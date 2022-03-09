Courtney sits down with Brad Grimes from WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center to talk about bisexual health awareness month. They chat about different health disparities that members of the bisexual community face and how everyone can better support them! For more information on the LGBTQ+ Center, visit lgbtq.wvu.edu. You can also follow the Center on Instagram and Twitter to stay up-to-date on all of their programs!
Hey, everyone. Welcome. Welcome. Welcome to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I am your host, Courtney Weaver. I'm also the director of Well WVU here at West Virginia University. Today my guest is Brad Grimes, who's the program coordinator for the LGBTQ Plus Center here on campus. And Brad has been a guest of the podcast before, so excited to have him back, but welcome Brad.
And for those who aren't familiar with your role, like, why don't you tell us a little bit about what you do at the. Hi, Courtney. It's so great to be back with you. Um, so as you mentioned, I am the program coordinator here at the LGBTQ plus center. And in that capacity, I helped develop plan and implement the LGBTQ plus centers.
Programs are fun events and activities and our like center wide initiatives. I also present our safe zone and transgender safe zone trainings. And I also supervise the center of student ambassador. All right. So you knew you were quite a few hats over. Yes. Uh, and so you were interested in coming on again because the month of March is actually bisexual health awareness month.
And so you wanted to raise a little bit more awareness about the different health issues that face folks in the bisexual community. But before we sort of dive into that, let's talk about. First of all what bisexuality means, because I know that when I was particularly, I was going through undergrad and graduate school and I went through like safe zone trainings and like, you know, coursework, uh, in sexuality, you know, bisexuality, the definition was you're attracted to men and women.
And like that was, you know, attracted to both, both genders. Uh, but since that time, you know, the, the understanding of gender has sort of. It develops tenfold and, and the definition of bisexuality has changed. So what, what's the working quote unquote working definition of bisexuality today. Okay. So the basic definition of bisexuality is an attraction to more than one gender.
So your original understanding, like, you know, like men and women, right. Uh, two genders there, um, is, is correct. Those who identify as bisexual will feel essential and, or romantic attraction to people of a different gender as well as their same gender. And this is like a very basic definition, but bisexual people are a very diverse group and each individual perceives their sexual orientation.
Different. Yeah. So many people use the term bisexual as the umbrella term for any form of attraction for two or more genders. Okay. Some people see the term as reinforcing the gender binary, right? Like men or women like cisgender man or cisgender women. Right. But. And we need to question that, like, does the term really only refer to men and women like cisgender genders, some people see it that way, but, and to them bisexual, what sexuality means excludes non-binary checkers, or even a racist, transgender people altogether for others though.
Um, terms like pansexual, queer and gender fluid feel more inclusive. Um, so. You know, the, the term itself has the gourd by and like binary, right? It's kind of reinforcing that binary construct of gender, um, pansexuality, um, gender queer and gender fluid. Those are more inclusive terms that, uh, that account for and allow for the fact that there are more than just two genders or two gender identities.
Right. Um, it's important though, that bisexuality is a unique identity of its own. It's not simply an offshoot of being gay or straight, and it's definitely not at 50 50 split researchers. So that like, um, lots of bisexual people are attracted more to one gender than another, but that's perfectly valid.
Yeah. Well, and you don't, I think what's interesting is. The there's a measurement that we use called the national college health assessment. We actually did the survey back in the fall, um, where we asked students, you know, a lot about their health behaviors, but one of the things they do is they identify their sexual orientation and it was.
I don't know. I don't know why it was unexpected. It shouldn't have been unexpected, but by bisexual was the second, most common orientation that students identify as not just in the national sample, but here at WVU, too, like upward, it was between like 11 and 12% of students who responded to the survey.
Said that they identified as bisexual. So it's a fairly significant number of students who are identifying this way, which I think is pretty cool. That is what are they really comports with the statistics generally for adults? So over half of LGBTQ adults, basically like around 54.6% identify as being bisector.
