This week Courtney is joined by Katelyn Kim (Student Service Manager at the Mountaineer Hub) and Ozioma Udah (Peer Educator with the Mountaineer Hub) to discuss how students can appropriately manage their finances while they are here at WVU. Below, find the resources that we mention in the episode!
- FAFSA: https://financialaid.wvu.edu/applying-for-aid/fafsa
- Scholarships: https://financialaid.wvu.edu/home/scholarships
- Student Accounts: https://studentaccounts.wvu.edu/
- Loans: https://studentaid.gov/understand-aid/types/loans; https://financialaid.wvu.edu/loans/private
- Budgeting: https://financialwellness.wvu.edu/topics/budgeting
- To make an appointment with a Peer Educator at the Hub: https://mountaineerhub.wvu.edu/
Transcript:
Welcome to Wellbeing, Wednesdays. My name is Courtney Weaver. I am your host. I'm also the director over at Well WVU here at West Virginia university. Today. I am joined by not one but two guests. They are Katelyn Kim, who is the student service manager over at the Mountaineer hub. And Ozioma Udah, who is a peer education ambassador with the mountain near hub.
So really excited to have them on today. We're going to be talking about financial wellness and self-care. But before we dig into that, let's talk a little bit about who you all are and what your role is at the university. So Kate, why don't you start. All right. Yeah. Thank you so much, Courtney, for having us on.
We really appreciate it. My name is Kate Kim and I am a as student service manager at the Mountaineer hub. I, my role is generally, you know, we help students and parents coming in just with general financial aid and student account questions. So if you call the hub, it's likely you're talking to somebody like me.
We're here to, you know, serve our students and make the somewhat. Difficult or intimidating process of financial aid, you know, a little bit more available to all of our students. All right. And Ozioma, what about you? Hey guys. Hey, call Nick. Thank you so much for having me on. My name is Ozioma.
I'm currently a senior here. I'm studying management information systems and I have in mind I cyber security. So I'll make federal work study student here and student's account. Well, actually when I first started off I just pretty much, it was kind of like doing more of customer service, you know, like how the students signed in, you know, having a student's accounts have to come outside and kind of like take them out, take them inside and help them get students account.
But fortunate enough hours, you know, being trained to actually, you know, have access to the student's account and also help them. Yes students, I can't issue. And also that being said, I was also fortunate enough to be able to keep my job during the COVID, because I was able to start working from home since I was being trained to work on the phone.
So just like Katie said if you call someone as soon as I can't, you're probably talking to someone like me, Alright. Well, thank you both for giving me those great introductions. So let's dive into financial wellness as self-care. So one of the biggest things that folks can do to benefit their financial wellness is to plan ahead.
So what are the, some of the things that they can do to plan ahead? Yeah, definitely. So I think that just understanding as much as you can about costs and aid you know, just having the general knowledge of what's going to happen, take some of the anxiety out of it. And so one of the big things.
That students can do early is completing your FAFSA. You know, you probably hear about the FAFSA all the time. Some people know what it is and some people don't. But completing FAFSA, first of all, FAFSA is the free application for student federal aid. And so it is what allows me. Students to apply for federal aid through the department of education, it's a free application.
You don't have to pay for it. It is based upon your family's income situation. So if you're an independent student, it's just looking at, you know, your tax income. If you're a dependent student, it's looking at your whole family. But basically it's, it's just, you know, allowing the department of education to get a little.
Like snapshot of your financial situation and then deciding, you know, how, how much federal aid you're able to get. That can be loans that can be grants. Some scholarships do require a student to have completed the FAFSA. So that's something that, you know, w that's a reason that we want students really to complete that and early, because there are priority deadlines.
For example, March 1st is WVU is priority deadline. So that's coming up really quick. Yeah. And what that means, it doesn't mean that's the last date to do your FAFSA for the year, but it does mean that certain aid, so. Some funds are given to a campus and they're very limited. And so we have to have a priority deadline to say anybody who completed the FAFSA after this simply isn't eligible because we have to make a cutoff somewhere.
Other scholarships and other state aid also have. Priority deadlines for completing the FAFSA. So really knowing those, knowing what you know, whether your date is March 1st or, or if it's another one for another, like for example the West Virginia higher ed grant. Priority deadline is April 15th.
So you know, knowing what those deadlines are and making sure you're meeting them because it's not hard, FAFSA opened in October. So it gives you plenty of time to work on that and get it done. Good. And actually so lastly, Fall for, if you are a new listener, I, we actually did a whole episode on the FAFSA with Jasmine, from the hub.
