Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might've missed will be released.

This week, host Lindsey McNamee takes a look at TedxWVU going virtual, limited in-person class exemptions, WVU's weekend football win, and how graduate assistants are navigating pandemic challenges. Also, Photo Editor Duncan Slade informs us on WVU's freshman retention rate.