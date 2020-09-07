This week, Podcast Editor Abby Smith walks you through recent actions taken by student conduct, a new Netflix show created by and starring a WVU alumna and how the depression and bipolar support alliance is offering support to students. For more on these stories and more, visit thedaonline.com. You can listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/monday_in_morgantown or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown Podcast: September 7th, 2020
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
