Welcome to Timeout, with the School of Sports Sciences in the WVU College of Applied Human Sciences. This is the second in a series where we will explore innovation in schools, engage with the lived experience of others and consider ways digital technologies can challenge our thinking, enhance our practices and help us develop as teachers and leaders.
Perhaps I'm going out on a limb here, but I dare say that teachers may be some of the most creative individuals on earth. Creativity spans a range of areas, but specific to physical education, the novel value-added uses of digital technologies in movement-based learning settings take the cake. If you look up the definition of technology, you may find a few different variations.
However, dictionary.com offers that technology is quote the branch of knowledge that deals with the creation and use of technical means and their interaction with life society and the environment and quote, and also quote the application of this knowledge. Practical ends end quote, when framed in this manner, technology solves problems, it serves practical functions alone.
The technology does not achieve much, not until it is applied or used within a setting by a user to satisfy a particular need. Does that technology live up to its promise or design? We ask teachers, teacher, educators, and professionals in the field of physical education. How they use technology to solve practical problems in their teaching and learning environments, their responses showcase essential, critical thinking, and problem-solving tenants that focus on solving instructional problems rather than the digital technology itself.
Listen, as educators from across the country, pull back the curtain to reveal some of the factors that are critical in their decision making and technology adoption process. The first thing is I want it to be easy for my students to access. Uh, so like this year, uh, I started using near pot have never used it, but it's on my student's iPad.
So. Of course, I'm like, well, that's the one I need to use because it's easy for them to access and it's something other teachers are using. And I can use, I also like to choose resources that you can use for multiple things. And near pod is something you can use for multiple, uh, multiple ways. So I can do my digital think tank on there.
Which I have a, a, a non-digital version of the think tank two, and I could do my assessment, my quiz on there. I can do a poll on there. Like it's a ton of things on that one resource, and I don't have to use multiple confusing my students. Now, of course I use with, uh, Google forms, uh, like for my assessments, but if it's something I'm gonna have the students doing, I try to use near figure out ways to U use near.
Okay. Uh, so that's the first thing easy for my students. I want it easy for me. Hopefully I can find something that's easy to, uh, give me the data. So it's not something where I have to do a lot of data collection on my own. That is, you know, going, analyzing the data for me. So that's another thing I tell everybody, make sure you test.
I test out, um, all resources on my iPad and then I get kids to test it out before I use 'em in. Because I'm like, I don't wanna get in class and it doesn't work for them. So I always like let's test this out on yours first. And then, if it clears that, so those two tests, it was cleared, then we can use it in the classroom.
Some of those things can have learning curves with it, but I think just a general familiarity with a suite of tools. Translates well, um, and practice using technology. So if you know how to use an iPad to do one thing in your space, it's not gonna be a huge burden to be able to say, okay, now I'm gonna do X, Y, and Z with it, right?
Like I know how to screen share. Um, so I can screen share this this to bottom time, or I can screen share this, this new video or whatever else the technology is. So choosing. This is gonna sound bad, but really choosing like a hardware platform and becoming extensively familiar with the hardware platform and a lot of the, the software that's gonna accompany that.
It's developer's jobs to make things intuitive, right? They're literally working when an update comes. It's not to make it more complicated it's to make it more intuitive and user friendly. So as long as you're familiar with that, that hardware platform, and you kind of understand the ins and outs of working with a MacBook or an iPad or, or a windows, computer, whatever, you know, or Promethium board for that matter.
Like if you're familiar and you've spent the time digging in. To that hardware platform. I, I feel like the software and the new tools, as, as we say, the new tools are gonna come with. Also educators have unique perspectives on the variety of uses of technology in educational settings that can range from objectively measuring physical activity to augmenting feedback to learners in the gymnasium.
Some of the first things that pop in my head, when I hear that would be utilizing iPads or smartphones or apps, heart rate monitors, speedometers, or some other types of, of activity trackers, but more of a 30,000-foot view. I think about objectively measuring physical activity. I think about, um, the uses of technology for classroom management and organization.
