In this episode, Podcast Editor Abby Smith introduces the DA’s newest podcast. Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping busy students caught up on the news. You can listen at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts. For more on the stories, visit thedaonline.com.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: Preview
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
