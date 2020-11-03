Join co-Hosts Angela Delfine-Mechler and Patrick O'Donnell as they interview Niara Campbell, the Program Coordinator for the WVU Center for Learning, Advising, and Student Success. Niara will talk about The Rise program and The Quad LLC, as well as other opportunities for students to find support! Tune in to learn more!
Transcription:
Hey everyone. Welcome back to another episode. I'm Angela Patrick. Welcome back to another week.
All right. Today, everybody. We are joined by Niara Campbell, the program coordinator for the
Center for Learning, Advising and Student Success. Niara coordinates the Rise Program, and assist with the Quad LLC here on campus. Welcome. Yeah. Thank you for having me. Well, thank you for being here. We're very excited to talk to you today. We are. Can you tell us a little bit about your professional background and what all you do here as a program coordinator for WVU?
Yeah, sure. So a little bit about me. I am a proud, um, Mountaineer. Um, I've graduated here. Um, a few times I did my undergrad here and I also, um, are in my master's degree here, as far as like my professional background. I'm really interested in, um, outreach community. And how academics can really help build community.
Right? Sometimes we think of school is just like the stagnant thing that you do. And then you'll go on with the rest of your life. Um, I believe in lifelong learning. And so, um, part of my goal is to kind of spark that interest in each student that I meet. Cool. Can I ask what you studied here? What's your undergrad and grad degrees were around.
Yeah, of course. So I am again, a lifetime time learner. So my undergrad is in women and gender studies. Um, and then my graduate program is in public health. Awesome. Thank you very much. So great. So great. Thank you so much. So, as Patrick mentioned, you currently coordinate the rise program here on campus.
Can you explain to our listeners what this program entails and how students can get involved with it? The program? Of course. So the rise program is just one of the. Amazing programs that we have out of, um, the center for learning, advising, and student success. Our goal for this program is to really create like an ecosystem for historically underserved students here at WVU.
And we focus on growing academic skills. For the participants, as well as connecting them to vested faculty, staff, and each other. Um, the quickest way to kind of join our little, uh, family as I like to call it, um, is to visit our website at go.wvu.edu/rise that WVU. Thank you. It sounds like a great opportunity.
And, um, knowing some of the students that I know in rise, I know that it definitely is a family and our students love it. So thank you. Yeah. Nice. So, um, uh, our listeners know that I like I'm in Braxton sour and I run the engineering LLC. I've talked about it a whole bunch in our, in our. Um, across all these episodes, um, and just talked about quad at times, but so for our listeners, I mentioned earlier, but Yara works with the quad LLC, um, inline Towers.
So you are, can you share a little bit more about what the mission is of the quad LLC? Yeah, of course. So the quad is really a result of black and Brown students and them expressing their interests in a housing experience that would foster community amongst students of color. Um, and we are really happy to be one of the partners to really lead this initiative.
Um, the students came to us and trusted us with a vision and it's our goal to, you know, kind of. Build it. Right. And so the way that we've done that is really focusing on four elements. Nope, o'clock right. Um, fostering cultural connections, engagement opportunities, academic growth, and service to the Mountaineer community.
That's awesome. I mean, I've worked with Angie. I work with our LLCs a lot and up until that moment, I didn't know why it was called the quad. So, I mean, I don't know about our listeners, but I just learned a lot. Yeah. And definitely, you know, as the RFC of lion, um, the impact that that community has had on our students, um, has been great to see this year and shout out.
We have two of the best RAs leading the quad this year at Deontay Hirola gray and, uh, Maya journ. Again. The nominal. We love you both. And you know, you've done really great work. Um, you know, with me making this happen originally lived in Braxton. He came up through Braxton when he was a freshman. Now, wait a minute.
I thought if you lived in Tower and you were home, so. That's valid.
Gosh. Yeah, no. Um, we have two amazing RAs and, um, they are, they're really the leaders of this initiative. If you really think about it, they just let us know what the students need and their interests are. And we work hard to make sure that these students are served. Absolutely. Absolutely. Thank you. So, um, do you more information for students who are interested in living in the quad LLC?
