In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Dr. Andrew Dacks, an associate professor in the WVU Department of Biology. Dr. Dacks’ research focuses on the mechanisms that allow the nervous system to modify sensory processing and motor output.
Welcome to GradLife 601, Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today I'll be speaking with Andrew Dacks, an associate professor in WVU Department of Biology. Dr. Dacks’ research focuses on the mechanisms that allow the nervous system to modify sensory processing and motor output. He's received numerous grants, including from the NIH and the US Department of Defense, air Force, office of Scientific Research. He's also set on review boards for NSF and NIH. And as a review editor for the Journal Frontiers and Invertebrate Physiology, currently he serves as the associate co-chair for graduate studies and manages and maintains the biology microscopic core in the Department of Biology.
Welcome, Dr. Dacks. Thanks so much for spending time with me today. Thank you for having me. I really, uh, I really appreciate the, Ah. So I wanna start by talking about your lab, because your lab has two areas of focus, modulation of the old factory process and evolution of the insect brain. Could you talk a bit about how you came to these kinds of research and biology?
Sure. Basically, all my interests started during my undergraduate experience. Wow. I had my first, my first entomology class. I, uh, had my, you know, notebook out. I had the textbook ready, it was all ready to go. And we had this phenomenal professor, uh, Bruce Heming who said, everybody, put all your stuff away.
Just put it in your bag, grab your bag, follow me. And we all just left. And we walked into the river valley, which was very close to the actual, uh, building where the, the lecture hall. And he started to just pull over logs, you know, have us look up at leaves, just start to explore the, the realm of insects.
And I had never really appreciated insects before. And at that point I was absolutely, completely captivated by these, these tiny little organisms. And there's, there's two reasons why I find insects to be just so captivating it, and it has to do. These, the, the two main, you know, streams that my lab is, is really going after the, the first is that, uh, you have these tiny little animals.
They're so small, so you have to miniaturize everything. You have to pack everything into one tiny little critter. And yet despite being so small, they can be incredibly flexible in how they confront. Their world. And so what Dr. Hemming had me do was to stand inside of, right in front of a very large beehive.
And, and the bees, me and the bees weren't gonna bother me. It was fine. Okay. started to land on me and then take off and then come back and land in the same spot and then go into the hive and they kept landing on me and, and then taking off again. And what he was basically saying is they're using. As a new landmark to make their way back to their hives.
And I, my mind was just blown at that point to think like that tiny little bee can learn about the world around it. And you know, now that I've spent decades studying the brains of insects, there's, you know, many labs have studied learning in bees and learning in different insects. But at the time I just had no conception.
That this was something that such a small animal was capable of doing. And the other thing that struck me was that all these different insects are so exquisitely, uh, adapted to their ecological niche. They have had all these different selective pressures that have made them experts in taking advantage of what they.
And so I really became curious to think about how the brain of the common ancestor of two different sets of insects changed to adapt to the, the. Place these animals fill in in the world. That became just fascinating to me. Like why would, you know, how does the brain change if an animal doesn't really use its, uh, sense of sight anymore, if it's right, made its way underground and is not so dependent on sight anymore, how does the brain change?
Or, you know, if it's depending on different odors to survive, then another species, you know, how does the brain. To adapt that, that's really fascinating to me. And also the, the flexibility and the, and the quickness with which you were standing there and the bee understood that you were a new landmark for it.
Yeah. That, that to me sort of blows my mind is that you were there for however long and they went, okay, this is, I'm adapted. Yeah. , presumably after I left the bees were like, well, that's the end of Everything, right? They just adapt. Right. They just adapted again. Right. Which is what's fascinating to me. Yeah.
So how did you land on ha ha ha, these two areas of the olfactory process and the insect brain, you know, and how are they related? Because I'm guessing they're related, though. I wouldn't know that off offhand. Yeah. So in terms of olfactory processing, specifically when I went to graduate school, The, the lab I ended up joining at the University of Arizona was the lab of John Hildebrand, and he was a pioneer in studying insect faction, primarily using these very large hawk mods from the Species, Manduca, SSTA.