And so you can always go back in our archives to learn even more about the FAFSA. Yeah, definitely. And you know, some people are intimidated by it. They think it's like this mysterious thing that's difficult to do or you know, yeah. It is a federal document. It's not fun, but it's not terribly difficult and we're here to help.
You know, we actually have a signup on our website that anybody is, who is having difficulty with FAFSA. You can actually sign up for a zoom meeting with one of us and we can walk you through it. So, you know, that's definitely something to look for on the financial aid website. Go to the FAFSA page and there's a ton of information there and there's also links to sign up for an appointment.
Yeah. Well, I also think sometimes people have the impression that if they fill out the FAFSA, it means they're going to get like loans or something. Like it's a loan application and it's not, it's just their eligibility kind of right. Exactly. Yeah. We get a lot of students saying, well, I don't want loans.
And we're like, okay. You know, you are going to get offered loans through this, but you don't have to take them. There's a lot more Actually one of the things this year and last year, last spring last spring we had the cares act this year, we have the COVID relief act. It's, there's a much longer name, but, and students have to have their FAFSA completed in order to be eligible for that.
So, you know, Just anything that comes from the department of education or from the federal government, you know, you're going to have to, to do their forms, to be eligible for those kinds of things that come up. Okay. So that, so the FAFSA is definitely related to wealth and some scholarships. So talk a little bit more about scholarships that might be available that students can take advantage of.
Yeah, certainly. So one of the things that I talked that I just briefly mentioned, there was the West Virginia higher education grant that's for our West Virginia residents. And that is a grant, not a scholarship, but it works, you know, similarly with the eligibility, students do have to file their FAFSA.
They do have to have a certain GPA and everything that one, because it's a state grant. It is through the higher education policy commission of West Virginia. So. You know, WVU doesn't necessarily award that the state awards it, other scholarships and stuff. Like promise, for example, for our West Virginia students, in order to be eligible for promise that first year you have to have FAFSA.
So those are the ones. Those are like the big ones that we work with that I know of some external scholarships require a student to do FAFSA. Some departments may, but it's really. Kind of depends upon that. Our institutional scholarships, like our scholarship of distinction are go first, which is coming up new next year.
Those wouldn't require students to do FAFSA. And so on your website or within the hub, I guess, do you have a centralized kind of database that gives students like all the scholarships that could be available? We do. If students go to the, the quick link is scholarships dot, wvu.edu. That is the scholarship hub basically.
That is going to give information on. Transfer scholarships, incoming freshmen scholarships renewals. And we also have a lot of information about external scholarships. So things that are given by, you know, different companies or organizations that students can apply for. Okay. So what we'll do is we'll put that link in the description of the podcast, so that.
Folks who are accessing this online can click and go and see all what's available. So what are some other things that students can do to help plan ahead? I think the other big thing is just knowledge of billing dates, billing cycles. Awesome. Do you want to talk a little bit maybe about why it's important to know when bills are due and how that all works?
Students understanding their aid is a very, very, you know, is, is a very imperative concept and idea, you know, that kind of abuse for size, you know, personally, for me as a student, this concept has really helped me a lot, you know, I see the concept of understanding your aid and also budgeting and staying on top of things.
I see as a domino effect by that. I mean, first of all, you have to fill out your FAFSA, right? So it just kind of like literally goes, you know, from filling out your FAFSA to knowing how much it you were awarded, you know, to actually knowing how much, you know, you are getting ready to spend for the semester or even for the academic year.
So. I kind of see it as a very, very you know, excellent idea. To have, you know, half things on time going on for you. And this would actually start by you filling out your FAFSA on time and also knowing how much I work that you've been, you've been offered. You could always, students could actually always use the estimated cost of attendance online.
To know how much they are getting ready to pay up for the semester for the academic year. And they could actually use, you know, how much they paid the previous year. So personally for me the, you know, the idea of staying on top teens have really, really helped me and taking care of things. It's kind of like tedious, but it's really not tedious.
So once you do it the first time, you kind of like get familiar with it, you know, So once you start taking care of your, you know, financial aid, you know, knowing what you're supposed to do in terms of knowing how much you've been awarded and also knowing how much you are getting ready to spend, you can like get familiar with it and you would actually be extremely, you know, ready for the next semester, just because.
