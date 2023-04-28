In this episode of GradLife 601, host Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks to Zoe Pagliara, a PhD student in the Department of Biology studying how to mitigate climate change. Zoe is currently working on using soil to absorb carbons from the atmosphere.
Welcome to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond, a podcast supported by West Virginia University's Provost Office of Graduate Education and Life. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, a teaching associate professor with the Department of English at WVU. Today I'll be speaking with Zoe Pagliara, a PhD student in the Department of Biology studying how to mitigate climate change.
Zoe has received a Ruby Fellowship and is from Kingston, Rhode Island. Welcome Zoe. Thank you for taking the time to speak with me today. Thank you so much for having me. I'm excited to be here. Yeah, let's dive right in. Can you, um, talk a bit about your research interests and how you chose WVU to work on your PhD in this field?
Definitely. So a little bit of backstory about me is I did my undergrad at Skidmore College, a small liberal arts school in upstate New York, and I was an environmental science major. So during that time I got to be involved in this really cool research project where we went to lots of different farms in the area as well as in Tennessee and Virginia, and we took a bunch of soil, uh, samples across the farms. And what we were doing is we were trying to figure out the best way to measure soil carbon on farms, and also how different management strategies could influence soil carbon. And I know for a lot of the listeners, they're probably like, what is soil carbon?
Why is that important? And. It's part of a much larger picture. So as you mentioned, my research is about mitigating climate change. And as we know, we have this problem where there's too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and that's causing warming, and that creates a lot of environmental issues. And so a lot of people don't know that The largest terrestrial sink for carbon in the atmosphere is actually the soil.
And so there's so much potential to put this carbon in the atmosphere that we need to get out, down into the ground through plants and stabilize into the soil. So that's really what I focus on, is figuring out, um, the pathways and the controls on how we get the carbon from the atmosphere through the plants and stabilized into the soil carbon pool.
Um, so I decided to come to WVU mostly to work with Dr. Eddie Broek, um, in the biology department since he studies exactly this. Um, and he's also part of this larger research project called CBI, which is, uh, the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation. And what I really liked about this, um, was being able to work with so many different other researchers on this, uh, large topic of bioenergy.
So we have people that are working on figuring out feed stocks, the conversion of those feed stocks to fuel. And then where we fit into it is looking at the sustainability. So how can we make bioenergy sustainable? How can we use those crops to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and stabilize it in the soil?
Wow. So, This is really interesting to me in terms of soil and what we know about soil and using it almost as a container, right? Mm-hmm. You're talking about using it as a container to actually take carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and bringing it into the soil. Exactly. Okay, so now full disclosure, I was a lecturer at University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island before accepting my position here at WVU, and I know I had an adjustment period moving from the sounds of the ocean and the salt water to the mountains all around me.
How has the move from the ocean state to wild and wonderful West Virginia, Ben? What's been the most noticeable thing about the shift in landscape for you? Yeah, so that's a great question. I, um, actually graduated in 2020, which we know is a difficult time and I, because of that, I wasn't able to come and visit, um, for any in-person interviews or things like that.
So the first time I'd ever been to West Virginia was actually when I moved here, um, back. LA two August ago. And so the thing that shocked me the most was the hills. Um, when I picked where I was gonna live, I was like, oh, perfect. It's a 10 minute walk from where I live to my lab, but I didn't realize that it would be up three hills to get back home.
Um, so I found that a little bit challenging, but also really cool because, um, the mountainous landscapes are beautiful, so, In 15 minutes, you can get out to Cooper's Rock, and I love hiking around there. Um, and also I have the most beautiful view, uh, living on top of a hill, so that's really nice as well.
Um, and also from like the environmental, uh, lens that I look at the world through. Um, In addition to doing research in agricultural fields, I've also done a lot of work in forests, so more on the Northeast in Rhode Island and upstate New York. You see a lot of, uh, mixed forests in terms of like deciduous trees that have those green needles that stay all year long versus.
The, uh, coniferous where it loses its leaves. And so I am, when I go into the forest, I notice that we don't have as many conifers. It's all trees that are losing their leaves in, um, the winter. And it's really beautiful because instead of seeing like snow on the trees, on those green needles, you just see like icy branches.
So I thought that really cool here. Um, so the forests are, are really different and it's not that far away, which I think is cool. Yeah, I live in First Ward, which means I'm in White Park every day with my dog, which is really nice to be able to be in the middle of trees every single day. It's just gives you a different mindset.
