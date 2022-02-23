Courtney chats with Sina King, Registered Dietitian at WVU’s Dining Services, about the causes and characteristics of different eating disorders. For more information on eating disorders, please visit: https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/. To get in contact with Sina, please visit: https://diningservices.wvu.edu/allergy-and-dietary-resources/dietician-services.
Hey, everyone. Welcome. Welcome. Welcome to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I'm your host, Courtney Weaver of the director over at Well WVU here at West Virginia University. With me today is Sina King. She is a registered dietician with WVU Dining Services. And it's funny because she's been a guest before, but you all never heard.
Because we had zoom issues. And so we referred to it as the last episode and it was a good one. It might've been the best one we've ever done. Welcome Sina. And Sina for those who are unfamiliar with what a registered dietician does and what services you offer state university. Can you give them a quick overview of what you've got going on?
Yeah, sure. So a lot of students don't know when I talk to them they say, oh, I didn't know. I had a, like an opportunity for a free resource. So all students on campus have an opportunity to meet with me and it is a free resource. And there, if you go to WVU dining services, there is actually a form you fill out to reach out to me.
And then I, I say, Hey, when can we meet? And then we can talk all things, nutrition. And that might look like. No, actually it predominantly I'm working with students especially with COVID with diagnosed eating disorders or, you know, all along the spectrum of disordered eating and body image concerns.
But we also will see students maybe from that are active and at the rec center that want like sports and activity related nutrition counseling. I do a lot of like allergy related counseling gut health questions like specifically like IBS long since over chat related to that. So, you know, or if you don't have a diagnosis and you're like, I just want to chat I'm here for that.
Yeah. Well, do you find that you have to like debunk a lot of MIS that people see, especially on like social media platforms, like Instagram or Tik TOK or something. Cause they see a trend and they're like, Hey, is this good for you or whatever? Do you see that a lot? Oh my gosh. I feel like that's what I just, I get on a soap box.
Like, phew. Like not true, like in not factual, like yikes, like this, like I need like red flags and I just like throw them up all the time. Like I see things a lot about supplements and like taking things for. Weight loss or like when we're doing like cleanses, there's like a lot of cleanses that are not evidence-based like allergies, like people or, you know, sharing that they have allergies that they maybe don't actually have, and, and they read something online about it.
So, yeah, just diets in general and like their efficacy. And it's like, you know, kind of a lot of like sums down to, to what they read online. And then what is actually supported Right. Well, it's funny. I was watching the second season of cheer and I thought of you and your work, because 1.1 of the cheerleaders was like, well, we're doing the watermelon diet or watermelon fast.
And all they ate was watermelon. And I was like, I think that's wrong. And literally the next day I saw an article. That's like, don't do that. Like I'm from NRG though. Stop. That's not good for your body. So, yeah, it's so enticing though. Like when we have, when we have so many concerns, we just want someone to say, like, this can make it better.
And I think food is bad for a lot of people. And diets are a lot that for a lot of people. So I can really relate. Like I really try to empathize with folks that are doing it. Like supplements and diets, but man, did, you know, do symptoms get exacerbated and we find ourselves in a harder spot for sure.
Sure. Yeah. That's for sure. So the topic of this is don't do the watermelon diet. Yeah, that's a good point. I mean, eat watermelon if you like it, but just, just don't only eat watermelon, not sure. Integrated into a balanced diet with all the different. So, well, most of that year you came on today because there's an awareness week coming up, which is February 21st through the 27th.
Which I think is that's next week. And so this will, this will come up mid week of that, but it's eating disorders awareness week. So I know you wanted to talk a little bit about eating disorders, what the different types are, some of the symptoms. But. Quick question, because you said this earlier, and again, we were co we covered this on the last episode of buses it's loss.
So in your professional, not opinion, your professional knowledge, you know, could you sort of explain the difference between an eating disorder and then disordered eating? Yeah, sure. Yeah. So I really think it's, it's all on a spectrum. And if you look at it in that way, because it's when we get diagnosed with eating disorder, it really is like this threshold we have created.
So you have enough, like health concerns enough maybe like like maladaptive behavior or like disordered thoughts or concerns to a point now that you have diagnosis. But that doesn't mean. You should not reach out for help if you aren't experiencing like some of related symptoms we might talk about or having some, maybe obsessive thoughts about like foods or oh, I meet with a lot of students that have maybe not clinically diagnosed Bindra six restrict cycles, but in some form, it's, it's actually a pretty big concern for them.