Whenever the award is being given is being given for the whole year. So let's say you get out there like 20,000, it's just like a, like a hypothetical situation. Let's say you get out what their 20,000 for the academic year. You already know it's going to be divided into two. So he's going to be 15 for the fall and 15 for the spring then.
By using the estimated cost of attendance to online, you'll be able to figure out how much, you know, you're going to pay for the semester. You know, like there are some fixed courses, like the university to show university fees department tuition, department fees, and also of course, health insurance, but most people usually are with the health insurance because they have their own personnel in your health insurance.
So you could actually, you know, You don't put that as a concern. I usually tell students, Hey, it's better for you to always the mid down to on the estimate, you know, so that you will be on top of things and you wouldn't be taking, you know, surprises, you know, you would definitely not, you know, this is what is going to be for the next academic, you know, year or the next semester.
So, yeah. Is, is a very, very important concept. Is there a very important concept of knowing, you know, how much you are getting ready to spend, you know, budget saying, you know, making, you know, a kind of like, Getting ready to make your expenses and also budgets and need to know how much is going to be for the estimate.
So for the next academic year, right. I know that was in graduate school and had student loans and I would get my budget or my refunds from my loans. I don't think I handled them responsibly at all because no one really sat down and ever like, told me about that. And so I would use it for other things that probably.
What weren't great in hindsight, like I should have maybe saved it and then helped you use it to pay it off when you know that that time came. But when it comes to like the due dates, like, do students have to pay everything all at once or do they have an option to do payment? There are a lot of options.
Sorry, was the, I'll take this. Where does he do? The, there is an option for a payment plan and those actually come they start a couple of months before the semester begins. So for example, our fall payment plan will actually open in May. And so it gives the reason is it wants to spread out those payments and give the students ample opportunity to split up whatever balance.
They need to pay. The other thing is students get their billing. You know, you can see your billing and star. They are sent emails. We send out emails to students mixed emails throughout the semester. Like if they're still owing something its monthly. But you know, those are kind of like the official bill statement and everything, but students can always see.
What they have in their star account. So it's actually really important to know how to navigate star to be able to find everything star is not, I'm going to admit it's not the most user-friendly website ever. But it does have a lot of good information there. And it's, you know, if you spend a couple of minutes and figure out where everything is, it's really, really going to be beneficial and helpful.
The other thing I would. Encouraged students to do. It's just like Ozioma said, you know, it's important to stay on top of those deadlines. It's important to know when stuff is. And you know, we send out emails, stuff is on the on your portal. On the website. So there's a lot of places where you can see, you know, when those deadlines are, when bills are coming up.
There's definitely information out there. But it's definitely really important to be looking at that and be remembering. What all of those things are. I know a lot of students are like, Oh, but my parents are paying the bill. So it's not a big deal. Like they'll deal with it. Well, your parents might be paying your bill, which is awesome.
Good for you. But also, you know, your parents, aren't getting those reminders. Your parents might have access to the parent portal. They might be able to see it, but it's you, it's your bill. It's your schooling. And it's really important for students to take some responsibility in that and, you know, understand that.
It's the student's responsibility to check up on that, to make sure that everything's okay. If, if a parent or your family is helping you pay for college, like I said, that's awesome, but make sure, you know, go be the go between or, you know, just make sure that they know all the information they need to make sure that that payment gets to WVU on time.
So really, you know, college is a lot of responsibility and it's, you know, there's a lot of new things and I think that it can be overwhelming sometimes, but it's really important to, you know, make sure that you're seeing college as this, this whole experience, you know because. If you can figure out how to manage your finances during school.
I think that is really going to help you know, later on. So getting back to your question about the bill deviates and payment plans and stuff. Yes. We have payment plans at bills. Do, what kind of happens is yes, everything's due at that point. But if you're on a payment plan that covers everything.
That's good. If you have a loan coming in, that's covering everything. That's good. So, you know, it does, it doesn't mean that you have to, you know, bring in a check and cover everything that, that particular minute it's really more. So do you have everything planned out and ready by that time? That's really what we're looking for with that bill doing bill due date.
And there are plenty of ways to pay there's plenty of plans to set up. And we always try to get financial aid information out way in advance so that students are able to plan and to see what's available to them, if they need to look for other funding methods or, okay. So we've talked a lot about.
Like our tuition bills and like maybe room and board bills. So let's talk a little bit about like everyday kind of budget and maybe some tips and tricks you have. So Kate, I'd love to hear it from your perspective, but Ozioma , I'd also really like to hear it from yours as a current student and how you budget your day-to-day expenses.
