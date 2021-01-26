Join our hosts RHCs Angela Delfine-Mechler and Patrick O'Donnell as they interview Jason Brick, the outgoing RHC of Brooke Tower. Jason will share some of his proudest moments from working as an RHC here at WVU and what advice he would give to himself as a freshmen. Tune in here!
Transcription:
Hi, welcome back to another episode of Towers Talk. I'm Angela Patrick. Welcome back to another week. Towers Talk is brought to you by Lyon and Braxton Towers. Towers. You can live anywhere, but when you're here, you're home. All right. So today we are joined by the current residence hall coordinator for Brooke Tower, Jason Brick, but not for much longer.
Welcome Jason. Hi. In fact, by the time this episode goes live next Tuesday, Jason will no longer be RHC for Brooke. In fact, he won't be working for WVU at all. Jason and I have worked together for four years now, four and a half. And before that, he was the RHC for Arnold hall for a year before he started in Brook near before me.
So he's been running Brook for five and a half years, and you've been with WVU for six and a half. He's added off to greener pastures and warmer temperatures. So, yeah. So he's going to have, before he heads off though, on his last day here, he's going to spend it talking to us. Yeah. Welcome Jason. So today we're going to interview him about his careers and Red's life and how he got here.
Uh, some of his crowning achievements and what advice he would give to our first year students, it's going to be very similar to our final episode of the fall semester, where Patrick and I just hung out and talked, uh, ResLife and, and why we love what we do, but we're going to focus on Jason today instead of us.
So welcome again, Jason, thanks for having me. Hi Jason. So our first question is, you know, you can, you can answer all of it. You can answer some of it, but basically, how did you get where you are? How did you become an RHC? When did you do grad work? Did you, were you an RA? What kind of things were you involved with in undergrad?
Like how did you get where you are now? So I was, uh, I was a resident assistant at Marshall university. I lived in a tower, there's two Towers, Marshall and I lived in one of those Towers. Uh, then I decided to live off campus for a while. And during that year I decided to become a residence advisor, which was what we call them there.
So I was that for three years in a, in an all-male building that has been dosed for years now, it's gone. Uh, it was in the Marshall movie. We are Marshall movie. Uh, there's a big scene in front of that building and then they tore it down. So it's gone. So I was there for three years. I actually interviewed to be a student security coordinator.
Would you be something similar to our night staff here? Uh, coordinating all that. I got that position and someone resigned over the summer and they offered me a resident director position, which was a graduate version of the residence hall coordinator job here. And I did that for a couple of years while I was in grad school.
Got my teaching degree while I was there and lived in another hall. That's also gone. They tore it down as well. So I was, I was definitely in the rough neighborhood there. And then, uh, I, I moved away to North Carolina and I taught for a while and wanted to change up careers and looked and saw a position here at WVU for something similar to what I did apply for it.
Um, I interviewed and. Pretty much that it was not happening because it took a little while to get back to me, there's a few positions kind of moving around, I guess, at the time. So it took a little while, and then I got a call from our current executive director at the parking lot and my old job as I was leaving.
And I was, as I was pulling out of the parking lot, she asked me if I wanted this position still. And I was shocked to hear about it and said yes, and packed everything I owned and moved up to Arnold hall. That's awesome. Thanks Jason. So today we learned that Marshall tore down a lot of buildings and that Jason has had a long journey before coming here to WVU.
So thanks for sharing that with us. Yeah. What are some of your proudest achievements in your residence life career? Give us your top three or your top five. Yeah, I think, and I, and I hope we all share this one, but I think my biggest one is mentoring's, um, resident assistance over time that really blossomed and I've stayed in touch with absolutely.
And I've just seen them do things that I'm really proud of and, uh, come and be an extension of, of my. Network of people and a really good way. Um, I really enjoyed keeping up with some of those and, and I've talked to some in the last couple of weeks as I'm moving on and I had some really good well-wishes.
So I, I would say that's my proudest thing is hiring some great folks and knowing them and, and maybe helping them out a little bit. Um, I had some texts on the last supervisor day or boss day or whatever it was a couple months ago. And, and I thought that was really kind. So I, I think that's my proudest achievement beyond anything else is just cultivating whatever I did there.
I, I think we, we did some big stuff here. We just, some big programs, uh, that I think were fun. Um, I know we do kind of big events and did a lot of work for those. And I'll remember those. And then I'd say that the proudest thing that I hope anyone in residence life does is, uh, some of the hard things that we do.
I I've talked to some students that were having a hard time in their lives, and I think I helped them get through them. Um, sometimes we carry those with us and I, I can imagine, you know, as I'm wrapping up and during away and moving some things in my office, I just remember some of the conversations I've had in here, uh, some hard ones and, uh, That's been going through my mind a lot this week.
So I would say my that's my it's, it's not as tangible. And man, that's not hard to answer on a job interview by the way. What's your proudest ones. Cause they're, they're harder to explain, but I would say those are my, those are the ones that I know that I made a difference with. Yeah, definitely hear you on those Jason and I couldn't agree more with, um, you know, with helping students being number one.
I think it's obviously why we do what we do. So thank you for sharing. Having worked with you for the last four and a half years, I've gotten to see some of those. Really cool relationships. And we actually know me talk with Gina about that last week, and that was a lot of fun and talked about Jenna Kramer's of the world and the Vinny and mottos, so, and a couple of dollars, but, um, yeah, you definitely left a great impact.
All right, Jason. So the last question that we have for you today is. You know, we kind of tied that we taught we and all of our interviews on TTP with this. So what advice would you, you know, we usually ask, like, what advice would you give to our students? But in this case, we'll ask, like, what would you give to freshman year?
Jason? What advice would you give to yourself? If you could talk to yourself when you were freshmen? Yeah, I mean, I would have a very long talk with that person, but. I think one thing that I, I always know to be true and I've tried to do it, and it's harder with my current lifestyle and having children and doing this, but I think establishing a really great morning routine of just healthy, hard things.
That's when I know I'm thriving is when I'm in the morning, I'm up and I'm doing things I'm exercising and doing kind of the hardest part of my day. And I think if I went back to my 19 year old self who definitely slept in. Past that time of day and did not get his day going when he should have. And I don't think that solves all of our problems, but I think that would be something that if I did that from my teen on today, I always wonder what that would be like.
Very cool. Thanks, Jason. Awesome. I love it. Uh, it definitely ties in a lot to self-care, which is something that I know, um, a lot of us prioritize. So thank you for sharing that. Thank you so much to our listeners for tuning in today. We're very thankful that Jason was able to give us some time on his last day.
Working at WVU, our students were better for having you here at Jason, and we know that the impact will be felt even in your absence. All right, so thank you everybody. Catch us next week. When we interview another member of the WVU community.