And these, these moths are enormous. Right. And you say, when you say enormous, is it like three inches across or five inches across? Yeah, depending on the rearing conditions. The moth itself, its body adjust the body. Can be two or maybe even three inches long. Yeah, two inches long. So that, that's pretty big for a moth, right?
Yes. Yeah. And you know, you probably, you know, if you grow uh, tomato plant, you may curse the caterpillars that these moss produce , right. You know, Manduca being, uh, meaning, they will really just devour your tomatoes. So they get, they get quite large. And on top of that, If you've never been to, first off, you gotta go to Tucson, Arizona.
Tucson is just such a beautiful city and such a beautiful part of the country. And one of the things that makes it such a beautiful place is the species diversity find in Tucson. I mean, it's, there gore are so many insect species. And they're just all so. And so, you know, my time in Tucson was really a very charmed time for me because, uh, not only was John Hildebrand’s labs fantastic, but there were 10 other insect neuroscience labs or eight other insect neuroscience lab in that department.
They were also fantastic. And so, It really opened my mind to so many kind of diverse lines of thought on this one topic that was, it was really fantastic so I could kind of weave together my own personal interests by being exposed to all these, these scientists and their, their different interests. Wow, that, that's fascinating.
So I wouldn't have thought that Arizona has so many different species of insect. When I think of deserts, I think of snakes. I, I don't think of insects. So that's fascinating to me. , yeah. The scenario coming from the northeast, you know, coming from the north, the desert is a, a beautiful, very species rich area.
I know when we think desert, we just think. You know, sand dunes and emptiness. But no, the, the Sonora Desert is just, it's so rich. It's just such a rich ecology. It's, it's definitely, uh, I would recommend it as a vacation. Well, thank you. Now let's talk about your lab, because I know that labs, research labs take a great deal of collaboration.
So how do you choose folks to work with you? What qualities, especially are you looking for in graduate student lab researchers? I think the, the, the first thing to, to take a step back from that question, the, the first thing everyone should consider is having been in different research settings, what is your personal ideal for the ecosystem that you want to.
So some people will want to have some mega lab where there are five technicians and 20 postdocs and 30 graduate students, and it's, you know, it's a very large operation and that's what they wanna do. And other people may not want to have any graduate students at all. Maybe they just want to work with undergraduates doing, for instance, honors thesis work.
And so you just have to ask yourself on honor both sides of the extreme. How do you wanna operate? So for me personally, right? So this is taking now like, you know, this is from my personal interest. Yeah. I like to have a, I guess what I would consider a mid-size lab where I have between three to five graduate students.
Five is, is, is a lot in my view. And a postdoc, maybe a technician. And then undergraduates working with different people. I, I kind of like that sort of ecosystem because it allows me to get into the detail, each project, really dig into the details of every last project. And I, I think that's challenging to do.
You have to kind of rely more on people when you have a very, very large lab. And so that's kind of the, the, the size that I'm going with in terms of, you know, how do I choose who I wanna work with? You have to have a good deal of overlapping conceptual interests at that kind of 30,000-foot view is probably too high, but, you know, a good degree of conceptual, uh, overlap.
But then it's nice to have people with fairly different technical skill sets and so that way you can each be taking a different perspective of the same topic and that just makes for more interesting conversations. You're not kind. Thinking about the same thing in the same way and the same approaches.
You're not, you're, you're, you don't get as much opportunity to, to see things in a new light in terms of what I'm looking for with graduate students. Basically the, the big test for me is, can you just articulate for me what experience or class or job you had that has provided you with the motivation?
That you now want to go to graduate school? What was it that really piqued your interest? And then why? Why would my lab provide you the opportunity to explore that specific interest? That's so interesting because you just did that when you answered the first question. Yeah. Maybe you just, you just modeled that in the first question when I asked you why these two areas, and you talked about your experience as an undergraduate.
