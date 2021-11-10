Courtney sits down with Olivia Dale Pape, the director of WVU’s Collegiate Recovery Program, to talk about different communication styles, and how we can all become better communicators. For more information on the Collegiate Recovery Program, visit their website: https://recovery.wvu.edu/.
Hey, everyone. Welcome. Welcome. Welcome to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I am your host, Courtney Weaver. I'm also the director over at Well WVU here at West Virginia University. With me is a friend of the show, Olivia Dale Paige. She's the director over at the Collegiate Recovery Program. She's also been a guest on the show many times because I just like talking to her.
But welcome Olivia. And for those who are not familiar with you. Why don't you just take a minute to talk a little bit about yourself and your role at the university. Yeah, thanks for having me, Courtney. I hope we get to talk about 90 Day Fiancé again this time.
I dunno. Never know. There's some real communication issues on that show. So as Courtney mentioned, I am the director of the WVU Collegiate Recovery Program. We support students who are in recovery, seeking recovery. The supporting others in recovery have been impacted by addiction. And we're talking about substance use disorders, eating disorders, any mental health or behavioral health illness, or concerns
So that might be anxiety, depression. Really. We got a space for everybody at Collegiate Recovery. I, myself and the person in long-term recovery from an eating disorder, I'm a recovery ally. I'm an alum of the program. So. I've been real involved with it for a long time. And we do all sorts of programming, check out Refresh.
We got lots of special events this fall some good things happening and everyone is welcome at our space. All right. And like Olivia said Refresh, which is just Refresh wvu.edu, full calendar of events. And I think the new calendar style, I haven't visited it in a minute, but I know. The previous calendar style was only like a week at a time.
It would show, I think, yes, this stretches out into the future. So we have an event on December 2nd, but it's already posted. Woo. All right. Well go and check that out. I'll put that, I'll put the link to Refresh in the description for the podcast, just for those folks who haven't been there yet. So like I briefly mentioned, we're talking today about communication styles.
Specifically asking for what you want which is, as Olivia said, her current soap box is so excited to hear her talk a little more about that before we dive into that piece. Let's talk about the four main types of communication. So those would be aggressive communication. Passive communication, passive aggressive communication, and then assertive communication.
So let's go into an example of aggressive communication. So Olivia, when you hear that, like what do you, what comes to mind? I think about rudeness really is the first thing that comes to mind, like being over the top. Yeah. Right. And so an example of that, like if I was talking to you, maybe you. Did something that I didn't like, and I'd be like, Olivia, you're such an idiot when you do that.
Like that's so mean. Right. So it's just like very aggressive, less that's the name implies. And then what about passive communication? What are your first thoughts on that one? Passive to me is. Oh, a lot of the saying, I'm sorry for asking you this. Oh, you know, kind of being like very hesitant. I'm not being very clear or direct, you know, I hate to bother you, but that sort of thing also, if you're from the Midwest, that that's how we can be.
Oh, my gosh, can you do this thing for me? But it's totally okay if you can't and you can punch me in the face afterwards and it's fine. Yeah, so passive communication. It's like, you're not really standing up for yourself or what you want. So it's more like sort of giving in to whatever else the other person or persons wants to want to deal.
And now I'm not passive aggressive. That's just a pernicious. Pairing of words passive aggressive, just ask all of my ex-boyfriends from ages 18 to 25. Just kidding. Sorry to everyone. Passive aggressive to me is that sort of backhanded, you know, you know, when you're being passive aggressive saying something with those undertones of, you know, maybe wanting to hurt someone offend someone.
Yeah. Like, oh, I think you did such a good job on that, but I mean, it was a really easy task. So just having those, those qualifiers I don't really need this. Right. So, yeah. And then finally we have assertive communication. And what comes to your mind when you hear those words? So assertive to me, I actually read about recently is kind of that area between aggressive and passive.
You know, so being clear, being specific, being confident and asking for what you want, what you need. You know, being very direct, which I think sometimes when we think about being assertive, it's like, Ooh, that's scary, you know, but it's not a bad thing. Right. And so out of those four styles, what do you think is the best one that we all should strive?
I think it's assertive. Yes. Yeah, you want, and you won the prize tumblers. Now we don't have that kind of money. So yeah, sort of communication is definitely, definitely what we all want to strive for, but it can be very difficult to start, especially if you are someone who struggles with talking about, you know, your feelings or the things that you want and need.
So it does take some practice. So we have some. For folks. So if you're thinking about a certain communication, you can think about the three CS, so that's clear, confident and controlled. So Olivia, when you hear the word clear, what does that mean to you? Being really direct and. I want to ask for I think sometimes we kind of skirt around, you know, or we're not asking for something, you know, when do we want this?
