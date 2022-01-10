This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz discusses all new or updated COVID-19 protocols released by WVU over winter break. Listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz discusses all new or updated COVID-19 protocols released by WVU over winter break. Listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.
Listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts
Listen to this podcast on Stitcher
Listen to this podcast on Pocket Casts
Listen to this podcast on Spotify
Listen to this podcast on TuneIn
Listen to this podcast on Google Play
Listen to this podcast on Overcast