That's very interesting. Yeah, so that's, that's kind of the, the big thing. I mean, they, they, they need to be able to, you know, express why it is. They are gonna make their way. They're gonna take this on and they're gonna make their way through a graduate degree, which is no, you know, it's no small, it's not easy.
It's not easy to make it all the way through. And so, you know, you have got to have something that really drives you because there are gonna be days where everything goes wrong. You know, there's gonna be a power outage. You know, in the middle of that experiment you've worked so hard to get through. All of a sudden there's a power outage, everything fails, and you.
You know, you have to start all over again cuz everything went wrong. Yeah. You know, or there's a pandemic and you can't get in a building , and you have, you can't get in the building and instead you have to think of other means by which you can address your question. Other ways to think about it, other ways to approach it and concept.
So I'm guessing because you have a mid-size lab, it means that you get to know your undergraduate and graduate students pretty well, and then can provide them additionally with more than research work, but mentorship as well in a very direct kind of way as students make decisions about graduate school or more graduate school.
Is that part of the reason why you like your lab that size so you can have Yeah. A person, personal connections with everyone? Yeah, so for me, the, the most important thing as a mentor is that I have as much open communication with my students as possible to understand, um, where their strengths lie, uh, where their areas for improvement.
And most importantly, I need to understand what they. I need an honest conversation of, of what they want. If they want to come to my lab to, you know, help cure a specific human disease. Instead what I would do is say, well, let's work together to find a lab at WVU that works on that specific disease because insects don't get this or that.
Human disease. Right, right there. You know, so they may be a good model for studying that, but that's not what I do. Right. However, there may be on campus that do. Other animal models to study a given disease. So let's get you connected with them because you'll thrive more there. That's the kind of the most important thing is for having these honest conversations, because I know that after months, years, or however you know, you know, it's, it's hard to maintain that focus.
If your real interest lies elsewhere, they shouldn't be. I mean, obviously it's a stepping stone, but it shouldn't be, uh, stepping stone to something different. It should be something that, that enriches your experience as you get to where you want to be. So in line with that, I mean you were already talking about being a Preor, right?
Being a good mentor and saying, you don't belong here. Let me help you find your way. But what would you say that you want graduate students to look for in a mentor as they're, as they're choosing, right. Yeah, so it's a fine balance right in, and again, this is how my mentorship approach, but a good mentor needs to provide plenty of opportunity for open and ever evolved communication with their student.
Because as the student has the learning experience and they grow and they change, their needs also change to a certain degree. So that's why it shouldn't be like when you first came here, you said you wanted to be this. How could it have changed? You know, that, you know, it's just you have constant open communication cuz things do change over time.
Yes. So that's, that's number one. The other thing as well is that it's important to be constantly assessing. And having an evolving assessment of the student's strengths and areas for improvement. And some students might come in and writing isn't their strength, but after, you know, so you gotta give them the support to help them with their writing.
Find constructive ways to, to provide feedback. Or maybe they're giving you instead of. You know, some students, they really struggle with providing you an entire paper. So instead you go, well, let's just start with this section and let's talk about, let's start with the introduction to your paper or the methods section or the results, and let's just talk about what's, what's effective, and let's find examples of publications that were really effective and let's, let's work with those a little bit.
And, and then over time their writing improves. And then you can just expect, they'll give you a full draft of a manuscript. They've moved past that. So you've gotta be just thinking about your students all the time and, and where can they be improving? The last thing that a mentor needs to be good at is, and this is again, a, a hard balance.
You have to have the will to kind of hold the student accountable when they're not, when, when they're letting themselves slip. And there are many reasons why that could happen. There could be things going on in their personal life that you are completely. And so, you know, you have to be understanding, but you also, you know, it's in their best interest that you make sure that they are achieving their own potential.
And so it's, it's good every now and then to reassess things. I've had students that, um, were really struggling and, you know, we sat down and I said, look, I can tell you're really struggling. Let's try and talk it through. And it's because they're working on four, five projects simultaneously. And I say, wait a second.