So I think how I, I, I say it is that it's like the. Kind of like the width and the depth of like how many concerns we have in like behaviors and thought processes that are maladaptive. And then how often do they happen? And then there is a threshold that to them get a diagnosis. But again, I stress so much if you're listening to this and you're like, Hmm, maybe I have some things on questioning.
It probably means you need to reach out and get some for it because you probably wouldn't be questioning it otherwise. So it's always on a spectrum and you don't need a diagnosis. Needs support is what I always try to tell you. Okay. And for those who are looking for support, we'll put the link to send it as intake full well, not intake form, but the request form to the description of this podcast.
So people can access it pretty easily, but you can also Google, just WVU, registered dietitian, and your page also comes up. Well, so let's do a quick overview of eating disorders. I think sometimes people only think that, you know, they've heard of anorexia nervosa, they've heard of bulimia Rosa and like, that's it, but there is actually quite a wide range, correct?
Right. Yeah. Sure. When we think about like, if you close your eyes right now and you think about what does an agent's disorder look like? The stereotypical thought that you might have is a cisgender lighter skinned female individual that is, you may see hated or at a very low body weight. And that's our kind of like societal perception.
For example, anorexia nervosa is only a mix of only 3% of all eating disorder diagnoses. So that is an accurate, is an inaccurate depiction of actually like what's taking place in terms of like all that you do disorder. So binge eating disorder actually makes up almost half of eating disorder diagnoses.
So like 47%. And then we had like other specified feeding and eating disorders are making up about 38% and then Bohemia Anamosa makes up about 12, but we have other things to consider. You know, we were talking offline 4d about orthorexia. It is not an official diagnosis. However, it's something that we're seeing pretty prevalent as it relates to kind of our trends in society.
Essentially people just becoming really fixated on healthy eating that they're actually causing a lot of damage to their wellbeing. So I think we can get into statistics about like, what is, how many people are getting diagnosed with anorexia. And while that's, it's absolutely a concern. I do want to normalize that there are so many other eating disorders that aren't depicted in the media that people can have, that they really know a lot of support.
Yeah. Yeah. And, and for those who are interested in learning more about eating disorders in general, there is a national organization. It's the national eating disorders association. They are actually the folks who sponsored the eating disorders awareness week, but they have a lot of great information on their website and we'll link to them as well.
So, so since. Can cause an eating disorder. Is it just like one thing or is it many facts? Sure. Yeah. So it's, it's definitely a hundred percent, many factors. And like we have to consider someone's environment. We have to consider social media. We have to consider genetics because that's a huge portion of this.
We have to consider someone's socioeconomic status because we know those with lower socioeconomic status actually increase the rent, the risk of. Bulimia in binge-eating disorder related symptoms. And so it's, it's just, it's all of it. So the question is, is that one thing and it's no, it's just, it's so many things.
And another one that comes to mind is history of dieting. So someone that's has a long history of dieting has an increased risk of an eating disorder. I think the numbers you know, are like 30% of dieters were actually progressing the disorder eating. And then of that, a number about half of those could be diagnosed with an eating disorder.
So even dieting alone, like you following a cleanse or a diet that you've seen online or on social media, that's actually increasing your risk of. Okay. Keep seeing, I think, I feel like diets, those fad diets, they come and go. It used to be the Atkins diet that it was south beach and all those low carb kind of lifestyle.
Now it's like Keno, which I I'm being honest. I don't really understand what it is like, it's just, it's, it's, it's kind of a lot. So what are some of the warning signs of an eating disorder? Yeah. So if we're looking at like potentially we can start with like emotional or behavioral that might look like someone's like attitudes or thoughts around their weight.
So if someone is, is, is thinking that it's essential for their health to lose weight they might actually start a diet. So we're saying like the progression of. A thought pattern is actually impacting someone's behavior. So we see a lot of the behaviors. You might see someone dieting trying to lose weight can join your food intake.
But it really is probably stemming more from like some cognitive and emotional kind of things that are happening. So it might look like someone's really preoccupied with their way they talk about it frequently. Or they're thinking about it constantly. They're thinking about food when they're going to get that.
You know, meal or the calories or counting macros, they might refuse certain foods. They might appear really uncomfortable. However, a lot anxiety around foods that are they've deemed maybe like good or bad. Food rituals. So something that comes to mind is you know, someone that has to like cook it or prepare it a certain way, or be in a certain spot to be able to consume that food, whether it's, you know, they can only consume food privately or whatever, whatever that might look like.
