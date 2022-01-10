Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz discusses all new or updated COVID-19 protocols released by WVU over winter break. Listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.  

 
 

 