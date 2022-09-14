Courtney goes over the many resources available to students that are aggregated onto the mentalhealth.wvu.edu website. This includes information on Carruth, TalkSpace, the Faculty/Staff Assistance Program, and more! For more information on the Carruth Center, visit: carruth.wvu.edu.
Transcription:
Hello, everyone. And welcome, welcome, welcome to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I am your host Courtney weave. I am also the director of WellWVU here at West Virginia University. It is the second episode of the semester. And so I still don't have a guest, but which is really my fault. Uh, cuz that's, it's been a little hectic, so I haven't had time to bother anyone about it.
Um, so I figured that today, what I would do is actually go over some of the mental health resources on campus that are available to student. Um, these are all resources that you can find on WVU's mental health hub website, which is just mental health.wvu.edu. And I'll put that, uh, web address in the description.
So let's take a look at what they have listed on the website and what's available for students at WVU. So when you first go to mentalhealth.wvu.edu, the first thing that you're gonna see, um, is a way to access counseling services at the Carruth Center. If those of you who are listening are not familiar with the Carruth Center, um, that is our counseling and psychological services center here on campus.
Uh, they are on the Evansdale campus in the newly renamed, actually student health building, and they're on. Second floor. Um, the second thing that you'll see on the website, as you keep scrolling down are the different ways that you can get help if you're struggling with your mental health, or maybe you're just not feeling like yourself.
Um, so there are some emergency and urgent care resources. So for example, if you are experiencing, um, a life threatening emergency, you should always call 9 1 1. Um, that's gonna be your number one, step nine one. But they also have some information on car urgent crisis clinic, which is run Monday through Friday from nine to five.
Um, also know that the Carruth Center’s phone number, which you can find on their website, uh, that is available 24 7. What happens is that after five o'clock on weekdays and then all day on the weekends, um, there's an after hour service that'll connect you to, but there is always a Kath counselor on call.
So you'll be connected with them if deemed appropriate. Another kind of newish way for WVU students to get help is actually through online therapy because the university's partnered with a, a company called Talkspace, um, which is an online therapy service that connects its users to a dedicated therapist and they use a secure HIPAA compliant platform.
So it's. It's legit. That's what all that means. Um, what's cool is that WVU has a subscription with TalkSpace. So that means that it's available at no cost to WVU students. Um, I believe right now, WVU students, if you use TalkSpace, you're entitled to two, uh, 30 minute therapy sessions per month. Um, which is cool because Talkspace.
Um, a lot of flexibility in terms of scheduling. So if you need to talk to a therapist, maybe outside of normal business hours, uh, generally that isn't an issue. Um, and the thing is if you use TalkSpace though, Carruth and the university at large, we, we don't know that you've used it. We know how many WVU students have access TalkSpace, but we don't have a list of, of who specifically is using.
Service now, as you're thinking about Talkspace, you might be asking yourself, well, wait, can I use Talkspace and Carruth Center at the same time? Technically the answer to that question is yes, but do they recommend it? Absolutely not. Uh that's. That would be like having two primary care physicians at the same time.
Uh, it's not a good idea because they might have different treatment. The fees, uh, you might be you, they can't communicate with each other. So you just wanna use one type of therapy at a time. So if you're using Talkspace stick with Talkspace, that your counselor there might recommend that you transition into in person therapy for a little bit.
So you always have that option. Um, but you don't wanna use them concurrently. So now, if you're interested in learning more about what the Carruth Center offers, we actually did an episode. It might have been last year, I think, um, with Morgan Sharpless, she's one of the assistant directors up at car. Um, and she really gave a, a detailed, uh, look at what the services that the Carruth Center is able to provide.
Uh, cuz there are a lot of misconceptions about, um, college counseling centers in general, I would say. So the Carruth Center operates on a short term counseling model, uh, and that's really the case for most counseling centers, um, at, on college campuses, just because in order to offer, you know, continuous therapy for all the students we'd need just an obscene number of counselors.
And I don't even know if there would be enough counselors within the state of West Virginia to offer. Um, and so that's why if a student is in need of longer term care or psychiatric care, they'll get referred out to something like healthy minds, university, or another provider within the Morgantown community.
But in addition to, you know, individual short term counseling, um, they also do, um, Things like counseling groups. And so there are groups with different topics, like for the LGBTQ community or for survivors of sexual violence. Um, so those are groups that you actually have to be placed into by one of the therapists here.
Um, but then they also do more like informal workshops. So they might do like anxiety 1 0 1 and anyone can show up to, to those kind of workshops. So you don't necessarily need to be a client in order to take advantage of that service. I don't really wanna go too deep into Kath services just because, um, no one from car is with me right now, and I don't wanna, I wanna make sure everything I provide is accurate, but also we did do a whole episode on the services that they offer.
Plus you can go and check out their website, which is just Kath dot, wvu.edu. We will definitely link to that, uh, in the description of this podcast as well. So I encourage you all to go and take a look. You can also find the link to the Kath website. Obviously I'm the mental health hub website as. one of the advantages of the mental health hub website is that they do have a lot of self-help sort of resources for students to take advantage of.