What exactly do we want? So setting some boundaries really clarifying this. I'm asking for being clear and intentional about it. Right. And then confidence. So that's when you are very sure in what you want and that you're good at communicating that to just dink down. Yes. Being competent, you know? I don't know if y'all been watching all 19 seasons of Grey's anatomy, but I have, I have two, actually I just watched episode four this morning. You know, I think it was Dr. Emilia shepherd, who does the like super stance, you know putting her hands on her hips.
And to me, that's what I think about is like practicing that sort of confidence, you know, like having that, I mean, it's kind of a goofy example, but having that stance. Believing in yourself. Remembering that you're worth it. That's part of the confidence. Yeah. Well, actually, when you talked about Amelia and shepherd superhero stance, it reminded me a couple of years ago, I was going to a professional development session about women in the workplace and how, when it comes to like negotiating, oftentimes women have been socialized to sort of be.
Light and more of the, on the passive side of things. And so they were given like tips and tricks to be a little bit more confident. And when you're in these situations and they said that actually what you can do when you're in meetings or anything like that, and you want to feel confident, you obviously can't probably stand up and do your superhero pose, but what you can do, just, just steeple those fingers.
I love it. And then you can use them to point just be like, Hmm. I really think that that's the way to go or whatever. That's a quick, quick little trick. And then, okay, so that last seat we have is controlled. So I mean, to me, when I hear that word, it's in, we're in control of our emotions and our thoughts.
Yeah. Or like delivering their message in a calm and measured way. So kind of, yeah. Keeping your emotions in check, I think is an important part of that. Yeah. And I often, like that's something that I always tend to struggle with too, because if you get upset, it's hard to. Keep it. And that's when you say, you know, what, if you can't do that right now, take a 20 minute break.
Maybe come back to it. I have an old colleague who always use the three F's, which is facts, feelings, and fair requests. So when you're talking to someone, this is particularly useful when it comes to like conflict resolution. So to say, for example, Olivia, if you and I were roommates and I was upset because you never do the dishes, I can say Olivia, it looks like you haven't done your dishes yet from yesterday.
When you do this, I feel a little bit angry because then I have to do it. Is it possible for you to at least try and do them once a day? Yeah. Yeah. And it's not only the facts, but it's also using those I-statements, which I think is just an important part of communication always is sticking to I statements.
I feel I am experiencing. Yeah. But you know, it's also interesting. I remember in my freshman year women's studies class, how my professor and I don't know why, but this popped into my head the other day, you know, when people say. When they're talking to someone and sometimes it's in a time of high emotion, but they say, I feel that you do this because of this.
And like, I remember my professor was very clear. She's like, that is not a feeling. That is the thought. And so you need to, since I would say, like, I feel like you don't want to do this. It's like, no, I think that you don't want to There is a distinction between those two words. And so to our listeners, if you ever say that, maybe think like, wait, is that actually a feeling?
Or is that actually something that I'm thinking? I love that, but yeah, using those I-statements is really important. And then another thing, this is my favorite saying no. It's a tough, no, it's a complete sentence. No periods. No is my favorite thing to say. And that's also one of those things that's really critical when it comes to establishing healthy boundaries.
So to be and say, no, because you have to respect your time to maybe get some work done that you weren't able to get done, or maybe you just, you just don't feel like being around people. Like I'm an intro. I don't like to socialize very much. And so I, you know, someone's like, Hey, you want to do this to your son?
I'm like, no, I have now I'm at practice saying no to my boss today. I'm just going to send her an email that says, now we'll love that we have.
Well, I think also with no though, I mean, with anything, but like people aren't mind readers, you know, it's like we have to be clear and communicate our needs. Even if our need, especially if our need is, I do not have the capacity for this, or this is not something I want to do saying no. You know, as opposed to like, oh, they should just know this, right.
And even if your body language is. Stating like some sort of hesitancy, remember not everyone can read body language, you know, in the same way that you can, or maybe we're actually not as clear as you think that you are. So it's always messy to say what you need to say. And you can always, if you're just, if you don't want to say no period, that's it.
You can just be like, you know what, thanks for this. But unfortunately, I have to do something else. Maybe check back with me in a week or two and we can figure something out. So it's like a soft, no. Yeah, but it's still, you. Taking your time for yourself. And so what happens is when you're in a situation, whether it's a conflict or maybe it's the professor wants to see you after class.
