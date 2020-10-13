Join co-Hosts Angela Delfine and Patrick O'Donnell as they interview Corey Farris, the Dean of Students here at WVU! He will share some of his challenges this semester, what has gone well, and why he loves being a Mountaineer for life! You won’t want to miss it.
Today, we are very excited to be joined by Corey Farris, the Dean of students here at WVU. So as a Dean of students, Cory's essentially served as our leader over everything, every aspect of student affairs and residence life.
Um, so welcome, Corey. Thanks for joining us. Thank you. I'm glad to be here this morning. Yeah. So thanks for coming. Would you be able to share more about how long you've been here at WVU and you know, some of what you do as the Dean of Students for all of our listeners? Well, first I'll say I'm a WVU graduate and as a WVU graduate, that's exactly what I lived in a lot of residence halls, um, during my time.
So my freshman year I lived, then dad has been hall. I lived in that has been annex. And then. My sophomore year, I lived in summit, but summit at the time, I believe lived there was not owned by the university is owned by a private company. Um, and then my senior year, the summer before my senior year, I lived in Bennett Tower because I worked for new student orientation and that's where we housed our students.
There. And then my senior year, I became an RA in Boreman, South, and I was in C entry for those that are familiar with Boreman and what that means. And so, um, so I was a student here, but then, um, I've been working for WVU for, uh, for a number of years in all in student affairs areas. Um, uh, I first came back as.
Okay. As the coordinator of new student orientation, um, then I got back into residence life, um, for about four or five years. Um, then I moved over into my primary responsibility initially in, in residence life. Um, there was a newly designed. Uh, student conduct model, um, that I implemented, it was designed before the year prior by a group of faculty and staff and students.
Um, I implemented the program, um, and then I moved and created this. What, what is now known is the office of student conduct. It didn't exist in its current form today. Um, and then I worked there and then I got back into housing. Um, and then, um, I started working with clubs and organizations. I became Dean of Students.
And, you know, as they say, the rest is history, but Student Life, what Student Life is, it's a whole bunch of areas that provides services to student. Yeah. I like to say, um, it, if you know that there are 168 hours in a week, um, and students are in classes 18 hours, then those of us that work in students life, and especially the two of you now, We take care of them, the other 150 hours.
Right? And so that's everything from Housing, from Dining, from Residence Life to Mountainlair, Direct Center, Adventure West Virginia, Center for Black Culture and Research, recovery programs, the DA and U92, um, Arts and Entertainment. Uh, Student Engagement, Leadership Center for Fraternal Values and, uh, Leadership.
And I'm probably leaving some out, but, you know, so yeah, it's lots of things that we do to support students and the counseling centers, you know, a good, quite frankly, it's in good times and bad. And I think that's, I'm sorry I'm going on, but I think that's what makes it so rewarding for us who, who, or in Student Life, because we see.
Students really when, like I said, in good times and bad we've shout for joy when they get their first day and we cry with them when they fail on their first exam or they, or they lose a sibling or a parent or a dog or, you know, something that's really just all in life. Yeah. A lot of fun facts in there about the history of residence halls and the university is really cool.
It is, it is one of these times when I'm, when I'm over in Towers, I'll show you some stuff. That's probably been there for a long time. Awesome. All right, thanks. So, um, we also know that you mean, you touched on this a lot, but you've worked in residence life here at WVU for a number of years. Is there anything you miss about working in ResLife?
Well, quite frankly. Yeah. I miss an awful lot about resident electorate. And I mean, I mean, including quite frankly, um, being up in the middle of the night to help a student, because even though it's it, you know, when. When the call comes out, you wish there's, there's that 10 Java. I don't want to do this, but when you're in the thick of it, it really is very rewarding.
I mean, that, you know, and it's that, it's, it's two things really. And truly it's the constant interaction with students, truly the concept, because they really, you really have. Incredible conversations. And again, this, uh, it's my chosen field, but you have these incredible growth conversations with students and you can, you can see them grow and mature before your eyes.
