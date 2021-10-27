Courtney sits down with Akeya Carter-Bozman, a Prevention Specialist from the Office of Equity Assurance and Title IX, to discuss the characteristics of a healthy relationship, why establishing boundaries is so important in EVERY relationship, and why consent is as easy as ordering a cup of coffee!
For more information on the programs offered by Equity Assurance, visit: https://diversity.wvu.edu/equity-assurance/title-ix
Hey, everyone. Welcome. Welcome. Welcome to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I'm your host. Courtney Weaver. I am the director of Well WVU here at West Virginia University. And with me today is friend of the podcast, Akeya Carter-Bozman, who is the Prevention Specialist from the Office of Equity Assurance within the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which is a really long title, but she has been on the show before.
Love chatting with her every time I see her. So welcome Akeya. And for those folks who are not familiar with you or your work, why don't you tell us a little bit about your role here at the university? So much for hopping back on the podcast this year, so excited to have this discussion. So I'm here at the university.
I serve as one of the prevention specialists for the Title IX equity assurance, part of the division of diversity, equity and inclusion. And a lot of what I do is have meaningful conversations and provide resources and support and trainings for students around bystander intervention, really that pro social bystander intervention.
So moving from just being a bystander, to being an active acting bystander, but it also, when we move into the action, what do we do? How do we approach it? How are we safe? And then. On the backend, just really doing some really great comprehensive sex education along with your office with students, teaching them about consent.
And, but then also about healthy relationships, like what does a good friendship or romantic relationship, or even a good academic relationship with our faculty, staff advisors and things like that. Liquid. Yeah. Well, it's a good thing that you brought that up. Cause that's what we're going to be talking about today.
Those healthy relationships. So I keep, why don't you start with maybe breaking down? What are some of the characteristics of a healthy relationship? And I guess we'll probably might want to categorize them. What, like in a healthy academic relationship looks like versus a friendship versus a familial versus a romantic.
Right. So for a lot of our students and faculty and staff list, listening to, we have, we don't exist in a vacuum, right? So we have different levels of relationships in our life. So when we're looking at all 10 of these elements need to be present in any type of relationship, whether it's your academic relationship, your familial, your intimate relationships or your friendships, right.
So there should be a comfortable pace, right? We shouldn't just be jumping in head. Like for friendships, you know, we come here, we come during new student orientation or even, you know, returning as freshmen, sophomore, junior to the campus. And we really need to make sure we're getting to know folks. Right.
And we're allowing them to get to know us at a comfortable pace just because, you know, we met and I showed you where the library was, does not mean we're best friends. Right. That takes time to build those relations. But you be surprised about how loosely folks use the term friend, right. That term of endearment.
Like, they'll be like, oh, this is my friend such and such. And you literally just met them on the PRT two days. Also making sure there's a comfortable pace with our faculty members, right? So were you utilizing those open communications, but we're setting good, healthy boundaries, right? Not forming friendships, like we were formed with our peers because our faculty and staff are not our peers.
So we want to have those healthy boundaries there. And then in our intimate relationships, it has to go at a comfortable pace. Right. So we want to make sure we're talking about things we're building in all these relationships or level of. We're building some honesty. We're building independence because you should be able to exist outside of those relationships that you're in.
You should have your own identity, that, that inner independence. But we're also that, that Mountaineer core value of respect is present right there. And then there's equality and equity as well in those relationships. And then of course, some fun and good healthy conflict because conflict can be healthy.
And especially if we're doing it in relationships where we're against setting those boundaries, having our voices heard being independent. And then lastly, in those relationships and responsibilities should be present on both ends for whether or not communication is good or whether it's bad or indifferent, or if we have some hiccups along the way.
Okay. And so on the flip side of that coin, you know, what are some of these. Glaring signs of an unhealthy relationship. And so you’re right, they are glaring. Sometimes I think we want to believe the best in people in the best in our, our situations. And so we ignore like literally the red railroad crossing, flashing train is coming.
We're like, oh, I can make it. And the train is literally right there, and the thing is down in the relationship. So in those it's a lot of possessive. So we don't belong to other people, right? We can be in communion and exists, parallel with other people, but again, independence from the healthy relationship can exist if there's all this possessiveness.
So if you have a friend who doesn't want you hanging out with anyone else, and you're, they're your only friend and all their time, all your time. To them. Or even as far as like maybe you're in a mentorship relationship with a faculty or staff member, but there's some other areas you want to increase in your academic career.
Or if you're a student athlete right, there shouldn't be that possessiveness where you just belong to that particular sport or that group or that team or that academic area. Right. You should be able to work interconnectedly and build relationships in other areas. And then in that relationship, there should be no possessiveness, right.