And like, I know like my heart rate was. Like my heart would thump out of my chest at the prospect of that when I was in my throat, just dropped into my stomach. When you said that like I'm in trouble, right. Especially if it was like written on your paper, like we me, and I'm like, oh my gosh what are some, what are some tips or what's a tip, a quick tip that people can do to get sort of their emotions in check.
I think always taking a pause. So I mean, this is such a critical thing and, in many ways, but when we have high emotions, there's a lot of impulses there. And so taking a pause, taking a beat could you excuse me for a second? I'm going to run to the restroom, and I'll be right back. Allow yourself that I also suggest this to students.
Like if you're giving a presentation and you're nervous, like. Give yourself a pause you know, collect yourself for a second. Nobody really cares, you know, give yourself that second. And I always think like I have to run to the restroom. I've got to take a quick call. Like whatever that excuses that you need, you're worth it.
Yeah, no, that's, that's great advice. And if you're kind of thinking, I don't know if I can make this change to be an assertive communicator, remember make small changes first. So maybe if you're someone who gets asked to do a lot of things, I mean, I know so many students over the course of my career that are just so over-involved and like never really said no to anything, but like.
Try to say no to something, even if it's something finer, you know, like, Hey, you want to watch this episode of Grey's anatomy? Like, no, thank you. But I need to study, you know, just, just taking those small steps. And so now let's get to ask him for what you want. So Alivia apparently has a great story about, I would say great, but I have a very relevant story that to me speaks mountains and it really is about.
Making those small changes. So for asking for what you want. So I am a Midwesterner. I am a people pleaser. It's very uncomfortable for me to be assertive. Sometimes I don't want to rock the boat. So a couple of years ago I used to go to Panera shout out Panera, hashtag bagels
I went there, you know, a couple of times a month and sometimes I would get a cinnamon roll and I would read a book and I really looked forward to these cinnamon rolls. And every time it would go up and ask for one, I had my eye on a specific one, but I never wanted to be. Specific about it because, oh, I don't want to bother them.
They're so busy. Like anyone they give me is fine. Well, listen, like I love Sydney rolls. And finally I was like, I'm going to give myself this practice of asking for what I want. And so one day I went up and I said, you know, can I get a cinnamon roll for here? And I want this specific one in the middle back left, you know?
The person did not bat an eye. And for me, it was like this superhero moment where it was, I got clear about what I wanted. I communicated it. I wasn't rude. You know, you don't have to be rude asking for what you want. It didn't rock any sort of boat. And the cinnamon roll was amazing. It had extra frosting.
And for me, it's like that is that. You know, example of taking those small steps, even as something that seems as silly as like, oh, I'm asking for the specific pastry that I want for me, it was really empowering to see what happened. And you know, there, from there, I can build on that and say, next time, you know, I'm going to ask for something bigger.
Maybe it's with my job. Maybe it's with my partner, but I don't know, just having an example of a little thing and seeing, Hey, that really went okay. And it felt good because the end result was what I want. Nice. That's a bit, that's a beautiful story. I, I also really liked Sydney girls. So yeah, it's really about making those small changes.
So before we wrap up, Olivia, I know as I mentioned earlier, this is your current soap box, but is there anything else you want to. You know, tell our listeners on this particular topic that we didn't already discuss. I think we went through a lot, but I think, you know, and I, I believe you said you're gonna be talking about setting boundaries at a later podcast, but like communication stuff is also.
You know, in setting boundaries and sticking to them, you know, what will, and what you tolerate when you're asking for what you want or what you need. Setting boundaries is really important. And again, remembering like you are worth it. I am for sure. Worth the cinnamon roll of my dream. Like if I want the one with all the frosting.
Heck yeah. But I have to ask for it because guess what? They're not minding. And they don't know what I'm looking for. Right. So that's a really, that's a perfect example because I mean, it was, it was so small, and it was that they're not mind readers. It's not, you could tell them what their body language like, go that way.
Like, they'll be like, Hey, dope. I want that one. You can just say, Hey, that's the one I want. Could you please give that one to me? Yep, exactly. And remembering, like, I think, especially for women, sometimes we're taught like, oh, you should be, you know, kind of passive and it's like, it doesn't make you bad or mean, or rude or disrespectful to be assertive about what you want.
And in fact, in a lot of your relationships, whether they're professional or friendships or partnerships, it's gonna make the relationship better when you're clear about what you want and what you need. Yeah, I think we could do a whole other podcast about like what happens when women are assertive and how that is viewed perhaps different folks, but we don't have time for that today.
So maybe that's next time on this podcast. But yeah. Thank you so much, Olivia. I always appreciate you being a guest and your willingness to participate. So thank you for being on the show and thank you to all of our listeners and we will catch you. Time on Wellbeing Wednesdays.