I think about utilizing technology to provide, um, Augmented feedback for students, um, concurrent, uh, while they're participating, uh, is as well as individualized feedback that a, a human can't give, um, individualized feedback to, to 30 students at one time. But. Technology can assist with that. So some, those are some of the, the major things that, that I think about.
I, as well as professional development, where people are able to utilize technology, which people are listening to this podcast, they're watching this podcast right now where hopefully they'll learn a thing or two through technology. Using the I S T E standards for teachers technology use. We can see three primary functions for educational technology.
These include enhancing student learning or engagement, promoting effective planning and instruction and expanding professional development and networking. As with many technologies, users can alter or modify the purpose for which it was designed to better meet their needs. In some cases, teachers have re or multipurpose digital technologies in ways that enhance teaching and learning environments.
This is where the creativity of teachers becomes so evident. Ms. Crystal Williams, an elementary PE teacher from Tennessee recognized that students needed more age specific examples of how to perform skills during skill, practice activities. Instead of her demonstrating the task over and over, she decided to take advantage of the skillful movers in her class and capture their performance on video to be used as instructional aids for the children in her classes.
Let's give that a. You could just use it in different ways. The visuals like that is huge to, I teach a ton of classes all week. So to have that visual and not. I'm not the one that's always doing it. I like to also have my students. I video my students doing the skills and that is great because now they can connect and say, oh, it's not coach Williams up there.
Other kids are doing it. And you know, they go around, my students say they're famous. And like, you know, I'm like, give that person a shadow. You see 'em in the hallway. Be like, I saw you on the highlight video in PE. They love to see themselves and to connect. And I also had, um, had parents sending videos of themselves with their kid, doing exercises for a warmup.
And the kids went crazy over there. They loved seeing the parents up there doing the exercises. And then I also had my, uh, all three of my principals, cuz we have two assistant principals. I had them. Record. Well, I, I went and recorded them. They didn't record themselves, but I record them doing different movements and made that into a warmup.
And they were like, yeah, this is great. The kids love seeing, uh, my principals up there doing the activities and falling along, you know, they're laughing and it just brings extra enjoyment, seeing those visuals and being able to connect once again, making that outside of class connection and not just saying.
Your PE teacher do the movements is just building on making a, you know, kicking it up another notch. Ms. Williams goes on to describe how significant this was to her students. What started out as instructional support has turned into an element of her classroom that fosters a sense of community and belonging within the.
Because, you know, I can, I video 'em one year and it'd be like two years later and they're like, oh, that sibling doesn't even go in there anymore. They're like, yeah, that's my bro. They love to see like their older siblings in the videos. They really connected with that. I had one little student, she had me.
She's still at my school and she was in the video and she was like, it's my, her younger brother. She was like, is he gonna see this? And I was like, yeah, she's like, oh, I can't wait till he gets to see this. So she was so excited that he was gonna see her and he was happy to see her up there. Dr. Seth, Jenny is a teacher educator and instructional technology specialist.
He describes his use of pedometers in the gymnasium as a mechanism for differentiating instruction based on the student. Level of readiness and fitness level. This has the potential to enhance motivation and contribute to self-directed learning opportunities based on tailored instruction. When I was teaching health and PE uh, we utilized heart rate monitors to move beyond, um, just the PE teachers perceived exertion level of the students or the individual student of.
They felt they were exercising to objectively, uh, measuring their intensity. Uh, as I mentioned with, um, Mexico City, but even in, in Columbia, Illinois, where we used heart rate monitors there, um, at the lower elementary levels utilizing, um, pedometers, uh, and. Being able to have students get excited about, um, step counts.
And when they're lined up, um, to leave the gym, they're still jumping up and down because they wanna get a few more, uh, counts on the speedometer. And, and that's the type of stuff that technology can afford, um, where, uh, you know, general education. We might call that, um, zone of proximal development. You know, Vygotsky meeting the students where they are.
