This week, host Lindsey McNamee takes a look at TedxWVU going virtual, limited in-person class exemptions, WVU’s weekend football win, and how graduate assistants are navigating pandemic challenges. Also, Photo Editor Duncan Slade informs us on WVU’s freshman retention rate. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: October 19th, 2020
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
