Courtney Weaver provides some advice on adjusting to campus life as we all slowly return to normal. See below for links to resources:
- Campus Resource Card: https://well.wvu.edu/files/d/45364468-3e29-416d-9903-2d9c2d9795b5/wellwvu-resources-card_2021_updated.pdf
- Talkspace Information: https://carruth.wvu.edu/resources/talkspace
- Faculty & Staff Assistance Program: https://www.hsc.wvu.edu/fsap/
- BeWell: https://health.wvu.edu/bewell/
- Mental Health Trainings: https://well.wvu.edu/programs/mental-health-training-resources
Transcript:
Welcome. Welcome. Welcome everyone to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I am your host, Courtney Weaver, the director here at WellWVU at West Virginia University. And I just want to take a minute to welcome you. It's a brand-new school year. I hope you all had a great summer and it that it allowed you to reset in whatever ways that you needed, but we're glad to have you back.
And we're glad that you're tuning in. So for this first episode, as we try to get back in the saddle, so to speak. I want to talk to y'all a little bit about adjusting back to campus life because it's, it's a really unique year in this sense, because a large portion of our students have spent the past year and a half in online classes.
So we did have our first-year students here on campus, but I would hardly call that a traditional college experience. So, I mean, we really are legitimately welcoming, welcoming back, almost everyone as opposed to just welcoming new students to campus. I know that for my department, we were at several of the welcome week activities, and we saw a lot of returning students participating.
It wasn't just the first year. So I'm glad they were able to. To reconnect to campus in that way. Now, for those who have been gone, I mean, you could have been at your family home or maybe you were at apartment here, or maybe you're still on campus, but a lot of the services on campus were limited. So I mean, it's, it seems to be back a little bit more in the traditional sense of, so we just want to say once again, welcome back.
And we're so happy to see you. Now as we're slowly transitioning back into full more in-person activities. Pretty normal, if you feel at some point unstable. So we want to give you some tips and tricks to help you get your groove back so to speak. So the first thing is it's important that you anticipate that you're going to have some nerves and some anxiety.
We are still in a pandemic after all. It's, it's still happening as much as we can. Put that in our rear-view mirror it’s still going on. And so what that means is that there's still a lot of things that are out of our control and that can feel really scary. But unlike last year, at this time, you know, there are some things that are within our control because we know a little bit more about this virus and what we can do to protect ourselves. So in order to protect yourself and others around you, you know, if you're able to get the vaccine we also recommend that you continue to wear a mask, particularly indoors, you know, continue to practice physical distancing when you can and continue your good hand hygiene.
And of course, if you're sick, make sure that you're staying away from him. And now everyone's going to feel differently about the world reopening. And there are some folks who will react strongly when their choices are questioned. So it's important to be ready for that kind of stress and make sure that you're taking care of yourself in those situations.
And sometimes that means maybe trying to engage folks in a gentle conversation. Sometimes that also means just walking away. So you matter the most. And so you want to take care of yourself. If you ever find yourself in a situation, right. Our second tip for adjusting to life back on campus is to establish and stick to a routine.
So, you know, remember all the way back to about a minute ago when we said that sometimes when things aren't in our control, it can feel a little disorienting. Well, your routine is within your control. So sticking to that can be very reassuring. So what you can do is you can map out your days so you can include.
And, you know, when you're going to class, maybe when you have to work, when you have to study maybe sometime for socializing, or if you're in a student organization, those club meetings and also making sure that you, you are sleeping and by sleeping, I mean, going to bed at the same time every night and waking up at the same time every morning, which of course every adult does.
And that was sarcasm in case you missed it. I wish that we all slept the seven to nine hours as recommended. It's still good advice. So our third tip is to focus on the good there’s been a lot of talk that folks or students have missed out on things, whether that's, you know, academic or social due to the pandemic and well, yes, you know, life did change.
Those feelings will pass as you make new memories. And this is not suggesting that you make up for lost time either cause that sometimes could lead us down some not so healthy paths. But if you're. Worried about what you've missed perhaps instead of that focus on the future and think about the things that you're looking forward to because maybe some new opportunities have presented themselves that you are, that you want to take advantage of.
Our fourth tip is really to explore how you can connect to campus and maybe connect to the people on campus. So what opportunities are there for you to connect with old friends or, you know, if you're a first year. Or a transfer student, you know, to make new friends take advantage of the university sponsored activities.
If you're having trouble connecting with campus and meeting people, because there are actually a lot of events that are happening, where meeting other folks is facilitated, and it can be a lot of fun and you could meet a lot of great new people. So our next step is a big one and that is ask for help if you need it.