That's still at a challenging level while, you know, we talk in PE that same term is like meeting students where their current fitness level is. And if you're having students, um, exercise at a certain intensity level, the student that might be less fit might be overweight, might be. On the outset exercising at a slower pace, but that might be what's really appropriate for them.
And we're able to tell that because of a heart rate monitor, where the person who is more fit is moving at a faster pace and they still might not be exercising hard enough if, um, they're not reaching that lower level of their target heart rate zone. So, um, Yeah, that's a long answer, but, um, that's my initial feelings on that.
Dr. Jenny also offers an interesting insight into the role virtual reality and sports simulations. Video games could play in physical education as a means of introducing students to a wide range of sports and supplementing knowledge of game concepts and rules. It can help with burning calories and it can help with.
Feelings that someone may wanna participate in that activity outside of the gaming environment. So I've done studies with, uh, virtual rock climbing and students have increased their intentions to want to go rock climbing after they've experienced the virtual environment of it. Um, and, and also the, uh, idea that you can utilize.
Um, some of these motion-based games for people that might have an injury or a disability that they may not be as easily able to participate in, for example, rock climbing very easily in the real-world environment, but the virtual environment, um, they can find success in that and the. You mentioned differentiated instruction and that's built into almost every video game where you can pick the skill level.
Am I the beginner, intermediate or advanced, and each game typically has different terminology for that, but you know, that is trying to meet. The player at the level of where they're at. And, um, some of the other, I I've done some other work with, to what extent, um, playing a sport video game, teaches people about the rules and strategies of, of the game.
And so I I've done a study with, uh, international students playing Madden. So most of them didn't know much. American football. And after several, uh, games with Madden, they did increase their, their knowledge level, um, about the rules, strategies, player positions, official signals. Um, and the other thing was really neat is, uh, we did focus groups afterward and the, um, they felt more connected to American society because they would go to Buffalo, wild wings and they'd hear people cheering and watching television.
And they really didn't have any clue what was going on. And after, um, eight 30 minute, uh, gaming sessions, they felt like, okay, they weren't experts, but they knew you had four tries to make it 10 yards. And, and, um, you know, you, you, uh, had to pass or run past the line of scrimmage. And some of those super basics that us, we take for granted because we've grown up in this culture and, and I've done a similar study with the Americans on a video, uh, gaming version of cricket.
Where they try to, um, assimilate baseball to cricket, cuz it's a closest sport. They know, but there's a lot of rules that are different and, and they increase their knowledge level on that. Um, so anyway, um, I guess the one last, last thing I wanted to mention, which was a unique finding of the rock-climbing study, where I had people who had never rock climbed before do it in the virtual environment, half the group and the other half started in.
Indoor rock-climbing wall and they switched. And one of the unique things I, I found from that, and this was from some focus groups afterward too, was that, um, the they believed the majority of them believed that the best way to climb up a, a wall is like a ladder where you just go straight up. And when you're on a rock wall, I mean, the wall's right in front of your face.
But you, when you're playing the video game, it is a 3d version where you see the entire wall and you're that avatar on the wall. And because of the perspective of you could see the entire wall, they realize the strategy, the best way to get up the wall may not be to go straight up like on a ladder, but it might be.
A few steps to the left and then zigzag to the right. And so the strategy of rock climbing, um, was enhanced in some aspects. And so overall, um, my research has shown that that sort of having direct instruction, the traditional physical education, along with the video game can help with their overall learning.
And it's not like, um, the video gaming is useless or certainly the direct instructions, not useless. It can be used as an augmented, um, Enhancement of a lesson, but with gaming, you run the risk of time on task where only so many people can play at one time. Um, dance, dance revolution is a good solution to that where you have interactive mats and people are, uh, a whole class can even follow along at one time where they're.
Going on the same steps at the same time. And they have a classroom version of that where each student can even be tracked with their score while the whole class is going, I think up to 25 students. So that was a long answer, but that's sort of some of the most recent research I've done in with, with gaming and PE.