Yeah. So I'll go first, just really quick. Talk about budget and then Ozzy, you can talk about all the, from the student side. Cause I, I agree. I think you'll be more interesting. I think the important thing with budgeting is, you know, we always tell students like, figure out what are your monthly expenses?
What are your, you know, expected? So if you live on campus, your rent is going to be something like that. You know, things that, you know or, or monthly charges that you have, like parking and then make sure that those are first not. You know, eating at Chick-Filet or, you know, some of those other, doing fun things.
We want you to have fun, but we also want you to have enough money to live through this semester. So, you know, I think that's kind of important. It's also, you know, budgets. Aren't cool. They're, they're not something that you talk to your friends about probably like, Oh yeah, I did my budget last night.
It was so fun. Like But it's, it's really important. And it's one of those things, you know, that we do have to take responsibility for and that we do have to learn about. I think the most important thing for students is make your budget attainable, make it realistic, you know Just really take a look at, you know, what are you getting, whether it be from refunds or from a job, or, or from your savings you know, be realistic about what you have to spend that semester and then figure out what is going to be the best for you moving forward.
All right. Ozzy, why don't you talk a little bit about what refunds mean to you and some of the resources that you have used as a student? Right. So you know, personally speaking from a science point of view, you know, prospecting wanting to show budgets in is actually unique to every student. So like every student, especially each student in an academic here has like a unique in our case.
So let's say a budget for an incoming freshmen is definitely gonna be different. Quite and for someone who is in their sophomore year, junior year or senior year. So what I actually mean by that is so basically, you know, every students have their unique expenses. So let's say for a freshmen is pretty certain that they're going to have to live in the, you know, in the dominator, it's like a university policy in, as long as they're an incoming freshmen, 18 years, you have to stand the dominatrix.
So there are some things you. Probably not going to put into concentration while making a budget on, which is rent, just because your room on board has already been paid for, you know, which a financial aid probably paid it with your financial aid and also. 99.9% that you have a meal plan, you know, as an incoming freshmen, why some people in their sophomore year, after living in the dominatrix for India during their freshman year, they would just transition out to, I mean, kind of like rent an apartment, right.
Or to actually live in one of the university apartments, which they have to make independent monthly. So depending on the student's situation that is how you be able to try to give a budget and advice. So I never lived in Dmitri actually, so I never had to pay you know, Like one-time payment for the dome for the semester.
So I pretty much, you know, was in the rent category. So what I usually do personally for me, I know, okay, I'll go I'll festival, you know, try to talk about the freshmen perspective, you know, give like my own advice. So as a freshmen you know, room and board is gonna be paid for one time for the, let's say for the fall semester, for sure is going to be paid and you're going to have a meal plan, your tuition and fees.
You know, all of this is going to be taken care of. Yeah, which are financial aid. And of course you have to fill out your FAFSA because all these are contingent in filling out FAFSA. If you don't have facts on file. I mean, unless you're trying to pay out of pocket for all of these. So next thing you should be worried about, you know, after having your room on board taking care of your meal plan, taken care of its natural, you know, how you swipe your meal plan, you know, you already know the kind of plan you have.
So you need to make a proper plan, a proper schedule of how you're going to be swiping your meal plan. You know, know how you're going to be sharing it with your friends because of course, truth be told a lot of freshmen shares a meal plan with a lot of students that don't really help you upon like softball, like friends.
It would just be, you know, so I really, for them, so you have actually come to the understanding of, you know, this is you, you know, surviving in school. This is your evening. So you need to, you know, know how you actually, you know, use your meal plan and know that you have it for the entire semester. And this is why you.
You know then so after budgeting, after like it's going to be like a mine budget either. It's not something you're gonna write down how you meal plan, if not, you're going to have the whole page of a book written down. So it's going to be a mindset is it would be like, okay, this is how I'm going to go with my meal plan.
I'm going to be, so, you know, I'm going to be so religious with it. I'm gonna make sure that this meal plan lasts me for the entire semester. I mean, of course that's the point of having a meal plan for the semester. Then after that, if you have a refund. Most of the refund re usually comes from loans.
So you know, basically most of your scholarships and your financial aid would actually take care of it. University shall feed a majority of the refunds measure itself. The ones that I've seen usually comes from what has been left from your loan. But then again, you know, as a student, you have the.
