in person, and then after that for the next year, things were kind of like, you can come back. You cannot come back. It was, um, Kind of take it as you, as you feel safe.
Um, yeah. But then when we got into my third year, thankfully when it was time for my clinical years, I got to go to the hospital and experience things. Things are different now. You have to wear a mask everywhere, wash your hands more often. Um, but thankfully I got to do and see everything that I wanted to.
Oh, that's great. Let's take a break for a moment to hear from WVU’s Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life.
Welcome back to GradLife 601 Research & Beyond. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Corona, and I'm speaking with Mia Antonino, a fourth year medical student with WVU U'S School of Medicine. Mia, I love getting to catch up with you. Yeah. And one of the questions that I have for you that I think our, our potential graduate students and medical students would like to know about is what would you tell them about research and medical school?
What were the things you were surprised by? Yeah, I think there's a lot of things I was surprised by. Um, as far as research goes, um, I'm not someone with a very strong research background. Uh, and so coming into medical school, I wasn't sure how to grow that part of my like resume. So, Um, and my training.
And so I realized that there's a lot of different types of research than I knew of in undergrad. I thought of research as you sit in a lab, you have a pipette, and you look at slides. Um, but that's not true. There's all kinds of research that needs to be going on. , especially in medicine as far as like how clinics work efficiently and now, um, with so many people maybe working from home, how is telemedicine working for a lot of people?
Um, there's so many different ways to get involved in research and, um, some projects, you know, just need someone to ask, uh, if they can help out. And so there's a lot of people who, um, have projects in mind that. Need someone, like an undergrad student or a medical student to help get them started. And a project that I helped to work on, um, actually kind of started up myself was we do this walk with a doc program where we try to get people outside and on the trails and walking and we sat on a survey to them afterwards saying like, Hey, what do you think of the program?
What kind of topics? You wanna hear, and we got really good feedback from that. And so I kind of counted that as part of my research project. A little bit of a startup for me. But there's all kinds of things that we could I improve upon in, in medicine. Um, but as still, there's so much other like bench work, true laboratory science that we need to learn about the human body, about different types of diseases and different types of medicines too.
That's, I think that's a really important. That once you're in medical school, it's not just about looking at the numbers, right, the blood work or those kinds of things, that there are many different ways to make interventions and I think a lot about how medicine, how our lives have changed since Covid, and I know there has to be even as you said, how do you set up.
how do you set up an office now? There have to even be studies on something like that because of all the different protocols that you wanna keep in place to keep your workers safe and then your clients. And your patients. Yeah, there's always room for improvement for sure. And that in any part of life too.
Yeah. So what's the one thing you wish you'd known when you started medical school that might be helpful for incoming medical students to know? Yes. So I've thought about. A lot cuz I think people have asked me this when they asked me like, you know, how's med school going? I will tell you that the first two years of medical school, I felt like everything I would put in my brain, like it would go in one year and then I couldn't pack it all in and it would come right out the other side.
And every time I got to a test it was like, oh, I remembered seeing that thing or learning about the thing. I was just last week I, but I can't remember it. . So the workload, I knew it was gonna be tough. I had talked to people that went through med school before, but man, it was a lot more than I ever thought it would be.
And so I think some advice that I learned and that I would give to somebody else starting med school, thinking the workload is really tough, is first you can do it. You've proved that you can get into medical school. You took that MCAT, you did all the things to get to the right place. They chose you. You know you can do it.
But you need to find your support and whether that support is calling your mom every day, going for a walk, going to the gym, like you need to make sure that you stick to you. The work is always going to be there. It can be your eight to five job. It can be your eight to eight job in med school. Sometimes that is.
True. Um, but you need to stick to what makes you, you, and maybe you wanna try out yoga, maybe you hate yoga. Like you can try out different things, but don't lose the part of you that keeps you sane and keeps you, you focused. You need to make sure that you are healthy to, you know, teach other people about how to be healthy or understand the body and things like that as you're learning.
So that's a great, that's a great piece of advice that you have to come in sort of with the idea of, I know I'm going to need a routine. I know I'm gonna have to develop habits. Yeah. And you wanna actually develop them before you get to medical school. Otherwise you may find yourself, and this is true of anything, right?
You may find yourself overwhelmed before you can even develop a habit. Yeah. I think, you know, you gotta find what, what keeps you in tune with yourself and don't lose that, but you can, you know, your. Availability will change. And so if it's, you used to be a marathon runner, but now you can only run for 20 minutes a day, keep doing that.
Right? It's the little things. I agree. I mean, and to go along a little bit about that, you know, like me, you're Italian American and I know that your family is really important to you and that I think it, it also plays into your love of food. So can you tell us some of your favorite comfort foods during the, during the cold months and into the spring months?
Yeah, so I love like a warm soup. And so that's immediately what I think of when I'm thinking of cold. It's getting dark outside a little bit earlier that I want it to be. And so my mom and I actually had been experimenting with this soup over the holidays. Um, we had some family members come into town who had some dietary restrictions, and sometimes it's hard to cater to a variety of dietary restrictions with just one meal.
