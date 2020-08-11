This week, co-hosts Angela Delfine and Patrick O'Donnell will interview their Towers Residence Hall Coordinator colleagues Ryan McConnell and Jason Brick. They'll share what they're most looking forward to this year in Residence Life and share some words of wisdom.
Transcription:
Welcome back to another episode of Towers Talk. I'm Angela. I’m Patrick, and this is the Towers Talk podcast. Towers Talk is sponsored by the office of residence life, residence life you can live anywhere when you're here, you're home. We're here to introduce you to your Towers. RHCs for the 2021 year. And RHC or residence hall coordinator is a full time professional that lives in the residence halls.
We are here to make sure that your WVU residential experience is both fun and safe. Some of our normal job tasks include serving in an emergency on call rotation for all of campus. Supervising the RAs and planning fun events for y'all at this point, hopefully, you know, Angie and I were the RHCs of line and Braxton and Towers.
Respectively. We also have our other two RHCs for Towers here today. Ryan McConnell with Bennett Tower and Jason brick of Brook. So welcome Ryan and Jason Lu. All right. So to start us off, I'm going to ask Ryan, tell us a little about yourself and what do you like about being an RHC. Well, I've just started, I think year five here, we worked at places in Wisconsin, Iowa, Alaska, Montana, and finally came over to West Virginia.
Currently. I'm busy doing both artsy job and the doctoral studies I have here at WVU. One thing that I really like about the RFC role is folks are full of ideas and aspirations. And so connecting with folks and seeing how I can help them reach their dreams, especially during that first year of college is what brings every day, a special day.
That's awesome. Thanks for sharing Ryan. That's great. So feature dr. Ryan, uh, what are you most looking forward to this year in Bennett Tower? This year, we have a number of events and initiatives. So, um, I know that folks start a little bit wary of going to a gym, but being active is important. So we're going to continue our rec yourself series and you don't necessarily have to go to the student rec to participate.
You just need to do some physical activity. And so self-reporting, some of those activities can get you connected with some promotions as well. There's a few other events that we're having in Bennett. Um, Is making your own fire cider around the abdominal Equinox. We will have a lengthy series, uh, focusing on, um, the presidential debates and getting registered to vote and mail in ballot.
Um, and, uh, everything in between. We do have two LLC. So that also brings in some PR, uh, Opportunities to get involved, both with your creativity side and again, with, um, physical activity with our seek pass LLC. And one thing about Bennett that I think all the other Towers aren't CS seem to forget is that, um, the Tower does have a sound room.
Forgetfulness is kind of centered around their envy. Alright, awesome. Awesome. Thanks Ryan. Thanks for sharing. So we're going to jump over to Jason and we're going to ask him to introduce himself and tell us a little bit about why like your job at WB. Yeah. So my name is Jason brick. I call myself the once in future reader as I've got back to my bookshelves.
So I'm enjoying that. I like to hike and be outside. So I'm usually up for a walk thing. One needs one. I worked here at brick Tower for a while and actually worked at the retired Arnold hall as well. I grew up in West Virginia. So one of the reasons I like being an RHC here is I like working here at West Virginia university.
I think this university gives a lot of people opportunities to do good things with their lives. And I really just like being a big part of that. Ryan talked a lot about the programming and events we're going to do, and I'm excited about that too, but I really just like to see people be really successful their first year and stay and enjoy themselves here.
That's awesome. Jason, I like reading too, so I'm glad you, you found some time for that. So, what is the top thing you're most excited about this upcoming year? I'm excited about the year, the whole year. I'm excited to try out some new things with my staff and for our residents. Um, I have some fun ideas and residents might just learn something while we do them this year.
I want to focus a lot on exercise and fitness opportunities as, as we might not be able to get out as much as we want. Brian mentioned this to you, but the elections coming up. So you wanna engage with that as well and do some civic interaction. Thanks, Jason. So you, at this point, if you've been listening, you know, and denier cohost, um, but I'm sure you want to get to know us a little bit more.