With another 3.3% describing their sexual orientation as non-monosexual by using such terms as queer and same gender loving. So basically that means that 57.9% of the LGBTQ plus community is what we call BI plus. So bisexual, pansexual, queer fluid, or another. Non-model sexual identity. That's according to the human rights campaign study on this.
So you have the majority of the algebra over half the LGBTQ plus community identifies as a buyer. Plus, that's pretty cool because the statistics for the students really isn't like. Yeah, no, that, that makes a lot of sense. Um, so before we dive into like the health issues that bisexual folks might face, like, let's talk a little bit about bisexuality in the larger LGBTQ plus community, because I know studying, you know, different orientations and like the gender unicorn and things like that.
Like there's a lot of issues that bisexual based on within their own community. So could you talk a little bit about what those issues might. Sure. So I think that one of the major issues is that I feel like by bisexual people feel, um, they frequently feel dismissed, marginalized, erased, and even discriminated against by their peers and the LGBTQ plus community.
And this is despite comprising over half. Right. But, um, The feeling is that's, you know, so many gay and lesbian people may feel that, you know, bisexuality is either a pit stop along the road to being actually are fully gay or lesbian, or that it's a phase. Right. And that's, I mean, that discounts, the reality is for people who generally, you know, having a sexual and or romantic attraction to.
Two genders. Right? So it's like a disbelief that, well, I I've heard gay men friends say well that they claim to be by, but it's really by now gay later. But I mean, it's like, it's, if they're going to be gay, I mean, this is dipping their toe in the waters and like, they're just feeling it out. Um, but that's not true.
It's really an inaccurate, um, misconception. Um, but I mean, I feel like that's just one example of the kind of. Um, marginalization and eraser that bisexual people encounter from within the LGBTQ plus community. Um, do you think they experience it, you know, similar sort of stigmatizing views from outside the community too?
Or do you think that's like a different type of issue that they're facing from outside? And then I think, you know, I think. It can be. So from within the gay community, there's kind of a sense of judgment or something like, oh, you know, these people are still getting the perks and privileges that accrue to heterosexuality.
You know, at least half the time and they're avoiding like the stigma and discrimination that comes with being openly out and, and gay or lesbian rights. Um, but from, with, from outside the gay community, like in heterosexual communities, I think there's still some stigma. Um, there's this belief that. You know, oh, well, bisexuals are just greedy or they're, they're promiscuous and mean like, well, that's what that basically everyone.
Right? Um, that's a misconception, right? But like, you know, things like statements like wow. Being bisexual must make dating so easy. You've got all the fish in the sea. Well, you technically have more options, but that doesn't mean you're taking it back. You know, you're up yelling herself, every fish in the sea.
Right. And then people say like, you know, oh, well you say you're bisexual, but you've been in a relationship for a while now. So I guess you're not bisexual anymore. Well, you finally picked a side. Well, it's not bad. I guess I'm picking sides. I mean, people are attracted to and love who they love. And if you're bisexual that, you know, it can be people.
Yeah, who's gender as the same as yours, or it can be people whose gender is different than, yeah. I have some friends who identify as bisexual and are currently in, uh, relationships with folks of different genders and they're sort of, they, they have faced that exact issue of like, well, you're actually straight, you know, You're not bisexual.
And it's like, no, this is just the person that I love and I'm attracted to who I'm attracted to and a person. And it's like, I don't understand how it's so hard for people to like, sort of wrap their head around that. I don't know. And that constantly being discounted and like having your identity question or invalid.
That's stressful. Oh yeah, that's for sure. Um, and so actually let let's move then into those health awareness kind of topics that, that we're going to talk about today. So, um, what are some of those health disparities that bisexual folks may face? So there are so many, I mean, and on so many different fronts.