Right. And, and, and the same thing with RAs because they're growing and maturing and trying to figure out life and be um, grownups and, and pleased you, you know, as hall coordinators, I mean, Um, it's, uh, I mean, it's just so rewarding, you know, it's just, and so that's truly what I miss that, that day to day interaction with students.
And, and I mean, quite frankly, is there, there's something about that 24 hours, but I mean, there was a, there was an adrenaline rush for me. I know it's different, different people feel different ways, but for the most part, I mean, it wasn't overwhelming. I mean, there was plenty of time that I could. You know, have off if I needed to have often, you know, you know, meaning that I didn't come out, but I w I was always out of my apartment, engaging with students and, and, and going to their programs and things like that, because it was just fun.
It just, it was a motivator to me. Thank you so much, Corey. I definitely agree. I love hanging out with the students as well. Yeah. So I can definitely say this has been the most challenging year of our careers in student affairs. What have been some of your greatest challenges to overcome with COVID-19 and how that's kinda changed our normal here at WVU?
That's a good question. I think the biggest challenges are, how do we, how do we keep moving forward and trying to have some sort of quote, unquote normalcy? But also recognizing quite frankly, for us in the United States and in Morgantown, it's still the pandemic. I mean, in some respects, since March, not much has changed in that.
There's still no vaccine. There's still not a magic pill to, for the treatment, you know, have the, have the healthcare officials gotten. Better at treating the sick patients? Yes. Do they, do we know a whole lot more that the best vaccine right now and what seems to be most effective is wearing a mask and keeping a physical distance and, and in particular, not, not being in those close quarters.
For more than 15 minutes, but you know, but as long as we're moving around or mass, you know, we can walk in a stairwell, walk down a hallway, ride an elevator with someone because it's pretty brief periods of time. And I think those that that's the challenge, um, to, to, to manage that and manage. And, and, and be respectful of people who are, um, on, uh, on, on every area where they are on the, on the spectrum of the disease.
There are some who, who are, who think it's nothing, but the flu, there are some who are absolutely panicked and are, can, um, It's difficult for them to even go out, to go to the grocery store or something like that. And there are others who have at which I think is most, most people have a healthy respect for it, but I think that's the challenge of what's the, what's the right thing to be respectful for everyone.
And, and, and, you know, as well as it changed what we, what we learned changes every single day. So, so. Yeah, absolutely. Thank you so much for sharing. And I think, um, a word that kept coming out was respect. And I think at the end of the day, um, that piece of respect is absolutely critical to how we engage as mountaineers as human beings.
So, um, thank you for that. Yeah. To piggyback off of Andrew's question. Um, what do you think has gone really well this semester? And what do you wish you could go back and change? If anything at all? That's a great question. I mean, I think what's gone well, is that, I mean, I do think most of our students are respectful and get it and are working and trying hard.
Um, To do the right thing because all of us want to be here on campus. All of us want to go back to normal. We know we can't go back to where we were six months ago, seven months ago. Um, but, but we're all wired to be around each other and be with each other. Um, and, um, I, I think that's, what's going well.
Is people get it? Um, because they want to be around each other. And that's what I mean. You and I have been more, not just when, when we're on campus and in buildings, I'm seeing so many more people when they're walking down high street, when they're walking, when they're out on the rec center fields or just walking and they're not around anybody and they can't take that mask when they're out taking a walk or riding their bike on the rail trail or something like that, they're masked up.
And so that tells me. Then again, what they tell us about wearing the mask. It is me wearing the mask, protects you in the event that I am positive and don't know it yet. And so that's what I see that is dance. As you said, this, this, this Mountaineer respect that we seem to have for each other. So that's gone really well.
Are there a few people that aren't doing it yet, but, but I still think. Do you have to look at what 99% or 95% what most people are doing. And everyone's trying to really, really hard and it's sure changes. I mean, I, I don't know. I mean, I think. All of us, because we're all talking and listening to each other, it all levels of the university, whether it's at the leadership level and talking to the healthcare folks or, um, you know, the custodian and the food service worker or the RA, we're all working hard and our hearts are in the right place and we're trying as hard as we can.