Option to partially accept your loan amount. You don't have to accept everything. Loan is no Fremont, and you're going to eventually pay off at some point. Now I know, I know a lot of, most of our, I have like most of my friends. Yeah. Most of them that knows that I work with the students. I can't do a walk up to me, be like, Hey, is this someone I would get into worry for them?
Like, do you realize that that is the really free body? Like the way you're saying it, you better, like, you could actually put them on it when I might get my loan back. So yeah. I'd say it is not free money. You're going to eventually paid back. So you have the choice to eat a passion. We accept the amount that is going to be okay for you, for you, this additional fee.
Also asset the pressure on. That, you know, the refund that, you know, you'll be able to use for the entire semester. You really don't have to accept it, but if need be, if you really, because I've seen most people actually accept everything and it's not even enough. And this usually applies to people that are not in state.
So out of state students, they usually, you know, Sometimes they actually apply for private loans. So whenever you get this refund, you really, really, really want to, you know, use it to the full effective. So what I mean by that is you really want to plan. You really want to budget. You don't want to. Make it a, you know, you don't want to buy a car with it.
You don't want to buy sneakers. You don't want to buy shoes with it. I mean, I'm not judging, but really the point is to take the reform for school expenses. So it could be for textbooks, could be for online learning materials, you know, it could be for personal tutorial, you know, most, most students, most of their.
Most are more students that have private tutors. That is, that is their learning curve. They want to have it private. So they don't want to be, you know, in the whole crowd of tutorial environments, most of them can really know, you know, concentrate on actually, you know, be well too tall. They want private tutors.
So you could use your refund for private tutoring, you know, stuff like that. Anything, my advice is. UCL students refund for anything that is related to school, you know, and you'd actually be proud of yourself, be like, Hey, this is what I use my refund for. You know, I mean, the results I really had to, you know, instead of, you know, on the contrast of using it to shop at Amazon, I'm making temples, you get more richer.
So, so yeah. So that is Z as an incoming freshmen. That is pretty much incoming freshmen. That is pretty much, you know, Well, they really need to budget, you know, the men budget. I didn't need to, you know, when it comes to getting their reform. So because of course they are, they don't have to, they don't have to worry about rent.
They don't have to worry about you know, Kind of like cooking or stuff like that. It's just cause they already have new plant. So they just have to worry about using the right form or using the money that they have out of pocket for expenses, which is cool, which is related to school expenses, which is cool.
Like now calming down to the sophomores, juniors and seniors. You know most of them have rent to pay. Most of them cook like me. I cook, I barely eat. I haven't even eaten outside dis since 2200 while I've been cool. You know, I kinda, I kinda like, you know, try to, not to eat outside because I'm budget.
So whenever my friends like, Hey, do you want to go get food? I'm actually on bloodshed, I'll be like, Hey, so the way my bank account set up. Okay. Okay. There was some cookies. Okay. We ought to start. You don't want to get outside. So I'm on budget. So whenever you know, any sophomore, junior, or senior who is not living in the dementia, who of course have your rent to pay you know, have maybe parking, you know, gas, you know, there's a lot of expenses that they might be making.
Whenever they get their refund This should also actually have an actual budget either. So knowing this is how much I'm going to pay for rent. This is how much grocery shopping I'm going to make on. Let's say maybe for the entire semester, let's say you just put a couple hundred for emergency eating outside.
Let's say you have homework or you have exam. You know, you have something to do. You can really cook or, you know, you just have to grow up grouping, you know, you said you set some money aside for that. You know, set some money aside for, you know, someone that miscellaneous there's other miscellaneous expenses, of course.
So by, you know, properly budgeted, you know, your reform, you know, knowing where things are going to change, you might actually end up knowing saying that okay, it's probably not going to be enough. And that is where. Federal work, study job comes in, you know, so that is why you feel as your father iffy on the EFC ranch of getting federal.
Work-study just apply. Just treat it like an actual job. Like, you know, where you already graduated. You have, you know, family to take care of, keep applying for federal work, study job, you know, If you have any, if not, you could always apply for any other regular job as a part-time. Then you have your ref cause refunds at one time.
So you have your refund, you have your income coming from, you know, maybe your part-time job, you know, how much you're making bi-weekly you know, how much refund you have, you have you then put those into consideration. No, how much you're gonna pay for your rent, you know, maybe for the entire year or for the entire semester?