Dr. Jennifer Krause, a teacher, educator and researcher was finding it difficult to assess student knowledge in a timely manner within her methods course with the aim of modeling appropriate assessment practices. She didn't want to forego assessing student learning due to time constraints. Therefore, she sought a technology-based strategy that allowed her to quickly and efficiently assess students’ knowledge in a digital exit slip format using clickers one semester, I decided I was going to make 10% of the students overall grade in an, in our intro to physical education class.
Um, a question of the day. That was related to the reading they were supposed to do. It was really just to get them to read cause you know, um, so every single day there was a question and we used clickers. So every single day, the first thing I did was pulled. The clickers, like question, they had to pull out their clicker card.
I asked the question and they, I scanned it and I have not done it since , there are multiple reasons. Some of them would forget their clicker card and it was like, and I know a lot of PE teachers are doing that in their gym as like, you know, an opening question or a, you know, kind of like an exit ticket.
A virtual exit ticket and it works really well for them, but in the end, I just was like, is this worth it? And it was, it really kind of came down to, to like the type of question I can ask in clickers, you can really only ask closed questions with four possible responses. And so in the end it really wasn't worth it to me.
It didn't. Fulfill my initial purpose, which was get them to read cuz the questions couldn't be that deep. So that's an example of like, it wasn't a lot of effort, but it was enough that I had to come up with questions, entered them in the program like, and in was my reward for all that effort. Big enough.
Not in that particular situation. I can see how it can be in others. Again, from the standpoint of efficiency in assessing student learning, Dr. Krause's large class enrollments constrained her ability to monitor student engagement and mastery of content on a regular basis. Listen to how she harnessed the features and functions of her learning management system to solve this problem.
So I teach a class on, um, physical education for elementary education teachers. So. Not PE majors. Right. And I've had to really think about how to be efficient and effective with them because it's a short one credit course. That course originally was fully on campus. And it used to be in a couple formats, depending on who was teaching it like every Friday for two hours or for a whole semester.
Or we would just meet for a couple full weekends Friday through Sunday, all day, every. It's really intense, but since pandemic and things like that, it went online and other things like that. And so how we, um, how I gather information from them when I have 42 students across two sections at one time. So it's a lot of students and comparatively to what I'm used to mm-hmm we have pretty small cohorts.
So. You know, in terms of like assessment and things like that and building modules. And, and so I have them go through asynchronous modules, um, around physical education, health, physical activity, that kind of stuff. And the I've learned that I need to be strategic in how I assess their knowledge. And while I prefer to assess.
um, on a higher level thinking kind of thing, uh, with open ended thought processing and application to their own practice, I've had to, for my own sake also included some. Questions where it's automatically graded in canvas because I can't, I don't have the capacity. So taking advantage of like the LMS tools, for example, um, where it it's like, you know, I can have some of these quiz, parts of the quiz auto graded every week where then I go in and then.
You know, manually grade, the other questions that are open-ended has saved me a lot of time. And it's just also, I think just the way it is, it's checking to make sure they've gone through every piece of the module. Dr. Adam Keith also found value in capitalizing on these student engagement and communication features of the learning management.
Like if you're familiar and you've spent the time digging into that hardware platform, I, I feel like the software and the new tools, as, as we say, the new tools are gonna come with that. Dr. Keith also provides insight to the value automation and how technology can accommodate for the variety of learners needs also referred to as universal design of instruction.
Dr. Keith shares his thoughts. I think as a professor, the, the biggest tools that I use now are learning management tools and, and like remote delivery. So teaching my tech class again, this is probably more of a, a symptom of the pandemic is a lot of our interns and our early field experiences have been forced to deliver RO remote instruction without ever being on the instructor side of a learning management system.
And that's the same thing that our teachers ran into. Uh, you know, their schools had LMSs and some of 'em even, you know, would post here and there and there. But for the most part, our PE teachers in general, didn't use any kind of learning management system. So one of the things I've done recently is I've.
Learn the, because you know, we use Blackboard as our native system here, but I mean, I have some experience with canvas and Moodle and some of the other ones in Google classroom. So I wasn't super familiar with any, any of 'em other than Blackboard and canvas. So, um, I've kind of been deliberate about using LMSs in a variety of different classes so that the students.