And so I don't think that anyone, I mean, I just don't feel that. There's the major change that we should be trying to do. Or if I look back at my gosh, I wish we would have done that differently. I mean, we, we did the best we could with what we knew at the time. Right. I mean, there was everyone's heart, every, at every level of the institution was in the right place.
And that's all, I mean that, I agree. That's all you can really ask people is to do the best I can with what they have at the time. So I agree, you know, our Mountaineer family, faculty, staff, um, all of them working so hard to do our absolute best. And so, um, before I go to the next question, just a quick shout out to the staff and faculty for, for all that they've done to.
To keep our students here to keep them as safe as we possibly can. Um, so Corey and the two of you included, because I do know that those that are working in the residence hall, so are frontline with the students and managing. Um, student anxieties, RA anxiety, you know, I mean, I know you all are interacting with maintenance, custodians, you know, those of you that are married or in relationships that's causing anxiety, RNC is the main, what you all do is amazing.
And so, um, I mean, it, it's, it, uh, I agree, certainly shout out to everybody, but, um, you all are living it every single day with our students and fortunately. We've not had any students who've been hospitalized because of covert or put on a ventilator. And so that's the nature of age I think. And, you know, and, and we've not had any really sick students who are, who, who already had maybe some underlying condition.
So that's a helpful thing, but nonetheless, we're still concerned about, you know, that those, that, that might B become ill and might have to be hospital. So, but my, my shout out to all of them, yes. All of you that are working in the residence halls, especially. Thank you so much for that. Corey, we appreciate that.
So positive note then what are you most looking forward to as we continue this semester? Um, you know, what, what exciting things do you think are still in their horizon? We have a couple months left of, of classes here. Well, um, I will just say one thing, I'm excited about the election coming up, you know, because we don't know what that's going to be.
And so there's going to be a, that is how, how we. Manage that, I mean, because there's going to be some great joy and they're going to be, there's going to be some great discipline. Um, I'm also so excited just to see how our students do as we move towards the end of the semester. I mean, you know, we took the two week pause, um, and so.
You know, are our students going to be able to manage it so we can get to November and a couple of days before Thanksgiving without having to take another pause? Um, uh, you know, I, I, I'm still amazed at the creativity of those that are working in Student Life on as we try to develop new and different programs and connect people and.
Um, you know, now that we can resume some of our in-person programming, how do we do different things in that small groups of 10 or something like that? Because we still, I mean, even though virtual is the, probably that is whatever everyone thinks we have to do it, it is not true. I mean, we still want people to make those personal connections and get together, but in a safe way with the mass with appropriate distance.
And, um, and so how, how do we. How do we watch different people with those creative ideas and fun programs or just students on their own, but their own creativity without RAs, without hall coordinators or without well, WVU and adventure. And you know, the other groups, arts and entertainment are usually programming for up all night and things like that.
But that, that to me is the exciting stuff, because. I mean, one of the positives of that, of the pandemic is it's forced us to think of new and different ways to do some of the old things that we used to do. And so, so, so in a year or two, or whenever we come out of it, yeah. Yes. You were sort of talking about a little bit towards the end of the semester.
The long-term is so what are we going to keep doing after we come out of the pandemic that we were forced to do. You know, and it turned out, it may be okay. You know, I think there'll be some, but I still think that there's still going to be all that face to face stuff that we also crave and want to do that we're going to get back to.
But there are going to be some things that we're going to learn about that are going to say, you know, we don't want to go back to we're like, well, I was talking, um, Well, if my brother and his wife last night, and, and we were having a conversation that we think of just the simple thing of shaking hands, and it's more probably of a guy thing that I've a woman thing, but we're wondering if that may go away because now so many of us are now fist bumping, including now men and women or elbow bopping.
And so we're wandering now. Do you know, well, that handshake, because now we realize just the transmission of BNO virus and things like that. So is that going to go away forever? You know, and, and again, who knows what else on college campuses may change? So, so there's a, there's a lot, uh, um, So to look towards and forward to, and, you know, and, and exciting, but short term and long term.