You know, you can't do. You may have like these ideas, these projects you wanna pursue, but you've gotta put them in an order. , let's finish the important ones, or maybe the ones that you can, if you just devote all your energy towards this one, it could be done in a month right off your list, and you're not stressed about.
One last, you know, so there are a variety of approaches to take, but for me, the most important thing is open and ever evolving, communication and assessment of your students. I think that's such an important point. I work with undergraduates a lot and I try to be available and, and make and be accountable for them, but also I just wanna keep the lines of communication open.
And What are you, yeah, go ahead. I should say that this doesn't, this isn't like just graduate students, right? It's, you know, mentorship you might have. Yeah. And so what do you look for when you're, when you're hiring a mentee, what makes a good mentee for you? Yeah, I mean, so I think because again, a graduate degree is a huge amount of work and it can only be self-motivated.
You can't get a, you can't drag a student through a graduate degree. So what I'm looking for is someone who you know, wants to read up on, on their topic, wants to just kind of try stuff out. Like what happens if we do this? And I'll say, I don't know. Why don't you try and let's find out what the answer is.
And then you balance that with coming back to talk through ideas, not to ask permission or to say, tell me what to. But instead, rather go like, let's bounce ideas back and forth. What do you think about this and what do you think about that? And a good mentor will be the one who will say, well, based on my experience, this is what happened with whatever.
But I don't really know what'll happen with what you come up with. Let's talk about, you know, potential pitfalls and what's the easiest way to approach it. Let's collect some initial data and then regroup and see what we think. How do we want to go after this question? So it's gotta, again, as with everything, be a fine balance of independence to to read up, learn as much as you can about what other people have done.
How have they approached it to coming back to consult with your mentor as a collaborative process. I think this is so important. I notice that when undergraduates come to university, all of a sudden they're stymied by the fact that they have to hold their own schedule because when they're in high school and K through 12, their schedule is made for them and suddenly they have this time, and then there's that other, there's that second shift when they go from undergraduate to graduate to say, oh.
This is on you now. This is about your projects. This is about the way you think, and I really appreciate what you just said about they have to come in and be independent. And I feel like that's our job as graduate mentors is to help to professionalize them and to create that sort of independence so they know when they need collaborators, but also so they know when they need that independent sort of solitary work.
Yeah, that's the real challenge. Uh, Is figuring out how to help students assess the totality of their responsibilities. Right. While at the same time knowing what tools are available to them. Absolutely. Had, I've had undergraduates in my lab who are, you know, they miss a thing. I'm like, well, how are you?
How are. Determining what, what your responsibilities are like. Oh, I just, I just remember it. I'm like, oh, you wish I could do that? And then I'll be like, you know, like there, you know, we all have our, our mix accounts and it's, it's a Google based account, so you know you have a calendar, right? You can write that all on calendar and there are alert and there are alerts.
I'm like, yeah, and if you have a meeting, you can put the Zoom link into the notes and then you don't even have you. File that email away and you know exactly where you'll find the Zoom link and you know, so it's it. And, and all of a sudden they kind of, they see the tools available. They get, um, more experience kind of, uh, keeping and the light bulb.
It's also always nice when the light bulb goes on, when they realize that they can actually take care of it themselves, you know? Yeah, yeah. Um, I think it's a. It's a big jump towards a kind of independence, but also professionalization that I really like to watch. Yeah, and it's also good when they, I like being able to help them where I can.
So I like being able to say like, look, here's a, here's how I handle all the things I have to remember to do at what day. Here's, let me show you what my calendar, this is how I organize things. I, I, you know, have this color coding and that sort of thing. And cuz they wanna take care of it, they really do.
Welcome back to Grad Life 6 0 1 Research and beyond. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, and I'm speaking with Dr. Andrew Dacks. I wanna take a turn here so that we can talk about grants and fellowships.