How can they sign up going forward? Yeah, so, um, the quad is just one of the amazing LLC, um, housing options. And if you check on housing's website, um, you can learn a little bit more about, um, the quad and detail and some of our strategic plans for our residents. Um, As well as that, when you fill out your housing application, you are able to come to select the quad as an option, um, for housing.
So as you go ahead and fill out that application, make sure you click on the quad. So, um, that lets us know that we are interested. We will usually do some outreach call by one of our rise advocates and make sure that you are good to go. Thank you. And just so our listeners know upperclassmen and first year students can live in the quad.
So, um, you know, if you are interested, um, going forward in the future, definitely check it out. But thank you for that narrow, of course. So we started our questions with asking about, you know, like what you do here and what are some of the things that you do. So pivoting back towards that, um, what are other services or opportunities does your office provide to students?
Yeah, so, um, Again, I work in the office of student success and our whole goal is to make learning a little bit more tangible and accessible for folks. Right. And so. One I really liked, um, the way I, uh, had one student kind of express it to me, it's like, okay, I get to college. And I'm taking all these classes and everything is fun and cool, but then it's really a rollercoaster effect.
Right. You know, you're inching forward and it's all fun and games. And then whoosh, you get that first big drop and it almost feels like what's happening. So, um, if you ever feel that way, um, please, please, please, um, stop by, uh, the office of student success. We are here to help and so, um, we help with things, uh, Like content-based, um, questions or problems.
So offering free tutoring every day of the week, and also, um, it could be group tutoring. It could be one-on-one tutoring, um, during, uh, COVID culture, as I like to call it, we are doing everything virtual. So you can kind of drop in to kind of work on a challenging math problem with a few boats or really, um, How that one-on-one appointment to really go over the key concepts for your next bio exam.
Right. We also offer a really dope, um, service called student lingo. Um, soon lingo is like the library of short films and clips that will help with. Pretty common challenges adjusting to college, like how to study, how to better organize your times. I like to call it the soft skills that you need to be successful.
Right? So, um, you know, that there's things that you have to do and achieve, but really implementing, um, uh, um, really short, fast away for you to kind of get to your task in a quick and meaningful way is key. And so, um, student lingo goes over a lot of different yeah. Um, learning styles, studying styles. And so you can kind of preview and see if you think that will help you and then try it out.
We also offer, um, success coaching, which is one of my favorite. You get to really work one-on-one with a graduate student. Um, and I think that's really amazing because these are students that were in your shoes. Um, not too long ago. They have a little bit of perspective, you know, and also, um, it works for them, so it could work out for you.
Um, but you can work and build a relationship with your success coach, um, and think of them as like your academic Yogi. Right? So, um, you can meet with them as little as an hour, as often as you would like, um, we recommend about. No, no less than about two weeks. Um, just so that you can actually have, uh, some set goals and really, um, see how it's impacting you that service.
Um, but they will help you basically build some plans and some goals and some objectives and more importantly, hold you to it. Right. So it's the ultimate accountability partner. Awesome. That's a lot of really useful things for our students. Definitely. Yeah. That definitely shows that our students aren't alone, um, and free like tutoring.
That's amazing. That's not offered at every college, everyone. So just an FYI. So, uh, just, as we start to wrap up, what is one piece of advice that you want to share with our first year students here on campus? Oh, well, just one. Um, it's been a while since I've been a first year student, particularly on this campus, but what I will say is that, um, College is the safe space to make mistakes nobody's expecting for you to get it right on the first time.
Um, but we are expecting that you reach out and let us know if something is wrong so that we can help. One thing I really value about being a Mountaineer is the spirit of all my other fellow mountaineers. I've never asked for help, not turn down, not once. And so, um, you know, Living in that spirit. Um, Definitely.
If, if you're struggling, whether it be academically or personally, please reach out for help. We're here to help you. And again, you're not expecting you to get it right on the first try if that was the case. I don't think any of us staff would have a job. That is true. Thank you so much. So that's a wrap this week.
Thank you all so much for listening in and thank you again for your time today. Thank you make sure to tune in next week when we interviewed another member of the WVU community.