Um, but I mean, we can talk about, like, I think one of the, some of these problems that I'm going to have dementia stem from a lack of preventative care, because by, by people. I kind of worried about the biphobia that they're dying to account or in medical settings. And that discourages a lot of BI folks from accessing healthcare and like their negative experiences that they've encountered in healthcare settings, lead many bisexual people to either delay healthcare visits, to change healthcare providers.
Avoid disclosing their sexuality and subsequent interactions with providers and to rely on internet sources rather than a doctor for health information. So that compounds the, the, the lack of loss or the lack of preventative care. And then like just the non-disclosure. I mean, healthcare providers need to know all the facts to give you the best care possible.
Right. And if you're. Comfortable with disclosing all of that. And you're like kind of not sharing or revealing all of the pertinent information. Then your healthcare is not going to be the best that it can be. Right. So for example, 39% of buying ban and 33% of by women report not disclosing their sexual orientation to any medical provider and that's versus 13% of gay men and 10% of lesbians.
So, I mean, again, there's just this fear of being judged. Being kind of labeled or like the, you know, suggesting that they are greedy or promiscuous or something. I mean, that stops a lot of people from really accessing the healthcare that they need to. But let's talk about some of the, you ask about like some of the actual specific disparities.
So by folks have higher rates of mood disorders and anxiety disorders, um, higher rates of substance abuse, eating disorders, cancer, and obesity. Just to name a few. Yeah. Um, and so what well, so my area of interest in, in study has always been sexual health and, and something that bisexual folks face at higher rates are also STI.
So they're less likely bisexual men are less likely to come out and get tested for HIV, which has caused, you know, that group to be disproportionately affected by HIV. Um, and. This, well, this part is kind of positive because there are lower rates of HPV for bisexual women, but higher rates for men, which leads to an increased risk of anal cancer and penile cancer.
And then, um, head and neck cancer as well for HPV. Um, so I always thought that that was a little bit extreme, but tell, tell me a little bit more, like, what are some of the statistics about. The substance use in that part, in the community. And other, other topics that you mentioned. Sure. Now we have a plan to cover.
So like bisexual women report, the highest rates of alcoholic views, heavy drinking and alcohol related problems. When compared to heterosexual and lesbian women, um, bisexual youth are twice as likely as non-LGBTQ youth to experiment with drugs and alcohol. Um, you know, we mentioned like the stress of having.
Identity and your orientation constantly dismissed or invalidated all of that stressful. Right? So, um, people who are stressed tend to like smoke war. So, um, bisexuals have the highest smoking rates of all orientations, which then subsequently leads to problems like asthma COBD emphysema, and like, of course, higher rates of lung cancer and things like that.
Yeah. It's interesting. Uh, I don't, obviously I don't do this here, but at my previous institution, I was a safe zone facilitator. And one of the groups that we worked with every year was medical students at the institution. And these are some of the things that we talked about was the concept of minority stress and how the stress that comes and discrimination that comes from those different angles, uh, can really have an effect on their health and, and what you were talking about earlier.
Them not going to the doctor or healthcare provider for preventative care, because they are worried about facing that kind of discrimination and stigma. And now it all just sort of compounds and it's really frustrating, um, to see that happen and then to work with, you know, medical students. And I got to tell you, they were, they were a challenging group.
I don't know. I've worked with them before, but it's whew. Um, I feel like I can, you know, educate anyone now because I educated them. It's, it's, it's a lot because I think with, within the medical community, too medical, any nation, you know, there are still a lot of different, um, uh, biases that can sort of grow and develop, especially around like weight and race and gender and all these kinds of things.
And so. I don't know. I don't know how to fix the problem, Brad, I just, but you're so right. I mean like the minority stress model that I've heard can counter to it's like layer upon layer upon layer and the more minorities, like the more minority identities that someone has is eventually it becomes like the straw that breaks the camel's back.
Right. And so we do see these like poor health outcomes, like. Um, smoking substance abuse, eating disorders, and bisexual women are twice as likely to have an eating disorder and lesbian. And then there's also the point that, you know, there are dedicated, like gay men know to get HIV tested. Right. But bisexual man may feel like there's not that, that push.