So the first thing that you want to think about when you want to ask. Is actually do you know where to go to get it? So you want to familiarize yourself with the resources that are available both on and off campus. I'm actually going to link to our campus level resource card. And the description of this episode, this is available on well WBS website, but this is a card that we actually make every year.
And it lists basically all the healthy lifestyle resources that are available to students on. And then we also provide some off-campus resources as well. So it's a good idea to take a look at that and know where you want to go. In case you are experiencing a particular issue. If you realize that you need some help and want to talk to someone on campus, we do have on-campus counseling with our career center, so they do individual counseling and group counseling, and they operate on a short-term model.
Now there's actually something new. Fall, that's a law. That's more long-term care. And that is through a program called healthy minds university. And so you can actually find more information about healthy minds on their website, which I will also link to in the description for this episode. So another new resource.
I'm super excited about, which probably makes me a big nerd, but if you're a regular listener to this podcast, you already know that it’s called Talkspace. So Talkspace is an online therapy service that connects users to a dedicated licensed therapists via private messaging and live video chat from a secure HIPAA compliant digital platform.
So this is a new partnership with WVU and it's available at no cost to WVU students. So that includes the Morgantown, Potomac and our WVU Online store. So basically, if you decide to use the service, you have the option to receive two 30-minute live video sessions with your Talkspace therapist each month.
And then enrollment is any time. So you don't have to wait for like insurance to kick in or anything like that, because again, that's available. For free without that. And you do not need to talk with the career center beforehand to access or use Talkspace. So you can do this totally independently.
Too, if you're ready to explore that option. You can actually go to just talkspace.com backslash, WVU and just know that your communication with Talkspace is confidential. It's secure. No one here at the university or anywhere else for that matter will know you know, The student uses the service or for what purpose?
So you can actually visit the career center's webpage for more information about the program. If you're a health sciences student, in addition to the Talkspace platform, there actually is an extension of the Carruth Center on the Health Sciences Campus. You can find more information on the website, and I believe you can actually schedule appointments on the website too, which if you're a millennial or like me or a gen Z, or you don't always want to call someone and talk on the phone and make an appointment.
So the more, the more times you can make appointments online, If you're a faculty or staff member, you actually also have access to a program called the faculty and staff assistance program. You can find more information on WBS website about that. I will also link to that in the description for this podcast episode.
And finally, when it comes to asking for help, when you need it, there are some additional mental health trainings that are available to students, faculty, and staff. Some of them are self-paced, but then some of them. Led by trained professionals. So the first one I want to talk to you all about is the mental health education module.
That is part of the get inclusive platform. And if you are thinking good, inclusive sounds familiar that's because it is because if you were a student, faculty or staff at WVU, you currently have an account with get inclusive because that's the same vendor that the university used for the COVID education module.
And that's the vendor. We use for incoming students when they complete their alcohol and sexual violence education module called voices for change. So this was made newly available for us. And you can actually self-enroll in the course by visiting well WVU website. You can also send our office an email and then we can enroll you in the course manual.
A second training option is what we like to call mental health one oh one. So this was developed by a few professionals here at the university, and this is about a 90-minute training that really dives deep into the resources and services that are available for students. But then it also helps and gives you an opportunity to practice intervening.
If you see someone in distress, whether that's from a faculty perspective, a staff perspective or a student perspective. And then finally, the last strain is the mental health first aid training. Now this one is. I would say more intense than the other two, because it's between six and eight hours. There are a few different versions because this can be both in-person and virtual.
Some of the versions do require some pre-work. But basically these trainings will help you learn the skills to intervene successfully. When someone is in distress. Now you can look at all three of these trainings on well WVS website, which once again, I will post in the description. This episode, which I, at this point is just going to be a series of links.
Isn't it? But that's okay. And so to wrap this up, our final tip is to stay vigilant. So as I mentioned before, we're still in a pandemic again. I know we all want it to be over, but it's, it's still happening out there and mechanically. So one of the things that you want to do is you want to keep yourself up to date with any news or any announcements about what WVU is doing.
So make sure that you're checking your email, your @mix email, also that you're reading your email, particularly from the university. That is one of the main ways that the university communicates with you. So make sure that you check it. Another way is you can follow the university accounts on social media.
You can listen to updates from your professors or other campus professionals. You can also go to students@wvu.edu. And that's where you can find all of the information that is contained in the daily or the weekly new you, you news that you get. But it actually contains even more announcements. So that's a, that's a wealth of information if you go to students.wvu.edu. All right y'all. Well, that about wraps it up for me this week. Really appreciate you all taking the time out to listen. I hope you all take care of yourselves, and we will catch you next time on Wellbeing Wednesdays.