Because I know that it's very intense, or it can be. I think the, the, the most, the first and most important step is that you have to conceptualize your big theme because that, that big theme is going to be the unifying, uh, feature of the entire proposal. Everything stems from that and. You know, once you've, you've formalized this in your mind, you, you crystallized what your big topic is, you can ask, you know, how best can we address the different aspects and topics or key elements of this theme?
What you don't wanna do is say, I have this method, or I can do this analysis. What questions could I ask? Yeah, you know, you don't want to be searching for questions, you know, searching for a nail to hit with the hammer that you, you possessed. So that's kind of the first most important important step is conceptualize for yourself.
What is your big theme, and now what do you provide to address that? And then at that point you might say, gosh, I can address two thirds of this, but really to get this topic, I need someone. Who can really go after this, this aspect of it. And that's where it becomes a, you know, a team. Project and maybe there's someone at your institution or maybe you know, someone at another institution, that's where you start to collaborate and you start to build out, okay, you know, here's the big theme We're going to look at, um, x number of aspects of maybe 3, 2, 3 aspects of this big theme.
And we're gonna ask the questions in this way. And then you start to build, uh, from there. And as you. Grow and develop your proposal, all the smaller nitty grittier things will come into play. The other thing you really need to keep in mind, uh, is what resources do you have at your institution to help you get your, your award through?
Who can help you figure out all those questions about budget, what forms you need, uh, that sort of. And the other thing, unfortunately, and I know we never work on these sorts of timelines, but you have to be thinking way ahead of time. Yes. Yeah. You don't, you can't rush it. It takes a lot of time to develop these things and not everyone's on the same timeline as you, and so there's always, so it's really important to take a real cerebral.
Planning approach. You can't be like, I'm gonna run outta money next week. You know, it's not how it works. I think this is really important, and I think it's important also for smaller grants and fellowships. You know, I spent the last year applying to, I don't know, seven or eight individual fellowships, and I wound up getting two of the smaller grants, but.
Now, a year later I'm like, oh, now I feel like I'm really ready to write a bigger grant. What tips do you have for graduate students and maybe even colleagues as they apply to those smaller grants and fellowships? Yeah. The most important thing, and I would say this is actually relevant for any size of award Yeah.
Is to think about your reader. Put yourself in your reader's shoes. And so this, this is kinda like a form of empathy that's kind of hard to develop if you've never reviewed awards before. And so, you know, graduate students are very unlikely to have, you know, seen a lot of fellowship or award or grant proposals.
So what I would recommend is if they're applying to a, a given award at a, from a given funding agency, they try to collect. For examples, and then also many of these, uh, funding agencies will have their rubric for assessment available. So you get that rubric for assessments. Then you have your four awards, and you give yourself a strict time limit.
Like let's say you have four, five page proposals, you give yourself two hours. Read through all those proposals. Try and apply the assessment rubric to all four of these proposals in two hours, and by the end of it, you'll, you'll realize that some of these proposals were, use a variety of strategies to best communicate their idea.
In all likelihood, all four proposals were great ideas. Right? All right. So, you know, I like to think that all the grants coming in are good ideas. Yes, there are very few flawed idea. What it comes down to is your reviewer has a very limited amount of time to review your proposal, and if you don't maximize, uh, your efficiency of communication, you'll lose the reviewer and they will not fund your award.
And it has nothing to do with how good your idea is. It has to do with did you keep them in mind? And what you never wanna do when you look at a review is say, ah, Not stupid reviewer. They don't know what they're talking about. . They, they are unlikely to be reviewing your application if they don't know what they're talking about, right?
The issue is that they have constraints on their time, and so you need to make sure you get, you are doing a good job communicating the important issues and there's always little things that you don't communicate well enough. And the question is, do those add up to being a cause for your. Being not selected for.
This is so important and you, and you, and you make my, my writing heart, you know, um, sing here because we talk a lot in the department of English about audience, you know, who are you writing for? What's your purpose in writing to them? And even undergraduates are confused by that, right? They've been taught before they come to college to write to the task, not for an audience.