Have experience with a variety of those different tools. Um, and in my tech class specifically, I have them submit their assignments as if they're setting up a course in a learning management system. Other creative uses of technology shared by the educators included using class dojo. Creating digital board games for students to engage with educational dance content and fashioning a portable cart with a screen that can cast videos, images, and other multimedia to supplement instruction for the learners.
Let's hear a bit more about these from Ms. Crystal Williams and Dr. Adam Keith. I know a lot of PE teachers like to, I'm not gonna call the app, but they like to purchase the app that does the random names and random groups. And it's the app that does. More has more features and does the same thing and it's free and it's cold.
Class dojo.
That's right. Yeah. and it does a lot more that's right. Yes. A, a lot of I, because I used to do my assessments instead of Google form, I used to use class dojo because it's a, it's a behavior app and you can track students' behavior. However, you can also use it to track. Assessment, uh, like under hand throwing.
So I could say, okay, they got that queue, that queue, and I'm giving them points just like I would give them points for the behavior. Mm-hmm and that's another way to connect with parents. If you, if your district is using it or you can set it up yourself, but now the parents can see the assessments and can get that immediate feedback.
You can give them feedback. You can record the students on class dojo. Uh, like I said, random name selector, random group, and you can make it where certain students are not together. I love, I still use class dojo cuz I take role in my class to make sure you know who whoever's there is supposed to be there.
Cause the teacher might tell you that, but those I have to check like, and then if you have a fire drill, you need to know who's there. So I always do my class dojo, um, for attendance and I have used it for many other things throughout my years. As a teacher on flippity, you can use. Create all these resources and they look great and I don't have to do it myself.
Cuz a lot of times I do make my own resources in PowerPoint and it takes a little time. But on there you can make it look amazing and you, it doesn't take much. All you have to do is put the information in Google sheets and then bam. There it is. And they made a, a like this awesome game and I could totally share.
I that's. One thing I share with people too, to share with their students is that, that board game, cuz I made it where anybody can use it and it like it is eye catch. We just put together these new learning carts for the gym. So there are these battery powered TVs with apple TVs that we can roll around and move wherever we want in the gym.
Yeah. Super cheap too. Less than 1200 bucks. We put the whole cart together and it rolls around and it's completely remote and students can connect and share directly to the, the screen in there. We can connect their heart rate, monitors, all that and move it around and it's remote. Right. So, but it's efficient.
It's, it's easy to see that it works and it's a motivational tool. And they're familiar with this technology. They have apple TV at home and they share Netflix to their apple TV, or they connect to apple TV some other way. So they were already familiar with it and it wasn't a huge like learning hurdle for them.
Um, so that's a tool that I feel like my students can make a direct connection to my, my pre-service teacher. Students were able to make a, a really easy connection to, so as they went through their, their activities and, and did some, some peer teaching, um, That was a tool that they were didn't have a problem connecting with.
And they were actually pretty creative in the ways that they used that in, in their classes. For instance, we, we have a sport ed class that they used a scoreboard on the big screen TV and kept stats and, and ran that back through using sport ed. So, so like they got updates of their stats, like, so some pretty creative ways of actually using that tool.
That I hadn't delivered to them. They, they kind of thought about, and it was just directly connected to a tool that they already felt pretty comfortable with. Teachers consistently described the need for the benefits or outcomes of using technology to far outweigh the effort it takes to use it. Several educators we spoke to used a unique phrase that the technology needs to be another way. The effort put into a tool's use needs to produce a value added service that couldn't have been achieved without it. Dr. Tyler go describes his process for thinking about using new technology in his practice. First it's like a, okay. Is this gonna be a better way than we used to do it before?
And are the students can be able to like get, you know, as students can be able to get out of it or reach the outcome in a more meaningful way, uh, than we used to, uh, do it that way. Um, especially anytime we can individualize it. I mean, I'm really attracted to those things, you know? So the heart rate monitor, perfect example of like individualizing that, cause it makes the content they're able to relate the content I'm telling 'em to themselves and then they're able to apply.