And so we ended up combining a. Cookies and making this vegetable soup. Um, and you can either make it with potato or you can make it with gnocchi, and then we put coconut milk in it instead of heavy cream, which at first we were like, that might give it a weird flavor. But you know what? Coconut milk is actually really mild.
Everybody liked the soup. We made it twice. My dad loved it. Um, he was like, this is so good. Of course, he'd like the one within YIs the most cuz he just, he has to have pasta in everything. Um, but we love doing that. And then when I'm with my grandma at home too, um, I love just being in the kitchen and watching her make homemade sauce.
Um, and sometimes we'll make homemade pizza and bread. She's the master of like pizza and focaccia, which I'm still working my ways at. I know. Um, but she, she's really wonderful about that. And another thing, I posted this on my blog. Um, so going along again with being Italian and loving pasta, spaghetti squash.
I don't know if you've ever had it before. Oh, yeah. Um, but I love to make spaghetti squash boats, and they're so easy. You just throw them in the oven, put a little marinara sauce on a little mozzarella, and then some basil and it's not. Spaghetti, but it's still fun. It's a vegetable. It's lowering carbohydrates.
So, um, I, I love like switching things up, trying to sneak as many vegetables into my diet, uh, as possible. And other people's diets too, especially my family. I think that's really important too, to change things up because I've made lasagna with zucchini and squash rather than lasagna noodles. I've tried to make like a plantain lasagna.
That wasn't as great for me, but I like experimenting and I like expanding not only my palate, but what I know about what I can eat and how I can eat it. So I really appreciate that. Yeah, absolutely. And sometimes it's like a texture thing. Mm-hmm. and you just gotta get used to it a little bit. And sometimes with like zucchini noodles too, you can cook 'em a little too far and then they aren't quite, they're a little mushy.
So you gotta be careful with those. But give it another try. I think the first time people eat something and it's not done well, they don't like it and they don't give it another try. But I, I encourage people to try to try it again, try it in a different, I agree wholeheartedly. I had to learn a lot about how to bake with gluten-free flowers, and I made some really big, awful, expensive mistakes at first, but I kept trying and now I can, you know, I feel pretty confident if I'm baking a cake or cupcakes, but it takes a while.
And I think that that's the thing that, that we live in a world right now, and you know this as you're talking about medical school. Everything is so fast and slowing down is good, and taking our time is a good. I a hundred percent agree with that. So now you talk a little bit about how you like to hike and, and you work out with your friends, but what do you do for fun?
Yeah, I, I like to make good time for fun. My favorite thing to do is I, I love spending like time with family and friends, and one of the things that I started doing in med school, which has been really a creative outlet for me, um, but also gives me an excuse to celebrate with people is I started baking cakes.
Uh, and once I got more tools, uh, my creativity just started to go wild and my capability of the designs I could do on the cakes started getting a little more interesting too. Um, but I love to make layered cakes for people's birthday, so that's always my gift to like a good friend, a family member, is that we're gonna celebrate their birthday and I will bring the cake, and they are allowed to tell me what flavor they want, but, After that, it's up to me on what I want the cake to look like.
And so I've done flavors from like, I love when they challenge me too. So most recently a friend asked me to do a key lime uh, cake. Ooh. I also did a pumpkin temi, so in the fall, uh, and I did a s'mores cake. So, I love when they give me new ideas of like, I like. Dessert, can you make it into a cake? And I'm like, I feel like I can
So, uh, yeah. And especially the gluten free as you were talking about, I've been dabbling in that a little bit. Baking is truly a science. Mm-hmm., which is probably why I like it. Yes. Um, but there's certain things you have to do with certain ratios, whereas if you're cooking a soup or a stew, you can throw everything in there and taste it as it goes with cakes and cookies, not so much.
And so that's what makes it fun and interesting and honestly, sometimes in the kitchen when you make a mistake, it could be awful, but sometimes when you make a mistake, you. I'm really glad I make that mistake. It turned out really well. Those are the rare occasions, I think, for me. But yeah, I, I love being in the kitchen.
I love cooking with people too. Yes. Um, that's so fun to me. Just enjoying time with them, learning from them, hearing people's stories, and then sharing a meal. I think that's so wonderful. So that's something I've really enjoyed and carried on through medical school when my time allowed for. Wow, that's, you sound great Mia.
It's so good to talk to you. I wanna thank you for talking with me today. It, it's just been great to catch up with you. Yeah, thank you so much for having me. I've really enjoyed this and I'm thankful for the opportunity. Thank you to Mia Antinone and thank you to GradLife 601’s podcast audience. I hope you enjoyed this episode.
Join me next time when I'll be speaking with Dr. Emily Groves, an assistant professor with Surgical Oncology Colorectal Services at WVU Medicine. Until next time, I'm Dr. Nancy Coronia for GradLife 601: Research & Beyond.