And it sort of blows their minds. And I think you're right, that. We can't blame a reviewer when they have a limited time to read, say 30, 50, a hundred applications. You've gotta catch them. You've gotta give them your purpose, but you've gotta know who that audience is to make it very clear to them. And you know, along those lines, I was at a grant writing workshop.
In May, and you talked about the Scooby DO method of grant writing, and I just, I loved this. So could you talk a bit about this metaphor and why it's so apt to granted writing? And that's to say that the Scooby do method of grant writing is not a good method. Let's just, let's start with that . So, right. Or, you know, the Scooby Do method of grant writing is basically, The assumption that everyone is so excited about your question, that they don't actually need to know what your grant is about until the last line
Right? So Scooby do, and his, his, his crew of teenagers run around trying to solve a mystery and you don't know who it is until you find out it's the groundskeeper who is dressed up as a monster this whole time. Okay. And that's exciting because Scooby do is hilarious and he's got all these wacky hygienes with all these kids.
They're running around, and that in and of itself is entertaining. But in all likelihood, anything you have to write is not as entertaining. As a dog and a bunch of kids solving a mystery, right? So what you need to do is do the, I don't know what, we could invent a new term right here now called the inverse Scooby Doo method of grant writing.
But that's basically to give the punchline at the very, very start of your proposal, you wanna start out with what is your big theme? What is our gap in know? Within that big theme, right? The big theme is giving your reader the context. You're contextualizing what you're gonna propose to do. You provide, uh, a description of what's missing so that they can start to think, oh gosh, yeah, we don't know the answer to this.
How could we get at this question? And then you describe what is needed to. To address this critical gap. Yeah. And then everything flows from there because you'll be describing how you are going to provide what you said you already needed to, to address that critical gap within the context that you, you opened up with.
And that should all be done in like the first three or four sentence. The enthusiasm. Yeah, the enthusiasm for a grant starts at a certain place and it's very hard to make it tick back up again. Yeah. It's usually going down because we all have many responsibilities, and what you wanna do is determine the rate at which enthusiasm starts to decline.
Yeah, and to keep that, to keep sort of that pitch of, this is what I'm doing, this is why I'm doing it, this is what it's going to address, and then keep coming back to that again and again throughout the grant that you have to keep referring back to how you'll address those things. It's really important.
So I really appreciate you talking about the Scooby Doo multiverse version of grant writing , we'll, we'll call it the multiverse version, . What do you do when you're not in the lab? What do you do for fun? A lot of stuff with, with the family. I guess. If we can be outside, then I'm happy. That's the great thing about, about living in Morgantown and West Virginia.
You know, it's such a, a beautiful state right now. It's so lush and green. Yeah. I love, I love being able to drive on a highway in West Virginia and just see this wall of green trees. Sometimes I just picture in my mind a a tree just reaching out and just picking up a car and then just pulling it back into the mob of the forest, and then never to be heard from again.
You know, I just love the, the richness of nature in West Virginia. I really do enjoy that. So if we can go canoeing at Cheat Lake Yeah. Or if we can go for a. Up at Cooper's Rock, that's really quite enjoyable. Yeah, I love, it's one of my favorite parts about West Virginia is getting out into the land. I ta I have a chihuahua who loves to walk and she'll take me for miles, you know, we'll go to the Valley Falls, we'll go down a Decker Creek trail and, and when she's tired, she'll turn around.
But oftentimes it's three, four miles later. And I'm like, how do you walk on these little tiny legs? Yeah, . That's great. Yeah. Well, thank you for talking with me today, Dr. Dacks. I really appreciate you spending time with me. I think that you've really, um, clarified some things for graduate students around grants and around mentorship, and I'm very appreciative.
Well, thank you so much for having me. I really, uh, appreciate the opportunity. Yeah. And thank you to GradLife 601’s podcast. Audience, I hope you enjoyed this episode. Join in next time when I'll be speaking with Christian Shocky, an MA student with WVU Political Science Department. Until next time, I'm Dr. Nancy Caronia for GradLife 601, Research & Beyond.