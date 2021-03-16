Join Angela Delfine-Mechler and Patrick O'Donnell as they interview the new Lyon Tower Grad RHC, Tori Knotts! Tori is a former RA for Lyon Tower and Seneca Hall and has had a number of student leadership experiences on campus in SGA, RHA, RAC, and NRHH. Tune in to hear about her student experience at WVU.
Hi, everyone. Welcome back to another episode of Towers Talk. I'm Angela. I'm Patrick. Welcome back to another week. All right, everybody. Today we are joined by the new line tower graduate residence hall coordinator, Tori Knots.
Tori started as an RA in Lyon before transitioning to Seneca Hall as an RA. Now she's back in Lyon and the prodigal daughter has returned. She's done a lot more than that with her time in ResLife as well, but we're going to cover that in all of our conversation with her today. So first things first welcome Tori.
Hello. As Patrick said, I used to be here in Lyon and now I took the transition, went to Seneca for about a year and a half. And now I'm back here in Lyon in a completely different role. I'm currently a health science master's student. I got my bachelor's in biochemistry. I am from North Ridgeville, Ohio.
And so I ended up spending three and a half years as an RA. And then now I'm a grad RHC. And we're very lucky to have you with us today. Very lucky to have you working with us too. So. Okay. So you've been working here at WVU for a number of years in a number of different roles. Most prominently or you years as an RA for both Evan steel and downtown.
Can you share your favorite memories? You've accumulated as an RA? Maybe some highlights that you'll look back on now that your time as an RA is officially done. So, honestly, I think some of my like favorite memories, probably the one that stands out the most is from my first year as an RA. We did this thing called RA showcase.
And we had to make a video that described our hall and it was so much fun. We spent the whole week filming this video, editing this video. Like getting ready for move in. And it was just like a blast, like have that camaraderie and bonding between my staff and like, feeling so, so much at home here as an RA.
And then like having that high morale when we went into move in, it just, that transition was so great. I love anytime. Like I can interact with my residents. My first year, my residents were amazing. They were always in my room. They were literally like, I love when my residents need me and want me and want my attention.
So like that made a world of difference. And then like transitioning to Seneca, it's such a different type of building with such a more challenging way of making community. But I love the challenge of trying to make community on floors that are so difficult. So that's like my favorite parts of being alone.
I love it. Don't you miss people just like hanging out. I miss it a lot in my office. It's really hard this year. So thanks for sharing that. Okay, sorry. So you've been on the executive board for all three of the res life student organizations at one point or another. So we've talked about them at various times this year on our podcast on TTP, but just as a reminder for our audience there, the Nash national residence hall honorary.
The resident assistant council, and most recently Tori was on the residence hall association. So now that you're in charge of a residence hall as a grad, RHC what drives you want to be a part of all of this? Like what keeps you coming back to engage and take on more and more responsibility with all of this?
Honestly, I think it's like the experience that I had. As a freshman, I have said this in many interviews and like many things when I'm talking about people, I had two amazing RAs my freshman year who made us feel like so acquainted to campus, like one must get involved and like having that experience of like really good RAs and like feeling comfortable from literally the second I went on campus.
I was the first person I met was my RA. She made me feel so welcomed on the floor. Like I felt like at home from the second I landed here on campus and I have heard so many different stories of people not having that same experience, not having. That where WVU is their home or feeling like home and res-life.
And so that's what, like my major goal through all the rules I've had is trying to make people feel as much at home as possible. Whether like in my role of RA RHA vice-president, we worked in like doing programming stuff and like getting advocacy in the halls, help improve halls or helping fund those different, fun events that people get to put on or an RA resident assistant council.
Working to help improve the RA position because having happy RAs helps to improve residents’ interactions with their RAs and giving them the best experience that they can have as a first year students. And then NRHH getting back to the community, giving back to those in the residence halls.
Giving that recognition to those that deserve it, that sometimes no one sees or you think no one sees what you're doing or no one is really paying attention, but we like to do what we can and NRHH to show that people are paying attention to, and people are seeing what you're doing and you are doing a great job.
And we want to show that. So like having all those roles to like really show like being here at WVU, you can make a home out of this place. And I want to do the best I can to help give people the same experience that I had. That's really awesome. Now, speaking of giving, you know do recognition on TTP here where we've been on a run recently of name-dropping.
So you mentioned two of your RAs that made you feel really good, but you didn't say who they were. Do you want to share that with our audience? So those RAs were. Yeah. So my both of my RAs are now graduated, sadly. Kelsey she, it was her senior year. She's back in California now. Very sad. And then my other RA Sydney she just Sidney Luther, she just graduated with her master's degree this past May.
And she's working in Virginia as a teacher now. That's awesome. I hope that they're all listening to our episode and hearing those shout outs that's already just gave you. I love it. Thank you so much. So what have been some of your greatest challenges that you've overcome over the years in ResLife?
Yeah. So I have been involved in so many different things with Brett's life. I really like want to try to do as much as I can and like make my Mark and make the difference for these students. I think a lot of times I take on a little bit too much and try to stretch myself a little thin, but it's. Ended up working out and I get great experiences through everything I've helped with.
Like, as we said, those three orgs, I helped win on WVU hosted the regional events, this conference back here for concur and 2019, going to all the conferences within concur to help grow as a leader. Just like, I think time management is like the biggest, hardest challenge. I always want to do everything I can.
I also think I take. Things too personally with my residents, when things happen to my residents, I get very upset and I am very mama bear. And when it comes to them, I'm just like up in arms. When my residents come to me and they're upset about something that had happened on campus or something that a professor said to them, that's not the greatest.
And like I'm ready to defend them in any means. So like, I take things a little too personally when it comes to my residence. But I mean, every challenge I've faced, and I've done my best to try to overcome. Thanks so much, Tori. I totally get the mama bear thing. We all take things very seriously in resident.
I think care a lot about our residents. So thanks for that. All right. So we always end our interviews with the same questions. So Tori. What is one piece of advice that you wish to share with the first year students here at WVU get involved? I cannot say it enough. Who cares? What people think of you?
There will be a place for you to feel at home. Sometimes you're going to have to go out of your comfort zone, be the true, your true self show, your true personality, not everyone's going to like that personality, but finding that group that. It that is your home, whether it be in ResLife or another work on campus.
Try to find that because there is a place for everyone here at WVU, but you just have to find that place and you can't be afraid to go. I couldn't agree more. Thank you so much, Tori. So that's a wrap, everyone. Thank you all so much for joining us this week and thank you so much, Tori for your time today.
Thank you all so much for joining us this week and thank you so much, Tori for your time today.