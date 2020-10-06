Join co-Hosts Angela Delfine and Patrick O'Donnell as they interview Joslyn Brown, Assistant Director of Residence Life, to talk about the Resident Assistant selection process! Learn more about why you should apply to be an RA and how you can do it. RA info sessions are happening NOW so sign up to attend a virtual session today using the following link: https://wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_43jVk2ek5bN2tUh
Transcription:
Hi, everyone. Welcome back to Towers Talk. I'm Angela. I’m Patrick. Welcome back to another episode. Tower's Talk podcast is brought to you by Lyon and Braxton Towers. Towers. You can live anywhere, but when you're here, you're home. All right, everybody. Today we have a special guest. Um, the person that we have today is actually mine and Angela’s supervisor, our direct boss.
So today we have Joslyn Brown. Who's an assistant director in the office of residence life. Joslyn's in charge of all of Evansdale and everything that, you know, pretty much everything that happens on our part of campus goes through her in some way. Um, but the reason that we have Joslyn's day is that she also coordinates, um, all of our resident assistant RA selection process, which is why she's joining us today.
So welcome Joslyn. Hi. Um, thank you both for having me as a guest on your podcast. Um, everyone, you already introduced my name. Um, but uh, I've been working. He had WVU since July, 2017. Um, and in my role as assistant director of residence life, I made Patrick you summed it up very well, but yeah. Really just working to support the residents hall coordinators as well as the RAs.
And then of course, um, playing a role in our RA selection and committee, um, before coming to Morgantown, um, I worked at the university of South Carolina for a couple years as a residence hall coordinator. Um, and at the university of Michigan Flint, uh, where I received both my bachelor's and master's. Um, so altogether I've worked in some capacity, uh, within residence life for the past 12 years, either as a student it's staff member, grad or professional.
Awesome. Thanks Joslyn. So first of all, even though Patrick, and I totally know this, um, can you tell our readers, um, readers, hello listeners. This isn't a book. I don't know why I wrote readers in our script today, but he tell our listeners a little more about the resident assistant position and why it's a great opportunity.
Sure. And if anyone didn't know, Angela is an avid reader, so, you know, that's why that flip up happened. Mmm. But you know, one thing I always say is I truly believe that the resident assistant is just about one of the most important student leadership position on campus. Um, and of course we're always looking for quality candidates to, um, not just feel the role, but it's.
Sale and enhance what it means to be an RA. Um, here at WVU, um, our resident assistants, we look at them as educators, mentors, role models, uh, of course, campus resources, um, advocates, and so much more to our residents, including friends, like we know friendships are built, um, between RAs and their residents, as well as RAs with each other.
Um, Our thing this year for the RA, uh, recruitment is reaching new Heights. Um, and this one shows that because we think that's what the RA position does for our WVU students. Um, it helps them grow as leaders in the WVU community. So that way. You know, if they're involved in student government or any other student organization on campus, they can use those trends for well leadership skills.
Um, it also prepares them for life, um, and prepares them to meet their potential career goals. Even if they're not planning on working in residence life, how we are. They gain transferable skills to go be an engineer or a nurse, or go into politics or whatever it may be. Um, and then as I stated before, it also, the RA position also brings those, uh, lifelong and long-lasting connections.
And so, um, people meet their best friends. They meet their, you know, made or matrons of honors. Um, their children's got parents while they're in the RA position and making these connections. I couldn't agree with you more Joslyn. I know Patrick and I were both raised college as well. And, um, you know, I have made so many friendships, um, you know, with RAs, with people who have been like my RHC when I was an RA, I still connect with them.
And, um, I definitely grew up the transferable skills, you know, piece of this. I know so many RAs that, you know, I worked with when I was an RA or, um, have supervised over the years. That like has said, like, wow, that position has really prepared me for things like, um, you know, dealing with conflicts. Like I know I don't personally enjoy complex things, but like I have to do it.
And I've learned a lot, um, of how to handle that through there being an RA and, and those things. So. Awesome. Thank you. So, yeah. Thanks for sharing that. And it's just kinda like monopolized all the things, all the nice things that I was going to say. So I always monopolize the nice things. Yes, of course. So, um, alright, so Joslyn, thank you so, so much for all that you shared a lot about why this is a great opportunity for our students and for our student leaders.
