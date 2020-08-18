This week, co-Hosts Angela Delfine and Patrick O'Donnell will interview West Virginia University New Student Orientation Program Coordinator, Rachel Daw. Rachel will share some of her favorite parts from NSO and what she is looking forward to this year.
Transcription:
Hey, how are you, cool cats and kittens?! I'm Angela. And I’m Patrick. Welcome back to another episode of Tower's Talk, brought to you by the Department of Residence Life. Residence Life, you can live anywhere, but when you're here, you're home. So today our guest is Rachel Daw, who is the program coordinator for NSO.
She's a two-time graduate from WVU. She got her badge in history and a minor in poly PSI and then a master's degree in higher education administration. Rachel had a brief stint in residence life, and that's how we met several months ago. But now she was in charge of the first ever all virtual NSO at WVU.
Hi, everyone. I'm super excited to be here. So, so just talk a little bit about what I do you as the program coordinator for new student orientation. So pretty much about a week before the pandemic started in March. I was promoted to the program coordinator position for new student orientation after the previous program coordinator left the university.
So it was just a really crazy time. Yeah. Great timing. Yeah. A week before like that. Our office was changing because people were leaving and then, and then this pandemic happened. So it was just a really crazy time, but, uh, it was really excited to take over the position and jump into it. So basically what I do is help plan new student orientation and everything.
It goes into it, which helps orient or transition our new students into college and campus life here. So typically of course, this would be. Done in person and on campus and it's super energetic and fun. And it happens during the whole month of June this year because of COVID and everything that happened.
We ended up going online, like most people did with all of their other events. And so, well, we just had to start planning things differently. Basically for this summer. This was actually. The fifth new student orientation that I've been a part of. So it was really interesting to go from being a part of NSO for so many years in one certain way, and then kind of transitioning to a whole other different aspect of it when I was actually running it.
So that five count, like the one that you attended as a student that doesn't actually, so I guess it's total. Yeah. Um, so Rachel and I, uh, Have a close friendship, mostly because of, we watch a lot of the same TV shows and movies. Uh, so one of the things that I was going to ask her is what shows have you been bingeing since COVID-19 began?
It's a great question. So I'm one of those people that really likes to have a TV show on in the background while I'm just like casually doing things. So I've been really into love it or list it recently. So really into
I love it. I love me some HDTV. So any wind garden show is great for me, but other than that, I guess like of more of a, of a show that I would sit down and watch, Oh man, let me think. It feels like this has been going on for five months now. So I'm just like every show that I've watched over the last five months.
I recently binged the good place again for the second time. So that was fun to watch things that I missed the first time around and going back through it a second time, all the foreshadowing and illusions, they probably made. Oh, yeah, definitely a ton of those. I've honestly been watching a lot more movies since this happened.
I feel like I've been kind of thrown out on the shows, which maybe is why I transitioned to the home and garden stuff. I enjoyed about you. What shows have you been watching? Well in our house and we just watched the office on repeat. That's basically the big one. Um, we also have been watching a lot of bar rescue, which we just think is really interesting if you never watched it.
Um, so a lot of definitely, um, we, we watch a lot of repeat older shows in our house, nothing new, but I definitely want to watch the good place. So definitely on my list. So I'm jumping back into things. What are some new and exciting things that NSO is planning for? So, uh, like I said earlier, NSO usually happens just during the month of June, but this year it kind of expanded over the whole summer, since we were doing it online, we really wanted to make sure that they were getting the engagement that they needed and wanted all summer long.
So we're kind of wrapping up. I guess this part of new student orientation. And so this fall we'll of course start recruiting our new, uh, 20, 21 cohort of students that would be coming in, whether that's for spring or for. Uh, next fall. So, uh, with, but it's still going on. We're really still keeping things online right now.
Just trying to have some virtual open houses, virtual events, virtual ask us anythings where students that are interested in WVU can just come and really get the still in that online setting. So we have. Are student ambassadors, making phone calls still this fall, our tour guides are doing zoom sessions where they are kind of doing a tour virtually with students and just explaining why they love WVU and answering any questions they can have.
So really just still trying to keep up with, uh, Basically all of the guidelines and things that we have to follow as far as events and things go. So, yeah, that's awesome. Awesome. And we, and we've had Patrick and I had had the opportunity to jump in on a couple of those sessions. Do you think that, um, you know, the students got a lot out of it, do you think maybe reached a lot more students because things were online this year.
I think that students got to participate in a lot more things that they usually wouldn't get to it in person. And so at an in person NSO it's very. Structured you're here for one day. And so you kind of have to rush through everything. It seems like, whereas this summer it was okay, well, you can attend this webinar this week or you can attend it next week, too, whatever you want to do.
