This week, podcast host Lindsey McNamee discusses RA frustrations over their new pandemic roles, an update to our voting story, WVU’s win against Baylor and how students feel about the return to on-campus classes. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: October 5th, 2020
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