If I can't be by the ocean, I wanna be in the middle of the forest every day. Definitely. I totally agree. So, so far what's been the best part of your graduate education here? Yeah, so the, I would say the best part of my graduate education has been working with undergrads. So we have lots of undergrads that are working in our lab from, um, students that are just volunteering to students that are part of the RAP program.
That research apprentice. Apprenticeship program. Yes. Um, so I've worked closely with a handful of undergrads anywhere from just introducing them to the lab, to having them help me with my research, um, to now working with a student on her capstone research. So for me, like the big. Uh, draw into this field is working with people and mentoring and teaching students.
So that has been super fulfilling to me, especially one of the students I've worked with. I've seen her from her sophomore year, um, and just kind of like helping out in the lab. And then she has now taken a larger role in my research. Um, she came with me to Illinois, um, last summer to do some field work digging these.
Big deep soil pits and now I'm helping her with her capstone research. So it's just been really cool to like see that evolution, um, and see her really grow as a scientist. That's really wonderful. So you are working directly with RAP students who come into your lab, into the bigger lab, um, every year.
That's really wonderful. The research apprentice program I find to be, I've mentored students in the program and I think it's really an amazing program to help students get ready for graduate school. So, you know, this leads to my next question. What would you tell potential graduate students, right, the undergraduates that you're working with now to think about when they're looking at master's programs and PhD programs?
Yeah, so I always tell them that the most important thing is your advisor. So I feel like people don't talk about that enough. They always talk about the program, the school, the courses you're gonna take, which are all important pieces, definitely. But I think a make or break for your graduate program really is your advisor because that's the person that you're working most closely with.
Um, and. You form this really important relationship with them. So it's important to find an advisor that you get along with who really matches your research interests and is really invested in you as a student, as a larger individual and wants to see you succeed in a career that you're excited about.
So for me, like I work with Dr. Eddie Brost and he's fantastic. Um, so it is really. Shaped my experience and made it so positive. That's really wonderful. Um, do you think, do you actually. Have the opportunity to write letters of recommendation for some of your undergraduates as they're moving into the graduate program, into graduate programs as they're thinking about that?
Definitely. So I, um, have done, I've been references for some of the undergrads that I've worked with. Um, and one thing that I do tell them is that cuz they usually ask me, cuz I'm their. I'm their main point of reference and I work most closely with them, but I do um, semi discouraged from it because graduate schools do like to see people with a little bit more credentials writing their references.
Welcome back to GradLife 601: Research & Beyond. I'm your host, Dr. Nancy Caronia, and I'm speaking with Zoe Pagliara, a PhD student with WVU’s Department of Biology. So what's the one thing you wish you'd known when you started graduate school that might be helpful for incoming graduate students to know?
Yeah, so I think the most important thing that I wish I had known was career opportunities with a PhD. So when I went into my program, I was really set on going into academia, being a mentor, professor, something in that realm. Um, but throughout my. One and a half years here and meeting different people and listening to our departmental seminars.
I've learned about the vast opportunities that are available with a PhD from all the way from academia to industry. Um, and so I wish that I had known more about them before coming into it, but I think that this program has done a really good job of kind of showing us that variety of things since then.
So can you talk a little bit about why you chose WVU for your PhD? I mean, you're from Rhode Island, you went to upstate New York, Skidmore Small Liberal Arts College, and now you're here at WVU U. So why did you choose WVU for the PhD program? Yeah, that's a great question. So I would say mainly, and this goes back to my advice that I would want to give, um, students looking for graduate programs was the advisor.
So I really wanted to work with, um, Dr. Eddie and um, you know, his connections, his research. But also I was excited to come to West Virginia, um, because what I study is the environment in climate change and West Virginia has such a complicated and vast history with climate. So, um, in the past and all the way up till today, West Virginia is a huge powerhouse when it comes to providing energy for our country.
So, Especially when it comes to coal energy, and that has been super important, but it has also led to a lot of environmental damage. And on the flip side of that, West Virginia also has so much forested land that has so much potential for environmental mitigation and helping to, you know, as I said, we have this big soil carbon pool, so drawing that carbon down into the ground.
Um, and also the mine sites that are not being used anymore have a lot of potential for reclamation and also storing carbon in the ground. So I think West Virginia is just a really cool place to think about climate change and has awesome potential for those mitigation strategies that we're working towards.