Again, we want to, and. How those healthy factors, some other glaring things or isolation. When you find yourself on the island, by yourself and all you have is the person or persons in your group that are isolating. You manipulation. A lot of people sometimes think, oh, they just love me. Or they care about me, or they really want me to see a good do good, especially in familiar relationships with our new students who are coming to campus for the first time, especially coming out of a pandemic, you might see a little more manipulation sabotage guilting, because there's a lot that's happened because of the COVID-19.
In our family relationships. And so how dare you go off to college and do these things and lead, and we need breadwinners and things like that. So we want to make sure that when we see those things like isolation, manipulation, sabotage, and guilting that we see those as negative signs because a good, healthy relationship is enhancing you.
It's not making sure it's not your identity. It's enhancing who you already are as a person. Yeah. And I mean, I know that I see this in the media and oddly you see it too, but do you think that there are some. Particularly unhealthy relationship characteristics that have really been romanticized by like society and the media.
And do you, I wondered what your thoughts were on those things. It definitely has been one of them is that half that sticky hashtag I don't like relationship goals. That hashtag relationship goals. First of all, you don't know what's going on behind someone else's closed door. All you see is what they tell you what you're going to see.
Right. And even it's kind of. Tucked and plucked in, in and edit it to beyond recognition. Right? Think about a lot of the songs are on the radio right now, right? Like screens, unhealthy relationships. It really is blaring. Like this is not healthy. The show you on Netflix, hopefully Netflix don't Sue us.
Romanticizes stalking. And we know that stalking is a very negative, sometimes volatile and homicidal behavior that starts in relationships that are not healthy. And so why they romanticizing and say, oh, this is cute. That's not cute for your boyfriend to be popping up the laundry hamper and showing up everywhere you are.
And they don't have their own life. Even in some of like popular culture and media on social media. That makes it seem like this, the negative it's romanticizing and really giving breath in life to the negative, unhealthy aspects of relationships. And again, if that's all our students are seeing, you know, like when we were growing up, Courtney, we played outside all day.
We formed, you know, we formed the. Peer-to-peer in person face to face. Now you have social media, you have dating apps, you have all these different things that are pressuring our students, and you have magazine ads and you have TV commercials and you have celebrity relationships telling them this is how it was to be celebrity friendships, right.
That are exactly positive. All they know all they're seeing. And so this is then how they fall into those cycles of abuse and unhealthiness. And unfortunately, sometimes, you know, people lose their lives, wrapped up in these things, whether it be by their own hand or by the head of the person who claimed to care for them.
Right, right. And so I guess continue along that vein, let's talk for a second about boundaries. And what does, what do boundaries, what role do they play in a healthy relationship? I always in any presentation, whether it's like a consent or healthy relationships or stocking presentation I do with students, one of the things we often talk about is setting those boundaries.
You have to teach other people how to treat you. And so we all have the ability to learn. We all, whether we're audio learners, visual learners are directed by touching. Like we all have that ability to learn. And so instead of those boundaries, I always tell students not doesn't just help in your romantic or friendships.
Right. But setting those boundaries helps academically too. Again, let's just say we're in a relationship as far as the mentorship with a faculty or staff member and they're dominating all your time because they think you're an awesome, amazing student. But you're not just the students you have there.
Other areas of your life think about Maslow's hierarchy of needs or other areas on that hierarchy that needs to be addressed as well. And so setting boundaries looks like saying practicing your power of no, I, my agenda is full. My schedule full, no, I don't like this. I don't want to do that. It's not just going along to get along being overly agreeable.
It's okay to be agreeable in relationships instead of boundary. But when you have to be overly accommodating and overly agreeable, also setting boundaries sets the tone in the past. For making sure that relationship is moving in a comfortable pace. Right. And she think that, you know, especially in friendships, right, we don't want to let someone in too soon not saying that we shouldn't trust people, but we want to make sure that person is genuinely there to be our friend and not just getting information.
They can hurt us with later or not getting information to seek, to manipulate our users. However they want to use us and then move on to the next person. And that's one thing I noticed students have a hard time setting. And I think it's because of a lot of social media. There's not really a lot of boundaries with social media.
One of the biggest boundary violations I see that people oftentimes don't see is posting pictures. Maybe you're out in a group, right. And you post oh out with my best seat downtown at this club. What if your friend has a stalker, they haven't told you about? Posted that you add liquid this section by this door and boom, now Mr. Walker has showed up or, you know, just making sure that we're, we had those healthy communication, communicating boundaries about what I'm comfortable with versus your, how you're comfortable and how we're going to like kind of progress in our relationship. Okay. This is something that we talked about in my office to particular.
We talked about more from like a time management perspective, but I think there's definitely like a ton of overlap here. But we, we try to use a formula To help people start because we see the same things. Students don't know how to say no to something because whether that's like their club or organization, whether that's their roommate, whether that's their parent, you know, whether that's their professor, they don't know how to say no.