No. How much you're going to be paying for groceries. Some people shop weekly, some people shop by week Cleveland, they get paid, shop monthly, you know, whatever works for you. You know, you try to set those aside, set money aside for gas. And also, you know, some of the miscellaneous expenses are setting money aside for, you know, maybe.
Maybe eating out whenever you don't have the time to cook and every time, you know, I'm pretty much sure when you, when you have all these client turned out and when you have all these basics, you know, setup, you will be amazed how much, you know, how much of your finances you will be able to take charge of.
You know, you'd be amazed how much of your finances you're going to take control off. And if you keep doing it, you know, eventually graduate, you just, you're going to be a pro and people will take you right. Finance, you know, you're going to be a professional, you know, whenever, you know, when you're done with school, you know, are you actually in the real world, you know, where it can make him more Nantucket care of family.
So, yeah, budgets in is very, very, very, very important. It's very imperative. It's something. Every student, whether you're a mechanical engineer, whether you're an electrical engineer, whether you're a chemical engineer, it does. It's not only for business and is for every student, you know, in school needs to start.
Projecting is rather important. You know, something that I did a couple for a couple years was I basically wrote down what was coming in every month. So what I was making at my job and then. I literally wrote down every penny that I spent. And so if you do that for a while, you kind of see a pattern of like, I really order pizza maybe a little bit too much.
So perhaps I'll cut back on that and maybe make my own pizza at a much reduced rate. But I found that to be very helpful, but this is all great advice. So wrapping it up, if do y'all have any like final thoughts or final pieces of advice for our listeners. I guess not, we have a lot, I'm sorry. Oh, a lot of resources different places on our websites.
So Courtney I'll make sure I get all of those to you so you can put them in the description. So people listening can, can kind of look, we have, you know, some tips on budgeting. We have information on loans and you know, just how loans work if you've never taken a loan before and are kind of intimidated by that.
And then of course, like just on our, you know, FAFSA and student accounts, kind of some of the more basic things that we talked about, but there's a lot of information out there. So I'll definitely get that to you. My advice would be, you know, if you're a student who really wants to get serious about this, and you're not sure where to start contact us and you can sit down with a peer educator like Ozioma , And he can kind of, you know, you can speak to another student who's in the same situation.
It's not going to be me. Who's been out of school for 10 years. You know, this is somebody who is in the same situation right now, who understands that, you know, you. My, you, you have, they understand the pressure of, you know, friends want to go out, friends want to, you know, eat out whatever. But kinda, you can just talk to somebody else who has really figured it out and who understands.
The budgeting side of it, and I can see the benefits of that. So I'll give you information too, about how to get in contact with us. So if anybody does ever want to talk to a peer educator, whether it's about budgeting or just about financial aid in general we can definitely set that up. Awesome.
Yeah. So yeah, PR for me, I will say my final nugget. My final piece of advice is. Firefox. So just, just go ahead and put in the application on there. It doesn't hurt. It's free, you know, just fill it out. Even if you don't want to accept the loans. Of course it's not free money. If you don't accept it, you're not going to pay it back.
I mean, there's, there's nothing wrong with just filling out your FAFSA, even saying those are words, go into your star screen. Just take a look at it. Just smile, take a look at what you see on there. You might be eligible for Pell grants, you know, all the supplemental Pell grant. And also, like I said, even if you don't want to accept your loan, you still accept a pressure on Mark.
Or if you don't want to accept it, it's really up to you. So yeah. File your FAFSA on the stand, your aid on the stand. You know, what expenses you are getting ready to make, you know, for the next academic session or the next academic year. You'll will be awesome when it comes to your student's accounts.
You do so. Yeah, I think I have one more thing to talk about. But as a student and with your student ID, you actually get a ton of discounts, different places. So don't ever be afraid to ask about that. I know nobody's really doing a lot of like going to movies, theaters, or traveling right now. Just one example.
When we were in grad school, my husband and I went to Ireland for vacation and we got like everything cheaper because of our student IDs. We took our estimates, we got into, you know, we got bus tickets for half price. We got into the Dublin zoo for free, like just a ton of things that we were able to do.
Because we had our ideas with us. So you know, kind of mental note for the future when we're allowed to like, get out and do things. But you know, that also applies to there's things like that in Morgantown here. So always ask. All right, well thank you Katie and Ozioma so so much, we will probably have to bring you back at some point to keep talking about financial wellness.
But we appreciate it and we appreciate all of our listeners out there and we'll catch you next time on Wellbeing Wednesdays.