And then a couple other, like more related to like cognitive symptoms might be just an, just a lot of concern, anxiety and preoccupation with either your body size, the shape of your body, your food, or thinking about needing to lose weight and maybe constantly assessing that. So I think that's more of like a lot of like emotional behavior, warning signs, but some, some physical that we might not see someone like we're not seeing them really uncomfortable around food, but we might notice when they got, or like when they're seeing a physician and they get labs done, they have admirable labs and that can be related to an eating disorder.
We might notice someone's having difficulty concentrating or their academics have plummeted, and that can be related to some of those cognitive and behavioral symptoms. Sleeping problems can also be one even like dental problems for someone that is a potentially like purging dry skin hair and brittle nails even losing your hair could be a sign muscle weakness and just extreme tiredness from not maybe getting enough or purging in some type of way.
And then another one, like for wound healing. So let's say you got like a scrape or something, you know, you bumped your knee and you're having issues with like just our wound healing. Or maybe you're getting sick a lot. So like, we know that you can just, orders are related to poor. I mean, a system functioning and that's going to cause you to likely feel pretty unwell most of the time.
And it's probably important for us to know, like we're not going to see. All of these symptoms with each of the disorders that we've talked about previously. Correct. Yeah. So like, for example, with interestingly, both cell, you're going to have a, like extreme preoccupation with your weight and then other eating disorders, weight, isn't a factor.
So you can't like assume that something, you know, someone that doesn't care about their weight doesn't have an eating disorder. Right. So, yeah, we definitely. But some of these into specific categories, but it's unlikely that you're going to experience all what I just mentioned. And so I think that's important to note that hopefully you didn't just go through a checklist and you're like, well, I've only experiencing four out of 10.
That means I'm all good. I'm not necessarily right. Right, right. It's still probably want to talk to someone like you. So when it comes to prevention you know, what do you recommend for folks to improve their relationship with food and with their bodies? Yeah, I think, you know, prevention I get really jazzed up about, because I think it's important to know that it's, it's, it's tough to consider because prevention for eating disorders to me is actually more of a social justice issue.
Like we actually need to address systems to be able to like create, I think a lot of change. And it's not to say we can talk about some of like individual. Things you can start trying to do, but we have to address our healthcare system because weight stigma is a real concern and that impacts people ability to go get care.
They actually get turned away and they're not receiving the help they need, like maybe for like a necessary surgery, for example, or just different types of referrals because of their weight. And so that's, I mean, that could be like a social justice concern. If we address. We will likely see a decrease in eating disorders, for example, or social media.
And we know I had a, an, a student that's she's an RD in training. She actually did a lot of research on like social media usage. And the number that really stuck out to me is about half. The images or videos or things that are posted on social media are modified and kind of w when you're getting into like, all the modifications about, I don't know what they're exactly called, but it's not, it's not actually a reality, right?
Like what you're seeing online isn't reality and not you're not actually seeing like an actual depiction of someone. And so we need to address. You know, social media, you said. So aside from my soap box and like it being more of like a systems approach, I think things that people could try to start doing individually might be working on their fatphobia for example.
So. There is, I think it's, I believe it's Harvard that created like the assessment of like a bias. And so you can actually just take a, do you know, isn't Harvard that I think it's Harvard, it's the it's an implicit bias test. And if, I think if you just Google Harvard implicit bias, it'll take you to it because there's a, it's not just weight.
There's also like race, gender, all sorts of different things where you can yeah. Your own, your implicit bias. Yeah. Yeah. Right. Yeah. Yeah. So I always, I always like to I've taken it and I think it's so fascinating. So maybe like consider doing that consider reaching out to maybe like a counselor or a therapist or myself to work on.
Maybe it's going to be based on your self-esteem and how a lot of times we put in our work in our appearance. And if we can work on that and focus on more of our body as like a functional thing versus deriving worth from appearance specifically, that could actually help because we decrease someone's body dissatisfaction.
That can help as a preventative measure for decreasing eating disorder risk. And the other one I always think about is stop dieting. You know, so cause that's a huge risk factor. So I think, you know, getting support and working with a professional on potentially a self-esteem or body dissatisfaction and then like eating behaviors and, you know, obviously see a dietician for like a food relationship concerns.
But I think those are more like individual things people can do. Yeah. Yeah. It's interesting. I know I've had this conversation with Olivia before from collegiate recovery and, you know, once, cause I've been working on this for several years at this point, cause at my old institution, we had an RD come onto our staff and who was, it is extremely progressive and the way she thinks about food and it's very similar to you.
And it really got me thinking about how I talk about food and think about food. And, and once you know that. Certain things it's like, you realize how pervasive things are. So for example I'm a baker loved to bake and I always bring in, you know, baked goods, so it's cookies, breads, muffins, whatever. And so I like to share it with the people that I work with and friends with.
