This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz discusses WVU footballs return to Morgantown, an update on the campus mask mandate and the internet's reaction to the Ohio State bus incident. To read more on the stories covered visit thedaonline.com. Listen to Monday in Morgantown at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.
Monday in Morgantown: September 13, 2021
Monday in Morgantown Podcast
Monday in Morgantown is a weekly news podcast aimed at keeping you caught up on all the events on campus. Each Monday, a new episode detailing all the news you might’ve missed will be released. This podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