So let's start with Angie and just tell us about your favorite parts about being an RHC. Yeah, thanks Patrick. So, um, I've been doing this and going into my seventh year now, professionally second year here at WVU. And so I definitely think my favorite part of being a, being an RHC is just, you know, hanging out with residents, which has been a little bit very different, you know, this year.
And so I am trying to come up with some unique programming opportunities for us here in Lyon Tower. So one of our opportunities will be called programs to go, and we're going to kick off this year, the first week of classes with the lion Tower housewarming. And so we will have some fun to go craft. I'm a do it yourself.
Coaster is one of them and some fun snack. So that'll be our kickoff of that. I also really love doing my coffee and tea with your RHC program. And I plan on trying to still do that by pushing a little cart around the hall safely and wearing gloves and trying to distribute safely to the students in lions.
So I think that, you know, y'all make this fun experience. You make me love my job. And so I want to make sure that lion is not only safe, but a fun place for y'all as well. So, um, yeah, we're, we're excited for the year. That's awesome. Very excited. Am I allowed to come to the housewarming party? Absolutely.
Patrick. Awesome. Um, thanks for sharing, man. No problem. And of course we can't forget our final Towers RFC and my favorite cohost, Patrick. Patrick, can you talk a little bit to us about what you do over there in Braxton, your favorite cohost or your only cohost.
So in Braxton, um, I'm going into fifth year in Braxton. I started at the same time as Ryan, um, going into eighth year professionally of this. Um, so in Braxton, I'm in charge of the engineering LLC, which takes up, um, five out of my nine floors, but also. I have engineering students throughout the building, which is really exciting.
A lot of people that can connect to one another have similar classes, have similar exam times and similar challenges and things like that. Um, so that's, uh, that's the big thing that goes on in Braxton Tower. A couple of things I'm excited about for this year. I have 17 out of my 18 RAs are returners, which makes things easier because they're familiar with me.
They're familiar with the community. Um, and hopefully they come in with new ideas. One of the things I'm most excited about this year is that we get to continue. Are you doing running of the volts is an activity we do every year. That's academically based and we don't have to change anything for it because it's always been a virtual activity.
And I'm really excited to continue doing that. That's awesome, Patrick, thanks for that. So just to finish us off, I wanted to ask our RHCs for one piece of advice or word of wisdom that they have for our incoming first year students. Jason, I'm going to start with you. I always say this, um, but try something new, you know, there's going to be barriers this year, but I always recommend students try something new.
You don't have to do the things you did last year. You haven't, you're living in a different place to change something up. There are clubs, activities, sports, lots of things in the area of the tri also advise you to ask a friend to try something with you. They're in the same boat. And I think they'll say yes more than you think.
Awesome. Thanks, Jason. Ryan, how about you go to class. Call home. Talk to your RA. Sure. Sweet. We love it, Ryan. So I would say personally for me, it would be to have fun with it, you know, college. Yeah. Learning and getting an education is the top part of this. But. Um, definitely go outside of your comfort zone and have fun.
And like Jason said, try some new experiences. I would also say to try some student leadership opportunities, join some clubs, get involved, um, you know, cause these are things that not only are enjoyable as a student, but they help build your resume later. And that helps you get a job, which is kind of the whole point of all of this.
That those are some great points. And so the things that I would advise to the incoming class, very similar to what Ryan said, the number one thing I always tell students every year is go to class. That is why you're here. You're here to get a degree. Um, you, we want you to engage and do all these fun things with us and to have a good time while you're here.
But you're paying a lot of money to be here. And so every time you don't go to class, it's like flushing a little bit of money down the drain. So that's my, I know we have online classes this year, so make sure to go to those as well, uh, tune in and watch the, the live chats with the zooms that your professors are doing, whatever it looks like.
Awesome. That's such great advice, Patrick. So that's a wrap, everyone. Thank you so much to Ryan and Jason for joining us today. And thank you all for listening. Join us next week. We're going to sit down with our new student orientation program coordinator, Rachel doll. You won't want to mess up everyone.
Have a great week.