And it's amazing how people were like, oh no, I've been bad today. I can't have that. It's like bad. Like, did you commit a crime? Like.
Like, oh, I worked out this morning. I thank goodness for that. And even, and even like the messages come from outside the self too. Cause how many people had parents growing up who were constantly on diets or constantly commented on body size and it's still seen as this socially acceptable thing.
Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. And it also thinks about like, you know, maybe you're gonna go to the water fountain and you see a colleague there. What do you do for small talk? It's talking about like maybe the latest diet that you're doing. Right. Or you know, you know, some, some thing about like a cleanser or something, so, or like your weight goals.
Right. So it's so interesting. Yeah, we, we talk about it all the time and you're placing more value on food and our bodies. And the reality is the only issue with you, you know, having, you know, baked goods and passing them out is that you didn't offer me one. And that's the only issue that I see with this.
So the next time I do, I haven't really baked a lot in Brooklyn. COVID, but I need to, I'll walk over to your office. I'll leave you something. Don't worry. Yeah. But it is, it is, it is very interesting. And so I always try to be really mindful of the way I speak about food and you know, never try to comment on what other folks are eating or unless it looks delicious, you know, like, Hey, and you should be proud that you made that or proud that, you know, That, I don't know either.
I guess it's just, yeah. It's so I encourage, I encourage everyone to maybe think about how you speak about food and sort of reevaluate, you know, is that the best for you and your mental health and other people's mental health? That's, it's, it's, it's been an interesting journey. And yeah, it's continues.
Cause the way we talk about. Shifts and yeah. Yeah. And the only thing I would add to that too, is yeah. Maybe put a cross on the comments, metrics about what someone's eating and definitely put a pause on commenting on someone's weight. Even if they lost weight. If they've gained weight, if anything, about their body is different, you don't know what you're complimenting, or you don't know what harm you can cause.
And someone's weight is the least interesting thing about that person that I know. Yeah, that's very true. I mean, how many times have you seen, oh my gosh. If you lost weight, you look great. And that implies so many things that they looked terrible before that, like, we don't know how they went about losing that weight because maybe they were ill and something happened.
Maybe they're maybe they lost weight because they are struggling with disordered eating patterns. Like there's so many factors. So just say like, instead of like, oh, you lost weight, like, Hey, your smile looks great today. Or Yeah. I've actually had conversations with this about my, like with my family members about like, well, I don't know what to say if I don't compliment like you and your physical appearance, like maybe sharing that.
You're just happy to see me. Like you said, or you look like you're in good spirits today. And that like makes me feel good or I have missed you or, you know, something along those lines. Right. That's, that's really specific about the person not therapy. Yeah. Like, Hey, you know what you been here? It makes my day better.
Like, oh, okay. Like I would love getting a compliment like that. Like DAS talking to you makes my day better. Just wants you to practice, practice and what we say. Ah well, so any final thoughts? I know you're, you're so passionate about this area and so many different things, but any, any parting words of wisdom that you want to share?
Yeah. Maybe just chatting about a couple of things that we have going on the next couple of weeks if people are interested. So I don't know exactly, I guess maybe this might be after this is aired, but next week there's going to be a lot of stuff like at the mountain layer. So Olivia, who is again, the collegiate recovery director is having like some tabling that's related to eating disorder.
So definitely start by the mountain layer this week. We're having an, a, a workshop about like eating related concerns next week also. And so just always check on refresh, because we're doing a lot of events. They are related to like eating things. And then also please always get support.
Like I say, all the time when I'm talking with students, like, have you considered reaching out to the career center or. You know, who can I put you into contact with? Like we have a, of the rack, like how do we get you down to, to see folks down there? Or, you know, if you're, if you're worried about reaching out to me, cause you're, you know, it's maybe like uncomfortable or, you know, reach out to me and we can maybe talk through that and how it can make it easier to talk about what you have concerns about.
So I just, I hope people don't try to do things alone. That's the hardest way to do it. And what's really great is that as you know, WVU students, all the services are free. They can talk to you for free. That's never happened in your adult life, like take advantage of the services that are available.
And I know collegiate recovery is also. Ha has a lot of resources for folks who are in recovery from eating disorders. And so you can check those out too, and we'll link to those in the description as well. Well, Wilson as always, I love talking to you. And we thank you so much for joining us today.
Inevitably, I'm going to bring you back on so we can talk some more about all the things but thank you to you and thank you to all of our listeners. We really appreciate it, and we will catch you next time on Wellbeing Wednesday.