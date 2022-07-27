Check out the new series, Time Out, from the WVU School of Sport Sciences. This series is focused on the topic of Physical Education and digital technology. We’ll explore innovation in schools, engage with the lived experiences of experts, and consider ways digital technologies can challenge our thinking, enhance our practices and help us develop as teachers and leaders in Physical Education.
Time Out Podcast: Preview
Time Out
Time Out is a podcast focused on the topic of Physical Education and digital technology, offered by West Virginia University’s College of Applied Human Sciences School of Sport Sciences graduate online programs.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today