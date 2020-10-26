This week, Podcast Editor Abby Smith takes a look at Charleston Gazette-Mail’s lawsuit against the WVU Board of Governors, dining services increasing vegetarian and plant based options, WVU’s game against Texas Tech and the recent announcement about classes on-campus for Spring 2021. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: October 26th, 2020
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Read More Like This
LISTENING OPTIONS
Listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts
Listen to this podcast on Stitcher
Listen to this podcast on Pocket Casts
Listen to this podcast on Spotify
Listen to this podcast on TuneIn
Listen to this podcast on Google Play
Listen to this podcast on Overcast
Most Popular
Articles
- Week 8 Football Picks: WVU on the road again; Cowboys look to stay unbeaten against Iowa State
- WVU BOG sued by Charleston Gazette-Mail over private meetings
- Late turnover stuns Mountaineers in heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech
- Actually have in-person classes? Making your bed is now easier due to WVU alumna
- Florida set to visit WVU Coliseum for the first time in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
- Attorney General Morrisey speaks with The DA about Obamacare, post-COVID West Virginia
- Murphy feeling at home in West Virginia following offseason transfer
- Editorial: Money can buy an education — but not transparency — from WVU
- Mountaineers go on the road to face struggling Oklahoma
- Students reflect on choice to attend classes from childhood homes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.