And so we try to give them a very simple formula. Thank you, unfortunately, and then sort of a redirect. So like, Hey, thanks for that invitation. Unfortunately I have for chemistry tests, I have to study for like, make crack with me next week. So that kind of gives them a little bit of a, now it's not a solid, like, no, it's more of a.
Perfect with me later. But do you all, do you have like something similar that you tell students to do? Like something like a quick tip to like start that process? Because it can be really tough, right? Especially with students because right. They're here, they're learning, they're growing. They want to be involved.
You know, we want them to be involved as well. Right. It didn't like a bump on the log, doing nothing on campus. Just go into class because we want them to be real rounded people. So one of the things that when I sit down with students, we were talking about boundaries, especially students who are maybe in relationships that might not be as positive.
I have like a little whiteboard calendar that I use. And so I break it out and I'm like, okay, let's write down all the things you do with this person, your friends, significant other professor, whomever. It may be. Cool. So now I want you to color in all the time you have for yourself with this color marker highlighter.
I want you to color in all the time you have for friends. And once they start realizing that that one color is Doppler, because for me, I'm a visual learner, Courtney. Like I have to see things, I see things in pictures. And so even in my job, when I sit down and I look and I'm like, Most of my calendar is teal that's prevention.
Even on my weekends, my personal days, the till is creeping into my weekends. I have to start to set some healthy boundaries for myself. And so there we, we, I always tell people Hey, my agenda is full right now, but I love the idea how maybe at this time this will be a better opportunity for us to discuss.
You know, when people always like, oh, sexual assault, sexual assault, let's talk about it. You know, there's a whole month where we address no issue. We address it all year round, but there's this awesome month. I'm always looking for partners for April. It's our sexual assault and child abuse awareness prevention month.
You will be awesome at this event at this time. Any gives us time to ever plan, get to know each other and see how our divisions can work best together. So one of the things outside that calendar is me modeling it for my school. I look rough and raggedy because I'm not exercising. My thank you. No, thank you.
Maybe redirect with my students then. How can I expect him to do right? Exactly. Well, and then front of healthy boundaries, and I kind of see this for unhealthy relationship characteristics too, because it's been romanticized. Like some people can feel who's an unhealthy characteristic for a healthy one.
I, for example, like jealousy, you know, they're like, oh my gosh, my partner is so jealous. If I, you know, have friends who are fenders, they are. And they're like, that's because they love me so much. No, that's a trust issue. And like, there's, there's a whole host of issues to unpack in that, but people think it's good.
Do you see that with boundaries too? Like something that is glaringly unhealthy, but people think that it is held. Yes. I actually think that the jealousy and boundaries are interchangeable. They kind of work together, right? Because my partner is so jealous that they're now dominating all my time or this w this person is so excited about my future career and all of my skillset that they're now feeling all of my time with this research, these opportunities, which any other student will be lucky to have, and I'm blessed to have them, but now I'm stuck in this kind of.
Cycle and continuum, right? It's kind of like that power and control wheel that we talk about. And in relationships, it's that continual where we have that honeymoon phase of the boundaries and the jealousy being violated, but then something bad in bottles or happens. And we moved back through, through that continuum.
And so. A lot of times when boundaries are violated people are like, oh, that's just cause they care about me and they love me or they want me. And I honestly see it. You know, I see it a lot with parents, parents, parents. And I think as a parent myself, I could see how this can happen because they look at it as healthy.
Like I'm violating my. Boundaries or my child's boundaries because I want to help them. But in actuality, we're disabling them and we're not enabling them to think for themselves, right. To go at a comfortable pace to build trust and honesty. And so one thing. Depending on the supervisory role in that relationship, I find that students have it easier setting boundaries with their friends than they do with family members.
Because a family is like, Hey, I sacrificed to get you here. Or parents collectible. I pay your tuition just because you pay my tuition. Doesn't mean you get to violate my rights or you don't get to violate my space. You don't have to be in my circle all the time. And so. Sometimes it is a jealousy factor.
Cause maybe I didn't get to go to college, but my kid is getting this opportunity. Now I'm trying to live vicariously on parents weekend. I eat last weekend through my kid and I'm doing all this extra stuff on campus. Versus I really want to just make sure my kid has an amazing experience as a Mountaineer here at WVU.
Yeah, I can definitely see that even in our work with online education, like we'll see parents stepping in and in places where perhaps the sputum should be the one who's taking the lead on that action. So definitely I'm, I'm feeling it there. So, well now let's talk about consent because you brought this up a couple of times.
So, you know, what role does consent play in a healthy relationship? Because for some reason when it comes to. Sexual activity in particular, all of a sudden people don't, there's all this like misunderstanding of what consent is, but it's very obvious than other aspects because I wouldn't just borrow your phone without asking you, I would say, Hey Akia, can I borrow your phone?