So can you tell our listeners not our readers, but can you tell our listeners a little bit about what the, like the, uh, processes to apply to be an RA and how they can apply this this year? Yeah. Um, so the most important, I guess I would say first step is anyone interested, must register and attend handed information session.
Uh, we have about eight. Scheduled this semester and good thing is around noon today. So we're October 2nd. Um, an email was sent to all students living on campus with the info session dates and times as well as the link to the registration form. So check your inboxes. They're in there. Um, but also there are flyers around them, uh, residence call where you can scan a QR code.
Um, and if all else fails, your RAs will definitely know how to get you to the registration form. Um, info sessions this year will be virtual. Um, and during these info sessions, we not only provide the essential information, um, about. The RA position and what it takes to apply and maintain the position. Um, but we also have current RAs to join the info sessions.
And you can actually, we do a host of Q and a section session where you can talk to them about their experience and get advice from what they're currently experiencing. Um, After you attend an info session, you will receive a link to the application. Um, and the application is online and it is today, September 1st.
So if you don't remember any other day, remember December 1st is the application. Um, deadline. And also remember you don't the link until you attend the info session. So the longer you wait to attend the info session, the less time you have to complete the application after December 1st, our entire department basically.
Um, looks at each and every application, looking at all the materials that were submitted as well as end of semester. Right? Because all applicants must have a 2.75 a cumulative and semester GPA. Um, once we get through all of that, um, the first week in January, we will basically be sending out offers for interviews.
And interviews will take place, uh, January 22nd through 24th. And so, um, during this process, we try to be timely in terms of, you know, notification of where you are in our process. So when it comes to getting an interview extended, as well as, um, whether or not you. Awesome. Thanks, Joslyn. And, um, to all those listening, to just know that if you have any questions about any of these deadlines, um, you can definitely reach out to your personal RHC.
Uh, but we will definitely make sure that that link for signing up for the info sessions are in our, uh, bio notes for the show. So thanks for that. So, how has our process changed from last year? Um, you know, if anything, I know we're navigating things a little bit differently with COVID. So, um, we were just curious as to what, you know, may look a little bit different this year because of that.
Yeah. It's a lash last year. I think we found a really good sweet spot in terms of, um, our RA. Interview process being very, you know, good to search out and get quality care. And it is, um, as I already said that the info sessions will be held virtually in this year. We are doing interviews virtually as well.
Um, One component of the interview process that our current RA have experienced is what we call it, a group process. Um, and that component, it is actually going to be taken out this year due to COVID and so on. And so, um, but really other than that, it's. Pretty much the same. Um, we wanted to keep the integrity of the process, but also adjust for health and safety reasons.
And so where we are now provided us a good balance and in order to do that. Awesome. Thank you very much. Alright, so Joslyn, just to close, um, do you have any words of wisdom for our first-year students or anything that you would say to, to the, to our listening audience? Yeah. Um, when it comes to this year, first, this year's first year students, um, I think you're very special and you're resilient.
Um, you all are navigating a pen Dan make during a milestone in your life. I mean, you all graduated high school class of 2020, and we know that you miss those models. Some of you might've missed those milestones in terms of graduation, celebrations, and prom. Then a senior trips and all of these different things.
And then coming to college, I think we all have expectations of things we'll experience as first year students coming in, um, both in the residence halls as well as, as well as on campus. Um, and I realized that it's not the same, those things that you probably had dreamed about aren't happening. Um, but.
Just now it's a new normal for everyone on campus. Uh, we're all working to make sure the best of it. Um, and my advice is it's just the continue to extend grace to each other. Um, and also keep reaching new Heights. That's great. Thank you so much, Joslyn. Um, and thank you to everyone for listening. You know, please definitely consider applying for an RA position because you get to work with some awesome.
RHCs like Patrick and myself. I dunno if I'm awesome, but you get the chance to work with. And so that's really cool. Um, and I also, before we sign off, I think it would be remiss of us to not say that this, this episode is the last one airing before Angela gets married. So congratulations and. I'm excited if Angela share your view of Angela Delfine Mackler.
So I'm going to be nice and I'll hyphenate and keep the Delfine. So y'all, don't get super comfy. Well, it's really exciting. So, um, congrats. And, and so the last thing, a big announcement for our listeners and our readers. Is that you should check out our next episode next week, because we're actually going to be interviewing the Dean of students, Corey Ferris.
So check us out next week on Tower Talk podcast.