Can you talk a little bit, I've never heard this before, about using the mines as reclamation sites for climate change. Can you talk a little bit about that? That's fascinating to me. Yeah, so there is, I, I don't know all of the, the legal. Aspects behind it. But I know that there's something where after a mine has been closed in a certain amount of time, it needs to be reclaimed.
So kind of bringing it back to what it was before. Um, and so because of that, there's a lot of research into how we can reclaim these mine lands. And that's not specifically what I focus on, but one thing that we do in that. CBI project that I mentioned earlier was thinking about how we can use bioenergy and marginal lands and mines would be considered marginal lands because of, um, pollution and soil disturbance and things like that, right?
So, um, potentially we could either reforest them and forest can help, um, you know, bring that carbon back down into, uh, the. The soil and into the trees. Um, and also we could do other things like plant, bio-energy crops or different things like that on those lands so we can reclaim them and have them actually help mitigate climate change, which would be really cool.
Wow, that's fascinating. So what do you plan to do after you earn the PhD? What, what's, what's the future look like for, for Zoe? Yeah. So, I get that question asked a lot, and I honestly would say that it's uncertain and I think that's a good thing sometimes. So there's just so many things out there. Like I said, when I first came in, I was thinking of just going an academic route, um, and being a professor or a pi.
But now that I've learned about all of the different opportunities that are there, especially in the environmental fields, like we, we know that we have environmental problems and so we need people that are. Solution oriented in, in a variety of different, um, fields. Uh, I am, I'm kind of, I'm not, I'm not certain at the moment.
I know that I wanna do something to work with people. I really like mentoring students and I also wanna work on solutions towards climate change. And I think there are a lot of great opportunities for that. I love this idea that you're open to whatever. Comes your way. Yeah. That you're setting yourself up really well, but that you also don't have a closed ended idea of what that might be.
That's terrific. Um, I know you like to cook, so what are your favorite comfort recipes? Um, as, as students start to think about finals and things like that. Definitely. So, I mean, especially for busy students, sometimes you just have to take a break and like cook yourself a good meal. That's something I talk to my undergrads about a lot.
Um, but for me, I like to do a lot of baking, so I like to make bread. It's kind of a nice thing to do when I'm, uh, doing work cuz it gives me like, breaks. Like I'll, I'll make the dough and then I'll let it rise and do some things. Um, I also like to make like pumpkin bread and stuff like that. That's, That's been my, my, uh, favorite as of recently.
Um, so just like a lot of baking mostly. And do you bake for yourself and your friends or, or, or do you really just bake for yourself? I try to bring in stuff for everybody. So, um, since I'm from the east coast and I have some, um, lab mates that are from the east coast, we miss like east coast bread, so I'll make bread and I'll bring it in for them.
Oh, I bet they're very happy when they see you with your clothes. So what do you do for fun outside of the lab? Yeah. So my entire life, basically, I've been a dancer outside of my academic pursuits. Oh wow. Yeah. And so I, um, dance at a local studio and I've been doing that since I got here. And that's been a really wonderful outlet and I really enjoy doing that.
So that's one of the main things that I do. And then also as part of the Ruby Fellowship, we, um, do community service. So I've gotten involved with this really great organization called WVU Homeward Bound, which is a foster system for, um, cats and kittens. And so, I get to go in and, um, a few times a week and play with the cats, make sure that they're, you know, getting food and water and playtime as well, which has been, um, really cool.
So, I enjoy doing that. So, what kind of dance have you trained in All of them, basically. Um, so I, when I was younger, I was on a company, and it was very ballet focused. So, ballet was at the core of everything. But I've also done modern and jazz acrobatics. And right now, I am really focused on tap. Um, That's something that I'm trying to improve my skills on and focusing in on.
That's wonderful. Do you find that that kind of physical activity really helps when you're working so much in your head and doing experiments and things like that? I definitely that like switch that I get to do, um, after I get out of the lab is really important for me to be like physically active and, and to have a different outlet because when I'm at work, I'm, I'm doing a lot of mental work and so it's good to also be able to have that physical outlet as well.
Absolutely. Well, I wanna thank you for spending time talking with me today, Zoe. It's really wonderful to hear about your work, but also to hear about your work with our students at WVU and, and the things that you do outside of, of your studies and your work here. So, thank you. Yeah. Thanks for having me.
