Join co-Hosts Angela Delfine-Mechler and Patrick O'Donnell as they interview Ellen Rodrigues, the interim Director of the LGBTQ+ Center at WVU. Ellen will talk about services provided by the center and how you can be a quality ally to the LGBTQ+ Community! Tune in here to learn more.
Transcription:
Hi, everyone. Welcome back to another episode of Towers Talk. I'm Angela. I’m Patrick. Welcome back to another week. Towers Talk is brought to you by Lyon and Braxton Towers. Towers. You can live anywhere, but when you're here, you're home. All right, everybody. Today we are joined by Ellen Rodriguez, the current interim director of the LGBTQ+ center here at WVU.
Thank you so much for joining us today, Alan. Hello everyone. Um, thank you so much. It's my pleasure to be here and meet all of you. Thank you so much. Yeah. Awesome. All right, so first thing we're gonna start off with is can you just tell us and our listeners a little bit more about your educational background and how you ended up here working at WVU?
Well, I came here actually as a next change students with the law program, I am originally from Brazil. And as soon as I came to Morgantown, I fell in love with the city, the climate, and everyone, and I actually applied for grad school. So I did my master's in sociology and PhD. In political science. So yeah, I am a WVU alumnus and I was working with, uh, diversity initiatives during that time also strongly related, um, involved with the LGBTQ community.
And so I did, after I finished, I, uh, worked in the private sector for a little while. And then I saw the opening for this position, with the LGBTQ center, uh, for assistant director position. And I didn't think twice I applied and I was welcomed back here. And, uh, so this year I took over the atrium director position and it's been amazing.
Awesome. Thanks so much for sharing. We love to see our Mountaineer alumni coming back and working for us. So would you be able to share with some of our listeners a bit more about the services that the LGBTQ+ center offers our students? Oh yeah. There are so many things. So many interesting things like, and for everybody, right?
Uh, the graduate students, uh, graduate students and faculty and staff. And this year, we really had an opportunity to, uh, focus on engagement and creating that sense of community. Making sure people had, uh, platforms and opportunities to get to know each other so that our weekly. Events, for example, we have our, uh, we call it the zoom scope, which is for undergraduate students.
We meet every Friday, 2:00 PM. It's super fun. We all always have very interesting conversations, uh, on Thursday night. 5:00 PM. We have the grads chat, uh, also geared towards our graduate students and, uh, once or twice a month, we have, uh, faculty and staff connections. And that it's a great opportunity for people to connect.
And we also highlight, uh, any research or study that is being done, uh, on dabble view. So we have, uh, expert spotlights where faculty and staff can talk about their research that is related to LGBTQ issues. That's awesome. Thank you. Honestly, kind of hits a lot of what this next question is, but so like the question was, what are some of their, of the awesome events that the LGBTQ+ center has offered students this semester?
So is there anything that you want to, you know, like tell us more about, or is there anything that you didn't mention that you want to tell us about? Oh, we're definitely embracing the weather. Um, and we are getting ready for our Friendsgiving, uh, which will be on Monday, November 16th. And it will be super fun.
We will have, uh, an in-person gathering, uh, across from the multi-layer where people can stop by and get, uh, get a gift bag and we are, uh, making rainbow masks. So that'll be awesome, uh, to wear, uh, in Austin. So in the gift bag, uh, I will put a small buy, like a pumpkin pie or Apple pie, so it will be a surprise.
And then, uh, so as I mentioned, I, we will be across from the Mountainlair Monday, November 16, from 10 AM until 2:00 PM. And then, uh, later on the day, um, between four to five 30, we will be on zoom and to be also an opportunity to interact show off your mask. It eats your pie. It's like a moment for us to, uh, be together again in eat dessert together.
If it makes, if it makes into the Vinny, that's fantastic. Make sure to save me a slice of the Apple pie. That's my favorite locally. I love it. And I love a fun mask. Um, anyone who knows me knows that I own. Multiple secret masks. So I would love a rainbow mask. Awesome. Awesome. So, um, what advice do you have for students in the WVU community who wish to be quality allies to the LGBTQ+ community?