I need, he said, no. I would not use it. So like talk to us a little bit about like what role consent plays in healthy relationships. So I always use this. This is one of the new ones I'm using with students. Think about when you pull up the Starbucks or Duncan or any of those other places where we get coffee, right.
They don't just hand you a cup of coffee. Right. What, buddy? Just hands you a couple of a latte or anything. They first ask you what your name is and they write your name on the cup. Right. And so that's being informative. Right? And then from there they ask you what you drink. You want to order and how, and even if you just say, I want an iced small macchiato, right.
Caramel macchiato. They don't just have like the one, unless you follow up with, this is what I want in it. Cause they'll ask you. Okay. What type of milk do you want it blended? Do you want it hot? Do you want it cold? Consent. It's as simple as a cup of coffee. You're just not going to hand out cups of coffee to people.
Cause I might want decaf. Courtney, you might want caffeine, or I want Starbucks just because I'm in Starbucks. I don't want coffee. I might want a slice, a lemon loaf. You're you cannot assume that when I walk into your establishment, it's the same thing in relationships. You cannot assume that you know what I want.
Right. There are things like I tell students all the time. And you ask before anything happens, even in a friendship as, before you posted a picture, your friend could be in the witness protection program. You don't know what is happening with them and even in those boundaries settings. And so I always tell people consent is the main ingredient to any healthy relationship because you cannot have comfortable page.
You cannot have trust. You cannot have honesty. You cannot have independence, respect, equity, or equality, right? Any healthy. Out that main ingredient of consent, lacking consent. It's almost like baking chocolate brownies without salt, and most people like you can do what all salt go bake you some chocolate brownies and don't add that little tea pour for a teaspoon of salt.
It's going to be the nastiest brownies you have advertising. And your life, right? Because just a little pinch of salt, a little pincher consent is really what binds all those other ingredients together to make set boundaries, just like with coffee, the barista has to ask what you need and then they then hand you.
On the side, what you asked for. So then you can see this boom, boom, boom. This has happened. It's the same thing in relationships. We have to have consent every level because it is the foundation to any type of relationship. Again, familial, you know, parents are guilty of it. Again, I'm a mom, so I can see myself in the future, just violating it for my daughter.
Just, you know, you know, the parents will email you and it's like, I know your students know how to email me and I'm not tempted to take you through. Don't even know you emailing me. First of all, nosy. Secondly, what kind of, you know, you're taking that consent away from them. We're preaching get consent before sex, before sex, and yes, we want them to get consent before intimate interactions consent should be present in any other relationship, whether it's familial friendship, intimate or academic, right.
We have to get their consent before we share their grades. So why not get their consent before we volunteer them for a committee or, you know, any of those different things. And so the more we practice consent in every aspect of relation. The easier it's going to be for students to understand it in an intimate setting as well, because it becomes everyday practice.
Yeah. I feel like we should do a health communication campaign together. A key, all about like consent in relation. We probably can't use the Starbucks cup cause child, we might get sued. We'll have to come up with something else. Maybe like Hatfield’s or like something. I don't know. Jasmine's that's the one in the layer as you get consent.
So the XO is not a sponsor of this podcast. We want to be, we have, when we all talk to me all right, well, thank you so much Akia. And I know, so this episode is going to be released right in the middle of your week of action, which is the week of October 25th through the 20, right. So is there anything that you want to sort of plug on that Wednesday night, Thursday, or Friday for our listeners?
And so on that Wednesday night, which will fall on the 27th, we're going to be in the Rhoda denture room in the mountain layer. We're going to be doing our inaugural. Should you stay with bay relationship panel discussion? It's not going to be your typical panel discussion where you ask panelists questionnaires, talking at you.
We're going to be in a socially distance circle. And we're going to be talking about some scenarios were unhealthy relationships happening. We're going to be unfortunately revisiting the, the, the unfortunate death of a lot of. Due to not having those healthy relationship boundaries and things like that.
And looking at from all lenses, like I have my amazing partner from LGBTQ center. I have my amazing partners from all WVU Karuk residents' life. We're all coming to show that in all these areas, we've got some amazing academic faculty who are going to be there to talk about. What this looks like, what the research says, where there's, I promise you, I'm just not making this up off the top of my head here.
So definitely also check out the peer advocates, Instagram @WVUpeeradvocates, all of our events will be posted there. Tabling doing some great events and we really just want to educate our students, faculty and staff during this week. Awesome. So I'll make sure to drop the peer advocates, Instagram handle into the description for this podcast, in addition to a link to a Akeyo's office and their website.
Just so folks can go and check out everything that is going on, but Ikea again, thank you so much. Always love chatting with you and to our listeners. We thank you as well, and we hope to catch you next time on Wellbeing Wednesdays.