In a practical way. Um, so the ability to like create and share is huge and then individualizing, uh, that content themselves. Um, you know, like another example of that, uh, would be like, you know, the use of, uh, mobile applications, right. Uh, so, you know, we might be doing like a, uh, nutrition unit, but by using my fitness file to have 'em record it, they're recording their own nutritional to make it apply the content to themselves.
So that when we say. Go look back at your log. I want you to find something that was like your favorite food. And now I want you to like design a healthier version of that food, you know, first like, well, okay. Hey, that was part of my diet. Last week. I do really enjoy that food and then they're able to take my content I'm relaying to 'em and apply it to something that actually matters to 'em.
In a way, you know, I wouldn't be able to, uh, do as easily or readily available cuz well, my fitness spouse holds a couple hurdles. It, uh, automatically tracks it for 'em and logs its for, and I can also see it. And also as a barcode scanner where, you know, they didn't forget to do it cuz it's always in their pocket.
So it solves some roadblocks and then also makes practical sense. For both my side and the student side and individualizes the instruction.
Dr. Go found that web-based data entry for student assessment from paper, pencil, rubrics not only saved him time, but also allowed for a more robust analysis of the data that he was collecting. I think this might have been part of some research thing they were doing, uh, with Dr. Harvey. Um, but I was tasked with, uh, filling out a rubric over like every student.
I have 30 students in class. We'd be out on the turf playing small side of games and TGFU model. And I was supposed to carry this clipboard of 30 paper stacked on each other with individual names on each paper and circle the rubric up for every single one during a 60 minute period. And you know, you got winds blowing around, you got a little clip where it's pretty tough to do so.
I transferred, 'em all over to a Google form. So when I logged it, it would go to Google sheets and I didn't have this huge clipboard. And so that's just like a management thing where it was like way more efficient for, to do that way through, uh, 30 different papers on
expanding your professional knowledge and skills through digital networks is another benefit of online and web-based technology. Mark and Becky Fullmer, a retired PE teacher and instructional coach share their insights about the collaborative nature of Google for sharing information, across departments, districts, and larger professional networks.
They describe how this type of collaborative online platform changed the way they grew professionally across their careers. For me personally, Google has just been, I mean, still every single day I'm. So amazed because of just the ability to collaborate in real time. Mm. Um, going through the majority of my career and not having that and now to have it, and then to watch it develop to the point that it is now from where it was a pretty rudimentary tool.
When we first got gained access to now where it's just a fully functioning, just amazing. Tool for collaboration. I just I'm like, again, I, I just get almost civilly GI giddy over it because I just can't believe we can do this. You know, the, the fact that I can be, you know, typing something on a document and someone on the other side of the world can be reading it at the exact moment that I'm typing it.
I just can't get over it. It's like crazy. And, um, it's just changed everything. I mean, our, the. The old concept. It just, it, the old concept of having, you know, word documents where it's version this version and that version, that version, which version are you working on? Oh, you're working on the wrong version.
Oh, that was, there's a newer version than that. And, oh my gosh. And to not have that anymore is just. Just amazing. And the, and mark and I use the term iterations all the time, you know, the different iterations of all sorts of resources as a result of this, because a person can, you know, uh, take a look at something and then add to it and improve it.
And all of a sudden you just have this tool that is significantly, uh, more effective than it was when, when it was first developed and just the. I'm I get super excited about the professional conversations that occur around those things.
Dr. Adam Keith also describes the value of using online collaborative tools for information and idea sharing along with networking with other like-minded colleagues. The better tools. I think that a new physical education teacher can get involved with would be the collaborative aspects of things. So becoming connected on social media, sharing some resources through Google drive driver, one drive, or some of those sharing Dropbox, whatever the sharing platform that you use is, and that's just information sharing and, and I feel.
