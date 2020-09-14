This week, Podcast Editor Abby Smith takes a look at the Student Government Association’s push to rename the Health Sciences Center, the current COVID situation in Monongalia County, WVU’s first football game back on the field and how COVID has impacted The Pride of West Virginia. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: September 14th, 2020
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