Um, so not only do they have information on TalkSpace and the Carruth Center, but they also have links to self screening tools, which are mental health screenings, uh, that students can take. Um, and that's through a partnership with the center for collegiate mental. There's also more information on something called Cognito.
Uh, you might have heard of this throughout welcome week. We were trying to, to encourage students to complete the training, the best way that I can describe it is a bystander intervention training for mental health. Uh, sometimes when we think about bystander intervention, we're only thinking about like sexual violence or maybe like substance use.
Um, but the Cognito training is a really cool kind of simulation where. If you're familiar, I'm dating myself here, but, um, like if you've ever seen those, choose your own adventure type of stories, it's, it's kind of similar to that. So it's a simulation where you walk through with a friend, um, That's in three different ways, um, as they're experiencing some distress with their mental health.
And so you learn more about the resources that are available and how to talk to someone who might be experiencing, um, significant levels of mental health distress. Uh, and also if you complete the training, which you can do, might I add on your phone, a tablet or your PC? You can actually get an hour of service through I serve.
Uh, and so there's more information obviously on the mental health website, but also on Kath website too. So another cool aspect of the mental health website is the what to do if page. Uh, and so basically it's a way for you to ask certain questions and then find the solutions that you might need. So one of the questions is I'm struggling in class and not sure where to get help.
Uh, and so what should I. and so, um, it kind of leads you through some of the solutions that could help. So exam, for example, you know, asking for help going directly to your instructor or your academic advisor and let them know you're struggling. Um, I think that's important because sometimes students are really scared to talk to their professor, cuz they, they think they're very intimidating, but generally professors want you.
You too. And so if you are having a hard time, um, even if it's just through email, reach out and say, Hey, I'm struggling. Is there something I can do? Um, like, is there extra tutoring or should I come to your office hours to discuss maybe some of the issues that you're having and, and getting a little bit more help.
Um, you also could try, you know, going to the tutoring center or scheduling an appoint with a success coach. Um, or again, like if you need even extra support, obviously they talk about the resources that are available at the Carruth Center. So they go through all these different scenarios and sort of layout all the different ways that you can get help.
Which I think is very useful. Uh, just because sometimes you don't know about all the different options and, uh, there are like so many different ways that you can, but help yourself, but also ask someone else for help. So it's pretty cool. So outside of campus resources, there are other ones too. So you might have heard of the crisis text line.
That's actually a national service, but again, kind of like with TalkSpace, WVU does have a subscription to that. So if you text WVU to 7, 4, 1 7 4 1, um, a crisis. Counselor will get in touch with you. It's not really immediate. Um, but usually within like five to 20 minutes, someone will get back to you.
But again, that is not someone at the Carruth Center that is, uh, someone who works for the national crisis text line. Um, but then there's also, well, technically this actually changes name, so, and it's no longer the national suicide prevention hotline. It. The suicide and crisis lifeline. Um, and they actually changed their phone number.
So instead of the longer 800 number that you've probably seen, uh, in many different places, all you have to do now, if you wanna reach that lifeline is dial 9 88. That's it 9 88. Now, if you have like that one 800 number saved in your phone or something like that, don't worry. You can still call that number.
It will still connect you. That's not a problem. Um, but if, obviously, if you don't have that on hand 9 88 is a much easier number to remember. Uh, and the same thing that also goes for the veterans crisis, text or crisis line. So you would dial 98 and then you would press one, uh, which is really easy again to.
There are also other national services, like the Trevor project, which is for LGBTQ plus, uh, folks. There's also the trans lifeline, which again is specifically for the transgender population. Um, they also have information on the mental health website about the rape abuse and incest national network or rain.
Um, and all these national resources are available 24 7. So it's important to note those numbers just in case you ever have need of them. So while the mental health website has a lot of information for students, there's also some great information for our faculty and staff. Um, so if faculty and staff are struggling themselves, there are some resources like the faculty staff assistance program.
Uh, and so that can connect you with. Some mental healthcare providers, um, here in Morgantown, which is really helpful. Um, and then in addition, they have a list of several other like local and statewide resources. And then another resource for faculty and staff is actually some information about how to just better support our students.
Um, because I think it's faculty and staff are often that. I don't wanna say first responder, but it's that, that first person that might notice, you know, if there is an issue and being able to correctly refer someone to a service that they need is a really underappreciated skill. Um, and so if you are a faculty or staff member and you're not familiar with.
You know, all the different resources that are available for students on campus. I recommend that you go to mental health, wvu.edu, take a look at all the different things that you, um, that are available for students on campus, so that you can better familiarize yourself. And so you can better support our students.
All right. Well, hopefully you, hopefully you enjoyed that. Uh, nice 12 minute tour of the mental health website. Uh, I think it's actually a really great resource. Um, I was really excited when they, it was put together. Uh, it's very helpful. So, um, make sure you check it out again. I'll put that full link in the description of the podcast, uh, but I appreciate all of your time and attention and we will catch you next time on Wellbeing Wednesdays.