Transcript
Hey everyone. Welcome to this week's episode of the Online Roadmap podcast, which is WVU Online’s own podcast series. This is Tammy and today I am joined by Shelley Quance. Shelly is the director of graduate admissions and recruitment at WVU. Welcome to our show, Shelley, we are really excited to talk to you today. Shelly, would you go ahead and give us a little bit about your background and your role here at WVU.
Yeah. So the majority of my professional background has been in marketing communications and sales. I have been at WVU in some capacity since way back in 1997, and I have spent the last 16 years working in enrollment management, where I'm primarily responsible for the recruitment and admissions processing for graduates.
So pulling from your experience and your background, we wanted to learn more about graduate recommendations. The first question that came to my mind is who do you ask to provide your recommendation for your graduate application? What admission committees are looking for and I'll let her a recommendation is information in terms of your work at the.
Why you have a particular interest in pursuing a specific degree and what kind of level of passion you have about when you take on new things? So you want to think about who are the people that you have been surrounded by, who can really speak to those things, whether it is a former or current professor.
An employer, maybe someone that you have done an internship or fellowship with just anyone who can really speak to those things. Okay. That makes sense. So is there anyone that you should not ask or maybe stay away from. So the only thing that I would say in terms of who to stay away from is people that don't really know you very well.
Sometimes what we see is an applicant will want to try to impress an admission committee by having a letter of recommendation from someone who might have some prestige and a specific area of interest. And oftentimes those letters will come in, but it's very obvious that they don't know the candidate very well because they can't really speak in detail.
And there's absolutely no question. My favorite college team is let's go mountaineers. Yay. I knew that was your answer. So that was kind of a trick. So what are the key areas that our recommendations should include? I think that you want your recommender to introduce themselves. Talk about in what capacity they know you again, have you been one of their students?
Have you been an intern? Even if you're a peer. With someone you know, if you're getting a letter of recommendation from where you've been employed them establishing how they know you and what the basis of that relationship is, it's also helpful if they include how long they've known you.
And then after they introduced all of that information, then they're able to go in a little bit more detail in terms of. Work ethic, drive passion commitment, those kinds of things. Yeah, that totally makes sense. Sometimes you, like you said, going back to what you said, you go and you try to find somebody that's got a name that might be connected to where you're wanting to go, but someone that can truly speak to your qualities is definitely a better choice.
Absolutely. And, you know, admission committees do this a lot. So they're, they're very experienced at being able to tell the difference between a letter of recommendation from someone who truly knows the candidate versus not. So as we finish up our discussion today, are there any other tips or suggestions that you would like to share with us about graduate recommendation?
So one tip that I would share is before you actually contact those who you want to ask for a letter of recommendation, I would check out the application for the program that you are applying to. Because there's been a lot of transition where with online application systems, the recommendation is actually done online by the person, and then they have the ability to be able to upload a letter.
So years and years ago, you know, people would ask a recommender, Hey, can I have a letter of recommendation? They would provide that letter and a hard copy. And then the applicant would have that in their files and be able to pull it up whenever they needed it. But now with online applications, many times there is a questionnaire that asks the recommender to rate the applicant in different areas.
And maybe add some additional information. So it's really best. If you can kind of figure out ahead of time, what's going to be needed. You don't want to be in a situation where you've asked someone for a letter, you have a hard copy. You go in and start the application only to find out that they're going to have to complete it online, then have to contact them again and say, Hey, now could you do it this way?
So, so that's just the little tip that I recommend to people because I know people are very gracious about. Writing letters of recommendation for others, but it does take a lot of time. And typically those are busy people. So I think knowing exactly what you need upfront is helpful. I think that's a great tip.
I'm really glad you did mention that. Again, there's probably still students that wouldn't think of that. And I could totally see how one of your recommenders would be, you know, I just write this letter. Now you need me to get back in and do this. So that makes perfect sense. Yeah. Something that we said.
Yeah. I mean, you ask these people and You know, you hate to have to contact them again, but then, you know, you're in a spot because it's like, okay, to get this completed, it has to be done this way. So thank you so much for chatting with us today. Shelly. I think the information that you shared will definitely come in handy for our students, who aren't sure about their graduate recommendations and thank you to our listeners for joining us today.
I hope you tune in for our future podcasts. Have a great day.