Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

This week, Podcast Editor Abby Smith takes a look at Charleston Gazette-Mail’s lawsuit against the WVU Board of Governors, dining services increasing vegetarian and plant based options, WVU’s game against Texas Tech and the recent announcement about classes on-campus for Spring 2021. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.