And so it was, it was kind of nice that they had a little bit of flexibility. They got to meet with. More student groups, more groups on campus rather than trying to rush through an information fair really quick. So I think that they really enjoyed that. And also orientation leaders were able to connect with them throughout the entire summer, instead of just that one day that they were here on campus, so I thought that, that was really something.
We found that a lot of our incoming students kept emailing our orientation leaders with a bunch of things throughout the summer. And of course our orientation leaders love to answer this question. So. That's awesome. And, uh, just a final question before Patrick jumps in and, um, you know, what plans do the orientation leaders have in the coming weeks to connect with our first-year students?
Like, are there any new webinars or things that they should be looking out for in the next few weeks as they start to arrive to campus? Um, so really for the most part, orientation leaders are kind of wrapping up their employment for the summer. Um, but here in like the next couple of weeks, they will start to transition at least some of them into our student call center, um, working as admissions ambassadors.
And so they'll still be serving that role of. Not necessarily with this incoming group of students, but with the next group of students, really helping answer any questions that they have. But throughout this last month, they've been doing follow up phone calls with every student that attended orientation.
And so I think that that's one really awesome thing that they've been able to do to connect with everyone. Thank you. You've talked a lot about the things that were different this summer, which was honestly most of the next couple of questions we going to ask you. So what were some of the things that went really well?
Um, and maybe even what were some of the things that didn't go so well in this new system that you had to pioneer and had to lead the charge on. Yeah. So I would say that as far as triumph goes, just being able to have this orientation and be able to get all of these students still through the same process that we would usually do in person, they all got to have the opportunity to talk to housing, financial aid, meet with their advisor, meet with orientation leaders, attend other webinars to get other information that they wanted.
So we were still able to really. Deliver everything that we would in the normal program, the virtual format. So I thought that that was okay. A really awesome thing that we were able to do. Of course, since this wasn't new experience, it was definitely a learning experience. And if we ever have to have, I have an online orientation again, then we have a lot of things to take forward with us into that next event.
Um, for example, Everything. When a student would come to campus for their orientation, when it was in person, they would get everything done in one day. And we wouldn't really have to worry about them for the rest of the summer. We knew that they were good to go and we would see them in the fall one stop shop.
Yeah. One stop shop. Whereas with this online version, it was okay. You have to complete this step and then you have. This next step and then this next step and this next step. And we found that we would lose students in between the steps every now and then. And so just really trying to get them to continue moving through that process, um, was a little bit difficult.
And so maybe setting some more deadlines right off the bat for students to get things done. I would also say. Maybe doing some sessions, right. At the beginning of orientation where it was just question and answers, like, just show up. If you have any questions about what orientation is going to be, what, what do you want to see out of orientation?
Do you need anything that we're not doing that sort of thing? Um, at the beginning as well, whereas we kind of had that session, but it was more at the end of their advising portion. And so we found at that point that students didn't necessarily. Have a lot of questions, I guess, at that point. Cause they'd already gone through some of the process.
Yeah. Awesome. Thank you so much for that, Rachel. So, ah, this is something we want to ask our guests because you know, we love being Mountaineer. So why do you love working for WVU? That's a great question. Um, definitely the people it's, I feel like that something that everyone says whenever they say why they loved WVU or why they came to WVU or whatever it may be.
But definitely the people, whether I've been in, I worked as a building supervisor in the mountain layer. I worked, uh, For orientation for many years now, as an orientation leader, I worked my way up to this position. I worked in residence life, as Patrick said, and just no matter where I'm at, what role I'm in at the university, the people that I get to interact with are amazing.
And they are the reason that I stay at WVU. I keep saying, Oh, I don't want to stay at WVU for my whole career. But every time that I even think about leaving the people just keep me here. And there's. There's no feeling like being able to be yourself around your coworkers and, and it's like that. So I just love the people that I get to work with and the students that I get to work with too.
I can definitely relate to that. I have a lot of the same thoughts every time I think about leaving. I remember all the RAs that I have and all the wonderful students that have come through my building and it just makes it so much harder to even think about. Um, so do you have any final thoughts or words of wisdom for our incoming students that are going to be here?
Uh, by the time this airs probably like. In the next couple of days, or they might even have been here for a day or two now. Oh man, this group of students, I feel like it's so special because they've already been through so much with everything that's been going on and they've adapted so well. And so I just know that.
If they come here with an open mind and you're being safe and you are just doing everything that you're supposed to, but still making sure that your events are online. For example, make sure that you're still going to those zoom meetings. Make sure that you're still talking to your suitemates and your neighbors down the hall.
However you need to do that. Just make sure that you're still interacting with people and you're getting that college experience. We're not trying to take that away from you. So we still want you to be involved and get everything out of being a mountain near that you can. Awesome. Well, thank you so much, Rachel, for joining us this week, we really appreciate it.
Awesome. Well, thank you so much, Rachel, for joining us this week, we really appreciate it.
And thank you everyone for joining us on our podcast.