Definitely agree. Thank you. Yeah. You talked about things that have come up because of this and things that may continue. I mean, the reason that we have Towers talk podcast is because me and Angie over the summer, we're looking for ways to engage students that was different. And this was one of the things that we thought would be a good idea.
So, and we were like, yeah, we should sort of podcast. But then in reality, we're like we should start a podcast as a joke. And then I was like, but what if it wasn't a joke? What if we really did this? So it's good that you're doing it. Yeah. Uh, okay. So second to last question we have for you is we know, you know, you've talked about this throughout, but you've obviously been a Mountaineer for life.
So what do you love most about West Virginia university? Well, it's cliche, but, but West Virginia university is the, are the students are the faculty and the staff that it's us, it's you and me. And so the, you know, if we, I mean, in some respects, West Virginia university, March, April, may, June, they were empty buildings.
And that wasn't, I mean, that wasn't West Virginia university, right? I mean, it was, it was a ghost town. And so what makes WVU was when, when we started seeing our students come back in August and, and, and we got to see what we're West Virginia university. So yeah. Um, so it it's the people, I don't know how else to describe, but the good, the bad and the ugly.
We got it all here, you know, but, but, but it's just a rich fabric of students. So, you know, from around the world, they're different perspectives. I mean, I, I'm learning, I learn and I'm challenged every single day. So, you know, I don't know how else to describe it other than it's a bit cliche, but it's true.
Couldn't agree with you more? Um, I think, um, I'm in my second year here, but this is a special place. It really is. They get it once it bites you, it's like it's in your blood. I mean, and I have to tell you, so, you know, um, I'm a West Virginia. Um, I was born in Charleston, you know, I think I told you earlier that I went to school here.
But I had the opportunity to be other places. I went to graduate school at Ohio state in Columbus, and I worked at the university of Iowa, um, in the residence halls and, and, and in the apartments. And I was, it was a great, both of those places were great places, but, but neither of those, and I had friends close friends that, uh, or Virginia tech and sod regularly visit Virginia tech and, and.
But when I taught and now, since I've worked for so long, I've got friends all over the place because whether it's students and RAs and RCS who've traveled around, or just my own graduate students, friends, and just my other interactions, there's something about WVU that quite frankly, is special. That none of when I worked, when I lived and worked in Columbus, when I lived and worked in Iowa city, Iowa, that the feel and the comradery and the spirit.
Of the campus was not the same as WVU. And I think that's what, when I had the opportunity to apply for a job, what propelled me to come back because there's just. Something, I don't know what it, maybe it's because we're scrappy and we're gritty and we work hard. You know, we don't take anything for granted and that's, that's just my own, probably my personal upbringing from my own family.
And so, um, I take nothing for granted, but I'm also. W we all realize that we're in, we're not independent, but we're interdependent and we're not afraid to say that I need you and you need me. And I need the person down the street and, you know, I mean, we need each other and, um, and, and we're friendly, you know?
So I, I like that. So that's my story. Yeah. Right. But that's I like that too. I agree. Yeah. There's something special. I don't, I don't know what it is. Yeah. Yeah, definitely. Well, thank you for sharing that last question here. Do you have one piece of advice or words of wisdom that you want to share with our first-year students here at WVU?
I don't know if it's one piece of advice, but I, I maybe, maybe the easiest way to describe it as to, to wake up every day and not to be afraid to try something new. You know, because if, if, if you do that, then, then your eyes are wide open you're, you're going to experience new and different things.
Be open to new ideas, um, and let the, let. Um, the, uh, the broader picture, let the world, but really let the university surprise you with the people, with the resources that are available and the opportunity. So if stuff, a student wakes up freshmen first year, student wakes up every day and says, I'm going to try something new today.
I'm going to be open to it. They're one, they're going to have a good run at WVU, quite frankly, then that will develop a good habit. But so that every single day after that, when I leave here and there they start working or they go into the military or they go onto graduate school are we're open to try something new every single day.
I couldn't agree with you more. So that's a wrap for today. Thank you all so much for joining us this week. And thank you so much again, Corey, for your time today. Thank you. I'm honored to be here today. Thanks.

