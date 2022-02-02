In GradLife 601, we’ll share the achievements and insights of WVU graduate students and faculty. We’ll discuss their experiences and how they came to be passionate about their research. We’ll also talk about life beyond the lab and academy.

Check out this preview of GradLife 601: Research and Beyond, a podcast sponsored by the WVU Provost’s Office of Graduate Education and Life. In this series, we’ll share the achievements and insights of West Virginia University graduate students and faculty. We’ll discuss their experiences and how they came to be passionate about their research. We’ll also talk about life beyond the lab and academy.