Um, you know, I know something that I like to tell myself is, um, you know, quality allyship, Uh, really lies with, with folks who, um, look to seeing, you know, what, um, so thinking about the LGBTQ Abe, LGBTQ community, um, you know, we want to make sure as allies that we are supporting the community in the ways that the community wants to be supported.
And so, um, I guess what advice do you have for folks who identify as, as allies of the committee? Oh, there are so many ways, and I really appreciate this question because, uh, And where you are in your comfort level. Uh, there are so many things that you can do, right with the center, particularly you could sub for some people who want more knowledge about, uh, the population, the LGBTQ community, you can start taking our safe zone training.
We offer it twice a month. And we have both a like introduction one Oh one type of training, which is the safe zone training. We also have the transgender safe zone training, which is offer also offered twice a month. And, uh, if you have a group of friends or, uh, colleagues, uh, in your workspace who are interested in taking the training together, We can definitely set up a day and time to meet with your group.
Um, all their ways, uh, are also watching our language to make sure we use a gender inclusive vocabulary. Uh, and I would say like pretty much thinking outside of the binary, recognizing that there are, um, multiple genders and also. Recognizing the interview duality of each letter of the acronym. Right? So like the experiences of, uh, lesbians are different from experience from transgender students and bisexual intersexual, uh, intersex people.
Um, so yeah, recognizing those differences and also. I would say thinking intersectionally that are, we should not think of people just based on their sexual orientation and gender identity, but also thinking of other aspects of their identity and how they intersect and make people unique the way they are.
So the, uh, experiences of LGBTQ folks, when we, when we see the intersection with race and ethnicity, for example, um, brings a different way of living or, uh, people with disabilities or people who are veteran. Uh, so just thinking about that of individuals, excellent points. Thank you so much. So, I don't think I'm saying anything groundbreaking by saying that this has been a difficult semester for everybody.
Right. Things have been a little hard for us. I mean, everybody at the university, all of our students, all of our faculty and staff, but you know, trying to put a positive spin on things. What do you think have been like your greatest successes in the LGBTQ+ center so far? Yeah. You know, I, I am with you and I think the greatest success so far is, uh, actually.
Embracing this challenge and looking towards our strengths, uh, and the LGBTQ+ community has been very resilient and, um, on the forefront of so many movements like supporting, uh, black lives matter, uh, being active, actively involved, um, In voting education. Um, and in terms of this center, I think our greatest success is actually being able to, uh, strengthen our sense of community, um, being creative also, right?
Like instead of waiting for. Uh, places to meet since we are being safe. And this year we are, um, engaging in more online platforms and branching out. Uh, we had so many opportunities to meet folks from throughout the state. Uh, the country are creating networks with, uh, people who. We probably would not have had the opportunity before.
And, uh, so, and being, being, uh, outgoing in the sense of being conscious about making those connections and, um, realizing that, yes, this is challenging, but we got this. We can do it. I really liked that at the end. Like, this is challenging, but we got this and we can do this. And it's a great mentality for all of us.
Definitely agree. So, um, to wrap us up, what is one piece of advice that you wish to share with our first year students here at WVU? Oh, I would say just. Look at your strengths, you know, uh, take care of yourself and see that you can do it. This, this is this year is challenging for all of us and just recognize that you are not alone.
We are here with you just, if sometimes you just need to make a call, uh, reach out, meet new people, take the action. Uh, or if you need to take a nap or if you need to do engage in self-care. Uh, there are so many ways that you can take care of yourself and even if it is painting or watching a movie or going to a roof center, talking to folks, you're, you're definitely not alone in looking at your stress.
It's done so much so far. Um, if it is, uh, organizing your day to day activities or, um, the, your ability to make new friends or your ability to think through processes and analyze, like, what is it that you're good at and go for it. Awesome. Thank you so much. And yeah, I definitely think with where our world is, we're in a pandemic, self-care is.
Is everything right now. And I know I love a good nap, so thank you for sharing that. So that's a wrap for us today. Thank you to our listeners for joining us again this week. And thank you so much, Ellen, for your time today. My pleasure, really nice meeting all of you and please reach out to the LGBTQ center.
If you need to stop by the center, just send me an email, uh, and we will be there, uh, or give us a call. Uh, yeah, just staying in touch. We are here for you. Awesome. Thank you so much. Tune in next week everybody when we interview another member of the WVU community.