And not that like, you know, like that you have to do that. And even the. So disclosing the fact that like gays and lesbians tend to disclose their identities in the middle of orientations to their healthcare providers helps ensure that they get the services and the treatments and, you know, the testing that they need, but bisexual people have that reluctance to something.
You know, come, come forward with that and to be, you know, open with that. And that causes them they're missing preventative care testing, things like that, that can really make the difference in their health care out. Yeah, that's for sure. No. When it comes to the bisexual community and like sexual violence and stalking and domestic violence.
And do you have any information on those issues in particular that they might have. I do. So one in three bisexual women have experienced stalking in their lifetimes. That's one in three, right? Among college students, bisexual and pansexual women are significantly more likely to experience docking than heterosexual women.
And I wonder why that is. I mean, I don't know. I'm not a, I don't think you have the answer, but I, I don't know if you have any insight into that. Well, I mean, I kind of do that. I feel like my theory is going to, you know, when you're a sexual minority, um, you're, you're so happy to find someone who gets it and accepts you and things like that.
Um, so then the relationships can be kind of. Extra strong or passionate. Um, and then when those relationships either like break up or something or something, one person is ready to move on. Sometimes that attachment can be kind of a hyper attachment. And it's, I feel like people encounter them problems with people being unable to let go, because maybe that maybe the one partner was the entire support network for the other.
Yeah. Yeah. I feel like it's kind of a good attachment issue. Yeah. Maybe what we need to do, Brad is have another podcast. It'll be you me and we'll get Sam. We're talking offline to our listeners about Sam and how much we, we enjoy speaking with him. So maybe the three of us could get together and figure it out.
Well, like it will be, you know, a round table. I would, I would appreciate that. Well, before we talk about like what allies and accomplices can sort of help to do to support bisexual people, are there, are there any other health disparities that you really want to highlight that this community faces. So I feel like we've covered a lot of them.
I mean, I definitely want to mention, um, suicide and mental health. I think, I mean, we kind of talked about eating disorders, substance abuse, smoking, STI stalking. Um, one more note about inner part. Like intimate partner violence is that by plus individuals are at a higher risk of interpersonal violence with their partners with 61% of bisexual women and 37% of by men, um, having reported experiencing intimate partner violence.
So those statistics are very high. Yeah. So in addition to all of those, I mean, it's important to, like we talked about minority stress and it's, you can't talk about all of those things without talking about mental health and suicide. So there are higher rate rates for bisexual people of emotional stress as teenagers, um, as adults, bisexual adults reported double the rate of depression.
Then heterosexual adults and higher rates of binge drinking to kind of try to cope with that. Um, depression and mental health issue. Bisexual adults were also more likely to engage in self-harming behaviors to attempt suicide or think about suicide than heterosexuals lesbians or gay men and bisexual women.
Not out reported higher rates of contemplating suicide than heterosexual women. So to put that in perspective, 45% of my women have considered or attempted suicide compared to 35% of by men compared to 30% of lesbians. I know these 25% of gay men, so much, much lower rates for heterosexual men and women, and these like contemplations or attempts of suicide.
And by people have higher rates of anxiety disorders. Oh, so I mean, so many health issues that, you know, we want to bring attention to. Um, but I also think it's important for us to sort of say, well, if you know someone who's bisexual, like what can you do to help and support them? So what's your advice to those allies out there?
Sure. And that's what we have. That's like, that's why March has been designated bisexual health awareness month. Right. But as allies and like people who want to support. So the, the biggest thing you can do is like the one avoid stereotyping and stigmatizing by people and call out others when they make bi-phobia comments.
When you hear people saying like, oh, you know, they're buying now, they're going to be gay later. Okay, stop that. Like, so, no, I mean, it's a, it's a perfectly valid identity and you know, who are you to like to impose any kind of judgment or are you the expert on somebody else's sexual orientation? So when you hear negative comments, um, or, uh, bisexual people are just premise.
