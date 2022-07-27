Time Out is a podcast focused on the topic of Physical Education and digital technology, offered by West Virginia University’s College of Applied Human Sciences School of Sport Sciences graduate online programs.

Check out the new series, Time Out, from the WVU School of Sport Sciences. This series is focused on the topic of Physical Education and digital technology. We’ll explore innovation in schools, engage with the lived experiences of experts, and consider ways digital technologies can challenge our thinking, enhance our practices and help us develop as teachers and leaders in Physical Education. 

Read More Like This