The differences, there are subtle, but the payoff is, is pretty big. So once you've, you know, figured out how to search and a lot of these skills are, I mean, kid people are wasting our we're wasting our time on social media on a daily basis. We just need to figure out what the, the hashtag that we need to search for is instead of hashtag TikTok dance or whatever, you know, like.
It's literally just a shift in, in priority. Not necessarily in skill for what for, I think to access some of those planning resources, finally, mark and Becky, ER, encourage educators to engage in the professional conversation around technology and health and physical education on social media. Hear how they have used social media to showcase and explore innovative ways to use technology, to enhance the teaching and learning environment and stretch teachers beyond their comfort zones.
You know, as people talk about why, why, you know, what could we do to make this better? And why would this allow students to learn better using this?
It is important for teachers to first identify the need or instructional problem, and then seek technologies. That possesses certain features and functions that may help solve the problems they face. However, it can seem daunting to think about integrating technology into your practice. Here are some practical tips from practitioners.
For those of us who may be skeptical or critical of this process, Dr. Krauss and Dr. Jenny emphasize that teachers really must understand their purpose for choosing to implement technology specifically. What problem is it going to solve or help make? We talk about this in our textbook. Um, I think even starting in the first chapter, cause it's pretty important and that's the idea that some people will want to try to implement technology for the sake of implementing technology it's oh, um, I can't wait till somebody sees me using an iPad in class, but if it's not used to meet a specific learning objective and, and maybe if there's less of a learning curve for you to.
Uh, accomplish the same learning objective, then maybe you don't need to use the technology. So I think you, anytime you're, you're wanting to, um, in implement some type of technology into your teaching, you have to think about what's the purpose of it. Um, is, are my student, is this at an appropriate level?
Will the students will be able to grasp it? Uh, and, and I, is it meeting the learning objective and if it's not, or, um, if you're just doing it just to. Seem cool in front of your teaching colleagues, um, for lack of a better phrase than, uh, reconsider whether you should use it or not. And I, I'm not discouraging people from using it, but I want you to question what's the purpose of the technology use and if it's, and if it's making you more efficient, if it's giving students more feedback, Um, then use it, but I, if it's not, if it's not meeting an objective or helping you teach more effectively or assess more effectively, um, then maybe you shouldn't use it.
You need to have a purpose for the technology that makes something, whatever the purpose is better, more efficient in some way. And don't use technology for the sake of using technology. It's cool. It's hip its innovative. Awesome. It's not always the best choice. And then thinking big picture. Is it going to help you from an instructional standpoint, if you're going to use it, is it going to help you?
Is it going to help students meet? You know, your objectives and your standards that you're trying to meet. I see a lot of, um, teachers throw something in the gym. That's just really cool and they got money and they got it. And it's awesome. And it's fun. But again, it's not the technology itself. It's how the teacher's using it.
And furthermore, she reinforces the idea that Rome wasn't built in a day. And so starting small with something that is manageable is an important step in gaining confidence and meaningfully integrating technology into your teaching practices. I think I would say to
start small. So don't try to go big and with every class all at once, um, I think you maybe test it out with just one class to see how it goes before, you know, saying like, oh, okay, I'm gonna use this, my new heart rate monitor set with all of my classes. And that's a lot. Um, pick one class you think would be, um, a good fit for just a test run.
Um, just to get out the kinks before trying to go. Full-fledged. And I think even before that, so before you even test it out, think about the purpose the technology will serve, um, for you. Is it, is it to make something easier? Is it to motivate students? Is it to. Um, be more efficient with something, is it to provide, uh, improved instruction that you couldn't have done without it ask those questions and make sure at least one of those answers is yes because otherwise technology can be really frustrating. And, um, when it doesn't work that can really, um, deter your lesson or, you know, those kinds of things. So I think start small and make sure that it serves a purpose that will improve whatever task it is that you were trying to do in the first.
Thanks again for taking time out with the school of sports sciences in the WVU College of Applied Human Sciences. To keep up with future episodes and to reach out to us, visit CAHS.wvu.edu.
Stay active and be well.