Cause they're mostly with everybody. That's not true there. They may be attracted to like both two genders, two or more genders, but that doesn't inherently make. Promiscuous or anything like that. So when you hear negative comments, shut it down and just avoid stereotyping and stigmatize them. Definitely.
You want to people to use it plosive language. So we want people to say LGBTQ instead of just like saying the gay and lesbian community, because that again, omits and he raises. By people. Right? So when we use that acronym, LGBTQ, we're getting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer, where it's more inclusive.
And we're recognizing all of these orientations and recognition as validation. Um, take time to educate yourself on the issues and concerns of the BI community. You know, you mentioned having by friends the best way to like, you know, to educate yourself as to talk to people. Yeah. So if you know, bisexual people, we'll ask them questions and get their take and ask how can I best support you.
Um, and then definitely, um, as this month reminds us, we need to advocate for better and more inclusive research about bisexual community, bisexual health and bisexual matters. Yeah, definitely. For sure. So, um, what is. The LGBTQ plus center here on campus, you all do so many things. You offer so many types of programs.
So what have you got going on? I mean, not just in relation to bisexual health awareness month, but what are some of the things that you have coming up that you want to make our listeners aware? Sure. So, um, we do a variety of events, like educational events. Um, we do like fun activities because again, having fun and like blowing off steam and like just connecting and networking with like like-minded people and allies, um, is so important for mental health.
Right. So, um, we have. Our safe zone and transgender, safe zone trainings that people want to like edge, get educated and learn how to be like really good allies. Um, we have an LGBTQ plus inclusive, safer sex training that's available because we recognize that like the sex ad that people got in high school.
You know, if they gone, it probably didn't include like LGBTQ issues. Right. Um, the important things to know there, um, in January we had a really fun game night that was very well attended. We played games like every kind of game for three hours and we went ice skating. Um, in February we're having some micro educational modules that we present every month.
Um, So on topics like LGBTQ discrimination, women and bisexuality trans visibility today, lesbian history and an icon. So those are some of our upcoming, um, micro educational modules. They take 20, 20 to 30 minutes and you can really learn a lot about these topics. Um, we have brunch at the LGBTQ plus center on Fridays from 10 to two.
Um, we offer faculty and stuff. We have LGBTQ faculty and staff connections, and those are some of those are by zoom. Sometimes we meet at the restaurant. We're having a bowling night with collegiate recovery. Um, it was going to be a panel on healthy LGBTQ relationships and later March crafting night with the career center, plegia recovery and the craft center and April and our big finale, lavender graduation, such an important event where we recognize the persistent achievements and accomplishments of our graduating LGBTQ plus seniors.
Yeah, that's exciting lots going on and you can check out our website. If you're interested in anyone who's interested in participating in our events and look at our website, LGBTQ dot, wvu.edu. You do not have to identify as LGBTQ to participate in any of our events. They're open to everyone. All are welcome.
Okay. And now, because I know with COVID the center, wasn't always open the way it was pre pandemic where students just coming to hang out. Is that shifting back more towards like a normalized schedule or is it more, the center is only open at certain times for students? Yeah. Oh, so we were open by appointment during the height of the pandemic, but we're open now.
Um, we ask that people, I mean still require masks. Um, but now we're back to open hours, nine 30 to 5:00 PM. All right. Well, we'll make sure to put, uh, the center's website in the description of the podcast. And so students can go in and check out. We can put your social media handles in there as well, because that's also a great way to know what the center has going on.
Um, well, thank you so much, Brad. I always enjoyed talking to you again, talking with you too. It's always fun. Well, thank you again and thank you to all of our listeners. We really appreciate it. And yeah. This episode comes out on March 9th. Uh, the following week's actually spring break, so we won't release an episode, but you can catch us after spring break on Wellbeing Wednesdays.