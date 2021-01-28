This week, Sports Editors Charles Montgomery and Nick Kremer discuss men's basketball, women's basketball, men's soccer, rifle and so much more. To listen to this podcast, visit thedaonline.com/podcasts. To read the DA's sports coverage, visit thedaonline.com/sports.

WVU sports from WVU’s independent student newspaper. The DA Sports staff discuss everything Mountaineers, with analysis, interviews and more.

 